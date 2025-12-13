Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

6 top-rated office furniture pieces you need to set up your home office; explore our handpicked suggestions

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 09:00 am IST

Office furniture plays a crucial role in ensuring your productivity while you work. Find a curated list of my top recommendations for your home office setup.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Grey View Details checkDetails

₹7,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ABOUT SPACE Study Table with Drawer - Computer Table with Bottom Storage Space DIY Engineered Wood Office Desk with 2 Adjustable Shelves for PC Laptop (White, Black Marble - L 123 x B 45 x H 89 cm) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company - Electric Height Adjustable Desk | Ergonomic Work from Home Table with Memory Preset Controller & Stability Controller | 2 Years Warranty | 1200 x 600 Thick Top | Wooden & Black View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ABOUT SPACE Bookshelf for Home - 6 Tier Book Rack for Study Room | Open Book Shelf for Office, Library, Bedroom, Living Room - Engineered Wood Display Cabinet (Walnut - L 71 x B 24.5 x H 137.5 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WOODENWAWE Multi-Purpose SideTable, CoffeeTable, PlantStand, EndTable, Computer Office with 3 Tier Printer Stand, Mobile Desk Organizer Shelves, Top Color-Brown, Size-55x35x74CM(WW-3P) (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Back Support Cushion for Chair | 1 Year Warranty | Back Support for Office Chair, Car Seat Back Support, Velvet Finish (45 x 41 x 12cms - Black) View Details checkDetails

₹848

amazonLogo
GET THIS

STRIFF Adjustable Laptop Tabletop Stand Patented Riser Ventilated Portable Foldable Compatible with MacBook Notebook Tablet Tray Desk Table Book with Free Phone Stand (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CentraLit 2 Pieces Wall Decor Hanging File Magazine Holder - Magazine Newspaper Rack Black Gold Combo of 2 Pieces File Storagr Rack for Office - Home Decor Wall Art Display Rack for Organisation View Details checkDetails

₹462

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Office furniture often gets pushed to the side when we plan our homes, yet a small work-from-home setup can change how smoothly the day flows. With hybrid routines becoming common, a dedicated corner with the best office furniture brings a sense of order that helps the family stay focused and comfortable. A simple working desk or supportive office chairs can serve anyone who needs a quiet place to concentrate.

Home office setups to help you work better, quicker and smarter.(AI generated)
Home office setups to help you work better, quicker and smarter.(AI generated)

I like keeping things practical, so I have pulled together a set of top-rated pieces based on strong reviews, popular picks and my own take on what truly works. It is a handy mix of working desks, office chairs and smart work from home furniture that helps you build a useful little nook.

8 top-rated picks for your home office

1.

Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Grey
Loading...

Feels like a solid pick for anyone shaping a small work-from-home setup. The supportive mesh back and cushioned seat make long hours far easier, and the adjustable headrest and lumbar support help you settle in without fuss. I found the recline smooth and comfy, which adds a nice lift to daily tasks. It suits compact corners, keeps the room clutter-free free and brings the reliability you hope for in good office chairs.

2.

ABOUT SPACE Study Table with Drawer - Computer Table with Bottom Storage Space DIY Engineered Wood Office Desk with 2 Adjustable Shelves for PC Laptop (White, Black Marble - L 123 x B 45 x H 89 cm)
Loading...

A compact working desk like this one brings real ease to a small home office. The mix of storage, open shelves and a smooth top gives you room to spread out without adding clutter. I like how the elevated section keeps daily bits close, so the space stays neat and calm. It feels practical for anyone building a simple work from home setup and fits well with other office furniture that keeps life organised.

3.

The Sleep Company - Electric Height Adjustable Desk | Ergonomic Work from Home Table with Memory Preset Controller & Stability Controller | 2 Years Warranty | 1200 x 600 Thick Top | Wooden & Black
Loading...

A height adjustable desk brings a nice sense of freedom to a home office, especially when you pair it with a separate shelf for easy organisation. The smooth electric movement lets you shift from sitting to standing without losing focus, and the wide top gives plenty of space for screens and daily bits. It suits a flexible work from home setup, keeps the room clutter free and supports better posture through the day.

4.

ABOUT SPACE Bookshelf for Home - 6 Tier Book Rack for Study Room | Open Book Shelf for Office, Library, Bedroom, Living Room - Engineered Wood Display Cabinet (Walnut - L 71 x B 24.5 x H 137.5 cm)
Loading...

A slim bookshelf adds real order to a home office, especially when you want a compact spot for books, files and daily items. The tall open shelves give everything a clear home, so the working desk stays free for important tasks. I like how the simple shape blends into most rooms and keeps the space tidy without feeling heavy. It pairs well with other office furniture when you want a smooth and organised setup.

5.

WOODENWAWE Multi-Purpose SideTable, CoffeeTable, PlantStand, EndTable, Computer Office with 3 Tier Printer Stand, Mobile Desk Organizer Shelves, Top Color-Brown, Size-55x35x74CM(WW-3P) (Brown)
Loading...

A small tiered side table like this works well in a home office when you want your main working desk to stay clear. The shelves hold a printer, books and cables so the space feels sorted without much effort. I like how easy it is to shift around, which suits a flexible work from home setup. It blends neatly with other office furniture and keeps the room compact, tidy and ready for focused tasks.

Accessories for the home office that you can get

6.

Wakefit Back Support Cushion for Chair | 1 Year Warranty | Back Support for Office Chair, Car Seat Back Support, Velvet Finish (45 x 41 x 12cms - Black)
Loading...

7.

STRIFF Adjustable Laptop Tabletop Stand Patented Riser Ventilated Portable Foldable Compatible with MacBook Notebook Tablet Tray Desk Table Book with Free Phone Stand (Black)
Loading...

8.

CentraLit 2 Pieces Wall Decor Hanging File Magazine Holder - Magazine Newspaper Rack Black Gold Combo of 2 Pieces File Storagr Rack for Office - Home Decor Wall Art Display Rack for Organisation
Loading...

Similar articles for you

Looking for recliners for your living room? Picks from Amazon that you can order for under 20000

Office chairs with lumbar support: Understanding why this is important for your back

Switched my armchair to an ergonomic office chair: Changed how I work from home

Can the Frido Glide Ergo Chair really fix your workday posture? I tried it all October, and here's how it held up

  • What should I keep in mind before buying office furniture for a work from home setup?

    Start with comfort and space planning. A good mix of office chairs, working desks and supportive pieces makes long hours easier. Think about how much storage you need and how the furniture will sit in the room without feeling cramped.

  • How do I choose the best office furniture for small rooms?

    Focus on compact designs that still feel practical. A slim working desk, a simple bookshelf and a light chair create a neat layout that leaves room to move. Pick pieces that double up for study or family use.

  • Are adjustable desks actually useful for home offices?

    Yes, they help break long sitting hours by letting you shift positions through the day. Many people use them with walkpads or simple stretching routines to avoid stiffness.

  • What is the easiest way to keep a home office clutter free?

    Give every item a fixed place. A bookshelf or small side unit makes a big difference, along with cable clips and trays for loose bits. Once the basics are sorted, the work from home furniture feels far more productive.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / 6 top-rated office furniture pieces you need to set up your home office; explore our handpicked suggestions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On