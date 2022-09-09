10 best earbuds under 1,000

Earbuds under ₹ 1,000 provide great sound quality at affordable price.

Who doesn’t love listening to music, it is the most opted way to retrieve memories and feel happy and relaxed. However, a pair of tangled earphones can ruin this entire blissful experience even before it begins. We live in an era wherein technology has solutions to a majority of your problems. Many top brands have launched stunning earbuds that are wireless and can save you from a tangled earphone experience. So, if you think that earbuds are a must-have and vital accessory for your smartphone, then wave goodbye to tangled, boring earphones. However, choosing the right pair of truly wireless earbuds can be confusing. Don’t worry! In this earbuds buying guide, we have listed the best truly wireless earbuds under Rs.1000 along with their price, specifications, special features, and pros & cons. 1. pTron bass buds duo in-ear earbuds This super cool, trendy product is equipped with deep bass, immersive stereo sound, and smart touch controls. Its ergonomics & lightweight nature are simply an add-on to its mind-blowing features. It also gives you crystal clear audio quality during calls and allows passive noise cancellation. Also, as this high-tech device comes with the IPX 4 water/ sweat proof rating, you need not need to worry about any water spills or sweat during workouts. Specifications brand:‎pTron model number:bass buds duo warranty:1 Year connector type:wireless connectivity modes: bluetooth v 5.1 battery life:32 Hours of total playtime with case microphone form factor:‎in-ear item weight:‎ 43 g

Pros Cons value for money average connectivity good battery backup sweat & waterproof

2.Zebronics zeb-sound bomb 3 TWS earbuds If you love binge-watching online series or prefer listening to music on the go, then this classy pair of earbuds is for you. This product features a sleek look with a comfortable fit. It is a truly wireless device equipped with a splash proof design. Its 13 mm drivers give out great audio and its stem touch controls allow calls, music, and voice assistant with a simple tap. Also, its charging case is quite compact and easily fits into a tiny pocket. Specifications brand:‎ZEBRONICS

model number:zeb - sound bomb 3 (black)

connector type:Wireless

connectivity modes:bluetooth v 5.2

battery life:12 Hours of total playtime with case

rechargeable battery: yes

microphone form factor:‎in-ear

item weight:‎120 g

Pros Cons good sound & bass quality average call clarity good bluetooth connectivity average battery life

3. Croma true wireless earbuds You can enjoy uninterrupted music during workouts, travel or work with croma’s true wireless earbuds. This classy pair of earbuds allows easy access to calls with its outstanding built-in microphone and smart touch control. Also, it offers smooth access to music controls like play/pause or next/previous. It also comes with a google and siri Voice assistant feature, which is a great feature for a device at this price. Its lightweight nature simply adds to its value. Specifications brand: ‎ ‎croma model number: CREEH 2008s BTEB connector type: wireless connectivity modes: bluetooth 5.0 battery life: 15 hours of total playtime with case and 3 hours with a single charge (buds); rechargeable battery: yes microphone form factor: ‎in-ear warranty: 1 Year item weight: ‎65 g

Pros Cons good sound & bass quality average bluetooth connectivity budget-friendly average battery life good touch control splash proof

4. Wecool moonwalk mini earbuds This is a pretty cool product that comes with a sleek, magnetic charging case which can charge the earbuds up to 6 times. This product offers a secure and stable connection with your smartphone, laptop, or tablet. This product is also featured with AI-based environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for crystal-clear call quality. Its highly comfortable and snug fit design and multi-functional buttons for calling and music control make it an ideal product for sports and gym lovers. Specifications brand:‎wecool model number:moonwalk mini connector type:wireless connectivity modes: bluetooth v 5.2 battery life:30 hours of total playtime with case and 5 hours with a single charge (earbuds); microphone form factor:‎in-ear item weight:‎ 34 g

Pros Cons good sound quality average bass quality highly comfortable & ultra-lightweight good battery life

5. Talotech earbuds This earbuds offer deep bass & treble, and an amusing musical experience. The product is equipped with a cancelling technology which delivers a HIFI bass stereo sound, giving you a concert-like music experience in your cosy corners. Its classy look, ergonomic and snug fit design, and lightweight structure makes it a comfortable-to-wear device, especially for females. Specifications brand:‎talotech

model number:T 88-pink-FBA

connector type: wireless

connectivity modes:bluetooth 5.1

battery life:30 hours of total playtime with case and 5 hours with a single charge (earbuds);

microphone form factor:‎in ear

warranty:1 year

item weight:‎100g

Pros Cons good sound quality average power on/off button highly comfortable no noise cancellation excellent design for females

6. Meckwell bluetooth earbuds M-10 This product features an elegant design with a really cool LED display, displaying its battery status. It allows fast charging within 2 hours with a battery backup of 48 hours. The product also offers noise cancellation and auto-reconnect features. It is equipped with a built-in mic. for calling. Specifications brand: ‎meckwell model number: ‎M-10 earbud connector type: wireless connectivity modes: bluetooth v 5.0 battery life: 48 hours of total playtime rechargeable battery: yes microphone form factor: ‎in-ear item weight: ‎50 g

Pros Cons good sound & bass quality average bluetooth connectivity budget-friendly average transmission distance excellent battery life

7. BENCO flow-1 truly wireless earphone TWS earbuds This product gives you the freedom to move & groove while you are on calls or listening to your favourite music. Also, its loud and clear audio quality and powerful bass can win the hearts of many music lovers. This sleek and trendy product is equipped with IPX 4 sweat proof ratings and is also water resistant.

