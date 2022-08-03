Story Saved
Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Best budget gaming laptops pack good features and come at affordable prices 

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 03, 2022 16:12 IST
Summary:

The demand for gaming laptops has increased dramatically since consumers now want a powerful laptop that can serve the dual purpose of work and play. Listed below is a curated list of top budget gaming laptops.

Gaming laptops need top-notch processor speed, storage and great displays and getting these on a budget can be a challenge but it is not an impossible task.

A few years ago, 2 GB of RAM was considered sufficient memory. Today even 4GB is unsuitable for playing high-definition games on a laptop or desktop. Our needs have significantly increased. Gaming laptops have supplanted standard business and personal use laptops because they offer significantly quicker speeds, more RAM, high-quality graphics, and faster processing.

Check out the top budget gaming laptops in 2022:

1. ASUS TUF Gaming F15

Asus is among the most well-known laptop manufacturers due to its elevated products. Recently, the company has made huge progress in the gaming laptops segment. As for the Asus TUF gaming laptop, let's start with the visual display. The laptop has a 6 GB display with fantastic screen graphics. True to its commitment to making products that take care of your eyes, Asus has included nano edges that operate the laptop without straining your eyes. The battery backup is an important feature in this product. The polymer battery on the Asus laptop lasts approximately two days. It supports 32 GB of expanded memory and has in-built 8 GB of computer memory. The laptop is among the best budget laptops, thanks to the keyboard's backlight and the laptop’s powerful processor, which is being offered at a competitive price.

Key Specifications

  • Price: 54,990
  • Display Size:15.6 inches
  • Display Resolution:1920 * 1080 pixels
  • Battery Life:6 hours
  • RAM: 8 GB (Extendable up to 32GB)
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD
  • Graphics:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • Processor: Processor Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen)
  • Weight: 2.31 kg
ProsCons
Gaming at a paceHigh temperature with use
The processor is quickLess battery backup
High-definition (HD) display with anti-glare technology 
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021), 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen, GTX 1650 4GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11/Black/2.30 Kg), FX506LH-HN258W
23% off 57,990 74,990
Buy now

2. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core I5 11th Gen

Acer is another well-known brand that is well-liked in India, particularly when it comes to gaming laptops. Acer’s gaming laptops are inexpensive and dependable, as proven by their 1-year global guarantee. The laptop is powered by an Intel i5-10300H processor and features a huge 15.6-inch HD display with IPS technology. The laptop comes with 1 TB of storage and 256 GB of expandable external memory. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti with 4 GB of GDDR6 VRAM is included to enhance the visual experience of the laptop. These incredible graphics, paired with the DTS X function, provide a complete gaming experience and the ability to play over 100 high-definition titles. Acer’s newest release completes the list of improvements seen in the new edition. Big Sur was the most significant update to the OS since its inception a decade ago, and it is a stunning overhaul of the desktop operating system.

The laptop's other features should be familiar to avid users. The keyboard features the same exquisite design that has been used for years, and it is a joy to type on.

Despite earning a rare good reputation, the laptop has a few flaws. Only a few ports are available, and the screen bezels are bigger than on rival devices.

Key Specifications

  • Price: 60,990
  • Display Size:15.6 inches
  • Display Resolution:1920 * 1080 pixels
  • Battery Life:6 hours
  • RAM: 8 GB (Extendable up to 32GB)
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD
  • Graphics:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • Processor: Processor Intel Core i5-11400H (11th Gen)
  • Weight: 2.20 kg
ProsCons
Xbox Game Pass subscription for one month.There have been a few concerns about customer support.
A one-year worldwide warranty is included. 
With Acer's features, you may play over 100 high-definition games. 
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop/ 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H Processor 6 core/ 15.6"(39.6cms) FHD 144 Hz Display (8GB/512GB SSD/GTX 1650 Graphics/Windows 11 Home/RGB), AN515-57 + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
39% off 60,990 99,999
Buy now

