10 Best Vivo phones under 40,000: A comprehensive list

Vivo phones under ₹ 40,000 are high-end phones but are affordable too.

Vivo totally disrupted the mid-range segment by offering some of the most affordable high-end phones. Its premium range of 40000 offer smartphones that are nowhere less than some of the flagship phone in the market. Loaded with a variety of features, Vivo offers some of the best camera phones in this range. Having a phone with all the best features in one can be expensive but having a comparative analysis can help you make a better decision. Here's a rundown of Vivo phones under ₹40,000 for your consideration. 1. Vivo V19 Pro Vivo V19 Pro is an excellent combination of versatile style and high-end functionality. This phone is lightweight, sleek, stylish, and available in different colour options. In addition, the mobile will assure lag-free and faster performance while browsing the web, watching videos, or playing high graphics games. Price: ₹22,500 Specifications Display: 6.5 inches Front Camera: 32 MP + 8 MP Battery: 4500 mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Ram: 8 GB Rear Camera: 64 MP+

Pros Cons Quick charging Absence of high display refresh rate Light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope Low light camera performance Excellent battery backup

2. Vivo V21 Pro This phone comes with good specifications and good specifications. Vivo V21 Pro runs on the Android v10 (Q) operating system. Also, It is packed with a 4350 mAh battery that will allow you to listen to songs, enjoy games, watch movies, and more for an excellent long duration without worrying about running out of the battery. Price: ₹21,990 Specifications Ram: 8 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G - 7 nm Rear Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: e2 MP Battery: 4350 mAh Display: 6.44 inches

Pros Cons Sleek and stylish design Bad wide-camera performance Compact dimensions No ingress protection Excellent battery life No stereo speakers

3. Vivo X60 The phone is lightweight and sleek, which makes it manageable to carry and gives a slip-free grip to the user. The dimensions of the Shimmer Blue variant are 177 grams, and it measures 159.63 mm x 75.01 mm x 7.4 mm the dimensions for the Midnight Black variant are 159.63 mm x 75.01 mm x 7.36 mm, and it weighs 176 grams. In a nutshell, this phone is all power packed with high-end features and performance. Price: ₹35,090 Specifications Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP Display: 6.56 inches (16.65 cm) Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM: 8 GB

Pros Cons Great camera No wireless charging Fast charging and good battery life The speaker quality isn't that great Lightweight and sleek

4. Vivo V21 5G Packed with great features and impressive specifications, the Vivo V21 5G is a perfect choice for people searching for Vivo phones under a budget of 40,000. This smart handset from Vivo comes with a 6.44 inches 16.35 cm display with a resolution of 2404 x 1080 pixels, giving a comfortable viewing experience. Price: ₹27,990 Specifications: Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Display: 6.44 inches (16.35 cm) Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 800U MT6853V RAM: 8 GB

Pros Cons Smooth and great OLED display with HDR support. Bad wide-angle camera performance 8GB or 128GB base memory configuration No 3.5mm jack Lightweight and sleek and stylish design

5. Vivo V23 5G This headset offers a slip-free grip, is light in weight and quiet, and is easy to carry. Moreover, the mobile's camera quality and specifications are tremendous and remarkable, letting the user capture ideal high-resolution images and videos. On the rear, this headset comes with a dual camera setup, which has 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP cameras. Price: ₹29,990 Specifications Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Display: 6.44 inches (16.35 cm) Performance: MediaTek Density 920 RAM: 8 GB

Pros Cons 90Hz AMOLED display Small battery size 7 5G bands No 3.5mm audio jack Good camera No OIS

6. Vivo iQOO 3 You can enjoy good storage, and incredible speed as this mobile comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which is ideal for you to store all your pictures, music and videos so that you can store all your songs, videos, games, and other stuff with convenience. Furthermore, you can also listen to music, play games, multitask, and stream content smoothly as the mobile is powered with Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 +, Kryo 585) Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Price: ₹26,900 Specifications Display: 6.44 inches Front Camera: 16 MP Battery: 4440 mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Ram: 8 GB Rear Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP

Pros Cons 55W charging which is insanely fast No current use for 5G functionality in India Ultra-fast performance There's room for improvement in the software department Good capable camera No high refresh rate screen

