Discover top 5 LG laptop models of 2023

What should I consider when choosing a laptop?
RAM, graphics card, Processor speed, storage capacity, and display.
Summary:
LG is one of the renowned brands in the electronics industry. It offers a wide range of laptops to cater to different needs. LG has kept up with the latest trends and constantly upgraded its laptop. In this blog, we will look at the top laptops offered by LG, highlighting their features, performance and specifications. Overall, whether you are a student, gamer or professional, you are sure to find one for you.
Product List
1. LG Gram17
This Laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core Processor i7-1260P processor which is powerful enough to handle the hardest of tasks. The screen is 17 inches and can accommodate more content onto the display. This premium display is anti-glare. The body itself has been constructed with a magnesium alloy body, meaning the laptop is very light and weighs only 1350 grams. The built-in 1 terabyte SSD card will be more than enough if you are a professional or a student.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Ultra light
|None
|Storage capacity
2. LG Gram16 with Stylus
This LG Gram laptop features a 72WH Battery which can give you up to 23.5 hours of video playback. The premium touch display is an added convenience. The touch display is also anti-glare so that you can enjoy your content without any problem. With the stylus, you can draw, write and do many more things on your laptop. The laptop is made of a magnesium allow body making it light in weight weighing only 1480 grams.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylus
|Battery might not last long
|Lightweight
3. LG Gram 17 Intel 10th Gen i7
The main focus point of this laptop is to keep it lightweight and constructed durably. LG claims that the laptop will last a whole day which means the battery is big enough at 80 Watt Hours. The 10th gen Intel CPU powers this laptop and handles all the tasks. The laptop has passed a number of durability tests which shows its rugged construction of the laptop. It also features a fingerprint sensor for added security. The backlit keyboard can help while typing during the night.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Fingerprint sensor
|Fingerprint sensor might not work all the time
|Battery capacity
4. LG Gram16 Intel EVO
This laptop features a 16-inch IPS display which is designed for productivity by offering 11% more screen real estate. This laptop has been made with the work-from-home professional in mind. It has features like presence sensing, auto mute, wellness notifications and many more. The full HD webcam offers great video quality for video conferencing. The battery is also good enough to power the laptop for a whole day. Overall, no matter if you are a student or a professional, this is a must-have.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Camera quality
|Software features like presence sensing might not be up to the mark.
|Wellness notifications
5. LG Gram17 Intel EVO
This laptop is an upgraded version of the Gram16. It features a display which is one inch bigger thus offering more screen real estate for you to enjoy your content. It is a premium IPS display which has an anti-glare feature. The laptop body is ultra-lightweight. This LG laptop battery life is great with a 90-watt-hour battery, it is sure to say that you don’t have to worry about charging it throughout the day. The AI noise cancellation feature helps during video conferences. This laptop price is very attractively placed in order to increase sales.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Display size
|None
|Light in weight
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|LG Gram17
|17-inch anti-glare display
|1 TB SSD
|Ultra-light magnesium alloy body
|LG Gram16 with Stylus
|23.5 hours of battery life
|Premium touch display
|Lightweight magnesium alloy body
|LG Gram 17 Intel 10th Gen i7
|18-hour battery life
|Premium anti-glare IPS display
|Ultra-lightweight body
|LG Gram16 Intel EVO
|16-inch IPS display with 11% more screen real estate
|Presence sensing and wellness features
|Full HD webcam
|LG Gram17 Intel EVO
|Lightweight
|17-inch screen
|90-watt-hour battery
Best overall product
The LG Gram16 with the stylus is the best overall product as it offers the convenience of a tablet as well as a laptop. The laptop has been put together ruggedly and is light in weight so that you can carry it anywhere. This LG laptop display is bright and displays vibrant colours and the performance overall is the best.
Best value for money
The LG Gram16 Intel EVO can be called a value-for-money product for its features. Many software features like presence sensing, wellness notification and more can enhance the experience. Overall, this Gram16 Intel EVO is a laptop for students and professionals. Moreover, these LG laptop reviews are also positive.
How to find the perfect laptop?
Finding the perfect laptop for you might be a daunting task. You can ease the process by keeping the following in your mind:
|Product
|Price
|LG Gram17 Intel EVO-[12th Gen Core i7/Win11/16GB/1TB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics] [Thunderbolt4/USB-C] [FHD Webcam+Built-in AI] 80WH Battery 3Yrs Warranty (Black,1.35 kg)
|₹ 122,000
|LG Gram16 - 12th Gen Intel Core Processor i7 Window 11 / 16 GB/512 GB SSD IPS Touch with Stylus-WQXGA (2560 * 1600)-Anti Glare Intel Iris Xe Graphics 90WH Battery (Obsidian Black , UltraLight 1.48 kg)
|₹ 119,000
|LG Gram 17 Intel 10th Gen i7 Thin & Light Laptop 2K+ IPS 16:10 Display [8GB/ 512GB SSD/ Windows 10 64-bit /Dark Silver/1.35kg, Black, 3Yr Warranty], 17Z90N
|LG Gram16 Intel EVO-[12th Gen Core i7/Win11/16GB/512GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics] [Thunderbolt4/USB-C] [FHD Webcam+Built-in AI] 80WH Battery 3Yrs Warranty(Black,1.14 Kg)
|₹ 82,990
|LG Gram17 Intel EVO-[12th Gen Core i5/Win11/8GB/512GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics] [Thunderbolt4/USB-C] [FHD Webcam+Built-in AI] 80WH Battery 3 Yrs Warranty (Black,1.35 kg)
|₹ 87,990