3. MSI GF63 Thin Gaming

This laptop is a stylish, powerful, and feature-packed machine that will improve your gaming experience. This gadget features a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for rapid playing, a 144 Hz IPS-level display, and up to 7 hours of battery life for long gaming sessions. It offers customised cooling, with up to 7 heat pipes cooperating to reduce the heat and improve airflow. Immerse yourself in lossless music and enjoy Hi-Resolution Audio’s improved sound quality. You may monitor and improve in-game performance using various settings, along with system memory cleaning. This laptop has a strong, full-length, and ergonomically built backlit keyboard that allows you to easily work for long periods. Furthermore, there is no risk of the device heating up. This laptop's dimensions are 39.7 x 26 x 2.2 cm, weighing roughly 2.2 kg. As a result, you may carry this small and light laptop in your backpack. The manufacturer provides a one-year warranty on the product.

Key Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 49,990
  • Display Size:15.6 inches
  • Display Resolution:1920 * 1080 pixels
  • Battery Life:6 hours
  • RAM: 8 GB (Extendable up to 32GB)
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Graphics:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • Processor: Processor Intel Core i5-10500H (10th Gen)
  • Weight: 1.86 kg
ProsCons
Outstanding gaming experienceSmall cord size
Powerful cooling systemNoisy fan operations
Brilliant display 
Sleek and elegant design 
MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, Intel 10th Gen. i5-10500H, 40CM FHD 60Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 MaxQ 4GB GDDR6/ Black/1.86Kg), 10SC-611IN
25% off 57,990 76,990
Buy now

4. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming laptop

The Acer Nitro 5 is another Acer device that has reached our list. It has an 11th Gen Intel i5 processor. You can anticipate a lot of power and high-quality gaming from this machine. It also has a 32 GB expanded RAM, although it only comes with 8 GB at first. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti is also included in this Acer gaming laptop. Acer also provides a 1-year international travellers warranty. It also comes with the basic Windows 10 operating system. Despite having such advanced capabilities, this gaming laptop has a battery life of 10 hours, enough to last a whole working day.

Key Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 62,990
  • Display Size:15.6 inches
  • Display Resolution:1920 * 1080 pixels
  • Battery Life:6 hours
  • RAM: 8 GB (Extendable up to 32GB)
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Graphics:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • Processor: Processor Intel Core i5-11400H (11th Gen)
  • Weight: 2.20 kg
ProsCons
Outstanding graphics systemCooling fan noises
Awesome battery life 
Sleek and elegant design 
Free Xbox gaming pass 
DTS ultrasound 
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop/ 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H Processor 6 core/ 15.6"(39.6cms) FHD 144 Hz Display (8GB/512GB SSD/GTX 1650 Graphics/Windows 11 Home/RGB), AN515-57 + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
39% off 60,990 99,999
Buy now

5. Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5

Lenovo has gained recognition for itself as a cost-effective and dependable computer manufacturer. Lenovo’s Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 is among the best gaming laptops for around 65,000. The 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor allows users to multitask without slowing down. The user may play HD games and operate software without problems, all thanks to the extensible 8 GB DDR4 RAM. The laptop’s stealthy and sleek design makes it one of the finest in India under 70,000.

Key Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 64,990
  • Display Size:15.6 inches
  • Display Resolution:1920 * 1080 pixels
  • Battery Life:6 hours
  • RAM: 8 GB (Extendable up to 32GB)
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD + 1TB HDD
  • Graphics:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5
  • Weight: 2.3 kg
ProsCons
Outstanding graphics systemBattery backup issue
Attractive design 
Free Xbox subscription 
Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz Refresh/Windows 10/Backlit Keyboard/Phantom Black/2.3Kg), 82B500BHIN
36% off 59,990 93,690
Buy now

6. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3

Lenovo’s Ideapad Gaming 3 is among the best gaming laptops under 70,000. With military grade certification, this laptop had a backlit keyboard and an anti glare screen, which makes it perfect for gaming. It has a 22% larger one-piece TrackPad with Windows precision drivers. It also comes with the Lenovo Ideapad m100 RGB Gaming mouse with 6400 DPI.

