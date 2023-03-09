10 best hand juicers for traditional and portable juicing

A hand juicer retains all the nutrition in fruits and vegetables.

Hand juicers are one of the most versatile and convenient kitchen appliances that you can own. With a hand juicer, you can easily make fresh juices, smoothies, and even baby food without having to lug out a heavy and bulky juicer. If you're looking for a convenient way to add more fruits and vegetables to your diet, a hand juicer is a great option. Product List 1-Bellemain Fruit juicer, Aluminium Manual Juicer Alloy Fruit Hand Squeezer A Fruit Juicer is a manual tool used to extract juice from fruits like lemons, oranges, and others. The Aluminium Manual Juicer is made of heavy-duty aluminium alloy and is designed to be sturdy and durable. It operates by hand squeezing the fruit to extract the juice, making it an easy-to-use tool for households. This juicer is also versatile, as it can be mounted under the kitchen cabinet or used as a standalone tool. Specifications Material: Aluminium Alloy

Type: Hand Squeezer, Manual Fruit Press

Use: Lemon, Orange, and other fruits

Heavy Duty Design

Pros Cons Durable: Made of aluminum alloy, it is heavy duty and built to last Physical Effort: Extracting juice requires manual effort, which can be tiring for some people.

2-OXO Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer Orange Juicer OXO Aluminum Manual Fruit Juicer is a heavy-duty hand press juicer that is designed for efficient and effective juicing of oranges, limes, and other citrus fruits. It features a sturdy metal construction and a steel handle for comfortable grip and easy operation. The Mudiam - 1 model is an instant juicer that provides quick and convenient access to fresh, nutritious juice. Specifications Product: OXO Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer

Material: Aluminium construction, Steel Handle

Type: Manual/Hand-Press Juicer

Color: Orange

Pros Cons Heavy-duty construction: Made of aluminum, this manual juicer is built to last and can handle tough fruits and vegetables Manual operation: This juicer requires manual effort, which can be tiring for those who need to juice large quantities of fruit.

embed space 3- SHAYONAM Aluminium Juice Maker Manual Fruit Juicer The SHAYONAM Aluminium Juice Maker is a manual fruit juicer machine designed for heavy-duty use. It is capable of extracting juice from a variety of fruits, including oranges and limes, using a hand-press mechanism. The steel handle provides added durability, and the silver finish gives it a sleek look. This hand juicer is an instant solution for fresh, homemade juice and is a must-have for any kitchen. Specifications Material: Aluminum and Steel

Color: Silver

Design: Heavy-duty hand press

Capacity: Suitable for making juices from a range of fruits

Handle: Steel handle for easy operation

Finish: Silver finish

Sturdy steel handle: The juicer comes with a sturdy steel handle for easy operation.

Sleek and modern look: The silver finish of this juicer gives it a sleek and modern look that will complement any kitchen decor.

Pros Cons Manual operation, no need for electricity. Time-consuming and requires manual effort to juice fruits

4- Rivuflo Heavy Manual Juicer For Fruits Hand Juicer The Rivuflo Heavy Manual Juicer is a manual hand press juicer designed to extract juice from fruits such as oranges, lemons, and limes. It is made with a steel handle and has a simple design for easy use. The juicer operates by manually pressing the fruit onto the grated surface to extract the juice, making it an instant solution for fresh fruit juice. Its compact size makes it easy to store and use at home or on the go. The silver finish adds a touch of style to the functional design. Specifications Rivuflo Heavy Manual Juicer Specifications:

Material: Steel handle, stainless steel strainer and reamer

Color: Silver

Dimensions: 12.5 x 7 x 5.5 inches (L x W x H)

Pros Cons Manual operation allows for control over the amount of pressure applied to the fruit Require manual effort to operate, which may be tiring for those with hand or wrist problems

5- One94Store Manual Hand Press Fruit Juicer The One94Store Manual Hand Press Fruit Juicer is a heavy-duty juicer made from aluminum alloy. It features a detachable lever and removable parts, making it easy to clean and use. The silver color gives it a sleek and modern look, while the sturdy construction ensures it can handle a variety of fruits and vegetables. With its manual hand press design, you have complete control over the juicing process, resulting in fresh and delicious juice every time. Whether you're making a single serving or multiple servings for friends and family, this juicer is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a convenient and reliable way to enjoy fresh, healthy juice. Specifications Material: Aluminum alloy

Color: Silver

Type: Manual Hand Press Juicer

Detachable Lever: Yes

Pros Cons Heavy-duty metal construction: Made from high-quality aluminum alloy, the One94Store manual hand press fruit juicer is built to last. Requires manual effort: As it is a manual juicer, you have to put in physical effort to extract the juice, which may not be suitable for people with physical disabilities

6- The Voltonix-Fruit Juicer is a manual juicer The Voltonix-Fruit Juicer is a manual juicer made of heavy-duty aluminum alloy. It is designed to make squeezing fruits like lemons, oranges, and others a breeze. With its sturdy construction, it can handle even the toughest fruits with ease and extract the maximum amount of juice possible. The manual operation of this juicer allows you to have complete control over the amount of pressure you apply, ensuring that you get the perfect amount of juice every time. Specifications Material: Aluminium Alloy

Color: Silver

Type: Manual Juicer

Suitable for: Lemons, Oranges, and other similar sized fruits

Pros Cons Durable Material: The Voltonix-Fruit juicer is made of aluminum, which is a strong and sturdy material that can withstand heavy use and pressure. This means that the juicer is less likely to break or become damaged over time. Limited Juice Yield: Because the Voltonix-Fruit juicer operates manually, the amount of juice that can be extracted from each fruit or vegetable is limited compared to electric juicers.

