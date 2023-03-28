Cool comfort: Top 7 Crompton fans you need to buy in 2023
By
Affiliate Desk
Published on Mar 28, 2023 13:35 IST
In this article, we will deal with the top seven Crompton fans available in the Indian market in 2023.
Crompton fans come with the assurance of a good brand.
Fans, whether ceiling or table-top, are an inevitable component of every household. Indeed, it is one of the greatest innovations of humankind. The gush of air breeze that it creates feels like manna from heaven, especially when it is time for summer. It consists of vanes or blades generally made of plastic or metal, which act on the air. The assembly of blades and hub is known as an impeller, rotor, or runner. Here, we will deal with the top 7 Crompton fans in the Indian market. Crompton comes up with a wide range of premium fans and uses the latest technology in their products.
Product list
1. Crompton Energion Cromair
This fan not only saves your electricity bill but also provides Superior machinery performance. This modern-day appliance has features like a point-anywhere remote, Multi pairing, a Sleep timer and an Intelligent memory function. The ActivBLDC motor increases the efficiency of this Crompton fan. Operating between 90 V to 300 V, the motor is highly proficient in ensuring low electrical power consumption.
This Crompton fan is energy efficient and is a silent pro fan. It is powered by ActivBLDC technology which has low power consumption and ensures energy efficiency. The highlight of this ceiling fan is its ability to save money through minimum power consumption. The Energion HS feature plays a significant role in this capability. The main features are a point anywhere remote, Multi-pairing, a Sleep timer, and an Intelligent memory function. Another feature of this Crompton Fan is its superior performance through a wide voltage range of 90V to 300V, and fluctuates of the same rarely affect this fan’s functionality.
This fan comes with 2X Silent Pro technology which offers superior air comfort and reduced noise levels. Most of the conventional fans operate at 64 Db, but this Crompton fan works at 52 Db, thus making it twice more silent as the conventional ones. This is a silent fan that offers superior air quality also. The fluidic seamless design of the blades ensures high air delivery. The ActivBLDC motor is known for its high energy efficiency.
With a long-lasting life span, this fan assures a quality performance. It has Top technology features that ensure safety by preventing the fan from overheating. This Crompton fan has elegant aesthetics and reflects modernity. It has three modes of operation: Normal, Natural, and sleep. The appliance has a warranty of 2 years which is dependable. The power source is coded electric, and the style and looks are attractive. It is suited for all kinds of rooms let, be it study rooms, Dinning rooms, bedrooms, etc.
5. Crompton Wave Plus 400 mm 60 W Oscillating Pedestal Fan
The main features of this pedestal Crompton fan are its corrosion Resistant Guards, High-quality PP Blades, 100 % copper motor, and spring-loaded tilting. The base is broad and sturdy, designed to carry the weight of the fan Comfortably. The body is elegant and stable. The buttons are easy-push button type and offer 3-speed options. The oscillation feature can be activated by pushing down the knob on top of the motor housing. The motor is energy efficient, consuming just 60 W at peak speeds.
6. Crompton storm 450 mm High-Speed Pedestal 400- MM 125 Watts Table Fan
The Crompton fanhas a compact design and is very much portable. It can be easily moved around in the office and home spaces. It features a thermal overload protector and protects the motor during voltage fluctuations. The engine is durable and efficient. The fan offers jerk-free performance, and the power consumption is relatively low. The item weight is 8kg 400g, and the cord is included with the kit. The controller type is button type and works without any glitches.
7. Crompton high-speed Torpedo 400-MM 125 watts Table Fan
The above-mentioned Crompton fanhas a high-speed torpedo, and you can enjoy a high speed of 2100 RPM and increased delivery of 105 CMM. The base is broad and sturdy enough to carry the fan's weight even when operating at high speeds. The tilting control can point the fan at any angle across 45 degrees. You can activate the fans' oscillation by pushing down the knob on top of the motor housing.
Best overall product
The task of selecting the best item from the list of the top 7 Crompton fans is a daunting task. There are multiple factors to consider while choosing a fan model. Silent pro fansare in very high demand. Fans of these types are relatively high-priced. Yet the wise care for quality. Packed with modern features, this product is available on Amazon at a price of Rs. 11,399.
Best value for money
With a marked price of Rs. 6,500, the Crompton Energion HS 1200 mm BLDC ceiling fan with remote energy efficiency is the best budget-friendly Crompton fan among the top 7. It has 86 % positive ratings from 100k+ customers on amazon and has a remote-control facility which too at this low rate.
How to find the perfect Crompton fan?
There are several factors by which you can choose the perfect Crompton fan. And the first initiative is to understand your needs. Various fans are available in the market per the user's need. Some types are old school, while others have luxury amenities like remote controls. Therefore, first, decide on the budget. Once done, go through the product specifications, customer ratings and reviews and then decide what's best for you.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
One of the prevalent problems associated with conventional fans is the noise emission when they are functioning. Considering this factor, the fan designers have come up with the silent pro technology that prevents high noise emission from the fans. Even though these models are a bit pricy, yet may help you to sleep comfortability without any disturbance at home.
Do Crompton fans have a warranty?
Absolutely. The preliminary models of Crompton fans have a standard warranty of 2 years, and for the premium models, it is around 5-years
How do you locate Crompton service centres?
Crompton service centres are located in every city, and you can contact them from the addresses and contact numbers given on the Crompton website.