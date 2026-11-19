From thoughtfully designed breakout spaces and work cafés to healthier workplace meals and diverse dining options, organisations are rethinking the everyday office experience. The focus is gradually moving beyond conventional workstations and office aesthetics towards creating environments that cater to different working styles, personal preferences and employee needs.

Office layout designs (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

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Manish Khedia, Regional Managing Director at The Executive Centre, believes Gen Z is bringing about a fundamental change in how organisations approach office design. "Gen Z is leading to a complete paradigm shift in terms of rethinking the role of the modern office. It is not about making the office aesthetically pleasing anymore; it is about designing spaces that accommodate the differences in the way people think, work, relax, and perform during the course of their day at work," he says.

Flexible workspaces are becoming central to office design

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One of the biggest changes in modern office design is the move away from a uniform workspace towards activity-based environments. Instead of expecting employees to work from the same desk throughout the day, organisations are increasingly considering spaces that support different activities. These include private areas for focused work, flexible spaces for team discussions, casual lounges and work cafés where employees can work in a more relaxed setting. Natural daylight, biophilic elements and residential-inspired interiors are also becoming important considerations in making offices more comfortable and inviting.

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{{^usCountry}} Khedia explains that each area should serve a distinct purpose while contributing to the overall workplace experience. This approach allows employees to choose an environment that suits their immediate requirements, whether they need uninterrupted concentration or an opportunity to collaborate with colleagues. Breakout spaces are encouraging workplace interactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khedia explains that each area should serve a distinct purpose while contributing to the overall workplace experience. This approach allows employees to choose an environment that suits their immediate requirements, whether they need uninterrupted concentration or an opportunity to collaborate with colleagues. Breakout spaces are encouraging workplace interactions {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond individual productivity, the modern office is also being designed to encourage social connections. Breakout areas, informal lounges and common spaces are becoming important parts of workplace planning, offering employees opportunities to step away from their desks. These spaces allow colleagues to interact spontaneously, take breaks and build relationships. Such everyday interactions can also influence how employees perceive their workplace culture and sense of belonging.

According to Khedia, the office of the future will need to bring together flexibility and community. Organisations will have to consider not just how efficiently their office accommodates work, but also how it makes employees feel and whether it gives them a reason to come together in person.

Workplace dining is becoming part of the employee experience

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The changing expectations of Gen Z are also influencing workplace dining. Food is being viewed as an important part of employee wellbeing and everyday office life rather than simply a service available during lunch breaks. Nitin Trikha, CEO, Integrated Facility Management and Food & Hospitality Services at Bluspring Enterprises, points out that younger employees expect greater choice, nourishment and opportunities to connect with colleagues through their workplace experience.

"For Gen Z, this means expecting more from the workplace, including greater choice, a stronger focus on wellbeing and opportunities to connect with colleagues. Food plays an important role in meeting these expectations, from offering meals that provide comfort and nourishment to creating a more engaging and fulfilling workplace experience," he says.

Variety and nutrition are shaping corporate food services

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For workplace food service providers, the challenge is to offer variety without compromising on food quality, consistency and safety. Menus need to accommodate different preferences while making nutritious meals accessible and convenient for employees. Trikha explains that Bluspring's corporate dining philosophy, Navya, brings together nutrition, convenience, variety and vibrancy. The approach includes rotating menus on a 30-day cycle, live food counters and café-style formats to make workplace dining more varied and engaging. With Bluspring serving over four lakh meals daily, Trikha highlights the importance of combining culinary creativity with operational efficiency. Consistent food quality, food safety and courteous service remain essential to ensuring a positive dining experience at scale.

The future office will focus on wellbeing and community

As Gen Z continues to influence workplace expectations, organisations may need to rethink the traditional approach to office design layout. Flexibility, employee wellbeing, social interaction and everyday convenience are becoming important considerations in creating a workplace that people want to be part of.

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Whether it is a quiet corner for focused work, a lounge for informal conversations or a dining space that offers nutritious and varied meals, every aspect contributes to the overall employee experience. Ultimately, the modern office is moving beyond being a place where employees simply report to work. It is becoming an environment designed to support how people work, interact, eat and feel throughout their day.

Frequently Asked Questions What role does employee wellbeing play in modern office design? Employee wellbeing is becoming an important factor in office planning that influences everything from natural lighting and comfortable interiors to flexible workspaces and nutritious dining options. How is Gen Z influencing workplace dining? Gen Z is driving demand for greater food variety, comforting meals and healthier options, including protein-rich, high-fibre and hydration-focused offerings. Why are breakout spaces important in modern offices? Breakout spaces give employees an opportunity to step away from their desks, relax and interact with colleagues.

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