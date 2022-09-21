Are you looking for the best Micromax phones under 25,000 in India?

Micromax phones

Micromax phones are sleek, stylish, elegant, and affordable as well. As they are available in many designs and built, you can easily buy any phone of your choice according to your needs. For starters, you should keep your budget in mind, along with your objective for buying the phone. With our list that has been carefully curated, you can easily get access to more models that you didn't know about at first. With its specifications and price listed, you ought to make a clear and concise choice. We have created a list with all the specifications, prices, and merits that throw light on every product for you. Here's a list of the best Micromax phones under ₹25,000 in India: 1. Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft) This phone is not only stunning and sturdy in its looks, but it also has an anti-theft feature to keep your device safe at all times. Specifications: Brand: Micromax

Micromax Model number: X809

X809 OS: Spreadtrum

Spreadtrum Memory storage capacity: 32 MB

32 MB Screen size: 2.4 inches

2.4 inches Item dimensions LxWxH: 15 x 7 x 5 centimeters

15 x 7 x 5 centimeters Weight: 250 grams

Pros Cons User-friendly and easy to use Limited screen size Strong and sturdy design Limited storage space Anti-theft feature is active Outdated operating system

2. Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording, 800 mAH) This model is not only budget-friendly but also strong in its build. It also has a long battery life lasting up to a day. Specifications: Brand: Micromax

Micromax Model number: X412

X412 OS: Symbian 9.1

Symbian 9.1 CPU speed: 1 MHz

1 MHz Memory storage capacity: 32 MB

32 MB Screen size: 1.77 inches

1.77 inches Battery description: Lithium-Ion

Lithium-Ion Item dimensions LxWxH: 7 x 8 x 7 centimeters

7 x 8 x 7 centimeters Weight: 100 Grams

Pros Cons Automatic call recording feature present Not sufficient storage space Easy and user-friendly Lack of screen touch Long battery life Heating issues found

3. Micromax X379+ (Black+Grey) AUTO, Call Recording Folder Available in a stunning design that combines black and grey colors, this phone is perfect for everyday usage. It also has a 0.3MP rear camera, a 1.77-inch display, and a supportive keypad. Specifications: Brand: Micromax

Micromax Model Number: X379+

X379+ OS: KEYPAD

KEYPAD Memory Storage Capacity: 32 MB

Pros Cons Easy to use keypad Lagging interface Perfect for daily usage Slow processing speed Fit for all age groups Camera is absent

4. Micromax in 1b (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) This is one of the latest Micromax models that has a large storage space. It also has a fingerprint sensor, 64 GB internal storage, 4 GB RAM, a 13MP + 2MP rear camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera. Specifications: Brand: Micromax

Micromax Model number: E7533

E7533 OS: Android 10 Go Edition

Android 10 Go Edition RAM memory installed size: 4 GB

4 GB CPU Speed: 2 GHz

2 GHz Memory storage capacity: 64 GB

64 GB Screen size: 6.52 inches

6.52 inches Biometric security feature: Face Recognition & Fingerprint Recognition

Face Recognition & Fingerprint Recognition Item dimensions LxWxH: 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 Centimeters

16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 Centimeters Weight: 188 Grams

Pros Cons Large screen resolution Heating issues found Fingerprint sensor present Not suitable for heavy gaming Ample storage space available Slow processing speed

5. Micromax X818 Maroon This variant of the Micromax phone comes in a fantastic maroon color. It is packed with features such as wireless FM radio, a digital camera, and auto-call recording. It is also budget-friendly. Specifications: Brand: Micromax

Micromax Model name: X818 Maroon

X818 Maroon Network service provider: Unlocked for all carriers

Unlocked for all carriers OS: Spreadtrum

Spreadtrum Cellular technology: 2G

2G Memory storage capacity: 32 MB

32 MB Colour: Maroon

Maroon Screen size: 2.8 Inches

2.8 Inches SIM card slot count: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connector type: Micro USB

Pros Cons Dual sim slot present Limited screen size Easy and user-friendly interface Limited storage size Long battery life Slow processing speed

6. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM) This phone is sleek, stylish, and impressive in every possible way. It also has ample storage space (32GB) that will help you store all your important files, photos, and songs. Specifications: Brand: Micromax

