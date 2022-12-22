Best data cards and dongles available at affordable prices

Data cards and dongles are great for those who're always on the move.

This list includes the data cards & dongles that mostly come with 4G LTE Network and are compatible with all sim cards. You can use this guide if you want to get the data cards & dongles at the most affordable price. WiFi Dongle And Data Cards are perfect for those who like to play online games, and stream TV shows over a wireless connection of up to 150 Mbps. You can build your own Wi-Fi network anywhere with the 4G Hotspot, and you can connect up to 10 Wi-Fi-capable devices. All SIM cards, including AT&T, Jio, Vi, and BSNL, are supported by the device. Here Are the Best Data Card and Dongles in India 1. Airtel AMF-311WW Data Card (Black) Airtel AMF-311 WW Data Card with 2300 Mah Battery and 4G Support The advantages of 4G speeds extend to non-4G devices. You can even take non-4G devices like smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more that may take advantage of 4G data speeds. We Connect has as many as ten Wi-Fi-capable devices. You can build your own Wi-Fi network anywhere with the Airtel 4G Hotspot, and you can connect up to 10 Wi-Fi-capable devices. You may easily and simply share 4G internet with everyone around on various devices, whether they are friends or family. Specifications Network support: 4G SPEED – 4G LTE 24G Download Speed: 150 Mbps 34G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps WiFi Support: Yes MicroSD card support: Yes Feature: 10 devices WiFi support, Supports Wi-Fi 2.4GHz Battery Support: Connected for up to 6 hours and has 300 hours of standby time on a 2300 mAh battery. Memory Capacity: 32 GB Operating System support: Windows, Mac OS

Pros Cons WiFi may support up to ten devices. No support for USSD Functioning via Plug and Play Voicemail is not present SMS support , Memory capacity up to 32 GB

2. AmazonBasics 4G LTE WiFi Single_Band Dongle You may stream movies and TV shows, as well as play online games, using the AmazonBasics WiFi Dongle over a 150 Mbps wifi connection. The AmazonBasics WiFi Dongle is compatible with all SIM cards, including those from Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL. Connect up to 10 WiFi devices, including tablets, smartphones, computers and smart TVs. Easy access to high-speed Internet; just power on the dongle to establish a hotspot or join the network. Specifications Network support: 4G SPEED – 4G LTE 4G Download Speed : 150 Mbps 4G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps WiFi support: Yes MicroSD card support: Yes Features:10 devices WiFi support Battery Power: 2100 mAH Operating System support: Windows, Mac OS

Pros Cons WiFi may support up to ten devices. No voicemail Plug and Play functionality No support for USSD Connectivity to all Sim cards

3. Tukzer 4G LTE Wireless USB Dongle It works with networks from Airtel, Vodafone & Idea, BSNL and other providers. You can use the internet at any time and from any place. You can carry it anywhere you need for WiFi connectivity, thanks to its incredibly thin, lightweight, and portable design. Specifications Network support: 4G LTE 4G Download Speed: 150 Mbps 4G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps WiFi support: Yes MicroSD card support: Yes Features: 10 devices WiFi support Operating System support: Win7/ 8/ 10/ Mac OS

Pros Cons WiFi may support up to ten devices. No voicemail Plug and Play functionality No support for USSD Connectivity to all Sim cards

4. Huawei Wingle E8372 One of the greatest unlocked 4G data cards available in India is the Huawei E8372 4G data card. Reliance Jio, Airtel 4G, Vodafone 4G, and all other 4G SIM cards and telecom / mobile operators are supported with the Huawei E8372. Ten WiFi devices can be connected at once using the built-in WiFi Hotspot capabilities of this 4G Data Card. Simply insert the 4g data card into the USB Power Adapter, and then log in with your set WiFi password on your computer or smartphone to access the internet. Specifications Network support: LTE FDD Cat4, HSPA+, HSUPA 4G Download Speed: 150 Mbps 4G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps WiFi support: Yes MicroSD card support: Yes Features: LED Indicators, 10 devices WiFi sharing, WebUI, HiLink App Operating System support: Windows, Mac OS

Pros Cons Ten devices may be supported by WiFi. No voicemail Plug and Play functionality No support for USSD SMS assistance , Not heated No battery

