Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Best pocket-friendly Nokia mobile phones under 6000: Here are your top picks

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 20, 2022 22:40 IST
Summary:

Browsing for a phone that won't break the bank? Take a glance at Nokia mobile phones under 6000. Nokia offers both simple and technologically advanced alternatives, depending on your preferences.

Best pocket-friendly Nokia mobile phones

Nokia is a Finnish company with a long history in the mobile phone sector. It started with feature phones before moving on to smartphones. However, it returned to the feature phone market, updated some of its venerable models, and introduced a few new ones. Today, HMD Global holds the Nokia company and takes it to the future Smartphone industry.

With its wide range of devices, the HMD has continued the history of old Nokia while introducing some great Nokia smartphones to the market. These renewed feature phones are the greatest option for individuals wishing to acquire a gadget for regular communication. They include a non-touch display and a keyboard with buttons for inputs that are plain in appearance. These Nokia mobile phones under 6000 are small, portable mobiles, unlike smartphones with an inbuilt operating system and a straightforward graphical interface. Here is a list of the best everyday-use Nokia mobile phones under 6000.

1. Nokia 8210 4G

The Nokia 8210 4G is offered in stunning hues of Red, Blue, and Sand. This phone has basic functionality like calling and text messaging, but it also has other uses like playing games casually and music streaming. It is equipped with a speaker, video player, and MP3 player. A bigger battery also provides weeks of standby time and longer talk time, enabling you to stay confident.

Specification:

  • Display: 2.8-inches TFT display
  • Processor: Unisoc T107 chipset.
  • Camera: 0.3 MP
  • Battery: 1450mAh
  • RAM: 48MB
  • Storage: 128MB
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE and Bluetooth 5.0
ProsCons
Backlit KeypadNo flashlight on back
Wireless FMBuild quality can be better
4G connectivity 
Storage expansion up to 32GB 
Nokia 8210 4G Volte keypad Phone with Dual SIM, Big Display, inbuilt MP3 Player & Wireless FM Radio | Blue
25% off 3,998 5,299
2. Nokia 105 Plus

The Nokia 105 Plus is a completely new, user-friendly, and familiar Nokia phone with white key writing on an island-style keypad. The mobile phone has a superior 1.77" screen. You can experience brand-new wireless FM radio and music streaming on the MP3 player and store your favourite tracks on the memory card slot included in the device.

Specification:

  • Display: 1.77-inches TFT display
  • Processor: MT6261D chipset
  • Battery: 1000mAh
  • RAM: 4 MB
  • Storage: 4 MB
  • Connectivity: 2G networks
ProsCons
Wireless FM supportNo camera
Good sound qualityLimited phonebook contract
Island-style Keypad 
Long-lasting battery 
Memory is expandable up to 32 GB 
Nokia 105 Single SIM, Keypad Mobile Phone with Wireless FM Radio | Blue
16% off 1,349 1,599
3. Nokia 6310

The Nokia 6310 is a simple phone that may be used for routine calls and entertainment. The smartphone's outside elements bring back the allure of the original Nokia for customers to enjoy. However, this specific model offers users a camera and dual SIM capabilities in contrast to Nokia handsets that were readily accessible in the early 2000s. Some of the more loaded specifications include a calendar, calculator, torchlight, FM radio, and pre-loaded games.

Specification:

  • Display: 2.8-inches QVGA display
  • Processor:Unisoc 6531F chipset
  • Camera: 0.3 MP with a rear flash
  • Battery: 1150 mAh
  • RAM: 8 MB
  • Storage: 16 MB
  • Connectivity: 2G, micro USB and Bluetooth
ProsCons
3.5mm Audio jack available2G network
Dual SIM supportNo clarity in the camera
Better display quality 
All day battery back up  
Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with a 2.8” Screen, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera with Flash | Black
24% off 3,399 4,499
4. Nokia 110 4G

The Nokia 110 4G is a basic handset with a backlit display. Like other smartphones in its class, it features a QQVGA screen, an SD slot, and a long battery life. Among other cutting-edge features, the phone has a 4G VoLTE connection, simple zooming menus, FM, and an integrated flashlight and camera. In addition to looking good, this gadget has everything wrapped up.