Key Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 56,990
  • Display Size:15.6 inches
  • Display Resolution:1920 * 1080 pixels
  • Battery Life:6 hours
  • RAM: 8 GB (Extendable up to 32GB)
  • Storage: 512 SSD
  • Graphics:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 (10th Gen)
  • Weight: 2.3 kg
ProsCons
Good graphics systemBattery backup issue
22% larger one-piece TrackPad 
Stylish design 
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz/Win 11/Backlit/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K10198IN
36% off 52,990 82,490
Buy now

7. Acer Aspire 7 AMD Gaming

This laptop is one of the top gaming laptops by Acer. There are five Hexa-core processors in the laptop whose turbo processor offers up to 2.1 GHz processing speed. It is possible to increase the processing speed to 3.7 GHz.

The RAM is 8 GB DDR4 and has a 32 GB expansion capacity. Its backlit keyboard enhances its gaming features and design; backlights make it easier to work in low light. A high-definition display with an appropriate brightness covers the entire screen at a screen-to-body ratio of 81.61%.

Key Specifications

  • Price: 56,300
  • Graphic Processor: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels, anti-glare
  • Screen size: 15.6 inches
  • Hard Disk Capacity:512 GB SSD
  • Operating System:Windows 10 Home
  • Weight: 2.1kg
ProsCons
Excellent graphics systemHeating up during gaming
Good battery backup till 7 hours 
Sleek and elegant design 
Acer Aspire 7 AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U 15.6 inches Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/4GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650) A715-42G, Black, 2.15Kg
24% off 56,700 75,000
Buy now

8. HP Pavilion 15

You can expect the majority of new AAA games to operate smoothly on the HP Pavilion 15, thanks to its 6-Core / 12-Thread AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. The processor has a boost clock of up to 4.2 GHz. It is built on AMD’s upgraded 7nm 'ZEN 3' microarchitecture and partnered with the NVIDIA RTX 3050.

It is also ideal for casual and professional settings due to its clean, minimalist design. It has a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 1080p Full HD IPS display with bezels as narrow as 7mm. In addition, the laptop has a 512 GB NVMe SSD and 8 GB of RAM.

Key Specifications

  • Price: 75,444
  • Graphic Processor: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Screen size: 15.6 inches, anti-glare
  • Hard Disk Capacity:512 SSD
  • Operating System:Windows 10 Home
  • Weight: 1.9 kg
ProsCons
Powerful processorBattery backup issue
Attractive design 
Smooth trackpad and keys 
Powerful processor 
Hp Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5-4600H 15.6 Inches 144 Hz Fhd Screen Gaming Laptop (8 Gb Ram, 4 Gb Nvidia 1650Ti Graphics, 1Tb HDD + 256Gb Ssd Gb Ssd, Windows 10 Home with Advanced Thermal Management, 1.98Kg)
19% off 69,099 85,000
Buy now

9. Dell G3 3500

If you are a new gamer, this is the best Dell gaming laptop you can purchase right now. The laptop has a stylish chassis that is similar to those of current high-end gaming laptops. You may use this laptop to play the most recent AAA games without any issues, even though you might not get the most powerful components. Furthermore, you don't have to give up on storage space. The only flaw is this gaming laptop’s potential for overheating. It is preferable to purchase a cooler at the same time when you buy this laptop in order to play games for longer periods of time.

