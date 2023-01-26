Buying a Vivo new mobile? Go over these 10 best Vivo models

Best Vivo mobile

The technologically advanced world we live in requires us to have smartphones, which are an integral part of our daily lives. Therefore, providing the best is a top priority for companies and management. That said, Vivo is one of the top mobile phones purchased in India. Moreover, it is available at affordable prices and models that keep in check with whatever you are looking for. Here are the best 10 Vivo phones in the market with their specifications and more. Check them out to buy your own new Vivo mobile. Product list: 1. Vivo U20 Built with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, this phone has good-quality battery backup. It has a rear camera which has good sharpness in the pictures taken. The FHD+ display is immersive, responsive, and has a 90.3% screen-to-body ratio. It has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, which is expandable. It has 18W fast charging along with a lithium-ion battery. It has dual-sim standby provision, both of 4G connectivity. Specifications:

Pros Cons Good camera sharpness No timely upgrades of the Operating System.

2. Vivo V15 Pro The phone's build is designed with a triple rear camera and super wide angle. Other camera-related features include portrait light effects, Bokeh mode, AI body shaping, and more. With its 16.23 centimetres screen, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB internal storage, this phone model is perfect in all senses. It has a nano SIM size capacity. It has an Android v9 Pie operating system with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE octa-core processor, which is powerful and fast. Specifications:

Pros Cons Lightweight and easy to use Crashes easily by system error

3. Vivo Y19 This phone model has a triple rear camera and a 16 MP front camera. It has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, which is expandable to 256 GB. The high resolution of the 1080p touchscreen is a helpful tool when playing VR games. In addition, it uses the technique of reverse charging that turns into a power bank which charges other phones. And its elegant shimmering design is for sure worth the money. Specifications:

Pros Cons Fast charging capabilities Voice calling and data connection need restoration.

4. Vivo Y16 With a 13 MP + 2 MP rear camera and a selfie camera that works perfectly fine, this phone has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory. The network service providers are unlocked for all carriers. The Vivo phone prices are affordable to all. It has a 10W fast charging capacity. It also has a power adapter, USB cable, warranty card, and phone case. With its lightweight features, it is perfect for travelling. Specifications:

Pros Cons Good performance and screen quality Scroll features need to be polished.

5. Vivo S1 Pro This specific model has a quad rear camera setting of 48 MP+ 8 MP+ 2 MP+2 MP and a 32 MP front camera that is perfect for showcasing your photographic skills. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 in-built storage. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which works fast and is powerful. There is no stone unturned in terms of the performance of the phone. It has an sAMOLED display that brings vivid colours to your screen. Specifications:

Pros Cons Cool camera quality Charging and battery backup is poor

6. Vivo Y15C This Vivo phone model has 3 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM internal storage, which is expandable to 1 TB of memory. It has 10W fast charging and a great performance processor. It has a 720p resolution and is suitable for a display screen. Special features of this include, ‎Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, Camera, Built-In GPS, and Mobile Hotspot Capabilities. Specifications:

Pros Cons Good source of power performance. Storage falls short.

7. Vivo Y75 5G This Vivo 5G mobile has an LCD screen type and FHD+ display for a total screen-to-body ratio. It also has the 18 W fast charging, USB-C battery charging type. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM space and keeps space for dual SIM standby. It has a 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery for its backup charging. Photo quality is impressive with its triple rear camera (50 MP + 2 MP + 2MP) and 16 MP selfie camera. Specifications:

Pros Cons 5G network connection and LCD are good. Memory card storage could be better.

8. Vivo V23e 5G The phone has a Proximity sensor, accelerometer, and light sensor as extra features. The GPS used here is the GLONASS one which is specific in its location. It has a 40-battery power rating and AMOLED technology for its display. It is changed to 5G updating network connection. And it has a great battery backup, 128 GB ROM and 8 GB RAM. Specifications:

Pros Cons Battery backup is good. The camera quality is not impressive

9. Vivo Y21G This is one of the best Vivo mobiles and has a 13 MP + 2MP rear camera and an 8 MP selfie camera. A Mediatek processor with a slender phone design is what makes it all the more luxurious. And with the HD+ screen is the perfect visual treat for entertainment and gaming purposes. It also has 18W fast charging Specifications:

Pros Cons Fast charging and processor The fingerprint sensor does not work well.

10. Vivo Y01 This 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera give some of the best photos. It has an Helio P35 processor that increases the functioning of the phone smoothly and is powerful. It has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM storage with an HD+ display. It is also one of the most affordable Vivo mobile prices, thus, making it more available to customers. Specifications:

Pros Cons Good design and battery. Storage falls short.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo U20 Fingerprint sensor Fast charging Good battery backup Vivo V15 Pro Light Weight Easy to use Fast processor Vivo Y19 Fast charging Good design High resolution. Vivo Y16 Lightweight Good performance Triple rear camera. Vivo S1 Pro Nice camera quality Fast processor Extra RAM storage space. Vivo Y15C Battery performance is good. The latest Operating system included Good fingerprint reader. Vivo Y75 5G 5G network connection. The LCD is good. Triple rear camera. Vivo V23e 5G Good internal storage Great battery backup. Proximity and light sensors. Vivo Y21G Expandable storage Fast charging Good design Vivo Y01 Good performance core Affordable prices Fast and powerful processor

Best overall product With so many great options, finding one phone with it all becomes challenging. The best overall product is Vivo Y75 5G, which has a great 5G network connection. It also comes with a great battery backup and a fast processor. In addition, the triple rear camera takes perfect photographic delights. Best value money The Vivo Y15C is the best deal possible for the money paid for the above models. It has the latest operating system as updating. Available in a variety of colours gives the customer a choice to choose from. And the processor quality is excellent, with its numerous unique features. How to find the perfect phone model? Since this blog primarily focuses on the best deals, it would be an excellent option to look through more reviews on verified accounts and websites. The main viewpoints must include a processor core, battery longevity, camera quality, design, and price rates. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list. Product price list

Product Price Vivo U20 Rs. 15,000 Vivo V15 Pro Rs. 25,000 Vivo Y19 Rs. 20,000 Vivo Y16 Rs. 12,499 Vivo S1 Pro Rs. 29,999 Vivo Y15C Rs. 10,438 Vivo Y75 Rs. 21,990 Vivo V23e 5G Rs. 22,479 Vivo Y21G Rs. 13,399 Vivo Y01 Rs. 7,999