Specification:

  • Display: 1.8-inches QQVGA display
  • Processor: Symbian Series 30 Series 30+.
  • Camera: 0.8 MP
  • Battery: 1020mAh
  • RAM: 48MB
  • Storage: 128MB
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE and Bluetooth 5.0
ProsCons
New beautiful sleek designSound quality low
HD voice calls supportVery basic UI
Good readability for older citizensLow-resolution display
Expandable up to 32 GB 
Nokia 110 4G with Volte HD Calls, Up to 32GB External Memory, FM Radio (Wired & Wireless Dual Mode), Games, Torch | Aqua (Nokia 110 DS-4G)
14% off 2,999 3,499
5. Nokia 150 2020

The Nokia 150 has a 6.09 cm (2.4) screen, practical and ergonomic buttons, and simple navigation! The Nokia 150 is equipped with everything you need for hassle-free phone use. Additionally, it has a wireless FM and an MP3 player so that you can listen to your music when alone. Your images will turn out great thanks to the VGA camera and flash. It has a sturdy polycarbonate casing, making it a robust phone you can own.

Specification:

  • Display: 2.4-inches TFT display
  • Battery: 1020mAh
  • RAM: 4 MB
  • Storage: 4 MB
  • Connectivity: 2G networks
ProsCons
3.5mm audio jack availableVideo playback from SD card is not supported.
Sturdy build qualityNo shortcut key for call logs
Dual SIM featuresKeypad backlit is low
Nokia 150 (2020) (Red)
13% off 2,597 2,999
6. Nokia 3310

Thanks to its traditional appearance with a modern twist, this Nokia phone will give you the impression that you've stepped back in time. This phone adds a contemporary twist while maintaining the basic shape. Its unique user interface gives its timeless charm a modern twist. It has a curved, polarised screen pane that makes it considerably easier to read outside in the sunlight.

Specification:

  • Display: 2.4-inches QVGA display
  • Camera: 2 MP with rear flash
  • Battery: 1200mAh
  • RAM: 8 MB
  • Storage: 16 MB
  • Connectivity: 2G, micro USB and Bluetooth
ProsCons
Polarised coating for better visibilityLess internal storage 
Better camera qualityOnly 2G network support
Long-lasting battery 
Nokia 3310 Dual SIM Feature Phone with MP3 Player, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera, Dark Blue
7. Nokia 225 4G

The Nokia 225 feature phone lets you benefit from 4G's advantages, including crystal-clear conversations, social networking, and more. The high-end appearance of this phone immediately takes you. Oh, and it has an 1150 mAh battery, so you can chat with your buddies for a long time.

Specification:

  • Display: 2.4-inches TFT display
  • Processor:Unisoc USM9117chipset.
  • Camera: 0.3 MP rear camera
  • Battery: 1150 mAh
  • RAM: 64 MB
  • Storage: 128MB
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE and Bluetooth 5.0
ProsCons
4G connectivityExpansive
Expandable memory up to 32 GBBluetooth pairing issues
Curved body for easy grip 
Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM Feature Phone with Long Battery Life, Camera, Multiplayer Games, and Premium Finish – Black Colour
16% off 3,700 4,399
8. Nokia C01 Plus 4G

With the Nokia C01 Plus smartphone, you can do anything, including play games, stream movies, and surf the web. This mobile phone has an HD Plus display, good cameras, and a powerful battery for capturing breathtaking images and better content consumption. Moreover, you may benefit from lag-free, quick performance because of the potent Octa-core processor.

Specification:

  • Display: 5.45-inches HD+ display
  • Processor:UnisocSC9863Achipset.
  • Camera: 5 MP rear camera & 2 MP front camera
  • Battery: 3000 mAh
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Storage: 16 GB
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE and Bluetooth 5.0
  • OS: AndroidTM 11 (GO)
ProsCons
Stock android experienceDisplay resolution low
Long-lasting batterySlow charging speed
Affordable pricing  
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash (Blue)
24% off 5,699 7,499
9. Nokia 5310

This Nokia 5310 phone's classic look makes it the ideal purchase thanks to its supple curves, simple-to-use buttons, and comfy grip. You can easily see what's playing on the screen because of its clear, curved display. Additionally, the specific music controls make it simple to switch tunes. After a single, complete charge, its long-lasting battery retains you for several hours.