5. AmazonBasics 4G LTE WiFi USB Dongle Stick The AmazonBasics USB Dongle Stick lets you make video chats and stream up to 150 Mbps of your favourite movies and TV shows. All SIM cards are supported by the AmazonBasics USB Dongle Stick, including those from Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL. It offers several devices throughout the family with Internet connectivity; up to 10 WiFi devices are supported. Specifications Network support: 4G LTE WiFi 4G Download Speed: 150 Mbps 4G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps WiFi support: Up to 10 devices Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8916 for increased speed and reduced power usage Features: Wifi Connection to up to 10 devices Operating System Support: Mac OS and Windows 7 to Windows 10

Pros Cons WiFi may support up to ten devices. No voicemail All sim support No support for USSD assistance with video streaming , Good speed and less power usage Charger and USB Port are Connected

6. Tukzer 4G LTE Wireless Dongle Tukzer Wireless Dongle is a SIMs are supported by the 4G LTE WiFi USB Data Card, which is compatible with Airtel, Vodafone & Idea, BSNL and other mobile networks. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE INTERNET. Because of its ultra-thin, lightweight, and portable design. Fast 4G LTE data card Depending on the network strength, you can expect download speeds of up to 150 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50 Mbps. You can use it to quickly download documents and play HD video games while also making HD video and audio conversations. It contains an integrated LED indicator that shows the Wi-Fi and signal strength. Specifications Network support: 4G LTE WiFi 4G Download Speed: 150 Mbps 4G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps WiFi support: Up to 10 devices Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8916 for increased speed and reduced power usage. Powerful Battery: 2100mAh Features: Wifi Connection up to 10 devices Operating System Support: Mac OS and Windows 7 to Windows 10

Pros Cons WiFi can accommodate ten devices at once. There is no voicemail All sim support No support for USSD Video Streaming assistance Good speed and less power usage

7. Huawei E5576-606 Mobile WiFi Data Card Huawei E5576 is a network router with Wi-Fi dongle support. The best feature of the E5576 is that it has a lightning-fast download speed reaching up to 150 Mbps (Megabit per second), so it is not your average device. If you travel long distances to work, this is the ideal companion. Use the Mi-Fi dongle with up to 16 different Wi-Fi-enabled devices, such as laptops, iPhones, smartphones, iPads, tablets, and gaming consoles, among others. Enjoy your instant Internet connection wherever you are. A secure download speed of 150 Mbps and a quick upload speed of 50 Mbps allows you to quickly stream or download videos and films. Specifications Network support: 4G LTE WiFi Data Card 4G Download Speed: 150 Mbps 4G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps WiFi support: Up to 16 devices Powerful Battery: 2100mAh Features: Wifi Connection to up to 16 devices and powerful battery backup.

Pros Cons WiFi may support up to sixteen devices. Voicemail is not present support for all SIMs USSD is not supported Video Streaming assistance strong backup battery

8. Melbon T708 4G LTE Tri_Band WiFi USB Dongle Stick The MELBON 4G wifi dongle offers a quick, blazing network that is portable and easy to use. A MELBON 4G wifi dongle allows you to work while travelling, in a park, on a train or at a café. The wireless 4G dongle is simple to install in your computer's USB port and supports simultaneous connections to ten devices. A portable wifi dongle is helpful in locations with slow and inconsistent fixed-line broadband. Any sim card can be used with this 4G sim dongle to enable high-speed internet access while travelling. Specifications Network support: 4G LTE WiFi Data Card {Compatible with Airtel, VI, Vodafone, and Idea (but not BSNL)} 4G Download Speed: 150 Mbps 4G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps WiFi support: Upto 10 devices Features: Wifi Connection up to 16 devices and powerful battery backup. Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8916 Operating System support: Windows 7, 8,10 and Mac OS

Pros Cons WiFi may support up to ten devices. No support for Bsnl connection Functionality that is Plug and Play No support for USSD Help with video streaming Powerful battery backup

9. Melbon 4G LTE WiFi USB Dongle Stick The built-in LED indicator on the MELBON 4G wifi dongle shows the user the signal strength and speed. You can choose any sim of your choice with this 4G wifi dongle to access the internet at high speed wherever. It allows you to quickly and reliably connect up to 10 devices at once, ranging from a phone to a laptop or PC to a Smart TV. Specifications Network support: 4G LTE {Airtel, VI, Vodafone, and Idea (but not BSNL)} 4G Download Speed : 150 Mbps 4G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8916 MicroSD card support: Yes Features:10 devices WiFi support Operating System support: Windows,7, 8, and 10, Mac OS Security Protocol : WPA2-Psk

Pros Cons WiFi may support up to ten devices. No support for BSNL connection Video Streaming assistance No support for USSD Strong battery backup Plug and Play functionality

10. Muvit 4G LTE Wireless USB Dongle Stick A Wi-Fi router gives you access to high-speed internet at all times and from any location. It is lightweight and thus portable. Wireless dongle sticks and routers allow you to connect multiple Wi-Fi devices simultaneously. You can take advantage of these routers' fast speeds by streaming HD videos, playing music, transferring files, and downloading documents. Furthermore, these devices are equipped with powerful batteries that have a long lifespan. The best part is that these devices are small and easy to transport. You can take them with you when you travel to ensure that you always have access to high-speed internet. Specifications Network support: 4G LTE {Airtel, VI, Vodafone, BSNL and idea) 4G Download Speed : 150 Mbps 4G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8916 MicroSD card support: Yes Features:10 devices WiFi support Operating System support: Windows,7, 8, and 10, Mac OS Security Protocol : WPA2-Psk

Pros Cons Ten devices may be supported by WiFi. Voicemails are not supported Plug and Play capabilities No support for USSD Video Streaming assistance Powerful battery backup

Price of data cards and dongles at a glance:

Product Price Airtel AMF-311WW Data Card (Black) ₹ 2,199 AmazonBasics 4G LTE WiFi Single_Band Dongle ₹ 2,799 Tukzer 4G LTE Wireless USB Dongle ₹ 2,149 Huawei Wingle E8372 Unavailable AmazonBasics 4G LTE WiFi USB Dongle Stick ₹ 2,099 Tukzer 4G LTE Wireless Dongle ₹ 2,899 Huawei E5576-606 Mobile WiFi Data Card ₹ 3,398 Melbon T708 4G LTE Tri_Band WiFi USB Dongle Stick ₹ 1,699 Melbon 4G LTE WiFi USB Dongle Stick ₹ 1,708 Muvit® 4G LTE Wireless USB Dongle Stick ₹ 1,575

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Download Speed Connection Operating System Airtel AMF-311WW Data Card (Black) 150 Mbps 10 devices Windows, Mac OS AmazonBasics 4G LTE WiFi Single_Band Dongle 150 Mbps 10 devices Windows, Mac OS Tukzer 4G LTE Wireless USB Dongle 150 Mbps 10 devices Win7/ 8/ 10/ Mac OS Huawei Wingle E8372 150 Mbps 10 devices Windows, Mac OS AmazonBasics 4G LTE WiFi USB Dongle Stick 150 Mbps 10 devices Mac OS and Windows 7 to Window 10 Tukzer 4G LTE Wireless Dongle 150 Mbps 10 devices Mac OS and Windows 7 to Window 10 Huawei E5576-606 Mobile WiFi Data Card 150 Mbps 16 devices Window Mac OS Melbon T708 4G LTE Tri_Band WiFi USB Dongle Stick 150 Mbps 10 devices Windows 7, 8,10 and Mac OS Melbon 4G LTE WiFi USB Dongle Stick 150 Mbps 10 devices Windows,7, 8, and 10, Mac OS Muvit 4G LTE Wireless USB Dongle Stick 150 Mbps 10 devices Windows,7, 8, and 10, Mac OS

Best value for money The AmazonBasics USB Dongle Stick is among the best data cards & dongles. In just about Rs. 2000, you can make video chats and stream up to 150 Mbps of your favourite movies and TV shows. All SIM cards are supported by the AmazonBasics USB Dongle Stick, including those from Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL. So, you do not have to worry even when you change the cards. Best overall This Huawei E5576 is a network router with Wi-Fi dongle support. The best feature of the E5576 is that it has a lightning-fast download speed reaching up to 150 Mbps (Megabit per second), so it is not your average device. If you travel long distances to work, this is the ideal companion. Use the Mi-Fi dongle with up to 16 different Wi-Fi-enabled devices, such as laptops, iPhones, smartphones, iPads, tablets, and gaming consoles, among others. All these aspects make it one of the best data cards & dongles. How to find the perfect data card and dongle? With so many options available for every budget, choosing the perfect Data Card and Dongle can be challenging. You can select your dongle or a data card based on your requirement as maybe some people require more internet as they use it while travelling and some people use it for many devices connections. When you compare on all these aspects, one of the best data cards & dongles