7. Vivo V22 5G The phone from Vivo comes with a 6.44 inch which is a 16.35 cm display that has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels. Moreover, the aspect ratio of this great phone is 20:9, so you can enjoy intense and crystal clear visuals while playing games, watching videos, or streaming movies and web series online. Price: ₹36,465.00 Specifications: Operating System: Android v11 Sim Slots: Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Sim Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Display: 6.44 inches (16.35 cm) Performance: Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons Great display gorilla glass production No wireless charging Front 44-megapixel selfies No 3.5mm audio jack Stereo speakers are Available No micro SD card slot

8. Vivo iQOO 7 Pro 5G Vivo iQOO 7 Pro 5G runs to run the Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system and houses an incredible 4500 mAh battery that will allow you to listen to songs, enjoy games, watch movies, and more for an excellent long duration without letting you worry about running out of the battery. Moreover, there will be 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP cameras for capturing life-like portraits. For the front, the Vivo iQOO Pro 5G is sporting a 12 MP front camera, and your selfie game is sorted. Price: ₹31,990 Specifications Display: 6.41 inches Front Camera: 12 MP Battery: 4500 mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Ram: 8 GB Rear Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP

Pros Cons High-end performance No headphone jack Capable and great camera HDR content streaming isn't available Quick wired charging speed Software improvement can be done

9. Vivo X50 Vivo X40 has a remarkable 6.56 inches (16.66 cm) display with a good resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels, giving you life-like content. The phone will ensure quick and lag-free performance while playing high graphics games, watching videos, or browsing the web. Price: ₹34,990 Specifications: Display: 6.56 inches Front Camera: 32 MP Battery: 4200 mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Ram: 8 GB Rear Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Pros Cons Great camera quality The pricing game could have been better Premium look and sleek design Needs a faster chipset Great 90 Hz display

Price of Vivo phones at a glance:

Product Price Vivo V19 Pro ₹ 22,500 Vivo V21 Pro Rs. 21,990 Vivo X60 Rs. 35,090 Vivo V21 5G Rs. 27,990 Vivo V23 5G Rs. 29,990 Vivo iQOO 3 Rs. 26,900 Vivo V22 5G Rs. 36,465.00 Vivo iQOO 7 Pro 5G Rs. 31, 990 Vivo X50 Rs. 34,990

Best three features for you Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Vivo phones under Rs. 40,000:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo V19 Pro Great battery life Quick Charging Light sensor, Proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope Vivo V21 Pro Great battery life Compact dimensions Sleek and stylish design Vivo X60 Great camera quality Lightweight and sleek design Fast charging and good battery life Vivo V21 5G Lightweight and sleek in look Smooth and great OLED display with HDR support 8GB or 128GB base memory configuration Vivo V23 5G Good camera 90Hz AMOLED display 90 Hz display Vivo iQOO 3 Good capable camera 55W charging which is insanely fast Ultra-fast performance Vivo V22 5G Stereo speakers are available Front 44-megapixel selfies Great display gorilla glass production Vivo iQOO 7 Pro 5G High-end performance Great look and design No wireless charging Vivo X50 Good quality display Good battery back Premium look and feel Vivo V19 Good quality display Premium look and sleek design Great 90 Hz display

Best value for money Vivo smartphone under ₹40,000 Vivo X50 is your best buy. This phone looks alluring from every angle and is power packed with great features and specifications. It has a frosted glass back, making the Vivo X50 look premium and well built. It has slim bezels (7.49 mm) thanks to the advanced COP (Chip on Pi) process. Furthermore, Vivo X50 gives a unique gimbal camera system that lets you capture life-like pictures. Best overall Vivo smartphone under ₹40,000 Vivo V23 comes with a tremendous 6.44-inch touchscreen display giving a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It shows up with 8GB and 12GB of RAM, which is excellent for the user to store their pictures, videos, and more stuff. This phone runs on Android 12 and has a large 4200mAh non-removable battery that supports proprietary fast charging. Vivo V23 bears a sleek glass body and comes in sunshine gold and stardust black colours. How to find the perfect Vivo smartphone under ₹40,000? You should consider three main things when looking for your new smartphone: You need to decide which processor will work best for you. With so many great processors available in Vivo smartphones, the buyer should evaluate and choose the processor which is best fitted per their requirements. Secondly, if you are addicted to capturing their every happy moment, consider looking at the camera specifications before deciding. Lastly, the build quality and storage should be your concern.