Dhanteras has traditionally been associated with buying gold, silver and jewellery as a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. But while the emotional and cultural significance of the occasion remains unchanged, what people look for when purchasing jewellery is evolving. Today's buyers are increasingly considering design, comfort, craftsmanship and versatility alongside the traditional considerations of price and weight.

Gold isn't the only thing shoppers want this Dhanteras: What's changing (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

From coloured gemstones and distinctive designs to jewellery that can transition from everyday outfits to festive occasions, personal style is playing a bigger role in buying decisions. The shift also reflects a growing interest in pieces that feel meaningful and can be worn beyond weddings and celebrations.

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In an interaction with HT Shop Now, Mira Gulati, founder, CEO and lead designer of Mirari Jewels, shares her observations on changing jewellery preferences ahead of Dhanteras 2026, why consumers are exploring contemporary designs and what makes a jewellery purchase valuable today.

Dhanteras 2026: What are consumers looking for in jewellery this festive season?

How have jewellery-buying preferences changed over the years, particularly during Dhanteras?

Traditionally, Dhanteras jewellery shopping was largely focused on gold, coins and conventional designs. These purchases continue to hold importance, but consumers are also exploring newer styles and designs.

People today want jewellery that reflects who they are. Some prefer simple and elegant pieces, while others enjoy bold designs, colourful gemstones and distinctive shapes. There is also a growing interest in jewellery that looks different from the usual designs available in the market.

Consumers are not just looking at the price or weight of a piece. They are paying attention to its design, quality, comfort and how often they can wear it. They want jewellery that feels personal, has a story behind it and can become a part of their everyday wardrobe.

Is there a growing preference for jewellery that can be worn beyond weddings and festive occasions?

Versatility is an important factor influencing buying decisions. Consumers want jewellery that they can style in different ways and wear on more than one occasion.

For instance, a pair of earrings or a ring that works with everyday outfits can also be styled for a festive gathering or a special event. This makes the purchase more useful and gives people more opportunities to wear the pieces they own.

Modern consumers have busy lifestyles, and their jewellery choices reflect that. They are looking for designs that are comfortable, easy to style and suitable for different occasions without compromising on appearance. Jewellery should not have to remain in a box until a special occasion. It should be something people enjoy wearing regularly.

Are coloured gemstones and unconventional designs gaining popularity alongside gold and diamonds?

While gold and diamonds continue to be popular choices, we are also seeing interest in coloured gemstones and designs that stand out. Consumers are becoming more open to experimenting with colours, different shapes and combinations that reflect their personal taste.

Jewellery buyers are also exploring designs that combine traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern styles. They want something that feels connected to Indian culture but also suits the way they dress today.

There is room for both classic and contemporary jewellery. While some people will always prefer traditional gold jewellery, others may want a distinctive piece with coloured gemstones or an unusual design. Ultimately, the choice depends on the individual, their lifestyle and what they connect with.

How important is personal meaning when consumers choose jewellery today?

Jewellery has always been connected to emotions, memories and important moments in life. People buy it to celebrate weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and other milestones. However, today, many consumers are also buying jewellery for themselves.

They may choose a ring to celebrate a personal achievement or a pendant because its design represents something important to them. Jewellery inspired by faith, culture and personal beliefs is also meaningful to many buyers.

We see jewellery as a way for people to express themselves. Sometimes, a person is drawn to a piece because of its design, while at other times, it may be the story or symbol behind it that makes it special.

This is also why jewellery makes a thoughtful festive gift. Beyond its material value, it can represent love, appreciation and good wishes for the person receiving it.

With gold remaining a traditional Dhanteras purchase, how are consumers defining value today?

During Dhanteras, gold remains an important purchase because of its traditional and financial value. However, consumers are also thinking more carefully about what they buy and whether the jewellery suits their needs.

For some, the focus will be on purchasing gold as a long-term asset. For others, it may be about buying a beautiful piece that they can wear regularly and keep for years. Both approaches are important, and jewellery brands need to understand that different consumers have different priorities.

In the fine jewellery segment, buyers are also paying attention to the quality of the design, the materials used and the craftsmanship involved. They want to understand what makes a piece special and whether it offers lasting value beyond current trends.

I believe value is not only about the price or weight of a piece. It is also about its quality, design, comfort and the connection a person feels with it. When someone buys jewellery that they truly love and continue to wear over the years, it becomes a meaningful part of their collection.

What jewellery trends and buying preferences do you expect to see this Dhanteras?

I believe consumers will continue to value traditional gold purchases while also exploring contemporary fine jewellery. There will be interest in designs that are versatile, personal and suitable for different occasions.

For jewellery brands, the focus should be on understanding what customers want and offering designs that combine quality, creativity and comfort. It is equally important to help consumers understand the inspiration and craftsmanship behind a piece so they can make informed choices.

Ultimately, Dhanteras is about celebrating prosperity, new beginnings and meaningful purchases. Whether someone chooses traditional gold jewellery or a contemporary design, the most important thing is that the piece holds value for them. Jewellery becomes truly special when it is not only beautiful to look at but also carries a meaning that stays with the wearer for years to come.

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Dhanteras jewellery trends: FAQs What jewellery should you buy on Dhanteras 2026? Gold jewellery, silver coins and contemporary fine jewellery are among the options consumers consider during Dhanteras. The choice depends on individual preferences, budget and whether the purchase is intended for traditional significance, regular wear or personal expression.

Is everyday jewellery a good Dhanteras investment? Jewellery designed for everyday wear can offer greater opportunities for personal use, particularly if it is comfortable and versatile. However, its financial or resale value depends on factors such as metal purity, weight, gemstones, craftsmanship and prevailing market conditions. Wearability and investment value are not necessarily the same thing.

What should you consider before buying jewellery this Dhanteras? Consider the quality of the materials, craftsmanship, design, comfort, versatility and price. Check the purity and hallmarking details of gold jewellery, and understand gemstone specifications and applicable certifications before making a purchase.

Are coloured gemstones becoming popular for festive jewellery? Coloured gemstones and distinctive designs are attracting interest from consumers looking to experiment with colour, shape and personal style. They offer an alternative to conventional gold and diamond designs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.