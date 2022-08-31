Story Saved
10 Best Vivo phones under 40,000: A comprehensive list

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Aug 30, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

Despite several options and smartphone brands available, Vivo offers incredible smartphones under 40,000. Choosing the best phone is not an easy task, which is why we bring a comprehensive list of phones to match all your requirements.

product info
Vivo phones under 40,000 are high-end phones but are affordable too.

Vivo totally disrupted the mid-range segment by offering some of the most affordable high-end phones. Its premium range of 40000 offer smartphones that are nowhere less than some of the flagship phone in the market. Loaded with a variety of features, Vivo offers some of the best camera phones in this range.

Having a phone with all the best features in one can be expensive but having a comparative analysis can help you make a better decision.

Here's a rundown of Vivo phones under 40,000 for your consideration.

1. Vivo V19 Pro

Vivo V19 Pro is an excellent combination of versatile style and high-end functionality. This phone is lightweight, sleek, stylish, and available in different colour options. In addition, the mobile will assure lag-free and faster performance while browsing the web, watching videos, or playing high graphics games.

Price: 22,500

Specifications

Display: 6.5 inches

Front Camera: 32 MP + 8 MP

Battery: 4500 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Ram: 8 GB

Rear Camera: 64 MP+

Pros Cons
Quick chargingAbsence of high display refresh rate
Light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, gyroscopeLow light camera performance
Excellent battery backup 
cellpic
Vivo V19 Mystic Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
10% off 22,500 25,000
Buy now

2. Vivo V21 Pro

This phone comes with good specifications and good specifications. Vivo V21 Pro runs on the Android v10 (Q) operating system. Also, It is packed with a 4350 mAh battery that will allow you to listen to songs, enjoy games, watch movies, and more for an excellent long duration without worrying about running out of the battery.

Price: 21,990

Specifications

Ram: 8 GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G - 7 nm

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: e2 MP

Battery: 4350 mAh

Display: 6.44 inches

ProsCons
Sleek and stylish designBad wide-camera performance
Compact dimensionsNo ingress protection
Excellent battery lifeNo stereo speakers
cellpic
Vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offer
3% off 31,990 32,990
Buy now

3. Vivo X60

The phone is lightweight and sleek, which makes it manageable to carry and gives a slip-free grip to the user. The dimensions of the Shimmer Blue variant are 177 grams, and it measures 159.63 mm x 75.01 mm x 7.4 mm the dimensions for the Midnight Black variant are 159.63 mm x 75.01 mm x 7.36 mm, and it weighs 176 grams. In a nutshell, this phone is all power packed with high-end features and performance.

Price: 35,090

Specifications

Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP

Display: 6.56 inches (16.65 cm)

Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

RAM: 8 GB

ProsCons
Great cameraNo wireless charging
Fast charging and good battery lifeThe speaker quality isn't that great
Lightweight and sleek 
cellpic
(Renewed) Vivo X60 (Shimmer Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
Check Price on Amazon

4. Vivo V21 5G

Packed with great features and impressive specifications, the Vivo V21 5G is a perfect choice for people searching for Vivo phones under a budget of 40,000. This smart handset from Vivo comes with a 6.44 inches 16.35 cm display with a resolution of 2404 x 1080 pixels, giving a comfortable viewing experience.

Price: 27,990

Specifications:

Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Display: 6.44 inches (16.35 cm)

Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 800U MT6853V

RAM: 8 GB

ProsCons
Smooth and great OLED display with HDR support.Bad wide-angle camera performance
8GB or 128GB base memory configurationNo 3.5mm jack
Lightweight and sleek and stylish design 
cellpic
(Renewed) Vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offer
Check Price on Amazon

5. Vivo V23 5G

This headset offers a slip-free grip, is light in weight and quiet, and is easy to carry. Moreover, the mobile's camera quality and specifications are tremendous and remarkable, letting the user capture ideal high-resolution images and videos. On the rear, this headset comes with a dual camera setup, which has 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP cameras.

Price: 29,990

Specifications

Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Display: 6.44 inches (16.35 cm)

Performance: MediaTek Density 920

RAM: 8 GB

ProsCons
90Hz AMOLED displaySmall battery size
7 5G bandsNo 3.5mm audio jack
Good cameraNo OIS
cellpic
Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
11% off 30,990 34,990
Buy now

6. Vivo iQOO 3

You can enjoy good storage, and incredible speed as this mobile comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which is ideal for you to store all your pictures, music and videos so that you can store all your songs, videos, games, and other stuff with convenience.

Furthermore, you can also listen to music, play games, multitask, and stream content smoothly as the mobile is powered with Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 +, Kryo 585) Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Price: 26,900

Specifications

Display: 6.44 inches

Front Camera: 16 MP

Battery: 4440 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Ram: 8 GB

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP

ProsCons
55W charging which is insanely fastNo current use for 5G functionality in India
Ultra-fast performanceThere's room for improvement in the software department
Good capable cameraNo high refresh rate screen
cellpic
(Renewed) iQOO Z3 5G (Ace Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
32% off 16,999 24,990
Buy now

7. Vivo V22 5G

The phone from Vivo comes with a 6.44 inch which is a 16.35 cm display that has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels. Moreover, the aspect ratio of this great phone is 20:9, so you can enjoy intense and crystal clear visuals while playing games, watching videos, or streaming movies and web series online.

