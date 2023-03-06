Story Saved
10 best TP-link Wi-Fi extenders in India

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 06, 2023 19:23 IST
Summary:

TP-Link Wi-Fi range extenders are ideal to eliminate dead zones by boosting your wireless signal and extending your network to 10,000 square feet.

TP-link Wi-Fi extenders are ideal for good network in large spaces.

A Wi-Fi Range Extender can be very helpful if you have a large house or your rooms are not evenly spaced apart. And if you want to use multiple devices from every corner of your home, a TP-link Wi-Fi extender is perfect. Let's say you installed a powerful wireless router in your house. If you connect all your devices to a signal, some wireless devices get a good signal when you are near your router. However, the same signal is drained when you walk away from the router or around the house with this device, the same signal is drained! Why? This may be due to weaker signal facing obstacles such as walls, doors, windows, curtains, etc. This is where Wi-Fi extenders come into play.

1. TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender TLRE200

RE200's wireless AC750 range extender technology enhances Wi-Fi connectivity throughout your home. Works with any standard router or access point, making it easy to deploy wide, uninterrupted dual-band Wi-Fi to multiple devices. With TP-Link AC750 enjoy seamless wireless networking throughout your home or office. Perfect for HD video streaming, online gaming, and other bandwidth-intensive tasks.

Specifications:

Connect technology: Wireless

Voltage: ‎220 Volts

Wattage: ‎3.5 Watts

Product dimension: ‎11 x 6.6 x 7.5 cm

Weight: 110 Grams

ProsCons
Speed of dual-band up to 750MbpsThe range of connectivity could be improved
Perfectly boost wireless signals in previously unreachable or difficult-to-wire locations 
Awesome customer service 
cellpic 66% off
TP-Link AC750 Wifi Range Extender | Up to 750Mbps | Dual Band WiFi Extender, Repeater, Wifi Signal Booster, Access Point| Easy Set-Up | Extends Wifi to Smart Home & Alexa Devices (RE200)
4.2 (50,455)
4.2 (50,455)
66% off
1,889 5,499
Buy now

2. TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender/Wi-Fi Booster

TP-Link AC 1200 Mesh is easy to form a mesh network with a single Wi-Fi User ID for seamless coverage throughout your home. Just connect the Mesh range extender to the router. With a Wi-Fi extender, there is no need to seek a stable connection spot. The adaptive path selection keeps your network functioning at top speed by automatically switching to the fastest network connection path to your router. You can connect more devices simultaneously with RE300's dual bands of 2.4GHz 300Mbps and 5GHz 867Mbps.

Specifications:

Connect technology: Wireless extender

Voltage: ‎220 Volts

Wattage: ‎7.3 Watts

Product dimension: 12.4 x 7.2 x 6.9 Centimeters

Weight: ‎200 g

ProsCons
Easy to set upAmplification is not good
Range is excellent 
Cost-efficient for a mesh router 
cellpic 53% off
TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender/WiFi Booster/Wireless Repeater (Up to 1200 Mbps), Intelligent Signal Light, Power Schedule, LED Control, Dual_Band, White
3.9 (8,308)
3.9 (8,308)
53% off
2,499 5,299
Buy now

3. TP-Link RE305 AC1200 Wi-Fi Range

RE305 Wi-Fi range extender works with all wireless routers. Using the TP-Link Tether app, you can set up your range extender from any android and iOS device. This model allows hassle-free installation while providing extended network access to every corner of your home or office.

Specifications:

Frequency: 2.4 GHz

Voltage: ‎5 Volts

Wattage: ‎7.3 Watts

Product dimension: ‎7.8 x 7.7 x 8 cm

Weight: 160 Grams

ProsCons
Intelligent frequency signal lights help you quickly find the best installation location.Cost is a bit high
High level of Compatibility 
Strong Wi-Fi expansion 
cellpic 62% off
TP-Link | AC1200 WiFi Range Extender | Up to 1200Mbps Speed | Dual Band Wireless Extender, Repeater, Signal Booster, Access Point| Easy Set-Up | Extends Internet Wi-Fi (RE305)
4.1 (5,024)
4.1 (5,024)
62% off
2,499 6,499
Buy now

4. TP-Link RE205 AC750 Universal Wireless Dual Band Range Extender

TP-Link RE205 AC750 extends your existing Wi-Fi coverage with next-generation 11AC Wi-Fi booster technology. It works with standard Wi-Fi routers to create a stronger dual-band connection in hard-to-reach areas, so you can enjoy seamless wireless coverage anywhere in your home or office. A key feature of the RE205 is the ability to amplify wireless signals in previously unreachable or difficult-to-wire locations easily. In addition, the small size and wall-mounted design facilitate flexible deployment and portability.

