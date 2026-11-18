What if the compartments, textures and functional details of a handbag were brought into the design of an entire room? A new retail store in Pune explores this idea by taking inspiration from the structure of a handbag to shape its interiors. The concept shows how an everyday fashion accessory can influence commercial interior design, bringing together aesthetics, organisation and functionality.

From Lining to Latch: Miraggio’s New Store in Pune Borrows Its Blueprint From the Bag Itself (Mirragio)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

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Miraggio, an Indian handbag and accessories brand, has opened its third retail store at Westend Mall in Aundh, Pune. Spread across 534 sq. ft. on the mall's G2 floor, the store takes its design cues from the inside of a handbag, translating its compartments and detailing into a physical retail environment.

How a handbag's design translates into store interiors

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Rather than recreating a handbag literally, the store interprets its structure through different sections, each with its own material palette, lighting and visual character. The idea is to translate the way a handbag organises different belongings into a space where products can be displayed and explored. The design draws attention to the relationship between form and function. Much like a handbag has separate compartments for organising everyday essentials, the store uses distinct sections to give different parts of the retail space their own identity.

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{{^usCountry}} This approach also highlights how design inspiration can come from everyday interior design. Elements such as compartments, material combinations and functional detailing can influence how larger spaces are planned and experienced. Why functionality matters as much as aesthetics in interior design {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This approach also highlights how design inspiration can come from everyday interior design. Elements such as compartments, material combinations and functional detailing can influence how larger spaces are planned and experienced. Why functionality matters as much as aesthetics in interior design {{/usCountry}}

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A retail space needs to do more than look visually appealing. Its layout, product placement and movement between sections all influence how customers experience it. The handbag-inspired concept brings these considerations together through distinct sections, varied materials and lighting. By translating the organisation of a handbag into a larger space, the design highlights how functionality can become part of a store's visual identity rather than remaining a separate consideration.

What the brand says about the design concept

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Speaking about the new store, Mohit Jain, Founder of Miraggio, said the brand views handbags as more than accessories, bringing together form, function and personal expression. He explained that the Pune store was designed to translate this philosophy into a physical environment, allowing customers to experience the thought and design behind the products in a different way. The brand considers Pune an important market because of its diverse urban consumer base and the opportunity to connect with shoppers across workwear, everyday fashion and occasion-led accessories.

Where is Miraggio's new store in Pune?

The new Miraggio store is located on the G2 floor of Westend Mall, Aundh, Pune. Spanning 534 sq. ft., it marks the brand's third retail store in India. The opening is part of Miraggio's wider retail expansion strategy. The brand has stated that it aims to expand its retail network to 10 stores by the end of the current financial year.

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Frequently Asked Questions: Where is Miraggio's new store located in Pune? Miraggio's new retail store is located on the G2 floor of Westend Mall in Aundh, Pune. What is the design concept behind Miraggio's new store? The store takes inspiration from the inside of a handbag, reflecting its compartments, materials and functional details into a retail interior design concept. How many retail stores does Miraggio currently have in India? According to the brand, the Pune outlet is its third retail store in India.

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