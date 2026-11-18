Unlike smaller household purchases, furniture requires careful consideration of dimensions, construction, material quality and delivery arrangements. A sofa may look compact on a shopping website but occupy more space than expected in your living room. Similarly, a wardrobe advertised as wooden may actually be made from engineered wood or particle board with a laminate finish. The colour, upholstery and finish may also look different in person compared to what appears on your screen.

6 Things consumers should check before making a purchase (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

There are other factors to consider before placing an order, including the seller's credibility, return policy, warranty coverage and whether installation is included in the delivery. These details can influence both the overall cost and how long the furniture lasts.

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Adi Venkatesh, Founder and CEO, Chaaya Furnitures, and Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture, share important factors consumers should check before buying furniture online. Here are seven things to consider before making a purchase.

1. Measure your space and check the furniture dimensions

One of the first things to check before purchasing furniture online is whether it will fit into your available space. Product photographs can sometimes make a sofa, bed or dining table appear smaller or larger than its actual dimensions. Therefore, relying on visual references alone can result in a purchase that does not work for your home. Start by measuring the area where you intend to place the furniture. Check the product's length, width and height against the available space. For wardrobes and cabinets, consider the clearance required to open doors and drawers. If you are purchasing a recliner or an extendable dining table, account for the additional space needed when the furniture is in use.

Adi Venkatesh recommends checking more than just the dimensions of the intended placement area. Consumers should also measure the main entrance, lift, hallway, staircase and stair landing to ensure that the furniture can be brought inside.

2. Understand what the material description actually means

Terms such as wooden, solid wood, engineered wood and wood finish are often used in furniture listings, but they do not mean the same thing. Understanding these material descriptions is important because the construction can influence the furniture's durability, maintenance requirements and price. Solid wood furniture made from materials such as sheesham, teak and mango wood is generally valued for its natural grain, strength and longevity. However, its quality also depends on the wood grade, seasoning, construction and maintenance.

Engineered wood is another common category used in furniture manufacturing. It includes materials such as plywood, medium-density fibreboard (MDF) and particle board. These materials have different properties and uses. Plywood, for instance, is made by bonding multiple layers of wood veneer and is commonly used in furniture construction. MDF has a smooth, uniform surface, making it suitable for certain finishes and designs. Particle board is manufactured using wood particles bonded together and is generally used in more affordable furniture.

Adi Venkatesh explains that plywood can be a practical option in Indian climatic conditions, while MDF and particle board require care against moisture exposure. If these materials absorb water, they can swell and may not return to their original shape. He also points out that veneer and laminate refer to surface finishes rather than the core construction material. Therefore, a wardrobe with a laminate finish over particle board should not be mistaken for a solid wood wardrobe. For sofas, check the frame material as well. Ask whether the structure uses kiln-dried hardwood, softwood or engineered wood, as the frame contributes to the furniture's overall stability and durability.

3. Look for construction details and quality features

Product descriptions often use words such as premium, luxury and high quality to attract buyers. However, these terms do not necessarily explain how a piece of furniture is constructed. Instead of relying on marketing language, look for specific details about its joints, frame, hardware and upholstery. Adi Venkatesh recommends checking for construction features such as dovetail joints and mortise-and-tenon joints, which are traditional woodworking techniques used to connect furniture components. Also look for information about whether the wood has been kiln-dried, as this process helps reduce moisture content and improve dimensional stability.

For upholstered furniture such as sofas and lounge chairs, the quality of the cushioning is another important consideration. Foam density can provide an indication of how the cushioning is designed to perform, although comfort and durability also depend on the foam type, construction and usage. If the product listing does not provide these details, contact the seller and ask for clarification.

4. Read the return, replacement and warranty policy carefully

Furniture returns can be more complicated than returning clothing, accessories or smaller household products. The size, weight and packaging requirements may make the process expensive and time-consuming. Before placing an order, read the retailer's return, replacement and refund policies to understand what happens if the furniture arrives damaged, has a manufacturing defect or does not meet your expectations. Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture, advises consumers to pay attention to the return conditions, including the period within which a product can be returned and who bears the cost of return transportation. Some retailers may also charge restocking fees or have specific conditions for accepting returned furniture.

Custom-made and bespoke furniture may have different return conditions, particularly once manufacturing has started. Therefore, check these details before confirming the order rather than assuming that all products have the same return window.

5. Check the seller's credibility and customer reviews

When purchasing furniture through online marketplaces or independent websites, it is important to check who is actually selling the product. A well-designed product listing or an attractive discount does not automatically guarantee the quality or reliability of the seller. Raghunandan Saraf recommends checking the seller's ratings, transaction history and customer complaints on independent review platforms. Reading customer feedback can help you understand whether the furniture matches its description, whether deliveries are handled properly and how the seller responds to complaints.

Pay particular attention to reviews that mention material quality, assembly, finishing and product durability. Customer-uploaded photographs can also offer a more realistic idea of how the furniture looks outside professionally styled product images.

6. Understand what the delivery and installation charges include

The displayed price of furniture may not always represent the final amount you will spend. Delivery, installation, assembly and additional handling charges can increase the overall cost, so it is important to understand what the retailer includes in the purchase. Some sellers offer doorstep delivery, while others provide in-home delivery, where the furniture is carried into the designated room. Certain retailers also offer a white-glove service, which may include assembly, placement and removal of packaging materials. Raghunandan Saraf recommends checking the delivery arrangements and understanding how much assembly is required. Flat-pack furniture, for example, may arrive in separate components that need to be assembled at home. If instructions are unclear or professional installation is not included, the process can become inconvenient.

Before confirming the order, ask whether installation is included, whether there are additional charges for upper floors and whether the delivery team will remove the packaging. Once the furniture arrives, inspect it carefully for scratches, dents, broken components or other visible damage. If you notice any issues, photograph them and report them to the retailer promptly.

Frequently Asked Questions: What should I check before buying furniture online? Before buying furniture online, check its dimensions, construction material, finish, upholstery, seller ratings, return policy and warranty coverage. You should also confirm delivery charges, installation arrangements and whether the product can fit through your entrance, lift or staircase.

What should I check in a furniture warranty? Check the warranty duration and the specific factors covered. Some warranties cover the frame and mechanical mechanisms but exclude upholstery, foam, surface finishes and damage caused by regular use.

How can I check whether a sofa will fit through my doorway? Measure the width and height of your main entrance, hallway, lift and staircase. Ask the seller for the sofa's assembled and packaged dimensions.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.