7- Ojas Aluminium Handy Juicer The Ojas Aluminium Handy Juicer is a manual juicer designed for efficient juicing of various fruits, including oranges. This compact and portable juicer is a perfect solution for those who want to enjoy freshly squeezed juice without the hassle of electric juicers. Specifications Material: The juicer is made of high-quality aluminum and is durable.

Design: The juicer is designed in a compact and lightweight form to make it easy to use and store.

Usage: The juicer is designed for manual juicing of fruits like oranges and is easy to operate with a hand press mechanism.

Pros Cons Portable and lightweight design: The compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry and store, making it ideal for use at home, in the office, or while traveling Time-consuming: Extracting juice from fruits manually can be a time-consuming process, especially when compared to using an electric juicer.

8- UZQIC Fruit Juicer The UZQIC Fruit Juicer is a heavy duty manual squeezer that is designed to extract the juice from a variety of fruits, including lemons and oranges. The best hand juicer made from high-quality aluminum, this juicer is built to last and can withstand the rigors of frequent use. Specifications Material: Aluminium

Color: Silver

Design: Hand squeezer

Use: For squeezing lemons, oranges, and other fruits

Pros Cons Heavy-duty design: The heavy-duty design of the juicer means that it can easily handle tougher fruits like oranges and lemons, making it suitable for those who frequently make fresh juice. Limited to certain fruits: The manual operation of the juicer means that it may not be suitable for softer fruits like grapes or berries, and may struggle to juice these types of fruits effectively.

9- Antson Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer The Antson Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer is a heavy duty hand press designed for squeezing oranges, lemons, and limes.The best juicer ade from durable aluminium, this juicer is built to last and can withstand daily use in the kitchen. Specifications Product Name: Antson Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer

Material: Aluminium

Color: Silver

Weight: 2.4 lbs (approx)

Dimensions: 10.5 x 6.5 x 5 inches (approx)

Handle: Steel Handle

Pros Cons Durability: Antson Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer is made from heavy-duty aluminum, making it sturdy and long-lasting Physical Effort: The manual design requires physical effort to press and extract juice, which may not be ideal for people with arthritis or other conditions that limit manual dexterity.

10- KESI Aluminium Manual Fruit The KESI Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer is a heavy-duty hand press designed to make juicing a breeze. Made from high-quality aluminium, this manual juicer is built to last and is perfect for extracting juice from oranges, limes and other citrus fruits. Specifications Material: Aluminium body, steel handle

Color: Orange

Package Includes: 1 x KESI Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer.

Pros Cons Heavy duty construction: The KESI Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer is made of high-quality aluminum, making it durable and long-lasting Physical effort required: The manual design requires physical effort to operate, which may be challenging for some people, especially those with hand or wrist injuries.

Top 3 features of the product

Product Features 1 Features 2 Features 3 Fruit juicer,Aluminium Manual Juicer Alloy Fruit Hand Squeezer Heavy Duty Lemon Orange Juicer Manual Fruit Press Squeezer Fruit Juicer Extractor Tool Universal Under Cabinet Jar (Aluminium) Durable Easy to use Versatile OXO Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer Orange Juicer Heavy Duty Hand Press Metal Lime Juicer Hand Juicer, juicer Instant, Orange Juicer, Steel Handle Juicer (Mudiam Lasts long Effective juicing Steel handle SHAYONAM Aluminium Juice Maker Manual Fruit Juicer Machine Hand Juicer For Fruits Heavy Duty Hand Press Fruit Juicer Lime Juicer Hand Press Juicer, Juicer Instant, Orange Juicer, Steel Handle Juicer (Silver) No need for electricity Steel handle for durability Can juice a variety of fruits Rivuflo Heavy Manual Juicer For Fruits Hand Juicer ,orange Juicer Machine, Fruit Juice Squeezer,steel Handle, Juicer Manual Hand Press Juicer, Fruit Juicer, Lemon-lime Squeezer, Instant Juicer Orange Juicer, Simple Fruit Press Squeezer(silver) Sturdy grip Suitable for variety of fruits Easy to clean and maintain One94Store Manual Hand Press Fruit Juicer Heavy Quality Metal Aluminum alloy Juicer with Detachable Lever and Removable (Silver Color) Made from high qualityaluminium alloy Removable parts High Efficiency The Voltonix-Fruit Juicer is a manual juicer Durable material Affordable Easy to store and use Ojas Aluminium Handy Juicer | Manual juicer for fruits, Orange juicer, Fruit juicer, Hand juicer machine, Hand press juicer Portable and lightweight design Durable construction Environmental friendly UZQIC Fruit Juicer -Aluminium Fruit Hand Squeezer Heavy Duty Lemon Orange Juicer Manual Fruit Press Squeezer Fruit Juicer Extractor Tool (Silver) Efficient juicing Easy to clean Heavy duty design Antson Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer Orange Juicer Heavy Duty Hand Press Metal Lime Juicer Hand Juicer, juicer Instant, Orange Juicer, Steel Handle Juicer (Aluminium) Long lasting Extraction is easy Allow easy press KESI Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer Orange Juicer Heavy Duty Hand Press Metal Lime Juicer Hand Juicer, juicer Instant, Steel Handle Juicer, Simple Fruit Press Squeezer Citrus Juicer Collectible Figure Accommodate large fruits Ideal squeezing High quality material