Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale: Enjoy up to 48% off on Borosil dinner set

Looking for a dinner set that has a classy look and is made of durable material? Then Borosil is a brand to go for. It is a well-known brand that produces high-quality and durable dinner sets. Borosil dinner sets are made from a special type of glass called borosilicate glass, which is known for its ability to withstand high temperatures and resist thermal shock. This means that the dinner sets are safe to use in the microwave, oven, and dishwasher without the risk of cracking or breaking. Borosil dinner sets come in a variety of designs and sizes, ranging from small sets that serve 2 people to larger sets that serve up to 6 people. The sets typically include plates, bowls, and glasses, and some may also include serving dishes and utensils.
In addition to their durability, Borosil dinner sets are also known for their elegance and style. The glass has a clear and sparkling appearance that can enhance the presentation of any meal. We have rounded up some dinner sets from the brand. They all are available on Amazon at discounted prices, thanks to Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale.
Larah by Borosil Matrix Silk Series Opalware 35 Pieces Dinner Set
The 35 pieces dinner set is a stunning choice for any dining table. With opal glass dinner plates and bowls, this set includes everything you need for a complete meal. The matrix silk design adds a touch of elegance to the white crockery, while the opalware material is strong and durable. Perfect for everyday use or special occasions, this dinner set is sure to impress your guests. Grab 48% off on it.
Larah by Borosil Sage Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set
This dinner set is a stylish and practical choice for any modern kitchen. With 19 pieces, this set includes dinner plates, bowls, and katoris (small bowls) for a complete meal. The opalware material is strong and durable, while the sage silk design adds a touch of sophistication. Ideal for everyday use or special occasions, this dinner set is sure to make a lasting impression on your guests. You can fetch this at 39% off.
Larah by Borosil Green Leaves Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set
The dinner set from Borosil is a gorgeous addition to any dining room. This 35-piece set includes all the essentials for a complete meal, including dinner plates, bowls, and mugs. The opalware material is sturdy and long-lasting, while the green leaves silk design adds a touch of elegance to your table. Perfect for everyday use or special occasions, this dinner set is sure to impress your guests. Get 48% off on it.
Larah by Borosil Red Bud Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set
The opalware dinner set is a beautiful and functional addition to any kitchen. With 35 pieces, this set includes all the essentials for a complete meal, from dinner plates to soup bowls. The white opalware material is strong and durable, while the red bud silk design adds a touch of elegance. Ideal for everyday use or special occasions, this dinner set is sure to impress your guests. Grab 48% off on it.
Larah by Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set
The dinner set is a stunning addition to any dining table. With 35 pieces, this set includes everything you need for a complete meal, from dinner plates to dessert bowls. The white opalware material is both durable and elegant, while the blue eve silk design adds a touch of sophistication. This dinner set can be used daily as well reserved for special occasions. It is sure to leave a mark on your guests' minds. Get 40% off on it.
|Product
|Price
|Larah by Borosil Matrix Silk Series Opalware 35 Pieces Dinner Set, Opal Glass Dinner Plates & Bowls, Crockery Set for Dining (White)
|₹ 1,899
|Larah by Borosil Sage Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set, 19 Pieces, White
|₹ 1,299
|Larah by Borosil Green Leaves Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set, 35 Pieces, White
|₹ 1,899
|Larah by Borosil Red Bud Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set, 35 Pieces, White
|₹ 1,899
|Larah by Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set, 35 Pieces, White
|₹ 1,899
