I love beauty brands that make everyday makeup feel a little more exciting, and Typsy Beauty has become one of my current favourites. So, when I found myself reaching for its products more often, I decided to try three of them; the Glacier Glow Plumping Lip Tint, Silk Cushion Liquid Highlighter Wand and Silk Cushion Liquid Bronzer Contour Wand.

I tried 3 Typsy Beauty makeup products. Here's what I'd buy again

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

While one of these has become a permanent fixture in my everyday makeup routine, the other two came with their own little surprises. I particularly liked how natural the highlighter looked on my skin, while the contour wand took some getting used to.

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Here's my honest take on all three, including what I loved, what I didn't and whether I'd recommend adding them to your makeup bag.

If there's one product from this trio that I'd happily recommend without thinking twice, it's the Glacier Glow Plumping Lip Tint in Guava Sorbet. In fact, I'm currently on my third bottle, which probably tells you how much I enjoy using it.

The first thing I noticed was the colour. It gives my lips a gorgeous, glamorous pink tint with a glossy finish that makes even a fairly simple makeup look feel more put together. I like that I can wear it on an ordinary workday without feeling like I've made too much effort, but it also adds enough colour to work when I'm dressing up.

The cooling metal-tip applicator is another nice touch. The formula gives my lips a plumper-looking finish, although there can be a little tingling sensation when I apply it. Personally, I don't find that bothersome, especially because I love the overall effect.

What makes this a regular in my routine is how easily it fits into my everyday makeup. I don't have to think too much about pairing it with an outfit or a full face of makeup. It's become my go-to lip colour, and the fact that I've repurchased it twice says more than any first impression could.

My verdict: A definite favourite. If you enjoy glossy pink lips and a plumped-up look, this is the product I'd pick first from the three.

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I'm usually a little cautious about liquid highlighters because I have oily skin. The last thing I want is a product that makes my face look excessively shiny when I'm already dealing with a naturally oily T-zone.

However, the Silk Cushion Liquid Highlighter Wand in Diamond Fizz turned out to be a pleasant surprise.

I particularly like how easily it blends into my skin. Instead of leaving an obvious stripe of shimmer or an overly metallic finish, it gives my face a subtle, natural-looking glow. The champagne-toned shade adds just enough luminosity to make the skin look more radiant without making the highlighter the centre of attention.

For me, that's what makes this product work. I prefer a glow that looks like it's coming from my skin rather than something sitting visibly on top of it. The lightweight feel and buildable finish also make it easier to control how much shine I want.

I was initially sceptical about how a liquid formula would sit on my oily skin, but I liked the way it looked once blended. It's a nice option when I want a little extra glow without going overboard.

My verdict: A good pick if you enjoy subtle, champagne-toned radiance. I especially appreciate how naturally it blends into my skin.

I'm someone who enjoys a more chiselled-looking face, particularly around the jawline and cheekbones. So, I was quite excited to try the Silk Cushion Liquid Bronzer Contour Wand in Maple Syrup.

The shade was a win for me. Its medium-brown tone suited my complexion and gave me the sculpted look I was hoping for. However, the application was not quite as effortless as I expected.

I found that it took me a while to blend the product properly. When I applied it directly to my face, it left darker brown marks that were difficult to diffuse evenly. I eventually had to rub off a little of the product to get the finish I wanted.

After a few attempts, I realised that I needed to change how I applied it. My advice would be to start with a very small amount, take the product on the back of your hand first and then pick it up gradually with your brush or makeup tool. Avoid applying too much directly to your face, especially if you're still figuring out the right amount for your complexion.

The shade itself wasn't the problem; it was getting the application right. With a lighter hand and a little patience, you can have more control over the intensity and avoid those concentrated brown patches.

My verdict: I like the shade and the sculpted finish, but this one requires a little practice. Beginners should start with less product than they think they need.

So, which Typsy Beauty product would I buy again?

Of the three, the Glacier Glow Plumping Lip Tint is my clear winner. I'm already on my third bottle, and it has earned its place in my everyday makeup routine. The Diamond Fizz highlighter comes a close second because of its easy blending and natural-looking finish, even on my oily skin.

The Maple Syrup contour wand is the one I'd approach differently next time. I like how the shade looks on me, but getting an even finish requires a lighter application and more careful blending.

My takeaway? Not every product needs to be an instant favourite to be worth trying. Sometimes, it's about figuring out how to use it. But if you're curious about trying Typsy Beauty, I'd start with the lip tint.

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Typsy Beauty review: FAQs . Is Typsy Beauty Glacier Glow Plumping Lip Tint worth buying? Based on my experience, yes. I love its glossy pink colour and plumping effect, and I've repurchased the Guava Sorbet shade twice. It can cause a little tingling after application.

Which Typsy Beauty product is best for everyday makeup? My personal pick is the Glacier Glow Plumping Lip Tint in Guava Sorbet. Its glossy pink finish makes it easy to wear for everyday makeup, and it's the product I reach for most often.

How do you apply Typsy Beauty liquid contour wand? Start with a small amount and blend gradually. I found it easier to take some product on the back of my hand before applying it to my face, rather than drawing too much directly onto my skin.

Does Typsy Beauty liquid highlighter work on oily skin? I have oily skin and liked how the Diamond Fizz highlighter blended into my face. It gave me a subtle, natural-looking glow rather than an excessively shiny finish.

(Disclaimer: The products featured in this review were bought, tested and evaluated by the writer independently, without any intervention from the brand. Our opinion is based on our personal experience.)