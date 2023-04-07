Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale: Get wall clocks at up to 76% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
A wall clock is a great fashion and utility accessory that can elevate the look of your surroundings. They not only help you tell time, but also serve as a great decorative piece. These days you will find really classy and nice-looking wall clocks in terms of their design. Some of them are timeless and others have a more strong aesthetic appeal to them. Investing in a good wall clock will never go in vain. The clocks also serve as a focal point in a room, drawing attention to their unique design and style.
After running a search on Amazon, we found some really interesting finds. You will get a lot of ‘Where did you get this from?’ comment from your friends and guests. Check out our curations below and add them to your cart. They also make for a great gifting option. The best part is Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale is ongoing and it is going to last till April 9. So, go, capitalize on the opportunity.
HARRIS & CO. CLOCKMASTERS Premium Luxury Metal Silent Sweep Noiseless Technology Wall Clock
The wall clock is a premium luxury timepiece with a 13-inch rose gold metal frame. Its Silent Sweep noiseless technology ensures a quiet and peaceful environment. The clock's sleek and stylish design adds a touch of elegance to any room, making it a perfect decorative piece. The clock's durability and accuracy make it a reliable time-telling device. Grab 7% off on it.
HARRIS & CO. CLOCKMASTERS Silent Sweep Noiseless Technology Wall Clock
The wall clock is a 12-inch timepiece with a stylish rose gold metal frame. Its Silent Sweep noiseless technology ensures a peaceful and serene environment. The clock's minimalist design makes it a perfect fit for any modern or contemporary room. The clock's accuracy and durability make it a reliable time-telling device that can withstand the test of time. Grab 13% off on it.
Craftter 40 inch Colorful Extra Large Metal Wall Clock Decorative Handing
The 40-inch extra large metal wall clock is a decorative timepiece that is sure to make a statement in any room. Its colorful design and intricate details add a pop of colour and personality to your space. The clock's large size makes it easy to read from a distance, while its high-quality metal construction ensures durability and longevity. The clock's easy-to-hang design allows for quick and effortless installation. Grab a whopping 68% off on it.
Vintage Clock Iron Hand-Crafted Large Brass Colour Wall Clock
The handcrafted large brass wall clock is a stunning timepiece that adds a touch of old-world charm to any space. Measuring 60 x 60 cm, this clock is hand-crafted from high-quality iron and features a brass-coloured finish. Its large size and classic design make it a focal point in any room, while its accuracy ensures reliable timekeeping. This clock is perfect for those who appreciate vintage style and quality craftsmanship. Grab 76% off on it.
Jennie Enterprises Resin Art Wall Clock
The stunning-looking wall clock is a premium handcrafted timepiece that doubles as a stunning piece of art. Measuring 40cm x 40cm (16 inch), this clock features a beautiful creamy desert design that adds a touch of sophistication to any room. Its high-quality resin construction ensures durability and longevity, while its accuracy makes it a reliable time-telling device. This clock is a perfect addition to any home decor collection. You can fetch 70% off on it.
|Product
|Price
|HARRIS & CO. CLOCKMASTERS Premium Luxury Metal Silent Sweep Noiseless Technology Wall Clock - 13 inch Rosegold (Model - Carnaby Street by The Night)
|₹ 2,799
|HARRIS & CO. CLOCKMASTERS Silent Sweep Noiseless Technology Wall Clock (12 Inch, Rose Gold Metal Frame, Model - Oxford Street in Rose)
|₹ 2,599
|Craftter 40 inch Colorful Extra Large Metal Wall Clock Decorative Handing
|₹ 4,249
|Vintage Clock Iron Hand-Crafted Large Brass Colour Wall Clock (60 x 60 cm)
|₹ 2,544
|Jennie Enterprises Resin Art Wall Clock for Home || Wall Clock for Decor || Wall Decor || Home Decor || Premium Wall Clock || Handmade Clock (Creamy Desert, Large 40cm x 40cm (16 inch))
|₹ 2,399
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.