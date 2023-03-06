10 best TP-link Wi-Fi extenders in India

TP-link Wi-Fi extenders are ideal for good network in large spaces.

A Wi-Fi Range Extender can be very helpful if you have a large house or your rooms are not evenly spaced apart. And if you want to use multiple devices from every corner of your home, a TP-link Wi-Fi extender is perfect. Let's say you installed a powerful wireless router in your house. If you connect all your devices to a signal, some wireless devices get a good signal when you are near your router. However, the same signal is drained when you walk away from the router or around the house with this device, the same signal is drained! Why? This may be due to weaker signal facing obstacles such as walls, doors, windows, curtains, etc. This is where Wi-Fi extenders come into play. 1. TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender TLRE200 RE200's wireless AC750 range extender technology enhances Wi-Fi connectivity throughout your home. Works with any standard router or access point, making it easy to deploy wide, uninterrupted dual-band Wi-Fi to multiple devices. With TP-Link AC750 enjoy seamless wireless networking throughout your home or office. Perfect for HD video streaming, online gaming, and other bandwidth-intensive tasks. Specifications: Connect technology: Wireless Voltage: ‎220 Volts Wattage: ‎3.5 Watts Product dimension: ‎11 x 6.6 x 7.5 cm Weight: 110 Grams

Pros Cons Speed of dual-band up to 750Mbps The range of connectivity could be improved Perfectly boost wireless signals in previously unreachable or difficult-to-wire locations Awesome customer service

2. TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender/Wi-Fi Booster TP-Link AC 1200 Mesh is easy to form a mesh network with a single Wi-Fi User ID for seamless coverage throughout your home. Just connect the Mesh range extender to the router. With a Wi-Fi extender, there is no need to seek a stable connection spot. The adaptive path selection keeps your network functioning at top speed by automatically switching to the fastest network connection path to your router. You can connect more devices simultaneously with RE300's dual bands of 2.4GHz 300Mbps and 5GHz 867Mbps. Specifications: Connect technology: Wireless extender Voltage: ‎220 Volts Wattage: ‎7.3 Watts Product dimension: 12.4 x 7.2 x 6.9 Centimeters Weight: ‎200 g

Pros Cons Easy to set up Amplification is not good Range is excellent Cost-efficient for a mesh router

3. TP-Link RE305 AC1200 Wi-Fi Range RE305 Wi-Fi range extender works with all wireless routers. Using the TP-Link Tether app, you can set up your range extender from any android and iOS device. This model allows hassle-free installation while providing extended network access to every corner of your home or office. Specifications: Frequency: 2.4 GHz Voltage: ‎5 Volts Wattage: ‎7.3 Watts Product dimension: ‎7.8 x 7.7 x 8 cm Weight: 160 Grams

Pros Cons Intelligent frequency signal lights help you quickly find the best installation location. Cost is a bit high High level of Compatibility Strong Wi-Fi expansion

4. TP-Link RE205 AC750 Universal Wireless Dual Band Range Extender TP-Link RE205 AC750 extends your existing Wi-Fi coverage with next-generation 11AC Wi-Fi booster technology. It works with standard Wi-Fi routers to create a stronger dual-band connection in hard-to-reach areas, so you can enjoy seamless wireless coverage anywhere in your home or office. A key feature of the RE205 is the ability to amplify wireless signals in previously unreachable or difficult-to-wire locations easily. In addition, the small size and wall-mounted design facilitate flexible deployment and portability. Specifications: Connector type: ‎Wireless Wattage: ‎6.5 Watts Product dimension: ‎‎7.8 x 8 x 7.7 cm Weight: 200 Grams Batteries: 1 Lithium-Ion batteries required

Pros Cons Compatibility is great There is a sudden drop in signal Easy to Install and use Low-cost solution to boost Wi-Fi range in home/workspace

5. TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender, Broadband TP-LINK AC1750 is a handy Wi-Fi extender to extend your range even in areas with a weak signal with this TP-LINK AC1750 Wi-Fi Range Extender. Quick Positioning wireless repeater, with the help of intelligent signal indicators, can be easily installed and placed in the right place. The three external antennas on this device extend Wi-Fi coverage and keep your device connected. Additionally, the extender RE450 works with standard Wi-Fi routers. Specifications: Frequency: 2.4-5 GHz Installation type: Plug-in Wattage: 10 W Product dimension: ‎7.62 x 16.26 x 6.6 cm Weight: 300 Grams

Pros Cons Optimal performance in all corners The extender range is not as specified Can act as a wireless adapter Easy access and can manage your network using android or iOS.