Price: 36,465.00

Specifications:

Operating System: Android v11

Sim Slots: Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Sim Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Display: 6.44 inches (16.35 cm)

Performance: Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

ProsCons
Great display gorilla glass productionNo wireless charging
Front 44-megapixel selfiesNo 3.5mm audio jack
Stereo speakers are AvailableNo micro SD card slot
cellpic
(Renewed) Vivo V23 5G (Stardust Black, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
24% off 26,699 34,990
Buy now

8. Vivo iQOO 7 Pro 5G

Vivo iQOO 7 Pro 5G runs to run the Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system and houses an incredible 4500 mAh battery that will allow you to listen to songs, enjoy games, watch movies, and more for an excellent long duration without letting you worry about running out of the battery. Moreover, there will be 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP cameras for capturing life-like portraits. For the front, the Vivo iQOO Pro 5G is sporting a 12 MP front camera, and your selfie game is sorted.

Price: 31,990

Specifications

Display: 6.41 inches

Front Camera: 12 MP

Battery: 4500 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus

Ram: 8 GB

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP

ProsCons
High-end performanceNo headphone jack
Capable and great cameraHDR content streaming isn't available
Quick wired charging speedSoftware improvement can be done
cellpic
(Renewed) iQOO 7 5G (Storm Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
37% off 23,999 37,990
Buy now

9. Vivo X50

Vivo X40 has a remarkable 6.56 inches (16.66 cm) display with a good resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels, giving you life-like content. The phone will ensure quick and lag-free performance while playing high graphics games, watching videos, or browsing the web.

Price: 34,990

Specifications:

Display: 6.56 inches

Front Camera: 32 MP

Battery: 4200 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Ram: 8 GB

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

ProsCons
Great camera qualityThe pricing game could have been better
Premium look and sleek designNeeds a faster chipset
Great 90 Hz display 
cellpic
Vivo X50 (Frost Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
16% off 37,990 44,990
Buy now

Price of Vivo phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Vivo V19 Pro 22,500
Vivo V21 ProRs. 21,990
Vivo X60Rs. 35,090
Vivo V21 5GRs. 27,990
Vivo V23 5GRs. 29,990
Vivo iQOO 3Rs. 26,900
Vivo V22 5GRs. 36,465.00
Vivo iQOO 7 Pro 5GRs. 31, 990
Vivo X50Rs. 34,990

Best three features for you

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Vivo phones under Rs. 40,000:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Vivo V19 ProGreat battery lifeQuick ChargingLight sensor, Proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope
Vivo V21 ProGreat battery lifeCompact dimensionsSleek and stylish design
Vivo X60Great camera qualityLightweight and sleek designFast charging and good battery life
Vivo V21 5GLightweight and sleek in lookSmooth and great OLED display with HDR support8GB or 128GB base memory configuration
Vivo V23 5GGood camera90Hz AMOLED display90 Hz display
Vivo iQOO 3Good capable camera55W charging which is insanely fastUltra-fast performance
Vivo V22 5GStereo speakers are availableFront 44-megapixel selfiesGreat display gorilla glass production
Vivo iQOO 7 Pro 5GHigh-end performanceGreat look and designNo wireless charging
Vivo X50Good quality displayGood battery backPremium look and feel
Vivo V19Good quality displayPremium look and sleek designGreat 90 Hz display

Best value for money Vivo smartphone under 40,000

Vivo X50 is your best buy. This phone looks alluring from every angle and is power packed with great features and specifications. It has a frosted glass back, making the Vivo X50 look premium and well built. It has slim bezels (7.49 mm) thanks to the advanced COP (Chip on Pi) process. Furthermore, Vivo X50 gives a unique gimbal camera system that lets you capture life-like pictures.

Best overall Vivo smartphone under 40,000

Vivo V23 comes with a tremendous 6.44-inch touchscreen display giving a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It shows up with 8GB and 12GB of RAM, which is excellent for the user to store their pictures, videos, and more stuff. This phone runs on Android 12 and has a large 4200mAh non-removable battery that supports proprietary fast charging. Vivo V23 bears a sleek glass body and comes in sunshine gold and stardust black colours.

How to find the perfect Vivo smartphone under 40,000?

You should consider three main things when looking for your new smartphone: You need to decide which processor will work best for you. With so many great processors available in Vivo smartphones, the buyer should evaluate and choose the processor which is best fitted per their requirements. Secondly, if you are addicted to capturing their every happy moment, consider looking at the camera specifications before deciding. Lastly, the build quality and storage should be your concern.

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

