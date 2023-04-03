Lenovo V14 IGL: Best laptop under 20,000 in India

Lenovo is a well-known brand in the world of laptops, and the Lenovo V14 IGL is an entry-level laptop that is designed for everyday use. It comes with a 14-inch display and runs on the Intel Celeron N4020 processor. In this review, we'll take a closer look at the features of the Lenovo V14 IGL and help you decide if it's worth the investment.

Laptops have become important, especially in the post pandemic world. Most businesses, education, and communication have been moved online, and a laptop makes all of these things easier to access. You do not need to buy an expensive laptop to get all these things done. There are multiple basic laptops in the market that get the job done. People might think that there are no good laptops under ₹20,000, but that is not the case. There are several laptops that are ideal for basic tasks that do not cost a fortune to buy.

Features

Design

The Lenovo V14 IGL has a simple and sleek design with a black finish. It has a 14-inch display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The laptop weighs around 1.6 kg, making it easy to carry around. The material of the laptop is plastic, and might not look very durable. However, the quality of the plastic is good. The matte finish of the laptop will keep unwanted fingerprints and smudges at bay. It has all the necessary ports along with a microSD card reader. It is important to note that the laptop does not have a type-C port.

Processor

The Lenovo V14 IGL is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, which is a dual-core processor with a base clock speed of 1.1GHz. It also has 4GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. The processor on the laptop is not very powerful, and will not be able to handle gaming or video editing. The processor can handle data entry, accounting software, online classes, virtual meetings, etc. The processor can also easily handle video playback and content consumption without lagging.

Connectivity

The laptop comes with all the essential connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You can add multiple hard drives via the USB ports if you are running out of storage. You can also utilize the HDMI port and add an external monitor to the laptop if you want a bigger and better display for the laptop. This will make it harder to move the laptop without taking out all the connecting cables, but this option is available for people who want add-ons on this laptop.

Battery life

The Lenovo V14 IGL comes with a 30Wh battery that can last for up to 5–6 hours on a single charge. The battery also charges fairly fast, and the laptop can provide a full working day's performance on a single charge. However, it is best to keep the charger always handy since the weight of the laptop is not very much.