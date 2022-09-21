Story Saved
Are you looking for the best Micromax phones under 25,000 in India?

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 21, 2022 18:08 IST
Summary:

With this list, you do not have to search anywhere else while you look for the best Micromax phones under 25,000 in India. There are many options to choose from.

product info
Micromax phones

Micromax phones are sleek, stylish, elegant, and affordable as well. As they are available in many designs and built, you can easily buy any phone of your choice according to your needs. For starters, you should keep your budget in mind, along with your objective for buying the phone.

With our list that has been carefully curated, you can easily get access to more models that you didn't know about at first. With its specifications and price listed, you ought to make a clear and concise choice. We have created a list with all the specifications, prices, and merits that throw light on every product for you. Here's a list of the best Micromax phones under 25,000 in India:

1. Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft)

This phone is not only stunning and sturdy in its looks, but it also has an anti-theft feature to keep your device safe at all times.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Micromax
  • Model number: X809
  • OS: Spreadtrum
  • Memory storage capacity: 32 MB
  • Screen size: 2.4 inches
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 15 x 7 x 5 centimeters
  • Weight: 250 grams
ProsCons
User-friendly and easy to useLimited screen size
Strong and sturdy designLimited storage space
Anti-theft feature is activeOutdated operating system
cellpic
Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft, 1000mAh)
25% off 1,495 1,999
Buy now

2. Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording, 800 mAH)

This model is not only budget-friendly but also strong in its build. It also has a long battery life lasting up to a day.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Micromax
  • Model number: X412
  • OS: Symbian 9.1
  • CPU speed: 1 MHz
  • Memory storage capacity: 32 MB
  • Screen size: 1.77 inches
  • Battery description: Lithium-Ion
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 7 x 8 x 7 centimeters
  • Weight: 100 Grams
ProsCons
Automatic call recording feature present Not sufficient storage space
Easy and user-friendly Lack of screen touch
Long battery life Heating issues found
cellpic
Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording, 800mAh)
36% off 960 1,499
Buy now

3. Micromax X379+ (Black+Grey) AUTO, Call Recording Folder

Available in a stunning design that combines black and grey colors, this phone is perfect for everyday usage. It also has a 0.3MP rear camera, a 1.77-inch display, and a supportive keypad.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Micromax
  • Model Number: X379+
  • OS: KEYPAD
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 32 MB
ProsCons
Easy to use keypadLagging interface
Perfect for daily usageSlow processing speed
Fit for all age groupsCamera is absent
cellpic
MICROMAX X379+ (Black+Grey) AUTO Call Recording Folder Wise
38% off 1,175 1,899
Buy now

4. Micromax in 1b (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

This is one of the latest Micromax models that has a large storage space. It also has a fingerprint sensor, 64 GB internal storage, 4 GB RAM, a 13MP + 2MP rear camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Micromax
  • Model number: E7533
  • OS: Android 10 Go Edition
  • RAM memory installed size: 4 GB
  • CPU Speed: 2 GHz
  • Memory storage capacity: 64 GB
  • Screen size: 6.52 inches
  • Biometric security feature: Face Recognition & Fingerprint Recognition
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 Centimeters
  • Weight: 188 Grams
ProsCons
Large screen resolutionHeating issues found
Fingerprint sensor presentNot suitable for heavy gaming
Ample storage space availableSlow processing speed
cellpic
Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB)  (4 GB RAM)
19% off 8,499 10,499
Buy now

5. Micromax X818 Maroon

This variant of the Micromax phone comes in a fantastic maroon color. It is packed with features such as wireless FM radio, a digital camera, and auto-call recording. It is also budget-friendly.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Micromax
  • Model name: X818 Maroon
  • Network service provider: Unlocked for all carriers
  • OS: Spreadtrum
  • Cellular technology: 2G
  • Memory storage capacity: 32 MB
  • Colour: Maroon
  • Screen size: 2.8 Inches
  • SIM card slot count: Dual SIM
  • Connector type: Micro USB
ProsCons
Dual sim slot presentLimited screen size
Easy and user-friendly interfaceLimited storage size
Long battery lifeSlow processing speed
cellpic
Micromax X818 Maroon
35% off 1,438 2,199
Buy now

6. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM)

