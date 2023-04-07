Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale: Get up to 37% off on Bosch mixer grinders

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Mixer grinders are a versatile kitchen appliance that have become an essential tool for households worldwide. These appliances can blend, grind, chop and mix ingredients to prepare a variety of dishes in a quick and efficient manner. Mixer grinders come with different attachments such as blades, jars, and lids to provide a range of functions that make cooking easier.
One of the main advantages of using a mixer grinder is the convenience it offers. With a mixer grinder, you can quickly and easily prepare your ingredients for cooking, saving you time and effort. Its powerful motor ensures that even tough ingredients can be ground to a fine consistency in no time.
Another benefit of using a mixer grinder is that it allows you to make healthy and fresh foods. You can easily make fresh fruit juices, smoothies and chutneys without any added preservatives. They also help retain the essential nutrients of the food, ensuring that you get the maximum health benefits.
Overall, mixer grinders are a must-have appliance for anyone who enjoys cooking and wants to make their life in the kitchen easier and more convenient.
In case you are looking for best options in mixer grinders, then a good brand to consider is Bosch. We have curated a list and you may consider picking one.
Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN - Black
This Bosch mixer grinder is a high-performance kitchen appliance that can make food preparation a breeze. Equipped with a powerful 1000W motor, it can grind even the toughest of ingredients in seconds. The mixer grinder comes with three stainless steel jars of varying sizes that are durable and easy to clean. The ergonomic design of the mixer grinder ensures that it is comfortable to use, and the suction feet provide stability during operation. Overall, the Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN is a reliable and efficient choice for any kitchen. There's 35% discount on this product.
Bosch Appliances TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars, Black
This Bosch appliance is a powerful and efficient kitchen appliance designed to make grinding and blending tasks easy and quick. With a 750W motor and 4 jars, it can handle tough ingredients with ease. The jars are made of high-quality stainless steel, ensuring durability and hygiene. The mixer grinder also features an ergonomic design with a unique stone pounding technology that replicates the traditional pounding effect to provide authentic taste and texture to your dishes. Overall, it's a great addition to any modern kitchen. You can get 34% off on this product.
Bosch Pro 750W Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Black)
The Bosch Pro 750W mixer grinder is a powerful and versatile kitchen appliance designed to make your cooking experience a breeze. With a powerful 750W motor, it can easily grind and mix a variety of ingredients, including tough ones like turmeric and coconut. The mixer grinder comes with three jars, each with a different capacity, and is made of high-quality stainless steel, making it durable and easy to clean. The sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. You can get 37% off on this product.
Bosch TrueMixx Bold Mixer Grinder 600 Watt, 3 Jars - MGM4334BIN (Black)
This Bosch mixer grinder is a powerful appliance that can handle tough grinding tasks with ease. It comes with 3 jars - a 1.5-litre juicer jar, a 1.5-litre wet grinding jar, and a 1-litre dry grinding jar, all made of high-quality stainless steel. The mixer grinder has unique stone pounding technology that replicates the traditional dry grinding to give you authentic flavours and textures. Its ergonomic design ensures a comfortable and stable grip during operation. The black color adds a sleek and stylish look to your kitchen. Get 27% off on this product.
Bosch TrueMixx Joy MGM2123DIN (Dark Blue) 500 W Mixer Grinder
This powerful mixer grinder boasts a 500 W motor for efficient grinding and blending. Its sleek dark blue design adds a touch of style to any kitchen. The mixer grinder features stainless steel blades that are designed for optimal grinding performance, and comes with three jars of varying sizes to suit different needs. Its unique Stone Pounding Technology mimics traditional pounding to produce authentic flavors in your dishes. With its easy-to-use controls and sturdy build, the Bosch TrueMixx Joy MGM2123DIN is a great addition to any home. Avail a 37% off on this product.
|Product
|Price
|Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN - Black
|₹ 6,899
|Bosch Appliances TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars, Black
|₹ 5,999
|Bosch Pro 750W Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Black)
|₹ 5,394
|Bosch TrueMixx Bold Mixer Grinder 600 Watt, 3 Jars - MGM4334BIN (Black)
|₹ 4,201
|Bosch TrueMixx Joy MGM2123DIN (Dark Blue) 500 W Mixer Grinder
|₹ 2,790