Specification:

  • Display: 2.4-inches TFT display
  • Processor: MT6260A chipset.
  • Camera: 0.3 MP
  • Battery: 1200mAh
  • RAM: 8 MB
  • Storage: 16 MB
  • Connectivity: 2G connectivity, micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 3.0
ProsCons
Good sound quality. Charging port is no sturdy
Curved display with clear visibilityOnly 2G network 
Good battery back up 
Nokia 5310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with MP3 Player, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera with Flash | White/Red
9% off 3,649 3,999
10. Nokia 125 DS

With this Nokia phone, you may benefit from a long battery life and a 2.4-inches screen. While its spacious and soft keypad makes typing simple and pleasant, its storage capacity allows you to save up to 2,000 numbers and 500 messages quickly.

Specification:

  • Display: 2.4-inches QVGA display
  • Battery: 1200mAh
  • RAM: 4 MB
  • Storage: 4 MB
  • Connectivity: 2G and micro USB

ProsCons
Rugged build Sound quality is low
Easy to use No bluetooth connectivity
Keys are properly spaced 
NOKIA 125 DS
2,396
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Nokia 8210 4GBluetooth 5.0 connectivity4G calls supportBacklit Keypad
Nokia 105 PlusIsland style keypad designWireless FMMemory extension facility up to 32GB
Nokia 63103.5 mm audio jack Rear flash Good battery backup 
Nokia 110 4GInternet access with VoLTE supportAttractive to look Up to 32GB SD card Up to 32GB SD card
Nokia 150 2020Sturdy casing for robust build qualityDual SIM features Mp3 player for music listening 
Nokia 3310Polaserised coating on displayLong-lasting batteryCurved body for better grip 
Nokia 225 4GVery clear call quality, and multiple preinstalled classic games4G connectivity Expandable storage up to 32 GB
Nokia C01 Plus 4GClean Andriod 11 go edition 2 GB RAM, and 16 GB storage for smooth performance Rear and front flash for better picture clarity
Nokia 5310Bluetooth connectivity for easy sharingDual front firing speakersLong battery life
Nokia 125 DSSpacious and soft keypadMusic control featureDurable phone

Best value for money

Nokia 105 plus is the best value for money mobile phone, costing just Rs. 1549. The stylish look, lightweight, and massive battery stand out on this phone. It is ideal for those seeking a Nokia mobile phone under 6000. 105 plus has all basic features with dual SIM functionality for the best companion in everyday use.

Moreover, the long battery life is the cherry on top and allows long conversations with your buddies.

Best overall product

Numerous elements come together to help you choose the best option. The Nokia C01 Plus is the greatest Nokia mobile phone on this list when considering all factors like price and features. The Nokia C01 Plus has a big screen and comes in various stunning colours and materials. You can shoot stunning, expert-quality pictures with the Nokia C01 Plus.

Long battery life helps with more content consumption. Moreover, Android OS support opens a new window in front of you to enjoy different apps and games. Nokia C01 plus current price Rs. 6021 if you avail cashback options, then it is the best Nokia mobile phone under 6000.

How to find the perfect Nokia mobile phone under 6000

Comparing a few key aspects is the easiest approach to locate a Nokia mobile phone under 6000. One must consider the internal storage and RAM as well as the phone's battery life while shopping for an affordable phone.Before purchasing Nokia mobile phone under 6000,look at the price-to-performance ratio. You can crosscheck the prices on different websites and pay attention to the deals and cashback offers.

Price list of all Nokia mobile phones under 6000

Sl. No.ModelPrice
1.Nokia 8210 4GRs. 3849
2.Nokia 105 PlusRs. 1349
3.Nokia 6310Rs. 3299
4.Nokia 110 4GRs. 2799
5.Nokia 150 2020Rs. 2599
6.Nokia 3310Rs. 4390
7.Nokia 225 4GRs. 3749
8.Nokia C01 Plus 4GRs. 5830
9.Nokia 5310Rs. 3349
10.Nokia 125 DSRs. 2323

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Pocket-Friendly Nokia Mobile Phones Under 6000: Here are your top picks

1. What are the features of the Nokia 110 4G?

2. Can WhatsApp be used on the Nokia C01 Plus?

3. Which feature phone from Nokia has 4G?

4. Why are Nokia phones so durable?

5. What are the common features of Nokia mobile phones under 6000?

