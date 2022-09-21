Story Saved
New Delhi 33oCC
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
New Delhi 33oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

List of best Nokia mobile phones under 7000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 21, 2022 16:31 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Looking for a phone within a pocket-friendly budget? Browse for Nokia mobile phones under 7000. Whether you love simplicity or are tech savvy, Nokia provides you with both options.

product info
List of best Nokia mobile phones under 7000

Nokia is renowned for providing 2G, 4G, and 5G phones with top-notch durability, cutting-edge designs, and photographic capabilities. HMD Global is marketing Nokia smartphones as the ones that use the most minimal version of the Android operating system.

Nokia is one of the leading companies because of its specific benefits. Nokia phones can be used with less expensive memory cards compared to Sony Ericsson phones. The handsets made by this business also have better battery life. One may browse the internet quickly on these phones because they are built with some of the best technologies. The most recent Nokia devices include HSDPA and mobile broadband technology. Additionally, the screen is bigger than previous phones, allowing users to view high-definition photos and videos.

1. Nokia C01 Plus

Utilise the Nokia C01 Plus to make every second count. Comes equipped with an octa-core processor, front and rear HDR cameras, and a brilliant HD+ screen. You'll be connected for a longer period between charges because of the powerful battery and 4G connectivity. With AndroidTM 11 (Go version), you may save data and storage space while getting enhanced privacy and usability. Let's have a look at some of its specifications.

Specifications

  • OS: Android 11
  • RAM storage: 2 GB
  • Display: LCD screen available
  • Audio jack: 3.5mm
  • Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, Wifi, and USB
  • Batteries: 3000mAh single lithium removable battery
  • Internal storage: 16 GB/ 32 GB
  • Network speed (Max): 4G
  • Sim slot size: Nano
  • Micro SD card support: 128 GB
ProsCons
Long battery lifeHeavy body
Android stockLimited storage space
Available at a pocket-friendly price Less bright display available 
cellpic
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash (Blue)
23% off 5,799 7,499
Buy now

2. Nokia 110 4G

The Nokia 110 4G is equipped with a 4G VoLTE1 connection, easy-to-use zooming menus and audio Readout aid, wireless and wired FM radio, expandable memory with 32 GB card compatibility, games, and an integrated flashlight and camera, among other futuristic features. This phone offers more than just a stylish appearance; it also offers a variety of useful features.

Specifications

Some of its specifications are as follows:

  • Display: 1.8-inches QQVGA display
  • Processor: Symbian series 30 series 30+.
  • Camera: 0.8 MP
  • Battery: 1020mAh
  • RAM: 48MB
  • Storage: 128MB
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE and bluetooth 5.0
ProsCons
Dual SIM supportIt takes quite a long time to get fully charged
HD voice call supportSometimes images get distorted
Pocket-friendly priceDisplay quality low
cellpic
Nokia 110 4G with Volte HD Calls, Up to 32GB External Memory, FM Radio (Wired & Wireless Dual Mode), Games, Torch | Aqua (Nokia 110 DS-4G)
14% off 2,999 3,499
Buy now

3. Nokia 6310 TA- 1400 DS

The new Nokia 6310 updates the iconic design of the original by adding some fantastic new features like a large curved screen, improved readability, and accessibility, as well as several beloved classic features like a wireless FM radio, an impressive battery that can last for weeks between charges, and, of course, the timeless Snake. Everything is constructed with a durable shell to withstand life's hiccups.

Specifications

  • Display: 2.8-inches QVGA display
  • Processor:Unisoc 6531Fchipset.
  • Camera: 0.3 MP rear camera
  • Battery: 1150 mAh
  • RAM: 8 MB
  • Storage: 16 MB
  • Connectivity: GSM
ProsCons
Amazing designNot so good performance, slow 
Long battery runBezels are thick 
Curved display Not up to the mark camera
cellpic
Nokia 6310 TA-1400 DS in Green
24% off 3,399 4,499
Buy now

4. Nokia 105

The Nokia 105 features a robust, modern design that fits well in your grip, and the integrated colour helps hide scratches. While driving, one can enjoy media, sports, and music with the wireless FM radio and without a headset. It also includes pre-installed applications like Snake to keep you entertained, and the long battery life enables you to talk for a long time.

Specifications

  • Battery: 800mAH
  • RAM: 4 MB
  • Game mode: Snake and other games
  • Connectivity: Headset not required
  • Storage: 32 MB, Save up to 2,000 contacts and space for up to 500 SMS messages.
  • Torch: Built-in torch
ProsCons
Easily fits in pocket and hand2G networks are supported 
Can save up to 2000 contactsNo bluetooth connectivity 
Fast chargeLow battery capacity 
cellpic
Nokia 105 Single SIM (Black)
6% off 1,499 1,599
Buy now

5. Nokia 215

Nokia 215 features a curved back and an easy grip edge. With crystal-clear call quality and multiplayer gaming, experience that 4G confidence. With the longer battery life and renowned Nokia reliability, keep good times going. Browse Facebook, Snake, try-and-buy games, and more to get lost. You've got comfort covered thanks to the large, soft-touch buttons, the easy-grip edge, and the curved back that is made to fit your hand precisely.