Micromax Model number: E6533

E6533 OS: Android

Android RAM memory size: 3 GB

3 GB CPU speed: 1.8 GHz

1.8 GHz Memory storagecapacity: 32 GB

32 GB Screen size: 6.52 inches

6.52 inches Biometric security feature: Face Recognition

Face Recognition Item dimensions LxWxH: 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 Centimeters

16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 Centimeters Weight: 198 grams

Pros Cons Large screen resolution with high definition Limited storage space Lightweight and sleek design Average camera resolution Facial recognition is present Lagging issues found

7. Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) With more than 128 GB of internal storage, this phone has many features that will help you stay updated with all the latest trends on the internet. It also has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera. Specifications: Brand: Micromax

Micromax Model number: E7746

E7746 OS: Android

Android RAM memory installed size: 4 GB

4 GB CPU speed: 2 GHz

2 GHz Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

128 GB Screen size: 6.67 inches

6.67 inches Biometric security feature: Fingerprint recognition

Fingerprint recognition Item Dimensions LxWxH: 9 x 77 x 165.2 centimeters

Pros Cons Adequate ROM storage present Heating issues found Large screen size Not suitable for heavy usage High-definition resolution Limited RAM storage

8. Micromax Dual Sim X749 Priced at ₹1,699, this Micromax phone is one of the most affordable phones on the list. It also has a good battery backup. Specifications: Brand: Generic

Generic Model number: Micromax X749 Gold

Micromax X749 Gold OS: Threads

Threads RAM memory installed size: 16 MB

16 MB Memory storage capacity: 16 MB

16 MB Screen size: 1.8 Feet

Pros Cons Easy to use and understand No access to the internet Ample storage space available Limited screen size Good for everyday use Lagging issues found

Best Three Features For You

Product Festure 1 Festure 2 Festure 3 Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft) Good battery backup Strong and sturdy design Easy to use Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording, 800 mAH) Easy to use Call recording feature present Strong and sturdy design (Renewed) Micromax Bharat 2 Plus (Black) Good storage space is available Good battery backup Easy to use Micromax X379+ (Black+Grey) AUTO, Call Recording Folder Easy to use Strong and sturdy design Good battery backup Micromax in 1b (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Long battery life Ample storage space available Fast processor present Micromax X818 Maroon Easy to use Strong and sturdy design Long battery life (Renewed) Micromax Canvas 1 (Chrome Black, 16 GB) Available in stunning colours Easy to use Good for daily usage Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM) Ample storage space Good battery backup Available in stunning colours Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Good camera resolution Access to 128GB storage Good processing speed Micromax Dual Sim X749 Good battery backup Easy to use Strong and sturdy design

Best Value For Money If you are looking for a phone that effectively lives up to the price you are paying for it, then you should go for the Micromax in 1b (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage), which has a good storage space of 64GB. It is priced at Rs. 8,499 after a discount on Amazon. The actual price is ₹11,999. Best Overall If you want a phone that has all the required qualities to set it apart without burning a hole in your pocket, then you should go for the Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB storage) since it has a storage of 128GB and is also available in some stunning colors. You can flaunt it wherever you go. How to Find the Perfect Micromax Phone? Some basic features should always be kept in mind while buying the phone you want. These are: Price

Screen size

Screen resolution

Build

Operating system

Storage space

Battery description

Battery backup

Type of connector

Colour Products Price List

S.No. Product Name Product Price Discounted Price 1. Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft) Rs. 1,999 Rs. 995 2. Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording, 800 mAH) Rs. 1,499 Rs. 995 3. (Renewed) Micromax Bharat 2 Plus (Black) Rs. 6,999 Rs. 4,599 4. Micromax X379+ (Black+Grey) AUTO, Call Recording Folder Rs. 1,899 Rs 1,149 5. Micromax in 1b (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 10,499 Rs. 8,499 6. Micromax X818 Maroon Rs. 2,199 Rs. 1,459 7. (Renewed) Micromax Canvas 1 (Chrome Black, 16 GB) Rs. 8,999 Rs 6,500 8. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM) Rs. 10,499 Rs 7,498 9. Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 16,999 Rs. 13,599 10. Micromax Dual Sim X749 Rs. 1,999 Rs. 1,699