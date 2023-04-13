Bring home 10 best 43 inch smart TVs: Buying guide

Get your perfect smart TV today and start enjoying its benefits.

Deciding on what 43 inch smart TV to buy can be a daunting task, requiring you to take a variety of factors into account. Resolution is key; whether you want full HD or 4K depends on your preferences and needs. Additionally, sound and brand are two crucial aspects to consider, as well as the features that each TV offers. It is also important to weigh the pros and cons of each device before making your final decision. To make this process easier for you, we have compiled a comprehensive list of the 10 best 43-inch TVs available on the market today. We have thoroughly examined all the various features and functions each product offers, while also providing multiple brands to give you numerous options to choose from. Now let us take a closer look at this list so that you can find the right TV that fits your needs perfectly. 1. Skytron 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV S43W2UHFW (Black) (2022 Model) Experience the ultimate luxury of television viewing with the Skytron 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV S43W2UHFW (Black) (2022 Model). With this cutting-edge technology, you’ll get life-like images that are more accurate and vibrant than ever before. The ultra-high resolution of this model produces an astounding level of detail on screen, allowing you to experience every moment as if you were there. This 43 inch smart tv on Amazonis easily available. Specifications Screen Size-43 Inches Brand -Skytron Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, YouTube, Browser Display Technology-LED

Pros Cons Wide viewing angle None Affordable

2. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black) TheRedmi 43 inch smart tv is designed to provide an immersive viewing experience, with a range of exciting features to make the most of its 43-inch wide display. The picture engine works to enhance the picture quality, while the ultra bright screen ensures that no detail will be missed - allowing for a captivating and vivid viewing experience. Furthermore, this next generation smart TV promises an unparalleled level of entertainment, allowing users to fully immerse themselves in the content they are watching. Specifications Brand -redmi Model name - redmi smart tv 43 Model year - 2021 Product dimensions - 96.7 x 8.4 x 56 cm; 6.52 kilograms Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

Pros Cons It is slim & lightweight None comes with quad processor

3. LG 4 k Ultra HD Smart LED TV LG 4 k ultra HD is a well-known smart LED TV with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 that was recently released by LG. It has a massive 43-inch display for a better viewing experience. You can also enjoy a realistic gaming experience by using the game optimizer, game dashboard, and HG iG. Specifications Brand - LG Model - 43UQ7500PSF Model name - UHD TV Model year - 2022 Product dimensions - 8.5 x 97.3 x 57.2 cm; 8 kilograms Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

Pros Cons Wide display and crystal clear screen The build quality can be improved Affordable

4. Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) The Toshiba43 inch smart TV is an advanced device, equipped with a 2-year warranty and the latest Android 11(R). Its Full HD panel delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and crystal clear picture quality. Along with this, it offers powerful performance, thanks to dual-band Wi-Fi, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM and a quad-core processor for smooth operation. Furthermore, it supports streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar for your viewing pleasure. Specifications Brand -Toshiba Ram memory installed size - 1 GB Resolution - 1080 p ROM- 8 GB

Pros Cons Easy Maintenance inadequate RAM memory. Good display

5. VU 108 cm (43 inches) The VU 43-inch TV features GloLED technology as well as a 4K panel. Dynamic Backlit control is available, as is 94% NTSC Color Volume. This enhances and engages the viewing experience. With the help of the game mode, you can also use the display's 60Hz refresh rate for casual gaming. Specifications Brand - VU Model year - 2022 Operating system - Android Hardware interface - Wifi, Ethernet, USB, HDMI

Pros Cons 4K display Average customer support Lightweight for the size

6. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 43P615 (Black) The TCL 43P615 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV is the ideal solution for anyone looking to experience stunning picture quality in their home. The 108 cm (43 inch) display makes this an impressive addition to any living room, with its razor-sharp 4K resolution ensuring that images have never looked better. This43 inch smart tv price is at Rs. 22,990. Specifications Screen Size-43 Inches Brand -TCL Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Google Assistant, Android TV, Amazon Video, YouTube Display Technology -LED

Pros Cons The item comes with 15 days return policy Average customer support Lightweight for the size

7. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S (Black) OnePlus 43 inch Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S, designed to offer quality viewing experience! This stylish and affordable smart TV features a stunning full HD display that provides an exceptional level of clarity. The 1080p resolution delivers sharp details and vivid colors in every frame. It also comes with a built-in Youtube app, allowing you to enjoy your favorite videos on the big screen. Specifications Brand -one plus Model name - 43 Y1S pro Model year - 2022 Product dimensions - 106 x 14.1 x 63 cm; 6 kilograms Ram memory installed - 2 GB Operating system - android

Pros Cons Powerful processor None Full Hd display

8. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AR2851UDPRO (Black) Bring the cinema experience into the comfort of your own home with the Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV. This ultra HD television offers stunning 4K resolution and sharp contrast that makes every scene look vivid and lifelike. The large 43 inch display represents a new level of visual pleasure for movies, TV shows, sports events, and video games alike. Specifications Screen Size-43 Inches Brand -Acer Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Google Assistant, Android TV, Amazon Video, YouTube Display Technology -LED

Pros Cons Google Assistant built-in None Easy to use

9. Dyanora 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Experience a new level of entertainment with the Dyanora 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This smart TV has a 43-inch screen that displays vivid 4K Ultra HD images, delivering an enjoyable viewing experience with more realistic colors and vibrant visuals. The advanced image processing technologies ensure sharpness and clarity in all your video content, while the built-in soundbar offers powerful audio to complete the immersive experience. Specifications Screen Size-43 Inches Brand -Dyanora Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Google Assistant, Android TV, Amazon Video, YouTube Display Technology -LED

Pros Cons Smooth performance None

10. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL (Black) Experience the next generation of entertainment with the Samsung Crystal 4K Series Smart LED TV. This impressive 43-inch 1080p device offers four times the resolution of standard HD TVs and produces a crystal clear picture with vibrant colors and enhanced clarity. With its built-in quad-core processor, this smart tv allows you to quickly access popular streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer and many more. Specifications Brand - samsung Model - UA43AUE65AKXXL Model year - 2022 Product dimensions - ‎7.8 x 96.3 x 56.2 cm; 7.4 kilograms Memory storage capacity - 8 GB Operating system - tizen

Pros Cons multiple voice assistant None Built-in Alexa and other features

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Skytron 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV S43W2UHFW (Black) (2022 Model) Affordable Easy to use Compact design Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black) excellent viewing angle Portable and lightweight Premium look LG 4 k ultra HD smart LED TV powerful sound quality Comes with one year warranty Camera quality is good Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) Good performance Elegant looking You get a good display quality VU 108 cm (43 inches) Easy to use and clean stylish design comes with 2 USB ports TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 43P615 (Black) Touch screen availability Built-in Alexa Low maintenance OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S (Black) Premium material Quad-core processor Comes with lifetime warranty Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AR2851UDPRO (Black) Google Assistant built-in powerful processor excellent sound quality Dyanora 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Android TV 11(R) high-quality screen easy to use Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL (Black) Smooth performance Wide colour gamut amazing sound quality