Specifications

  • Display size: 6.1 cms
  • Resolution: QVGA
  • Standby time: Up to 12 days
  • Connectivity: 5.0 Bluetooth facility
  • USB: Micro 2.0 USB
  • Battery: Removable 1150 mAh battery
  • Internal storage: 128 MB
  • Operating system: Series 30+
  • RAM: 64 MB
ProsCons
MicroSD card can be added up to 32 GBIt is not water resistant 
Dual sim3G connectivity is not available 
Very lightweightPoor screen resolution
cellpic
Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM 4G Phone with Long Battery Life, Multiplayer Games, Wireless FM Radio and Durable Ergonomic Design – Black_124.7 x 51.0 x 13.7 mm
14% off 3,249 3,799
Buy now

6. Nokia 5310

With the Nokia 5310, you'll never be late. Enjoy the MP3 player and FM radio music, and use the strong twin front-facing speakers to pick up every call. Maintain your connection with a battery life that is reliable every day. And keep it new with a reworked version of a classic.

Specifications

  • Battery: 1200 mAh
  • Connectivity: FM radio (Wireless) with specific music buttons.
  • Speaker: Two front-facing speakers
  • MicroSD card: 32 GB
  • Sim: Dual Sim
  • Internal Storage: 15 MB
  • RAM: 8MB
ProsCons
Long battery life Poor quality camera
Easy to hold design, lightweight Slow in processing 
Dual sim along with micro SD card Not water resistant
cellpic
Nokia 5310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with MP3 Player, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera with Flash | Black/Red
9% off 3,649 3,999
Buy now

7. Nokia 8210

Designed for tomorrow, yet inspired by yesterday. In homage to its predecessor, the Nokia 8210 4G offers bolder design principles in various eye-catching colours. The combination of crystal-clear audio, a large display, and an intuitive user interface makes talking and texting simpler. You may keep your favourite music on the built-in MP3 player, and the wireless FM radio allows you to access your preferred channels without a headset. Additionally, a larger battery offers weeks of standby time and extended conversation time, allowing you to shut off with confidence.

Specifications

  • Display Size: 7.11
  • Battery: 1450 mAh
  • Resolution: QVGA
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
  • Headphone Jack: 3.5mm
  • Internal Storage: 128 MB
  • RAM: 48MB
  • Operating System: S30+
  • FM: Wired and wireless modes.
ProsCons
Pocket-friendly budget Poor RAM
Dual SIM support Very less storage space
Wireless radioOperating system is not up to date
cellpic
Nokia 8210 4G Volte keypad Phone with Dual SIM, Big Display, inbuilt MP3 Player & Wireless FM Radio | Blue
25% off 3,999 5,299
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Nokia C01 PlusAndroidTM 11 (Go edition) operating System front and rear HDR cameras, and a brilliant HD+ screen4G connectivity is available
Nokia 110 4GHD Voice Calling optionWireless FM radio 4G connectivity
Nokia 6310 TA- 1400 DSTraditional keypad design and a high-quality finishDual SIM supportPre-loaded games 
Nokia 105Robust, modern design that fits well in your grippre-installed applications like Snake to keep you entertainedlong battery life enables you to talk for a long time.
Nokia 215Very clear call quality and multiplayer gaming available 5.0 Bluetooth facilitythe easy-grip edge, and the curved back that is made to fit your hand
Nokia 5310MP3 player and FM radio available Battery life is reliable every daydedicated music buttons and potent dual front-facing speakers
Nokia 8210offers bolder design principles in various eye-catching coloursbuilt-in MP3 playera larger battery offers weeks of standby time and extended conversation time

Best value for money

When looking for Nokia mobile phones under 7000, the best pocket-friendly phone that one may find is Nokia 105 at just Rs.1448/-. Being the cheapest, it has a dual sim feature too. It has a battery that can work for the whole day so that one can talk over the phone for a long time.

Best overall product

Talking about the best overall product for Nokia mobile phones under 7000, the only phone that comes to our mind is Nokia C20 Plus. It has an internal storage capacity of 32 GB and 3 GB RAM. It has one of the finest displays and a body with HD resolution. The best modern-day product with a good budget that one can buy is Nokia C20 Plus.

How to find the perfect Nokia mobile phone under 7000

The best way to find a Nokia mobile phone under 7000 is to compare some important features. While looking for a budget-friendly phone, one must look at the internal storage and RAM along with the phone's battery life. When one finds a phone fulfilling the basic requirements, one must choose that specific phone.

Price list

Name of the phonePrice
Nokia C01 PlusRs. 6189/-
Nokia C3Rs. 6979/-
Nokia C20 PlusRs. 6999/-
Nokia 105Rs. 1448/-
Nokia 215Rs. 3249/-
Nokia 5310Rs. 3649/-
Nokia 8210Rs. 3988/-

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
8 best full HD TVs: Bring home top-notch entertainment
POCO 5000mAh battery phones: top buying options
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Get as much as 50% off on shampoo
Top 8 Infinix mobile phones under 12000
Best pocket-friendly Nokia mobile phones under 6000: Here are your top picks

List of best Nokia mobile phones under 7000

1. What is the cheapest Nokia mobile phone under 7000?

2. Which Nokia mobile has the best features under 7000?

3. What are some of the best features of the Nokia C20 Plus?

4. What is the price of the Nokia 105?

5. What are some of the fantastic features of the Nokia C01 Plus?

View More
electronics FOR LESS