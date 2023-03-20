7 best Ryzen processors of 2023: Buyer’s guide

Ryzen processors are fast and reasonably priced.

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) produces high-performance Ryzen processors for usage in servers, laptops, and desktop computers. By introducing a credible rival to Intel's long-standing dominance, AMD's Ryzen processor family in 2017 marked a fundamental shift in the CPU market. Based on AMD's Zen architecture, the Ryzen processor line offers notable multi-core performance and power efficiency gains over AMD processors from earlier generations. Ryzen CPUs are ideally suited for demanding workloads like gaming, multimedia creation, and other processor-intensive applications since the Zen design increases the amount of instructions per cycle (IPC). This article will help you pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list. Product List 1. AMD 4000 Series Ryzen 5 4500 Desktop Processor 6 cores 12 Threads The AMD 4000 Series Ryzen 5 processor has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock has a frequency of 3.6 GHz and the upper limit for this is 4.1 GHz. There are 2 memory channels and it is compatible with motherboards based on 300,400,500 series chipset. There are a total of 12 accessible threads because each core has simultaneous multithreading (SMT) technology, which allows each to manage two software threads at once. Specifications: Processor Count: 6 Processor type: Ryzen 5 processor Processor Speed: 4.1 GHz Wattage: 65 Watts Cache Memory Installed Size:11 Model Number: AMD Ryzen 5 4500 Item Dimensions: 4 x 4 x 0.6 cm Price: Rs. 16,500

Pros Cons Lowest price Built on older Zen 2 architecture Six cpu cores Only 8MB of L3 cache It has a 7-nanometer process No integrated graphics

2. AMD 5000 Series Ryzen 5 5600X Desktop Processor 6 cores 12 Threads A powerful desktop processor from AMD, the Ryzen 5 5600X is part of the 5000 Series and was announced in 2020. Along with a base clock speed of 3.7 GHz and a boost clock speed of up to 4.6 GHz, the processor also has 6 cores and 12 threads. The Zen 3 microarchitecture, which offers considerable advancements, is a component of the Ryzen 5 5600X.The processor is effective and appropriate for a variety of desktop systems because it supports DDR4 memory at speeds of up to 3200 MHz and has a TDP (thermal design power) of 65 watts. Specifications: Processor Count: 6 Processor type: Ryzen 5 processor Processor Speed: 3.7 GHz Wattage: 65 Watts Cache Memory Installed Size:35 Model Number: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Item Dimensions: 4 x 4 x 0.6 cm Price: Rs. 42,000

Pros Cons Relatively easy too cool Price increasing with each generation It is power efficient, Strong single- and multi-threaded No integrated graphics

3. AMD 5000 Series Ryzen 7 5800X Desktop Processor 8 cores 16 Threads A premium desktop processor from AMD, the Ryzen 7 5800X from the 5000 Series, was unveiled in 2020. With a base clock speed of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock speed of up to 4.7 GHz, it has 8 cores and 16 threads. The CPU supports PCIe 4.0 and is manufactured using a 7nm technology. Moreover, the processor supports DDR4 memory at speeds of up to 3200 MHz, and it has a higher TDP (thermal design power) of 105 watts than the Ryzen 5 5600X. Specifications: Processor Count: 8 Processor type: Ryzen 7 processor Processor Speed : 3.8 GHz Wattage: 105 Watts Cache Memory Installed Size:36 Model Number: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Item Dimensions : 4 x 4 x 0.6 cm Price: Rs. 62000

Pros Cons Excellent single-core performance No included cooler Major IPC improvement, Requires low power Minimal overclocking headroom

4. AMD 7000 Series Ryzen 7 7700 Desktop Processor 8 cores 16 Threads This 7000 series Ryzen processor has 8 cores and 16 threads with a base clock speed of 3.8 GHz and the maximum boost clock speed upto 5.3 GHz. The processor is almost identical to the Ryzen 7 7700X, save for the fact that it has lower boost speeds of 5.30 GHz as opposed to the 7700X's 5.40 GHz and far less electrical headroom to maintain peak frequencies than the 7700X, which has 105 W TDP and 140 W PPT. Without backwards compatibility with DDR4, the processor may support up to 128 GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory (4 sub-channels). Specifications: Processor Count: 8 Processor type: Ryzen 7 Processor Speed: 5.3 GHz Wattage: 65 Watts Cache Memory Installed Size:40 Model Number: AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Item Dimensions: 4 x 4 x 0.27 cm Price: Rs. 46,000

Pros Cons Strong eight-core performance Pricing a little high for the core/feature set Includes integrated graphics Runs hot under load

5. AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X3D 8-core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8-core, 16-thread desktop CPU built on the 2020-released Zen 3 microarchitecture. It supports PCIe 4.0 and has a base clock speed of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock speed of up to 4.7 GHz. The 7nm manufacturing method was used to create the processor, which has a 105-watt TDP (thermal design power). Moreover, it supports DDR4 memory running at up to 3200 MHz. Overall, this Ryzen processor is a powerful processor that can handle demanding tasks like video editing, gaming, and content production. It delivers exceptional single-threaded and multi-threaded performance and is a popular choice among power users and hobbyists. Specifications: Processor Count: 8 Processor type: Ryzen 7 5800X3D Processor Speed: 3.4 GHz Wattage: 105 Watts Cache Memory Installed Size:100 Model Number: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Item Dimensions: 4 x 4 x 0.6 cm Price: Rs. 59,000

