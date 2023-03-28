Story Saved
5 best ceiling fans to keep you cool during hot summer months in 2023

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 28, 2023 19:22 IST
Summary:

Stay comfortable during the hot summer months with the top 5 ceiling fans of 2023. Our buying guide will help you choose the perfect fan for your home.

product info
Ceiling fans circulate air throughout the room keeping temperatures low.

As the summer heat kicks in, it has become essential for us to keep ourselves cool from the scorching temperatures. One of the best and most affordable ways to do so is by installing a ceiling fan in your home. They will add an elegant touch and also circulate cool air efficiently. With so many options out there, it might be hard for you to choose one; therefore, we have combined a list to make the job easier for you. So let’s dive in to find the best ceiling fans for you.

Product List

1. atomberg Renesa 1200mm

This is a unique ceiling fan with a remote control to control the fan from your comfort. It also has LED lights to provide light and also indicates speed. The 1200mm blades are large enough to circulate air and provide a breeze around the room. The design is also very stylish and will add a touch of modern elegance to any room. The fan itself is very energy efficient by consuming just enough to save on your energy bills. The remote control fan price in India is very reasonable and affordable.

Specifications:

  • Product Dimensions: 59D x 25W x 23H Centimeters
  • Mounting Type: Downrod Mount
  • Controller Type: Remote Control

Pros

Cons

Energy saving

LED lights are not bright enough

Remote control
cellpic 29% off
atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Ceiling Fans for Home with Remote Control | Upto 65% Energy Saving High Speed Fan with LED Lights | 2+1 Year Warranty (Matt Black)
4.3 (30,184)
4.3 (30,184)
29% off
3,680 5,190
Buy now

2. Orient Electric I-Tome Smart BLDC Ceiling fan

The I-Tome smart fan is a top-of-the-line product which offers a quality product for the price. The fan blades are 1200 mm long enough to circulate air around even a large room. The remote control allows you to turn the fan on and off and also control the fan speed. Being offered by a reputed brand, it is sure that the product is reliable and can be trusted for the long term. With a variety of colours, it will offer stylish looks, and you can also find the best one for every room.

Specifications:

  • Product Dimensions: 55.5D x 31.3W x 23.5H Centimeters
  • Controller Type: Remote Control, Voice Control
  • Mounting Type: downrod mount

Pros

Cons

Voice control

LED brightness

Good brand
cellpic 33% off
Orient Electric I-Tome Smart BLDC Ceiling fan 1200mm 28W Energy-Saving Fan with IoT, Remote & LED | 5 Star Rated | 3-Year On-Site Warranty | Decorative Ceiling fans for home (White, Pack of 1)
3.8 (350)
3.8 (350)
33% off
5,700 8,500
Buy now

3. LUMINOUS New York Brooklyn

This is a high-quality and energy-efficient fan. This ceiling fan is perfect for any room for the stylish modern, and sleek design it offers. It has a 56-Watt high-speed motor which is powerful enough but also energy efficient. It can easily ventilate and circulate even in the largest of rooms. It is easy to install and also comes with all the hardware necessary. With its contemporary design, this fan is sure to complement any décor.

Specifications:

  • Product Dimensions: 58D x 42W x 26H Centimeters
  • Mounting Type: Downrod Mount
  • Material: Aluminium

Pros

Cons

Stylish

No remote control

High speed motor
cellpic 34% off
LUMINOUS New York Brooklyn 1200MM Star-rated BEE Certified Energy Efficient 56-Watt High Speed Ceiling Fan (Venetian Grey)
4 (2,453)
4 (2,453)
34% off
3,849 5,840
Buy now

4. Havells Stealth Air Ceiling Fan

This is a high-performance fan which looks amazing in any ceiling colour. The fan is very silent in function and can keep the whole room circulated. This pearl-white colour can easily blend into its surroundings. The 5 speeds on the fan are sufficient for everyday use. Overall the premium look and sleek design must belong to every ceiling. The added benefit of the remote is added convenience. This remote fan price is also very affordable.

