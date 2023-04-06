Best ceiling fans on Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale: Get up to 47% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Ceiling fans are important in every household. The product is so important that it comes in the necessity list for every house. The technology of ceiling fans has seen multiple innovations due to the increasing demand of the consumers, and the rising temperatures. Buying a ceiling fan might seem like an easy job, but there are multiple things to consider. You need to take into account the size of the room and the air coverage of the ceiling fan.
Since it will be an important part of your house in every season, it is best to not cheap out on that. The Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale is live, and you can get ceiling fans from trusted brands with massive discounts. To ease your search a little, we have compiled the best ceiling fans for your homes. Check out the list and pick the one that suits your home and requirements the best.
Crompton Silent Pro
The first product on the list is the Crompton Silent Pro ceiling fan. This fan comes with 48-inch wing span. This makes sure that the air reaches every part of the room. The ceiling fan is different from traditional ceiling fans because it comes with a remote to control the operation. The Crompton fan also comes with a 5-star BEE rating that makes it energy efficient. Even at full speed, the operation of the fan is silent and does not cause any disturbance. There's a 43% off on this
Crompton Energion HS
The Crompton Energion HS is an aluminium fan from Crompton. This can be an excellent addition to your new houses, or even existing houses. The 1200 mm fan comes with low power consumption of 6W on the lowest speed. This makes the fan extremely energy efficient. This ceiling fan also comes with 5-star BEE rating for energy conservation. You get a remote control with this ceiling fan as well. You don't need to point the remote towards the fan, it has high responsiveness. You will get a 47% discount on this product.
Bajaj Frore
The Bajaj Frore ceiling fan is a high performance fan. It comes with the dimension of 1200 mm. The quick start high-torque motor makes sure that you get instant comfort every time you switch on the fan. Unlike the previous two fan models, this fan does not come with a remote control. You have to manually control the fan speed in the traditional way. It is an affordable fan that comes with ribbed blades for more stability for times when the fan is running at the highest speed. Additionally, you get a 22% discount on this ceiling fan.
atomberg Renesa
This is the best option for people who were looking for a modern multi-functional ceiling fan. This ceiling fan comes with remote control that allows you to navigate through the fan speed. One of the best parts about the fan are the LED lights. The fan comes with built-in LED lights that provide a constant light source if you want to dim the light of the room. You also get energy savings because of the 5-star BEE rating. Plus, you can save more now because you get a discount of 29% on this product.
Havells Ambrose
The Havells Ambrose is a premium ceiling fan for people looking for a more decorative home appliance. The ceiling fan is remote operated and does not demand much hard work from you. The gold mist colour gives a minimal look to any room it is placed it. The wider blades on the BLDC fan makes cooling more efficient. It also increases the range of the fan. You can avail a 42% discount on this ceiling fan in the ongoing sale.