Pros Cons Huge 96MB pool of L3 cache Not unlocked for overclocking Eight 'Zen 3' CPU cores Gaming performance is average

6. AMD 7000 Series Ryzen 9 7950X Desktop Processor 16 cores 32 Threads You may also opt for this Ryzen processor with a similar high-level appearance as all the earlier Zen processor architectures. The load queue is 22% bigger and the L2 DTLB cache is 50% bigger on the load/store end of the chip, which also features larger caches. The execution engines in the core also include larger register files for integer and floating-point computations, as well as instruction retire queues that are 25% bigger. Specifications: Processor Count: 16 Processor type: Ryzen 9 Processor Speed: 4.5 GHz Wattage: 170 Watts Cache Memory Installed Size:80 Model Number: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Item Dimensions: 4 x 4 x 0.27 cm Price: Rs. 1,11,000

Pros Cons Excellent performance Power consumption is high Support for 16 full-power cores and 32 processing threads Runs hot in case of multitasking Reasonably priced for the core count

7. AMD 7000 Series Ryzen 5 7600X Desktop Processor 6 cores 12 Threads This latest generation Ryzen 5 7600X is a 6-core, 12-thread processor with a TDP of 105 watts and is made for the new AM5 socket. It has 32 MB of L3 cache, 6 MB of L2 cache, support for DDR5, 28 PCIe 5.0 lanes, and a clock speed that varies between 4.7 GHz and 5.3 GHz depending on the load. In comparison to Zen 3, new Zen 4 CPUs increase IPC by 13%, double the L2 cache size, integrate an RDNA2 graphics solution, and are manufactured using TSMC's 5nm process. They also increase peak clock rates by 16% to 5.7 GHz. Specifications: Processor Count: 6 Processor type: Ryzen 5 Processor Speed: 5.3 GHz Wattage: 105 Watts Cache Memory Installed Size:38 Model Number: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Item Dimensions: 4 x 4 x 0.27 cm Price: Rs. 42,150

Pros Cons Class-leading single- and multi-thread Requires AM5 motherboard Higher boost frequencies are available Requires beefy cooling Reasonable price-per-core

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AMD 4000 Series Ryzen 5 4500 Desktop Processor 6 cores 12 Threads Offers solid performance for budget buyers Improved power efficiency PCIe 4.0 support AMD 5000 Series Ryzen 5 5600X Desktop Processor 6 cores 12 Threads Compatibility with the latest motherboards Faster clock speeds making them highly responsive Advanced microarchitecture based on zen 3 AMD 5000 Series Ryzen 7 5800X Desktop Processor 8 cores 16 Threads Has 8 cores and 16 threads, so it can handle multiple tasks DDR 3200 support Socket AM4 platform AMD 7000 Series Ryzen 7 7700 Desktop Processor 8 cores 16 Threads High clock speed of 4.5 GHz 40MB of combined cache for rapid access led to superior game performance Precision Boost Overdrive and PCIe 5.0. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 8-core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor Lower power consumption Passable single- and multi-threaded performance Support for PCIe 4.0 AMD 7000 Series Ryzen9 7950X Desktop Processor 16 cores 32 Threads Fastest graphics processor Highest clock speed Excellent for gaming and rendering videos AMD 7000 Series Ryzen5 7600X Desktop Processor 6 cores 12 Threads Best suited for gaming purposes Performs admirably well in single threaded and multi-threaded activities Requires low maintenance

Best overall product Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful ACs is a daunting task. But if forced to choose only one, we'd think AMD 7000 Series Ryzen9 7950X Desktop Processor 16 cores 32 Threads is the best product. Ryzen 9 CPUs offer as much as 16 cores, enabling strong multi-threaded performance. It also has an important feature of Simultaneous Multi-Threading (SMT). SMT enables each core to manage two threads concurrently, improving efficiency and performance. Ryzen 9 CPUs have huge cache sizes, which helps to boost overall performance. Best value for money With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 53,990, AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X3D 8-core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor is the best value for money product. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D has been hailed by AMD as their finest gaming processor to date, but our benchmarks only confirmed this at extremely high 1080p frame rates. It's not a slouch in other situations, but considering the launch list price, it did seem to be a clear winner in the games we tested. How to find the perfect processor? The most crucial factors that determine the best processor are as follows: Numbers of cores and threads: The number of cores and threads is the first thing you should check. Performance will depend on how many jobs can be handled simultaneously, which in turn will depend on this. For instance, when it comes to multitasking, a 6-core/12-thread CPU will perform better than an 8-core/8-thread one (running multiple programmes simultaneously). Clock speed: The speed at which each core operates independently is referred to as clock speed and is another crucial element. A higher frequency translates into the CPU executing more instructions per second, which leads to quicker overall processing speeds. Cache size: Cache size is the last factor to consider. This is the amount of onboard memory that is expressly designated for usage by the CPU. Bigger caches result in faster access times and better performance as well as fewer frequent data retrievals from RAM or storage devices like hard drives or SSDs.