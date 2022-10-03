Story Saved
Best Nokia phones in India: A buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 03, 2022 19:42 IST
Nokia phones are the perfect blend of simplicity and style. Their models provide superior build quality and durability, enhanced by the latest technology to provide you with a unique experience.

One can always trust Nokia phones when it comes to battery life and durability.

Nokia phones have been a favourite choice of many for many years now. Known for their long-lasting battery life and durability, Nokia continues to make top-quality phones. Nokia phones have always been the most popular in the world. Since data-heavy services are becoming the standard, more people are buying Nokia phones than ever. Nokia has its secret sauce that helps keep mobile phones running longer, so you can take advantage of more media and messaging apps on your phone. Start your search for the best Nokia Phones in India here. You'll find a variety of features on these phones.

1. Nokia C01 Plus

This phone has front and back HDR cameras, both include flashes, and the screen is crisp HD+. An octa-core CPU keeps you connected and drives a number of productivity-enhancing applications. You can take advantage of 4G connectivity with Nokia's long-lasting battery. Use Android 11 (Go edition), which includes an effective Android operating system designed to cut down on data usage and battery consumption to free up space on your device.

Specifications

CPU: Octa-core

Colour: Grey

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 16GB

Camera: 5MP + 2 MP

OS: ‎Android 11 (Go edition)

Batteries: 3000 mAh battery

Screen Size: 5.45 inches

ProsCons
Good hardwareHang issues
Budget-friendlyThe battery could be better
Good performance 
cellpic
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash (Grey)
19% off 5,699 6,999
Buy now

2. Nokia 2.3

This phone comes with a powerful battery that lasts, a fast processor, and all-day battery life to ensure you keep going. The body of the phone features a smooth metal design you'll love to hold, even on a long day. A high-quality HD+ 6.2'' display makes every photo look amazing and every page easy to read.

Specifications

CPU: Mediatek Helio

Colour: Cyan green

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP

OS: ‎Android 10.0

Batteries: 4000mAh battery

Screen Size: 6.2 Inches

ProsCons
Good storageSoftware issues
No Heating problem 
Good battery life 
cellpic
Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Dual Rear Camera, Cyan Green
27% off 7,999 10,999
Buy now

3. Nokia C30

Nokia C30 comes with a large 6” display, a dual 13 MP camera with added depth sensor, and fingerprint and face unlock to provide peace of mind. You can keep going without missing a beat with its lightning-fast battery charging system and ultra-fast battery charging technology. Android R gives you 2 years of security updates, so your phone is always protected up to the minute.

Specifications

CPU: Octa-core SC9863A

Colour: White

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: 13MP + 5MP

OS: Android R

Batteries: 6000 mAh battery

Screen Size: 6.82 Inches

ProsCons
Good battery backupHeavy
Display quality 
Good camera quality 
cellpic
NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)
24% off 10,249 13,499
Buy now

4. Nokia 3.2

This device comes with a big 6.26” HD+ screen so that you have all the space you need to see more of everything. The battery lasts up to 2 days, so you never need to worry about battery life. A 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera means high-quality photos in any light. Face identification unlocking lets you get in and get on with your day faster than ever before.

Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 429

Colour: Steel

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Camera: 13MP + 5MP

OS: ‎Android 9.0

Batteries: 4000 mAH

Screen Size: 6.26 Inches

ProsCons
No technical issuesCamera quality
No heating issues 
Display quality 
cellpic
Nokia 3.2 (Steel, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
16% off 10,393 12,399
Buy now

5. Nokia C21 Plus

Nokia C21 plus comes with a beautiful front-facing camera. It allows you to use a 13 MP Quad rear cameras with triple flash and a powerful 1.6 Ghz Octa-Core processor. The phone is excellent at multitasking and comes with Android 11 Go operating system. Expertly crafted with a large 6.5” display and perfectly-weighted buttons, this stunning smartphone gives you the perfect balance of power and design. With colossal battery life, you can do more of what you love for longer.

Specifications

CPU: Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A

Colour: Dark Cyan

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: 13MP

OS: ‎Android 11.0

Batteries: 5050 mAh battery

Screen Size: 6.57 Inches

ProsCons
Good Battery lifeCamera quality
Good Storage 
Lightweight 
cellpic
Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage, 13MP Dual Camera with HDR | Dark Cyan
15% off 11,049 12,999
Buy now

6. Nokia G21

The Nokia G21 combines a 3-day battery life with seamless performance and a 50 MP camera more attuned to nature. It is rugged and water resistant, so you can keep shooting no matter what the weather is doing on your travels. Best of all, it gives you total control over your security updates, with 2 years of OS updates.

Specifications

CPU: Unisoc T606 Processor

Colour: Nordic blue

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: 50MP

OS: Android 11

Batteries: 5050 mAh battery

ProsCons
Good battery lifeFingerprint scanner
Lightweight 
Camera quality 
cellpic
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Nordic Blue
15% off 14,499 16,999
Buy now

7. Nokia 5.1 Plus

This phone has a 5.8" full HD+ display with a 19:9 ratio, making movies and videos more vivid. The 13 MP rear and 8 MP front cameras let you take professional-looking photos. Photos are taken to new heights with artificial intelligence features, including portrait lighting and bokeh blur.

Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P60

Colour: Black

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Camera: 13MP + 8 MP

OS: ‎Android 10

Batteries: Li-Ion 3060 mAh

Screen Size: 5.9 Inches

ProsCons
Good battery backupLow Camera quality in dim light
No heating issue 
Good performance 
cellpic
Nokia 5.1 Plus (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
38% off 9,999 15,999
Buy now

8. Nokia 5.4

The Nokia 5.4 gives you the tools to tell your story, with a 48 MP Quad camera and innovative features built for creators. Capture clear photos anywhere, make them stand out with natural colour and superb low-light detail, then tell stories with Cinemagraphs or share snippets of everyday life that feel like cinemagraphs.

Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Colour: Dusk

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: 48 MP

OS: Android 10.0

Batteries: 4000 mAH

Screen Size: 6.39 Inches

ProsCons
Dual MicBluetooth connectivity could be better
MicroSD card support up to 512 GB 
Excellent Camera quality 
cellpic
Nokia 5.4 (Dusk, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
23% off 12,999 16,799
Buy now

9. Nokia G10

Nokia G10 features a 6.3" HD+ HDR display for an extensive cinematic experience. It comes with Android One, meaning you get fluid navigation and instant access to the things you love. And with advanced multitasking and faster app launching, it's perfect for home entertainment. Nokia G10 is built for the long haul. With its big screen, triple rear camera, and Android OS 11, this phone offers so much to appreciate that two years of software upgrades and three years of security updates aren’t even close to the best part of this phone.

Specifications

CPU: MTK Helio G25 Octa-core

Colour: Dusk/ Purple

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: 13MP + 8MP

OS: Android 11 (Go edition)

Batteries: 5050 mAh battery

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

ProsCons
Good battery backupCamera quality
Display quality 
Sound quality 
cellpic
Nokia G10, 6.5” HD+ Screen, 5050 mAh Battery, Triple Camera, 4 + 64GB Memory(Dusk/Purple)
18% off 11,498 13,999
Buy now

10. Nokia C20 Plus

The Nokia C20 is crafted with a large, bright screen to help you get the most out of your day. From entertainment to productivity, the C20’s optimised battery life, and Android 11 (Go edition) make it perfect for work and play. Nokia C20 Plus is a smartphone that will help you accomplish more daily. With its 2-day battery life and sleek design, you will look forward to taking it with you on your business trips.

Specifications

CPU: Octa-Core SC9863A

Colour: Dark Grey

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Camera: 8MP + 5 MP

OS: ‎Android 11 (Go edition)

Batteries: 5000 mAh battery

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

ProsCons
Good camera qualityHeavyweight
Good battery life 
Good connectivity 
cellpic
Nokia C20 Plus, 6.5"(16.51cm) HD+ Screen, 4950 mAh Battery, 3 + 32GB Memory (Dark Grey)
19% off 8,999 11,099
Buy now

Price of Nokia phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Nokia C01 Plus 5920
Nokia 2.3 7990
Nokia C30 10249
Nokia 3.2 10393
Nokia C21 Plus 11299
Nokia G21 14999
Nokia 5.1 Plus 9999
Nokia 5.4 12999
Nokia G10 11498
Nokia C20 Plus 8999

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Nokia C01 Plus5.45 inchesGood hardwareBudget-friendly
Nokia 2.332 GBNo Heating problemGood battery life
Nokia C3064 GB6000 mAh battery6.82 Inches
Nokia 3.26.26 Inches32GB13MP + 5MP
Nokia C21 Plus5050 mAh battery64GBLightweight
Nokia G21Good battery lifeLightweightCamera quality
Nokia 5.1 Plus32 GBGood battery backupNo heating issue
Nokia 5.448 MP64 GB6.39 inches
Nokia G1064 GBGood battery backupDisplay quality
Nokia C20 Plus32 GBGood camera qualityGood battery life

Best value for money

Nokia 5.4 is one of the best value-for-money phones with its 48MP camera, 4000 mAh battery and curved screen. You'll stay connected with this powerful phone's full range of Android 11 and beyond features. Snap photos with zero shutter lag on the 48MP Quad camera and selfie-focused 16 MP punch hole so that you can capture every beautiful detail. In addition, you can take amazing cinematic videos and add a filter to them. Equipped with the latest AI technologies and Qualcomm's SnapdragonTM 662 Mobile Platform, this device allows productivity so that you can stay on top of what matters.

Best overall

Nokia G21 is the best phone in the market now, and As per users' reviews and its features, it is the perfect phone to buy. You need a phone ready for life's adventures and up to any challenge, which is why we built the Nokia G21. With a huge 3-day battery for all-day play, 18 W fast charging and a better selfie camera, you’ll always capture life as it happens – even on the longest days. Nokia G21 is the king of all Nokia phones. With advanced imaging technology and a built-in 50 MP triple-camera – including the primary camera, depth lens and macro lens – you can take high-quality photos anytime in any lighting. The Nokia G21 is a top-of-the-line smartphone with a sleek polycarbonate shell and 2 years of operating system updates. It is perfect for those who want to take cinematic videos and add a filter to make each one unique or for people who need a device that can withstand tough conditions with its high level of security.

How to find the best Nokia phone

When you're thinking about getting a new Nokia phone, you should consider a few things. Not every model will have some of the features you'll want in a phone, and some might have more than you really need. The better you know yourself and your preferences, the easier it will be to find the right phone for you and your budget.

The first step in looking for a cell phone is to list the specifications you need. Selecting one model over another may depend on the type of phone you want and your budget, so be sure to consider all important aspects when deciding. Once you have narrowed down your options, research each brand and model on the Amazon India website before making your purchase.

When shopping for a new product, consider the range of options available. Look at discounts and choose one that meets your needs best.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