Specifications brand:‎benco

model number:‎flow1

connector type:wireless

connectivity modes:bluetooth 5.0

battery life:38 hours of total playtime with case and 4 hours with a single charge (earbuds);

microphone form factor:‎in-ear

item weight:‎ 50 g

Pros Cons excellent bass sensitive case highly comfortable good battery life

8. Vekin TWS-T 2 sport wireless earbud This super cool product is jammed-packed with lots of amazing features. Be it a sports person, gym lover or audiophile or workaholic person, this pair of earbuds will never let you down. It has IPX 4 waterproof ratings and a noise cancellation feature as well. It is even a good pick for Dj or game lovers. Specifications brand:‎vekin

model number:‎ ‎TWS-02

connector type:wireless

connectivity modes: bluetooth 5.0

rechargeable battery: yes

microphone form factor:‎in-ear

item weight:‎ 199 g

Pros Cons good sound quality a bit heavy weight good noise cancellation average battery backup

9. Mivi duopods A 25 bluetooth truly wireless in ear earbuds This trendy earbud can bring a concert-like rich sound experience while you are in the middle of the city noise. It is a super cool product with a splash proof and sweat proof feature that helps you enjoy all your adventures while moving and grooving to the rhythm of your favourite music. Also, it is equipped with deep bass, immersive stereo sound, and smart touch control. Specifications brand:‎mivi model number:TEDPMA25-BK warranty:1 year connector type:wireless connectivity modes:bluetooth 5.0 battery life:40 hours of total playtime with case and 7.5 hours with a single charge (earbuds); rechargeable battery: yes microphone form factor:‎in ear item weight:‎159 g

Pros Cons value for money average call clarity excellent battery backup good connectivity

10. pTron bass buds fute 5.1 This earbud has a super sleek elegant design that features a compact and translucent charging case with feather-light earbuds. If you want to experience crystal-clear voice during calls then this one is the perfect pick for you. It is designed using dual HD mics. and intuitive touch control features.It offers deep bass, immersive stereo sound, and an auto-reconnecting feature. Specifications brand:‎pTron

model name:bass buds fute

warranty:1 year

connector type:wireless

connectivity modes:bluetooth V 5.1

battery life:25 hours of total playtime with case

microphone form factor:‎in ear

item weight:3.7 g

Pros Cons value for money average connectivity lightweight sweat & waterproof good call clarity

Best 3 features

Product Feature -1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Earbuds excellent battery life light weigh excellent for calls Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 TWS Earbuds Stem touch control Fast charging Splashproof Croma True Wireless Earbuds High-quality built-in microphone HD sound quality Fast charging WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds Hi-Fi stereo sound Excellent Battery Life Sports friendly design TALOTECH Earbuds Smart LED power display Ergonomically designed Decent battery life MECKWELL Bluetooth Earbuds M-10 Excellent battery life Noise cancellation Fast charging BENCO Flow-1 Truly Wireless Earphone TWS Earbuds Sturdy & lightweight Loud & clear sound Powerful bass VEKIN TWS-T2 Sport Wireless Earbud Good noise cancellation Waterproof & Sweatproof Good sound quality Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Studio quality Sound Good connectivity Comfortable Fit pTron Bassbuds Fute 5.1 Super lightweight Excellent b battery Life Flat Touch Sensors for precise controls

Best value for money Wecool moonwalk mini earbuds offer the best value for money as it possesses not only a super classy design and appearance but also amazing features like ultra-lightweight, decent batter backup, and Hi-Fi stereo sound. And its digital battery indicator is the cherry on the cake at such a low price. Best overall Considering the overall features, the best earbuds under ₹1000 is the pTron bass buds fute 5.1. It has eye-catching looks as well as the most sought-after features. It offers amazing sound and call quality as well as a decent battery backup. Talking about its cost, it is worth buying at this price. So, the pTron bass buds fute 5.1 earbuds outclass all the other listed products in terms of overall features. The key to find perfect earbuds Firstly, make a list of all the features and specifications you are looking for in earbuds. Now check all the above-listed products that satisfy your needs and price range and select the best one for you. Another point you should take note of is that whatever product you choose must be suitable and comfortable for you. Otherwise, even a device full of high-tech features won’t satisfy your expectations. Price of best earbuds at a glance