Cool comfort: Top 7 Crompton fans you need to buy in 2023

Crompton fans come with the assurance of a good brand.

Fans, whether ceiling or table-top, are an inevitable component of every household. Indeed, it is one of the greatest innovations of humankind. The gush of air breeze that it creates feels like manna from heaven, especially when it is time for summer. It consists of vanes or blades generally made of plastic or metal, which act on the air. The assembly of blades and hub is known as an impeller, rotor, or runner. Here, we will deal with the top 7 Crompton fans in the Indian market. Crompton comes up with a wide range of premium fans and uses the latest technology in their products. Product list 1. Crompton Energion Cromair This fan not only saves your electricity bill but also provides Superior machinery performance. This modern-day appliance has features like a point-anywhere remote, Multi pairing, a Sleep timer and an Intelligent memory function. The ActivBLDC motor increases the efficiency of this Crompton fan. Operating between 90 V to 300 V, the motor is highly proficient in ensuring low electrical power consumption. Specifications Item model Number- CFENCR28W48IVYRM

Dimensions: 58.2 x 23.1 x 29 Cm

Weight: 4.5 Kg Pros Cons Speed Bit overpriced Remote control facility Noiseless

2. Crompton Energion HS 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan This Crompton fan is energy efficient and is a silent pro fan. It is powered by ActivBLDC technology which has low power consumption and ensures energy efficiency. The highlight of this ceiling fan is its ability to save money through minimum power consumption. The Energion HS feature plays a significant role in this capability. The main features are a point anywhere remote, Multi-pairing, a Sleep timer, and an Intelligent memory function. Another feature of this Crompton Fan is its superior performance through a wide voltage range of 90V to 300V, and fluctuates of the same rarely affect this fan’s functionality. Specifications Item Model number- Energion HS Opal White

Colour: Ivory

Material: Aluminium

Weight: 6.53 Kg Pros Cons Remote control system Bit costly for the average classes of people Sleep timer

3. Crompton Silent Pro Enso 1225 This fan comes with 2X Silent Pro technology which offers superior air comfort and reduced noise levels. Most of the conventional fans operate at 64 Db, but this Crompton fan works at 52 Db, thus making it twice more silent as the conventional ones. This is a silent fan that offers superior air quality also. The fluidic seamless design of the blades ensures high air delivery. The ActivBLDC motor is known for its high energy efficiency. Specifications Colour: All white

Material: Plastic

Weight: 6.53 Kg Pros Cons Silent pro technology Bit costly

4. Crompton Hiflo Neo 16 inch Table Fan 400 mm With a long-lasting life span, this fan assures a quality performance. It has Top technology features that ensure safety by preventing the fan from overheating. This Crompton fan has elegant aesthetics and reflects modernity. It has three modes of operation: Normal, Natural, and sleep. The appliance has a warranty of 2 years which is dependable. The power source is coded electric, and the style and looks are attractive. It is suited for all kinds of rooms let, be it study rooms, Dinning rooms, bedrooms, etc. Specifications Item model number- TFHIFLONEO 16KDWT

Colour: KD white

Dimensions: 49 x 23 x 46 Cm

Weight: 3.3 Kg PROS CONS Lightweight The speed could be improved

5. Crompton Wave Plus 400 mm 60 W Oscillating Pedestal Fan The main features of this pedestal Crompton fan are its corrosion Resistant Guards, High-quality PP Blades, 100 % copper motor, and spring-loaded tilting. The base is broad and sturdy, designed to carry the weight of the fan Comfortably. The body is elegant and stable. The buttons are easy-push button type and offer 3-speed options. The oscillation feature can be activated by pushing down the knob on top of the motor housing. The motor is energy efficient, consuming just 60 W at peak speeds. Specifications Colour: White

Dimensions: 22.5D x 56W x 47H

Weight: 6.34 Kg Pros Cons High-end features Noise issues Value for money

6. Crompton storm 450 mm High-Speed Pedestal 400- MM 125 Watts Table Fan The Crompton fan has a compact design and is very much portable. It can be easily moved around in the office and home spaces. It features a thermal overload protector and protects the motor during voltage fluctuations. The engine is durable and efficient. The fan offers jerk-free performance, and the power consumption is relatively low. The item weight is 8kg 400g, and the cord is included with the kit. The controller type is button type and works without any glitches. Specifications Colour: Black

Dimensions: 22D x 59W x 54H

ASIN- B075XHB6TJ Pros Cons Efficient Bit expensive Long-lasting

7. Crompton high-speed Torpedo 400-MM 125 watts Table Fan The above-mentioned Crompton fan has a high-speed torpedo, and you can enjoy a high speed of 2100 RPM and increased delivery of 105 CMM. The base is broad and sturdy enough to carry the fan's weight even when operating at high speeds. The tilting control can point the fan at any angle across 45 degrees. You can activate the fans' oscillation by pushing down the knob on top of the motor housing. Specifications Colour: White

Material: Polypropylene

Dimensions: 8.3D x 18.7W x 17.7H Pros Cons High speed Durability could be improved. Sturdy base Excellent tilting control

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Crompton Energion Cromair Silent pro technology Long-lasting Attractive looks Crompton Energion HS Remote-control system Sleep timer Multi-pairing Crompton Silent Pro Enso 1225 Silent operation High efficiency Aerodynamically designed Crompton Hiflo Neo 16-inch Table Fan 400 mm Lightweight Cost-effective Stylish Crompton wave plus Cent per cent copper motor PP blades Spring loaded tilting Crompton storm 450 mm High-speed pedestal 400- MM 125 Watts Table fan Efficient Long-lasting Stylish Crompton high-speed Torpedo 400-MM 125 watts Table fan High speed Durable Stylish