Specifications:

Connector type: ‎Wireless

Wattage: ‎6.5 Watts

Product dimension: ‎‎7.8 x 8 x 7.7 cm

Weight: 200 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium-Ion batteries required

ProsCons
Compatibility is greatThere is a sudden drop in signal
Easy to Install and use 
Low-cost solution to boost Wi-Fi range in home/workspace 
cellpic 48% off
TP-Link RE205 AC750 Universal Wireless Dual Band Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, WiFi Booster/Hotspot with Ethernet Port, 2 External Antennas, Plug and Play, Smart Signal Indicator, 750Mbps
4.1 (3,855)
4.1 (3,855)
48% off
2,099 3,999
Buy now

5. TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender, Broadband

TP-LINK AC1750 is a handy Wi-Fi extender to extend your range even in areas with a weak signal with this TP-LINK AC1750 Wi-Fi Range Extender. Quick Positioning wireless repeater, with the help of intelligent signal indicators, can be easily installed and placed in the right place. The three external antennas on this device extend Wi-Fi coverage and keep your device connected. Additionally, the extender RE450 works with standard Wi-Fi routers.

Specifications:

Frequency: 2.4-5 GHz

Installation type: Plug-in

Wattage: 10 W

Product dimension: ‎7.62 x 16.26 x 6.6 cm

Weight: 300 Grams

ProsCons
Optimal performance in all cornersThe extender range is not as specified
Can act as a wireless adapter 
Easy access and can manage your network using android or iOS. 
cellpic 40% off
TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Gigabit Port and 3 External Antennas, Built-in Access Point Mode, 1750Mbps Speed (RE450)
4.2 (17,352)
4.2 (17,352)
40% off
3,999 6,666
Buy now

6. TP-Link RE205 AC750 Universal Wireless Dual Band Range Extender

The TP-Link RE205 AC750 brings blazing speed to every corner of your home or office with this range extender network switch from TP-Link. It will operate on both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands; this range extender boosts and extends your Wi-Fi range extender signal to keep all your devices connected at all times.

This extender provides a strong and stable wireless experience. Find the perfect location for the best Wi-Fi coverage by displaying signal strength with speeds up to 750Mbps. If you have trouble accessing his Wi-Fi in the bedroom while your router is in the living room, this range extender is a must. When connected to a Wi-Fi router, this range extender reduces signal interference while boosting and extending the signal to areas your router cannot reach. Enjoy reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home or office.

Specifications:

Frequency: 2.4GHz

Wattage: ‎6.5 Watts

Product dimension: ‎7.8 x 8 x 7.7 cm

Weight: 200 Grams

Warranty Summary: 3 years

ProsCons
Improvises network speedExperienced compatibility issues
Powerline adapters allow the electrical circuit to send the internet signal 
Effective extending the range of coverage 
cellpic 48% off
TP-Link RE205 AC750 Universal Wireless Dual Band Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, WiFi Booster/Hotspot with Ethernet Port, 2 External Antennas, Plug and Play, Smart Signal Indicator, 750Mbps
4.1 (3,855)
4.1 (3,855)
48% off
2,099 3,999
Buy now

7. TP-Link AX1800 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender

With a single router, Wi-Fi coverage is limited and always creates a Wi-Fi dead zone. RE605X extender wirelessly connects to your existing router and amplifies more Wi-Fi signals throughout your home. As a result, you can enjoy a smooth Wi-Fi 6 network experience with high speed, high capacity and coverage anywhere. The latest Wi-Fi 6 technology is designed for today's devices to eliminate lag, endless loading and buffering. It perfectly meets your network needs, especially for bandwidth-intensive tasks like 4K UHD video.

Specifications:

Frequency: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz

Wireless Type: 802.11ax

Wattage: ‎3600W

Product dimension: ‎7.4 x 12.5 x 4.6 cm

Weight: 220 Grams

ProsCons
Faster speed with the latest Wi-Fi 6-speed technologyIt can be a bit expensive.
Suitable for workspace 
Can handle up to 20 devices 
cellpic 29% off
TP-Link AX1800 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender, Broadband/WiFi Extender, Wireless Booster/Hotspot with 1 Gigabit Port & 2 External Antennas, Built-in Access Point Mode, (RE605X)
4.1 (1,669)
4.1 (1,669)
29% off
6,399 8,999
Buy now

8. TP-Link TL-WA855RE N300 Mbps Single Band Universal Wireless Range Extender

Despite its size, the TL-WA855RE can be hard to ignore due to its impressive projection of Wi-Fi access into areas of your home or office that are unreachable by standard routers. With Wi-Fi speeds of up to 300Mbps, the supporting TL-WA855RE keeps all your favourite devices running as fast as possible. The two external antennas with MIMO technology make the TL-WA855RE stand out. In addition, MIMO technology improves your network by dramatically boosting wireless speeds. To easily enjoy extended Wi-Fi, press the WPS button on your router, then press the Range Extender button on your TL-WA855RE.

