Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale: Get up to 47% off on Crompton fans

Crompton fans are energy efficient and provide good performance.

Summer is here and while we all need an air conditioner to chill the room really fast, equally important is to invest in a good fan. An important feature to look out for is its great running speed. Over the years, we all have encountered fans who run at their slowest even when they are set on high speed. If you're someone who has been struggling with it, then bring home a Crompton fan. A well-known brand in the market of home appliances, fans from the brands are known for their performance, durability and innovative designs. They are also designed to be energy efficient. You will find a range of styles in fans from the brand.



We have shortlisted some in our list below that you must check out. Overall, Crompton fans are a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient cooling solution for their home or office. Besides, you can get fans from the brand at discounted prices, thanks to the ongoing Amazon Home Shopping Spree. It is live till April 9. So, go, grab the chance.



Crompton Silent Pro Enso 1225 mm (48 inch) ActivBLDC Remote-controlled Ceiling Fan (Silk White)

The Crompton ceiling fan is a highly efficient home appliance that comes with the promise of superior performance. It is a stylish ceiling fan. The ActivBLDC technology of the fan makes it energy efficient as well. It is available in Silky White colour. The best part is it is a remote controlled fan. The motor of the fan ensures silent operation while providing powerful air delivery. The remote control allows for easy operation. Get 43% off on it.

Crompton SUREBREEZE HILLBRIZ 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Brown) 1 Star

The Crompton ceiling fan is available in striking brown colour. It provides adequate cooling and comes with a 1-star rating. It consumes more power compared to other energy-efficient models. Its simple design and reliable performance make it a suitable choice for those on a tight budget. Overall, it's a basic ceiling fan that gets the job done without any additional features. Get 13% off on it.

Crompton Energion HS 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Energy Efficient 5 Star Rated High Speed (Opal White)

This Crompton ceiling fan comes with a remote and is also energy-efficient. It is a 5-star rated home appliance that offers high-speed performance. Its BLDC motor ensures powerful air delivery while consuming minimal energy. The remote control allows for easy operation, and the fan also comes with sleep, timer, and breeze modes. Its opal white color and elegant design make it a perfect fit for any modern home. Get 47% off on it.

CROMPTON SUREBREEZE SEA Sapphira 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Lustre Brown) 1 Star

The Crompton 48 inch ceiling fan is available in Lustre Brown colour and is an affordable option. It has a simple design and is best suitable for those who are not looking to spend too much and want to buy in bulk. The fan comes with a 1-star rating and consumes more power compared to other models. Its reliable performance and simple design make it a good choice. Overall, it's a basic fan that offers adequate cooling without any additional features. Grab 42% off on it.