Specifications:

  • Product Dimensions: 30D x 54.5W x 19.5H Centimeters
  • Mounting Type: Downrod Mount
  • Colour: Pearl White

Pros

Cons

Silent operation

None

Elegant design

cellpic 37% off
Havells Stealth Air " The most silent BLDC fan with Premium Look and Finish", 1200mm BLDC motor and Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan (Pearl White, Pack of 1)
3.6 (381)
3.6 (381)
37% off
7,198 11,475
Buy now

5. Usha Bloom Daffodil Goodbye Dust

This Usha room fan has a flower-inspired design. The fan is Oil and Moisture Resistant, so you don’t have to clean it often. This remote fan is certainly a looker and will enhance the looks of any room. It has a high speed of 380 RPM, sufficient for a good amount of airflow throughout the room. The unique blade design ensures good airflow. The energy consumption is deficient, resulting in lesser energy bills.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Golden & Brown
  • Product Dimensions: 14.5D x 42W x 62.5H Centimeters
  • Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Pros

Cons

Design

None remote control

Oil and Moisture Resistant
cellpic 18% off
Usha Bloom Daffodil Goodbye Dust Ceiling Fan 1250mm, Sparkle Golden and Brown
4.1 (5,524)
4.1 (5,524)
18% off
3,099 3,775
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
atomberg RenesaRemote control for convenienceLED lights for additional lighting and speed indicationEnergy-efficient operation for savings on electricity bills
Orient Electric I-TomeVoice control for hands-free operationTrusted brand for reliabilityStylish design with a variety of colour options
LUMINOUS New York BrooklynStylish modern designHigh-speed motor for efficient circulationEasy installation with included hardware
Havells Stealth Air Ceiling FanSilent operation for quiet useElegant pearl white colour and sleek designRemote control for added convenience
Usha Bloom Daffodil Goodbye Dustnique flower-inspired design for added aestheticsOil and moisture resistant for easy maintenanceHigh-speed motor and unique blade design for efficient airflow.

Best overall product

The Orient Electric I-Tome smart fan stands out as the best overall product. With its 1200mm fan blades, remote and voice control, it provides optimal comfort and convenience. Furthermore, buying from this reputed brand means you can trust it for long-term use.

Best value for money

The Havells Stealth Air has proved to be the best value-for-money product. The colour and elegance would suit any ceiling. It's silent during operation and has 5 speeds. It also has a remote for added convenience. The fan's affordable price point and premium features make it a smart investment.

How to find the perfect ceiling fan?

Finding a fan involves considering several factors, such as room size, fan size, style, ceiling height and features. The following are a few things for you to consider.

  1. Determine the room size: You may require a bigger blade fan for a bigger room.
  2. Choose a fan style: Choose a fan that will match the decor of your room
  3. Check for noise levels: You will want to buy a silent fan in operation.
  4. Evaluate fan features: Features like remote control, LED, etc.
  5. Select a reputable brand: Choose a brand which offers high-quality ceiling fans, and that offers a warranty for their products.
Product Price
atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Ceiling Fans for Home with Remote Control | Upto 65% Energy Saving High Speed Fan with LED Lights | 2+1 Year Warranty (Matt Black) ₹ 3,680
Orient Electric I-Tome Smart BLDC Ceiling fan 1200mm 28W Energy-Saving Fan with IoT, Remote & LED | 5 Star Rated | 3-Year On-Site Warranty | Decorative Ceiling fans for home (White, Pack of 1) ₹ 5,700
LUMINOUS New York Brooklyn 1200MM Star-rated BEE Certified Energy Efficient 56-Watt High Speed Ceiling Fan (Venetian Grey) ₹ 3,849
Havells Stealth Air " The most silent BLDC fan with Premium Look and Finish", 1200mm BLDC motor and Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan (Pearl White, Pack of 1) ₹ 7,198
Usha Bloom Daffodil Goodbye Dust Ceiling Fan 1250mm, Sparkle Golden and Brown ₹ 3,099

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

electronics FOR LESS