Specifications:

Frequency: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz

Wireless Speed: 1800 Mbps

Wattage: ‎3.6 Watts

Product dimension: 8 x 7.8 x 7.7 Centimeters

Weight: ‎120 g

ProsCons
Superior covering range in the affordable price rangeIt may have compatibility issues with certain routers 
Can easily extend your Wi-Fi range with the push of a button on the Range Extender  
For a faster and more reliable Wi-Fi range, there are two antennas. 
cellpic 56% off
TP-Link TL-WA855RE N300 Mbps Single Band Universal Wireless Range Extender, Broadband/WiFi Extender with 1 Ethernet Port and 2 External Antennas, Plug and Play, Built-in Access Point Mode, White
4.1 (115,002)
4.1 (115,002)
56% off
1,599 3,599
Buy now

9. TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender

TL-WA850RE's Ethernet port allows the extender to connect wired devices as a wireless adapter. At the same time, devices can also share wireless networks. Five signal lights indicate the signal strength the TL-WA850RE is receiving from your existing router, helping you find the right spot to place your range extender. For good performance, choosing a location where at least three signal lights are blue is recommended. Use an android or iOS device to access and manage a range of features, including Night Mode, an LED-controlled feature for a quieter night's sleep.

Specifications:

Frequency band: Single-Band

Voltage: ‎220 Volts

Wattage: ‎3 Watts

Product dimension: 6.6 x 10.9 x 7.6 Centimeters

Weight: ‎99.8 g

ProsCons
Ability to choose better channelsDifficult to configure at times
Avoiding interfering channels 
Provides fast internet speed 
cellpic 44% off
TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Ethernet Port, Plug and Play, Built-in Access Point Mode, White
4.2 (161,082)
4.2 (161,082)
44% off
1,399 2,499
Buy now

10. TP-Link AX3000 Mesh Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender

RE700X is more than just a wireless range extender. Easily turn your wired Internet into a dual-band 2x2 MIMO wireless access point by simply plugging an Ethernet cable into the Ethernet port. TP-Link AX3000 Mesh Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 provides faster speeds, lower latency, and more connections. Also, it offers 25x more data throughput compared to the previous generation WLAN. Experience fast and stable Wi-Fi in every room with this speed boost.

Specifications:

Frequency: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz

Voltage: ‎12 Volts

Wattage: 11.2 W

Product dimension: 6.6 x 6.1 x 1.8 Centimeters

Weight: ‎380 g

ProsCons
Wi-Fi 6, that bands for faster speedOne of the most expensive network upgrade choices
With the technology of greater capacity 
Automatic selection of fastest connection path to router 
cellpic 43% off
TP-Link AX3000 Mesh Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender, Broadband/WiFi Extender, Wireless Booster/Hotspot with 1 Gigabit Port, 160 MHz Channels, Built-in Access Point Mode, Easy Setup (RE700X)
4.1 (1,669)
4.1 (1,669)
43% off
7,999 13,999
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Wi-Fi Range Extender TLRE200Cost-Efficientallow reliable connectionEasy to configure
AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender/Wi-Fi Booster100 per cent stable connectionPowerline Adapters allow great internet signalCost-Efficient
5 AC1200 Wi-Fi RangeAbility to select a better user channelGigabit Ethernet ports availablesimply extender at an affordable price range
RE205 AC750 Universal Wireless Dual Band Range ExtenderOne of the less expensive network upgrade optionsRemove Dead SpotsThere is no downtime due to node failure
0 Universal Dual Band Range Extender, Broadbandallow reliable connectionRedundancy allows a 100 per cent stable internet connectionsimply extender at an affordable price range
5 AC750 Universal Wireless Dual Band Range ExtenderRemove Dead Spotsno downtime due to node failureGigabit Ethernet ports enable wired devices and faster Wi-Fi standard
00 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Range ExtenderEliminate Dead SpotsAmplifying the boosted signalAdded Wi-Fi signal coverage for your home
A855RE N300 Mbps Single Band Universal Wireless Range ExtenderSelf-organizes when a node is removedThe less expensive network upgrade optionWorks with a traditional or regular router
850RE Single Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range ExtenderOffers redundancyallow reliable connectionEliminate Dead Spots
Mesh Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Range ExtenderConfiguration is easyLess interference and connection failureAffordable price range

Best overall product

Of the TP-Link best Wi-Fi extender listed above, TP-Link AX1800 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender is the best option for eliminating dead spots. Its main functions include amplifying the signal and extending it into areas it cannot by itself. The device also reduces interference to ensure reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home or office.

Best value for money

The TP-Link TL-WA855RE N300 is the most popular choice in the range extender category, with a wide range of options available, it packs a lot of power and offers great speed.

How to find the perfect TP-Link extender?

In the first place, choose the right model from the top Wi-Fi range extender. Then, it would help if you bought a compact model that plugs directly into an outlet or a larger model that needs to sit on your desk or shelf.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Computer Accessories
