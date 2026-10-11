Is your home senior-friendly? 3 interior design priorities for safety, comfort and independence

Older adults may experience mobility issues that make getting out of bed, walking to the bathroom, or moving around the house challenging, particularly when the interiors do not accommodate their needs. Accessibility is essential for a home with seniors, helping them feel comfortable and move around more independently. So, what should you prioritise when designing senior-living interiors?

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Saumyajit Roy, co-founder of Emoha and Shremoha, shared with HT Lifestyle how to plan senior-living interiors that prioritise safety, accessibility, and comfort while supporting everyday independence.

So, designing for older adults means paying attention to how they will use the space every day. It goes beyond basic comfort and visual appeal. Interiors also need to cater to mobility and sensory needs.

Roy described why accessible interiors are important: “As demand for senior living grows in India, the concept is evolving beyond traditional retirement homes into thoughtfully designed communities that support independent and dignified ageing. In this shift, interiors play a role that goes far beyond aesthetics. Good design can make everyday life more comfortable, accessible, and safe, while supporting independence and quality of life. ”

When designing for senior living, three priorities the expert recommended, which are particularly important: