Best Nokia phones in India: A buyer's guide

Nokia phones have been a favourite choice of many for many years now. Known for their long-lasting battery life and durability, Nokia continues to make top-quality phones. Nokia phones have always been the most popular in the world. Since data-heavy services are becoming the standard, more people are buying Nokia phones than ever. Nokia has its secret sauce that helps keep mobile phones running longer, so you can take advantage of more media and messaging apps on your phone. Start your search for the best Nokia Phones in India here. You'll find a variety of features on these phones. 1. Nokia C01 Plus This phone has front and back HDR cameras, both include flashes, and the screen is crisp HD+. An octa-core CPU keeps you connected and drives a number of productivity-enhancing applications. You can take advantage of 4G connectivity with Nokia's long-lasting battery. Use Android 11 (Go edition), which includes an effective Android operating system designed to cut down on data usage and battery consumption to free up space on your device. Specifications CPU: Octa-core Colour: Grey RAM: 2 GB Storage: 16GB Camera: 5MP + 2 MP OS: ‎Android 11 (Go edition) Batteries: 3000 mAh battery Screen Size: 5.45 inches

Pros Cons Good hardware Hang issues Budget-friendly The battery could be better Good performance

2. Nokia 2.3 This phone comes with a powerful battery that lasts, a fast processor, and all-day battery life to ensure you keep going. The body of the phone features a smooth metal design you'll love to hold, even on a long day. A high-quality HD+ 6.2'' display makes every photo look amazing and every page easy to read. Specifications CPU: Mediatek Helio Colour: Cyan green RAM: 2 GB Storage: 32 GB Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP OS: ‎Android 10.0 Batteries: 4000mAh battery Screen Size: 6.2 Inches

Pros Cons Good storage Software issues No Heating problem Good battery life

3. Nokia C30 Nokia C30 comes with a large 6” display, a dual 13 MP camera with added depth sensor, and fingerprint and face unlock to provide peace of mind. You can keep going without missing a beat with its lightning-fast battery charging system and ultra-fast battery charging technology. Android R gives you 2 years of security updates, so your phone is always protected up to the minute. Specifications CPU: Octa-core SC9863A Colour: White RAM: 4 GB Storage: 64 GB Camera: 13MP + 5MP OS: Android R Batteries: 6000 mAh battery Screen Size: 6.82 Inches

Pros Cons Good battery backup Heavy Display quality Good camera quality

4. Nokia 3.2 This device comes with a big 6.26” HD+ screen so that you have all the space you need to see more of everything. The battery lasts up to 2 days, so you never need to worry about battery life. A 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera means high-quality photos in any light. Face identification unlocking lets you get in and get on with your day faster than ever before. Specifications CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 Colour: Steel RAM: 3 GB Storage: 32 GB Camera: 13MP + 5MP OS: ‎Android 9.0 Batteries: 4000 mAH Screen Size: 6.26 Inches

Pros Cons No technical issues Camera quality No heating issues Display quality

5. Nokia C21 Plus Nokia C21 plus comes with a beautiful front-facing camera. It allows you to use a 13 MP Quad rear cameras with triple flash and a powerful 1.6 Ghz Octa-Core processor. The phone is excellent at multitasking and comes with Android 11 Go operating system. Expertly crafted with a large 6.5” display and perfectly-weighted buttons, this stunning smartphone gives you the perfect balance of power and design. With colossal battery life, you can do more of what you love for longer. Specifications CPU: Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A Colour: Dark Cyan RAM: 4 GB Storage: 64 GB Camera: 13MP OS: ‎Android 11.0 Batteries: 5050 mAh battery Screen Size: 6.57 Inches

Pros Cons Good Battery life Camera quality Good Storage Lightweight

6. Nokia G21 The Nokia G21 combines a 3-day battery life with seamless performance and a 50 MP camera more attuned to nature. It is rugged and water resistant, so you can keep shooting no matter what the weather is doing on your travels. Best of all, it gives you total control over your security updates, with 2 years of OS updates. Specifications CPU: Unisoc T606 Processor Colour: Nordic blue RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB Camera: 50MP OS: Android 11 Batteries: 5050 mAh battery

Pros Cons Good battery life Fingerprint scanner Lightweight Camera quality

7. Nokia 5.1 Plus This phone has a 5.8" full HD+ display with a 19:9 ratio, making movies and videos more vivid. The 13 MP rear and 8 MP front cameras let you take professional-looking photos. Photos are taken to new heights with artificial intelligence features, including portrait lighting and bokeh blur. Specifications CPU: MediaTek Helio P60 Colour: Black RAM: 3 GB Storage: 32 GB Camera: 13MP + 8 MP OS: ‎Android 10 Batteries: Li-Ion 3060 mAh Screen Size: 5.9 Inches

Pros Cons Good battery backup Low Camera quality in dim light No heating issue Good performance

8. Nokia 5.4 The Nokia 5.4 gives you the tools to tell your story, with a 48 MP Quad camera and innovative features built for creators. Capture clear photos anywhere, make them stand out with natural colour and superb low-light detail, then tell stories with Cinemagraphs or share snippets of everyday life that feel like cinemagraphs. Specifications CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Colour: Dusk RAM: 4 GB Storage: 64 GB Camera: 48 MP OS: Android 10.0 Batteries: 4000 mAH Screen Size: 6.39 Inches

Pros Cons Dual Mic Bluetooth connectivity could be better MicroSD card support up to 512 GB Excellent Camera quality

9. Nokia G10 Nokia G10 features a 6.3" HD+ HDR display for an extensive cinematic experience. It comes with Android One, meaning you get fluid navigation and instant access to the things you love. And with advanced multitasking and faster app launching, it's perfect for home entertainment. Nokia G10 is built for the long haul. With its big screen, triple rear camera, and Android OS 11, this phone offers so much to appreciate that two years of software upgrades and three years of security updates aren’t even close to the best part of this phone. Specifications CPU: MTK Helio G25 Octa-core Colour: Dusk/ Purple RAM: 4 GB Storage: 64 GB Camera: 13MP + 8MP OS: Android 11 (Go edition) Batteries: 5050 mAh battery Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Pros Cons Good battery backup Camera quality Display quality Sound quality

10. Nokia C20 Plus The Nokia C20 is crafted with a large, bright screen to help you get the most out of your day. From entertainment to productivity, the C20’s optimised battery life, and Android 11 (Go edition) make it perfect for work and play. Nokia C20 Plus is a smartphone that will help you accomplish more daily. With its 2-day battery life and sleek design, you will look forward to taking it with you on your business trips. Specifications CPU: Octa-Core SC9863A Colour: Dark Grey RAM: 3 GB Storage: 32 GB Camera: 8MP + 5 MP OS: ‎Android 11 (Go edition) Batteries: 5000 mAh battery Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Pros Cons Good camera quality Heavyweight Good battery life Good connectivity

Product Price Nokia C01 Plus ₹ 5920 Nokia 2.3 ₹ 7990 Nokia C30 ₹ 10249 Nokia 3.2 ₹ 10393 Nokia C21 Plus ₹ 11299 Nokia G21 ₹ 14999 Nokia 5.1 Plus ₹ 9999 Nokia 5.4 ₹ 12999 Nokia G10 ₹ 11498 Nokia C20 Plus ₹ 8999

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nokia C01 Plus 5.45 inches Good hardware Budget-friendly Nokia 2.3 32 GB No Heating problem Good battery life Nokia C30 64 GB 6000 mAh battery 6.82 Inches Nokia 3.2 6.26 Inches 32GB 13MP + 5MP Nokia C21 Plus 5050 mAh battery 64GB Lightweight Nokia G21 Good battery life Lightweight Camera quality Nokia 5.1 Plus 32 GB Good battery backup No heating issue Nokia 5.4 48 MP 64 GB 6.39 inches Nokia G10 64 GB Good battery backup Display quality Nokia C20 Plus 32 GB Good camera quality Good battery life

Best value for money Nokia 5.4 is one of the best value-for-money phones with its 48MP camera, 4000 mAh battery and curved screen. You'll stay connected with this powerful phone's full range of Android 11 and beyond features. Snap photos with zero shutter lag on the 48MP Quad camera and selfie-focused 16 MP punch hole so that you can capture every beautiful detail. In addition, you can take amazing cinematic videos and add a filter to them. Equipped with the latest AI technologies and Qualcomm's SnapdragonTM 662 Mobile Platform, this device allows productivity so that you can stay on top of what matters. Best overall Nokia G21 is the best phone in the market now, and As per users' reviews and its features, it is the perfect phone to buy. You need a phone ready for life's adventures and up to any challenge, which is why we built the Nokia G21. With a huge 3-day battery for all-day play, 18 W fast charging and a better selfie camera, you'll always capture life as it happens – even on the longest days. Nokia G21 is the king of all Nokia phones. With advanced imaging technology and a built-in 50 MP triple-camera – including the primary camera, depth lens and macro lens – you can take high-quality photos anytime in any lighting. The Nokia G21 is a top-of-the-line smartphone with a sleek polycarbonate shell and 2 years of operating system updates. It is perfect for those who want to take cinematic videos and add a filter to make each one unique or for people who need a device that can withstand tough conditions with its high level of security.