6. TP-Link RE205 AC750 Universal Wireless Dual Band Range Extender The TP-Link RE205 AC750 brings blazing speed to every corner of your home or office with this range extender network switch from TP-Link. It will operate on both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands; this range extender boosts and extends your Wi-Fi range extender signal to keep all your devices connected at all times. This extender provides a strong and stable wireless experience. Find the perfect location for the best Wi-Fi coverage by displaying signal strength with speeds up to 750Mbps. If you have trouble accessing his Wi-Fi in the bedroom while your router is in the living room, this range extender is a must. When connected to a Wi-Fi router, this range extender reduces signal interference while boosting and extending the signal to areas your router cannot reach. Enjoy reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home or office. Specifications: Frequency: 2.4GHz Wattage: ‎6.5 Watts Product dimension: ‎7.8 x 8 x 7.7 cm Weight: 200 Grams Warranty Summary: 3 years

Pros Cons Improvises network speed Experienced compatibility issues Powerline adapters allow the electrical circuit to send the internet signal Effective extending the range of coverage

7. TP-Link AX1800 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender With a single router, Wi-Fi coverage is limited and always creates a Wi-Fi dead zone. RE605X extender wirelessly connects to your existing router and amplifies more Wi-Fi signals throughout your home. As a result, you can enjoy a smooth Wi-Fi 6 network experience with high speed, high capacity and coverage anywhere. The latest Wi-Fi 6 technology is designed for today's devices to eliminate lag, endless loading and buffering. It perfectly meets your network needs, especially for bandwidth-intensive tasks like 4K UHD video. Specifications: Frequency: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz Wireless Type: 802.11ax Wattage: ‎3600W Product dimension: ‎7.4 x 12.5 x 4.6 cm Weight: 220 Grams

Pros Cons Faster speed with the latest Wi-Fi 6-speed technology It can be a bit expensive. Suitable for workspace Can handle up to 20 devices

8. TP-Link TL-WA855RE N300 Mbps Single Band Universal Wireless Range Extender Despite its size, the TL-WA855RE can be hard to ignore due to its impressive projection of Wi-Fi access into areas of your home or office that are unreachable by standard routers. With Wi-Fi speeds of up to 300Mbps, the supporting TL-WA855RE keeps all your favourite devices running as fast as possible. The two external antennas with MIMO technology make the TL-WA855RE stand out. In addition, MIMO technology improves your network by dramatically boosting wireless speeds. To easily enjoy extended Wi-Fi, press the WPS button on your router, then press the Range Extender button on your TL-WA855RE. Specifications: Frequency: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz Wireless Speed: 1800 Mbps Wattage: ‎3.6 Watts Product dimension: 8 x 7.8 x 7.7 Centimeters Weight: ‎120 g

Pros Cons Superior covering range in the affordable price range It may have compatibility issues with certain routers Can easily extend your Wi-Fi range with the push of a button on the Range Extender For a faster and more reliable Wi-Fi range, there are two antennas.

9. TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender TL-WA850RE's Ethernet port allows the extender to connect wired devices as a wireless adapter. At the same time, devices can also share wireless networks. Five signal lights indicate the signal strength the TL-WA850RE is receiving from your existing router, helping you find the right spot to place your range extender. For good performance, choosing a location where at least three signal lights are blue is recommended. Use an android or iOS device to access and manage a range of features, including Night Mode, an LED-controlled feature for a quieter night's sleep. Specifications: Frequency band: Single-Band Voltage: ‎220 Volts Wattage: ‎3 Watts Product dimension: 6.6 x 10.9 x 7.6 Centimeters Weight: ‎99.8 g

Pros Cons Ability to choose better channels Difficult to configure at times Avoiding interfering channels Provides fast internet speed

10. TP-Link AX3000 Mesh Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender RE700X is more than just a wireless range extender. Easily turn your wired Internet into a dual-band 2x2 MIMO wireless access point by simply plugging an Ethernet cable into the Ethernet port. TP-Link AX3000 Mesh Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 provides faster speeds, lower latency, and more connections. Also, it offers 25x more data throughput compared to the previous generation WLAN. Experience fast and stable Wi-Fi in every room with this speed boost. Specifications: Frequency: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz Voltage: ‎12 Volts Wattage: 11.2 W Product dimension: 6.6 x 6.1 x 1.8 Centimeters Weight: ‎380 g

Pros Cons Wi-Fi 6, that bands for faster speed One of the most expensive network upgrade choices With the technology of greater capacity Automatic selection of fastest connection path to router

Top 3 features for you