This phone is sleek, stylish, and impressive in every possible way. It also has ample storage space (32GB) that will help you store all your important files, photos, and songs.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Micromax
  • Model number: E6533
  • OS: Android
  • RAM memory size: 3 GB
  • CPU speed: 1.8 GHz
  • Memory storagecapacity: 32 GB
  • Screen size: 6.52 inches
  • Biometric security feature: Face Recognition
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 Centimeters
  • Weight: 198 grams
ProsCons
Large screen resolution with high definitionLimited storage space
Lightweight and sleek designAverage camera resolution
Facial recognition is presentLagging issues found
cellpic
Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB)  (3 GB RAM)
29% off 7,429 10,499
Buy now

7. Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

With more than 128 GB of internal storage, this phone has many features that will help you stay updated with all the latest trends on the internet. It also has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Micromax
  • Model number: E7746
  • OS: Android
  • RAM memory installed size: 4 GB
  • CPU speed: 2 GHz
  • Memory storage capacity: 128 GB
  • Screen size: 6.67 inches
  • Biometric security feature: Fingerprint recognition
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 9 x 77 x 165.2 centimeters
ProsCons
Adequate ROM storage presentHeating issues found
Large screen sizeNot suitable for heavy usage
High-definition resolutionLimited RAM storage
cellpic
Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Micromax Dual Sim X749

Priced at 1,699, this Micromax phone is one of the most affordable phones on the list. It also has a good battery backup.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Generic
  • Model number: Micromax X749 Gold
  • OS: Threads
  • RAM memory installed size: 16 MB
  • Memory storage capacity: 16 MB
  • Screen size: 1.8 Feet
ProsCons
Easy to use and understandNo access to the internet
Ample storage space availableLimited screen size
Good for everyday useLagging issues found
cellpic
Micromax Dual Sim X749
15% off 1,699 1,999
Buy now

Best Three Features For You

ProductFesture 1Festure 2Festure 3
Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft) Good battery backup Strong and sturdy design Easy to use
Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording, 800 mAH) Easy to useCall recording feature present Strong and sturdy design
(Renewed) Micromax Bharat 2 Plus (Black) Good storage space is available Good battery backup Easy to use
Micromax X379+ (Black+Grey) AUTO, Call Recording Folder Easy to useStrong and sturdy design Good battery backup 
Micromax in 1b (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Long battery life Ample storage space availableFast processor present 
Micromax X818 Maroon Easy to useStrong and sturdy design Long battery life 
(Renewed) Micromax Canvas 1 (Chrome Black, 16 GB) Available in stunning colours Easy to useGood for daily usage 
Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM) Ample storage spaceGood battery backup Available in stunning colours 
Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Good camera resolutionAccess to 128GB storage Good processing speed 
Micromax Dual Sim X749 Good battery backup Easy to useStrong and sturdy design 

Best Value For Money

If you are looking for a phone that effectively lives up to the price you are paying for it, then you should go for the Micromax in 1b (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage), which has a good storage space of 64GB. It is priced at Rs. 8,499 after a discount on Amazon. The actual price is 11,999.

Best Overall

If you want a phone that has all the required qualities to set it apart without burning a hole in your pocket, then you should go for the Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB storage) since it has a storage of 128GB and is also available in some stunning colors. You can flaunt it wherever you go.

How to Find the Perfect Micromax Phone?

Some basic features should always be kept in mind while buying the phone you want. These are:

  • Price
  • Screen size
  • Screen resolution
  • Build
  • Operating system
  • Storage space
  • Battery description
  • Battery backup
  • Type of connector
  • Colour

Products Price List

S.No.Product Name Product Price Discounted Price 
1.Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft) Rs. 1,999Rs. 995
2.Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording, 800 mAH) Rs. 1,499Rs. 995
3.(Renewed) Micromax Bharat 2 Plus (Black) Rs. 6,999Rs. 4,599
4.Micromax X379+ (Black+Grey) AUTO, Call Recording Folder Rs. 1,899Rs  1,149 
5.Micromax in 1b (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 10,499Rs. 8,499
6.Micromax X818 Maroon Rs. 2,199Rs. 1,459 
7.(Renewed) Micromax Canvas 1 (Chrome Black, 16 GB) Rs. 8,999Rs  6,500
8.Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM) Rs. 10,499Rs  7,498
9.Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Rs. 16,999Rs. 13,599
10.Micromax Dual Sim X749 Rs. 1,999Rs. 1,699

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

