Switched my armchair to an ergonomic office chair: Changed how I work from home

I recently replaced my sturdy, carpentered armchair with an office chair, and it completely changed how I approach my workday. I had assumed that thick cushions and a tall back were all it took for comfort, but I was quickly proven wrong. The first day I sat in a revolving ergonomic chair, I understood what true back support means. The arched frame hugged my spine, the mesh fabric kept me cool through long hours, and the adjustable features gave my posture a new sense of balance. It has been a quiet lesson in how thoughtful design can affect comfort, focus, and mood, especially for those of us who spend our days working from a home office. A well-designed ergonomic chair transforms work hours into comfort hours with balanced support, breathable mesh, and posture-friendly design.(Hindustan Times)

This is exactly why I’m sharing a few of the most comfortable, tried and tested office chairs I have used over the years.

Some I have used during short stints at our Delhi office. You can usually find me there every July, trying out new setups and seating. I’ve also used a variety of chairs outside the Delhi office, some at home, often borrowing one from my brother when I’m in Bangalore and testing a few across co-working spaces in Bangalore and Goa. These are the chairs that made the cut, all tested, trusted, and most importantly, work-from-home employee-approved.

After four weeks of using the Frido Glide chair, I found that it redefines comfort for long sitting hours. The adjustable lumbar support is a small but brilliant detail that makes posture feel natural, not forced. I love how easily the armrests shift angles, a quiet blessing for long writing days. Its breathable mesh back keeps things cool, and the overall design feels thoughtful, durable, and genuinely ergonomic.

Read my review of the Frido Glide Chair here.

The Frido Glide Office Chair provides comfort for long working hours.(Hindustan Times)

The Green Soul Jupiter Pro feels like the complete package for anyone setting up a proper WFH setup. It brings everything from neck to lower back support into one cohesive design. The multi-lock recline lets you shift positions easily, while the seat slider and 4D armrests adapt beautifully to changing tasks. It is firm, balanced, and truly value for money for those serious about long work hours.

Green soul office chair(Hindustan Times)

The Godrej Interio Curv Chair is my go-to suggestion for anyone who wants comfort without fussing over multiple levers. Its curved mesh back keeps airflow constant, while the tilt and recline feel smooth and stable. It is ideal for additional seating around a home office or for anyone who prefers a simple, supportive, no-nonsense desk chair that still gets the ergonomic basics right.

The Cellbell Desire C104 caught my attention at a co-working space because of its thick, plush seat. It is surprisingly comfortable for a mid-back design, with a breathable mesh that prevents that sticky feeling after long hours. While it skips advanced lumbar adjustments, the sturdy metal base and smooth tilt make it perfect for shorter work stretches or a secondary chair in a home office setup.

The Da URBAN Merlion feels like a chair built for long, focused workdays. Its high back and adjustable headrest make a noticeable difference, especially when you want proper neck alignment. The mesh keeps things breathable, and the lumbar support helps maintain an easy posture through long hours. It is sturdy, well-cushioned, and has all the features you would want from a comfortable office chair built for daily use.

The Innowin Mini Jazz, which I experienced at my father's office, is simple, sturdy, and surprisingly long-lasting. I know because these have been there for at least over five years. It’s not the flashiest chair, but it's a clean design and reliable build make it a practical pick for study rooms or compact home offices. With no distracting adjustments, it’s easy to get used to and ideal for anyone who values comfort over complexity. A fuss-free, durable option that truly earns its place for everyday sitting.

Mini checklist: Before buying your next office chair

Prioritise support. Choose an ergonomic office chair that aligns with your spine and supports good posture.

Check lumbar comfort. Chairs with dynamic lumbar support help reduce back strain during long hours.

Adjustability is key. Height, armrests, and tilt should adapt to your sitting style.

Go for breathable materials. A breathable mesh chair keeps you cool through work sessions.

Invest in quality. A durable frame and smooth-rolling wheels make all the difference in long-term comfort.

For me, a good ergonomic office chair is more than just another piece of furniture. It is the quiet support that keeps every workday comfortable, productive, and calm.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