Key Specifications

  • Price: 78,850
  • Graphic Processor: NVIDIA GeForce 1650 Ti Graphics
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Screen size: 15.6 inches, anti-glare
  • Hard Disk Capacity:1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD
  • Operating System:Windows 10 Home
  • Weight: 2.3 kg
ProsCons
Powerful processorBattery backup issue
Budget-friendlySubpar display
Superb performance 
Dell G3 3500 Gaming 15.6 inches Laptop (10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H/8GB/1TB + 256GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/4GB NVIDIA1650 Ti Graphics), Eclipse Black, 2.3kg
Check Price on Amazon

10. HP Victus 16

If you have a budget of around 75,000 and want a laptop with a large, high-quality display with incredible upgradeability possibilities, this is the best gaming laptop for you. It is highly valuable because of the stunning design and simple yet stylish appearance. The HP Victus 16 has great gaming capabilities. Its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and AMD Ryzen 7 processor enable fluid gameplay in AAA games with moderate or medium graphic demands. Even after prolonged play, performance remains stable because only the CPU experiences minor performance degradation. In situations with rapid movement, the 144Hz display offers a clear image with reduced ghosting.

Key Specifications

  • Price: 75,490
  • Graphic Processor: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Screen size: 15.6 inches, anti-glare
  • Hard Disk Capacity:512 SSD
  • Operating System:Windows 10 Home
  • Weight: 2.5 kg
ProsCons
No flicker display Battery backup issue
Budget-friendlyNo backlit keyboard
Superb Performance 
Bigger Screen size 
HP Victus AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16.1-inch(40.9 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/144 Hz/GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Graphics/Backlit KB/Win 11/Xbox Game Pass(30 Days)/MSO 2021),16-e0305ax, Mica Silver
19% off 74,990 92,395
Buy now

Price of gaming laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
ASUS TUF Gaming F15Rs 54,990
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core I5 11th GenRs 68,999
MSI GF63 Gaming laptop 49,990
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop 62,990
Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 64,990
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 53,490
Acer Aspire 7 Ryzen 5 56,300
HP Pavilion 15  75,444
Dell G3 3500 78,850
HP Victus 16  75,490 

Best 3 important features for consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
ASUS TUF Gaming F15High-definition (HD) display with anti-glare technologyNVIDIA GeForce GTX 165010th generation Intel® i5 Core
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core I5 11th Gen11th Gen Intel® Core i764GB dual-channel DDR4 @ 3200MHzA one-year worldwide warranty is included.
MSI GF63 Gaming laptop10th generation Intel® i5 CorePowerful cooling systemFull-HD 1920 X 1080 display 
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming LaptopSleek and elegant designBack-lit keyboardDTS Ultrasound
Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5Free X-box subscription for one-yearNVIDIA GeForce GTX 16508GB RAM but can be extended upto 32GB.
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3SSD PerformancePowerful graphics cardSleek and Elegant design
Acer Aspire 7 Ryzen 510th Generation Intel Core™Decent battery backupUp to 12 hours battery backup
 Dell G3 3500Powerful processor Large storage space of HDD and SSDBacklight keyboard
HP Victus 16No flicker display technologyBigger screen sizeHigh speed SSD Performance
 HP Pavilion 15Decent battery life for up to 12 hoursSmooth Trackpad Attractive design 

Best value for money

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is the gaming laptop that gives best value for money, considering its competitor’s price and specifications given at the cost.

Best overall

Our choice for the best overall gaming laptop is the Asus TUF Gaming F15. The laptop has the perfect specifications and is considered one of the top gaming laptops.

FAQs

1. Which laptop is the best, for under 60,000 for gaming?

Check the list that is provided in this article to focus your search for the right gaming laptop under 60,000.

2. Which is the best overall gaming laptop in 2022?

The best overall gaming laptop isthe Asus TUF Gaming F15. The laptop has the perfect specifications and is considered one of the top gaming laptops.

3. How should we pick a laptop?

You can follow the instructions to see how to choose a product based on its features, warranty, price, and other considerations.

4. Can I use a gaming laptop for professional purposes?

Gaming laptops have high performance and specifications; thus, they can even be used for high computational software and processing tasks such as video editing, etc.

5. How should I maintain my gaming laptop?

The most important part of your gaming laptop is the cooling system. You need to ensure that you work in a clean environment with minimum dust, as the cooling efficiency of the laptops will be affected over a period of time if external agents like dust get into the laptop.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

