How to keep your home office furniture comfortable year after year? A maintenance guide for your desks and chairs

The biggest challenge at home is not buying good furniture. It is keeping it fresh, clean and usable for years. Dust builds up faster than expected, furniture sees constant use, and workdays stretch longer than planned. With work from home now firmly part of everyday life, the upkeep can feel like a lot. That alone can discourage spending well on a proper chair or desk. Regular maintenance keeps chairs supportive and adjustable desks smooth, helping home workspaces stay comfortable, functional and visually clean over time.(Ai Generated)

Yet ergonomic furniture is an investment meant to support you daily. To understand how to care for it without turning maintenance into a chore, I took the HT Shop Now route and reached out to an expert for tried and tested advice that works in real homes.

Mr Maanoj Tomar, Founder and Director of AFC Furniture Solutions, put it simply. “Quarterly maintenance checks quietly do the heavy lifting for workplace furniture comfort. Catching small issues early helps avoid full component failure and keeps ergonomic support dependable over time.” It is advice that fits easily into real routines and feels practical rather than aspirational.

Why does ergonomic furniture need consistent care?

Office chairs and height-adjustable desks do far more than sit quietly in a room. They adjust, respond and support movement through gas lifts, motors, sensors and joints. When dust settles into these parts or screws loosen over time, comfort slowly drops. Posture suffers, support weakens, and suddenly that once comfortable setup feels off.

A little regular care helps avoid that slide and keeps furniture performing as intended.

How to maintain office chairs without overthinking it

• Your office chair takes the most strain in a home office setup, so small habits make a noticeable difference over time.

• Dust should be your first focus. Mesh backs and under-seat mechanisms collect it quickly, reducing airflow and wearing fabric faster. A weekly vacuum keeps things breathable and can extend fabric life by up to 30%.

• Chair wobble usually begins with loose arms or joints. A quick screw check every three months prevents most early mechanical problems and keeps the chair feeling stable.

• Gas lifts need mindful use. Avoid dropping into the chair or overloading it. Sudden sinking or height drops signal wear and should be handled through proper servicing rather than quick fixes.

Caring for height-adjustable desks at home

• Weight limits matter more than most people realise. Overloading the surface strains the motor and shortens its lifespan. Staying within the recommended load keeps movement smooth and dependable.

• Sensors benefit from the occasional reset. Holding the down button to recalibrate helps the legs move evenly and avoids uneven motion over time.

• The control box deserves attention, too. Keeping dust away from cables and controls lowers the risk of electrical issues and overheating, especially in warmer rooms.

Small habits that make furniture last longer

Quarterly check-ups help catch issues early before they turn into failures. Using the right cleaning materials protects upholstery and surfaces far better than harsh household cleaners. Balanced humidity and good ventilation reduce the chances of rust, fading and fabric wear.

With a few steady habits, your home office can stay comfortable, functional and worth the money and effort you put into creating it.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.