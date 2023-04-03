50-inch smart TV: Perfect choice for your living room, top 10 picks

50 inch smart TVs offer options to suit any budget and preference.

The perfect choice for your living room is the smart TV you are looking for here. You will have a great viewing experience. The TV will not occupy space. It has all the advanced features. Smart TVs have become popular nowadays. It is common because it provides access to the internet. A person can easily watch their favourite shows on TV with ease. Many smart TVs are with advanced features like Alexa or Google Assistant.. In this article, we have shared the top 50 inch smart TVs which are smart and each one has its unique features. 1. VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED (Grey) The VU 126 cm (50 inches smart TV) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED (Grey) is an advanced television set that is designed to provide exceptional viewing experiences to its users. Its GloLED technology ensures uniform brightness and contrast levels across the screen, making it ideal for viewing in bright or dark rooms. Additionally, the TV has an impressively sound system that delivers clear and powerful audio. The grey colour of the TV adds a touch of sophistication and class to any living room or entertainment area. Overall, the VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED (Grey) is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality and stylish TV that delivers exceptional performance. Specifications Operating system: Android TV 10

Google Assistant: Yes

Chromecast built-in: Yes

App store: Google Play Store

Pre-installed apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar

Pros Cons 4 K resolution Slow processing

2. OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro (Black) This 50 inch smart TV is for those who love watching wonderful viewing experiences. It has a brilliant display with 4K Ultra HD resolution and also HDR+ support. It has the latest android support system. One can easily enjoy watching streaming services on YouTube and Netflix. The 50 inch smart TV with high quality is highly preferable. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI ports and USB ports. It has a sleek design and wonderful performance. This is a full entertainment setup. This is the best 50 inch smart tv for your use. Specifications Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Bezel-less Design

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi | 3 HDMI ports to connect set-top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Pros Cons Good display Sound may be a issue

3. Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black) Get ready to experience the ultimate viewing pleasure with this Acer 127 cm (50 inch smart TV) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV. It is filled with extra features like Google Assistant, Android OS and also Alexa support. You will get a good viewing experience. You will feel that you are seeing a natural scene, You will feel you are seeing a beautiful scene. With its sleek design and slim bezels, the Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is sure to be the perfect addition to your home entertainment setup. Specifications Sound: 30 Watts Output | High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio | 5 Sound Modes - Movie, Music, Standard, News, Sports

Quick Access - Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar | 5 Picture Mode | 2GB RAM | 16GB Storage | 64bit Quad Core Processor

Pros Cons A Long warranty May appeal a little dim

5. Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black) The Redmi 126 cm (50 inch smart TV) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black) is a must-have for any home entertainment setup. The smart TV has a stunning viewing experience. It has sharp and vibrant colours. It also comes with an Android operating system, allowing you to enjoy access to all your favourite streaming services and apps. With its sleek design and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, this Redmi TV will become the centrepiece of your home theatre system. Specifications Screen size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

HDR 10 support

Vivid Picture Engine

Pros Cons Large screen size Sound quality is not best

6. TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 50P615 (Black) The TCL 126 cm (50 inch smart TV) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 50P615 (Black) is a top-of-the-line television that offers a stunning viewing experience. . The sleek black design of the TV ensures it will fit seamlessly into any home entertainment setup Specifications Display : A+ Grade Panel | UHD | HDR 10 | Slim Design

Smart TV Features :Built-In Wifi | Prime video

Pros Cons Convenience Cost is high

8. Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X74K (Black) The Sony Bravia KD-50X74K is a 126 cm (50 inch smart TV) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV that offers a stunning viewing experience. The 4K resolution is really good and fascinating. HDR support is also there. the clarity and vivid colours make it perfect to see movies, and sports and also good for playing video games. With Google TV, you can enjoy streaming content from popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, all in one place.The TV also has Google Assistant, through which you can control it. The sleek black design of the TV makes it a perfect fit for any modern living room. Overall, the Sony Bravia KD-50X74K is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality 4K TV with smart features. Specifications Display: 50-inch LED screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), Triluminos Display technology, and X1 4K HDR Processor

Operating System: Google TV

Processor: MediaTek MT5895

RAM: 2GB

Pros Cons Smart TV features Price is high

9. Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50UHDX7XPROBL (Black) The Kodak 126 cm (50 inch smart TV) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50UHDX7XPROBL (Black) is a stylish and feature-packed television set that is designed to enhance your viewing experience. The 4K resolution allows you to enjoy clear visuals. The TV's Bezel-Less Design ensures that you get a larger viewing area and a sleeker look. The smart features help you to access a wide range of apps and services. The built-in services give you the right quality,The TV is easy to set up and use, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a high-quality, feature-packed TV. Specifications Screen size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Display resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Display type: LED

HDR support: Yes

Pros Cons Multiple connectivity options Limited app store

10. Vu 126 cm (50 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 50 PM (Grey) The Vu 126 cm (50 Inch smart TV) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 50 PM (Grey) is a high-quality television designed to deliver a premium viewing experience. The 4K ultra HD resolution helps in producing clear images, which are sharp and you can see everything in detail. The TV also comes with smart Android features that allow you to access various apps, streaming services, and other online content directly from your TV. The sleek and stylish grey design of the TV adds an elegant touch to any living space. The TV has multiple connectivity options available, which include HDMI, USB and Ethernet ports. You can easily connect with other devices as well. Specifications Size: 126 cm (50 Inches)

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K Ultra HD)

Panel type: LED

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Pros Cons Sleek and modern sign Sound quality may be a issue

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED (Grey) Large screen size 4K resolution Value for money OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro (Black) Good sound quality Connectivity options Slim and sleek design Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black) Picture quality is good Energy efficiency Good design VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED (Grey) Google TV Wide viewing angle Long lasting Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black) High quality display Inbuilt chromecast Affordable TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 50P615 (Black) Stylish design Smart connectivity Stunning picture quality Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black) Large screen size Budget friendly Easy to use Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X74K (Black) Smart TV capabilities Energy efficient Multiple connectivity options Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50UHDX7XPROBL (Black) Impressive picture quality Affordable price Great sound quality Vu 126 cm (50 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 50PM (Grey) Excellent picture quality User friendly interface Awesome sound