8GB RAM smartphones bolster speed of device and offer better overall experience

Does your phone take some time in loading apps? Do you find multi-tasking on your device to be quite a task? Then perhaps you are using a smartphone which has less RAM. If you are looking at a smooth and user-friendly experience, then switching to smartphones with 8GB RAM makes immense sense. You will be able to see the different and even enjoy the experience of using phone. Smartphones with 8GB RAM are good options to consider. They bolster the speed of your device and makes working on it quite seamless. Besides, you will be able to access any file, image, video or a document on your phone faster if you have an 8GB RAM.



Prices of 8GB smartphones at a glance:

Product Price in India Redmi Note 11T 5G ₹ 18,999.00 Vivo Y33T ₹ 18,990.00 iQOO Z6 5G ₹ 17,999.00 Samsung Galaxy M32 5G ₹ 18,999.00

There are many options available online. To help you bring the best smartphones from established brands, we have curated a list below for your perusal. Scroll through the list to read more about the features of our shortlisted mobile phones.





Redmi Note 11T 5G (Matte Black 8GB RAM 128GB ROM) | Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging

This 5G Redmi smartphone comes in three stunning colours. It has 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory storage capacity. It has a super sleek body and is a good option to invest in.

Other features:

1) Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor based on 6nm process with HyperEngine 2.0 and clock speed up to 2.4GHz

2) Display: 6.6 inch FHD+ (2400x1080) dot display with 90Hz high refresh rate and adaptive refresh rate technology

3) Camera: 50MP high resolution primary camera f/1.8 with 8MP ultra-wide sensor| 16 MP front camera

4) Battery: 5000mAh battery with 33W pro fast charging support



Vivo Y33T (Mid Day Dream, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

This smartphone from Vivo is available in three colours. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory storage capacity. It is light in weight and can be held easily. It also has an attractive body.

Other features:

1) Camera: 50MP+2MP+2MP rear camera | 16MP selfie camera

2) Battery: 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

3) Processor: Snapdragon 680 Octa core processor

4) Display: 6.58 inches FHD+ display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution



iQOO Z6 5G (Chromatic Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon® 695 5G | 120Hz FHD+ Display | 5000mAh Battery | No Cost EMI Upto 9 Months

This smartphone comes with a 5-layer liquid cooling system, which ensures your device is always cool. A stylish and slim design, this 5G iQOO mobile phone is also light in weight and hence easy to carry. It is available in two striking colour - Chromatic Blue and Dynamo Black. Besides, it has a 128 GB memory storage capacity and comes with improved 30% GPU performance in comparison to Snapdragon 690G.

Other features:

1) Camera: 50MP eye autofocus main camera + 2MP (macro camera) + 2MP (Bokeh Mode) | front camera: 16MP

2) Battery: 5000 mAh battery

3) Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform

4) Display: 6.58 inches LCD



Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

This 5G Samsung smartphone has 8GB RAM and an internal storage capacity of 128 GB. It is available in two colours - Sky Blue and Slate Black. A lightweight phone with a sleek body, it makes for a great option.

Other features:

1) Camera: 48MP (F 1.8) main camera + 8MP (F2.2) ultra wide camera + 5MP (F2.4) depth camera + 2MP (2.4) macro camera| 13MP (F2.2) front camera

2) Battery: 5000 mAh battery

3) Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz processor

4) Display: 6.5-inch TFT - Infinity V-cut display, HD+ resolution, 720 X 1600 pixels protected by Gorilla Glass 5





