6 top-rated office furniture pieces you need to set up your home office; explore our handpicked suggestions
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 09:00 am IST
Office furniture plays a crucial role in ensuring your productivity while you work. Find a curated list of my top recommendations for your home office setup.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Grey View Details
|
₹7,890
|
|
|
ABOUT SPACE Study Table with Drawer - Computer Table with Bottom Storage Space DIY Engineered Wood Office Desk with 2 Adjustable Shelves for PC Laptop (White, Black Marble - L 123 x B 45 x H 89 cm) View Details
|
|
|
|
The Sleep Company - Electric Height Adjustable Desk | Ergonomic Work from Home Table with Memory Preset Controller & Stability Controller | 2 Years Warranty | 1200 x 600 Thick Top | Wooden & Black View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
|
ABOUT SPACE Bookshelf for Home - 6 Tier Book Rack for Study Room | Open Book Shelf for Office, Library, Bedroom, Living Room - Engineered Wood Display Cabinet (Walnut - L 71 x B 24.5 x H 137.5 cm) View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
WOODENWAWE Multi-Purpose SideTable, CoffeeTable, PlantStand, EndTable, Computer Office with 3 Tier Printer Stand, Mobile Desk Organizer Shelves, Top Color-Brown, Size-55x35x74CM(WW-3P) (Brown) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Wakefit Back Support Cushion for Chair | 1 Year Warranty | Back Support for Office Chair, Car Seat Back Support, Velvet Finish (45 x 41 x 12cms - Black) View Details
|
₹848
|
|
|
STRIFF Adjustable Laptop Tabletop Stand Patented Riser Ventilated Portable Foldable Compatible with MacBook Notebook Tablet Tray Desk Table Book with Free Phone Stand (Black) View Details
|
₹249
|
|
|
CentraLit 2 Pieces Wall Decor Hanging File Magazine Holder - Magazine Newspaper Rack Black Gold Combo of 2 Pieces File Storagr Rack for Office - Home Decor Wall Art Display Rack for Organisation View Details
|
₹462
|
|
View More Products