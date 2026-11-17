Pinterest is a major source of decor inspiration. But is every Pinterest trend worth a complete makeover? You may be quick to hit ‘save’ and add beautiful interiors to your boards, but recreating them at home should be done thoughtfully. An expert revealed what the best approach is.

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Interior designer Monica Chawla, creative director at Essentia Home, told HT Lifestyle that there is more to consider than what is trending on Pinterest. While acknowledging the platform as a great source of inspiration, she emphasised the need to look beyond aesthetics.

“Pinterest is often where a home makeover begins. From sculptural furniture and curved silhouettes to earthy colour palettes and layered lighting, these trends can make interiors look appealing. However, not every trend that photographs well is practical for everyday living. The key is to identify elements that offer lasting value beyond their visual appeal,” she said.

Here are her recommendations for timeless interior trends that combine lasting appeal with everyday practicality: