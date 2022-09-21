Story Saved
List of Nokia mobile phones under 8000

  Published on Sep 21, 2022 18:15 IST
This article will guide you through the list of Nokia phones under 8000. It will give you a vivid description of all the specifications, pros, and cons.

Nokia mobile phones

Nokia is well known for making incredibly durable phones, cutting-edge designs, and excellent photography skills. HMD Global is marketing Nokia devices as having the simplest Android operating system.

Having numerous advantages, Nokia is one of the top businesses. Low price memory cards can be used in Nokia mobile phones. Additionally, this company's phones have longer-lasting batteries. These phones also allow rapid surfing facility. The latest Nokia gadgets feature mobile broadband and HSDPA. Users can watch high-definition images and videos thanks to the larger screen than earlier phones.

1. Nokia 2.3

With Nokia 2.3, explore the potential of AI. With Adaptive Battery technology, it can last up to 2 days, capture amazing pictures with AI imaging, even in dim light, and unlock with a glance. The stunning 6.2" HD+ 19:9 screen will let you bring fantastic stories to life. You can also anticipate two years of software upgrades and three years of monthly security updates because it is prepared for Android 10 and beyond.

Specifications:

  • Resolution: HD+
  • Camera: Front - 5MP; Rear - 13 MP, unique focus adjustment and bokeh effects.
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 and USB 2.0
  • Battery: 4000 mAh non-removable battery. With AI-assisted adaptive battery technology, charging once can provide up to 2 days of battery life.
  • Internal storage: 32 GB
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Operating system: Android 10
2GB RAMThe fingerprint sensor is not available.
Large displayGets heated quickly.
Fast chargeSlow processor
Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Dual Rear Camera, Charcoal
28% off 7,899 10,999
Buy now

2. Nokia C01 Plus

Make use of the Nokia C01 Plus to optimise every second. It has a front and rear HDR camera, an octa-core processor, and a stunning HD+ screen. Due to the large battery and 4G connectivity, you can go between charges for longer periods. You can conserve data and storage space while gaining improved usability and privacy with AndroidTM 11 (Go version).

Specifications:

  • Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, Wifi, and USB
  • Batteries: 3000mAh single lithium removable battery
  • OS: Android 11
  • Internal storage: 16 GB/ 32 GB
  • RAM storage: 2 GB
  • Display: LCD screen available
  • Audio jack: 3.5mm
  • Network speed (Max): 4G
  • Sim slot size: Nano
  • Micro SD card support: 128 GB
Budget-friendly Heavy
Reasonable battery lifeNot enough storage space
Stock androidThe display seems to be a bit dim
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash (Blue)
23% off 5,799 7,499
Buy now

3. Nokia 225 4G

With the Nokia 225 feature phone, you may take advantage of 4G's benefits, such as crystal-clear calls, social networking, and more. This phone quickly draws your attention due to its upscale style. Oh, and it has a battery capacity of 1150 mAh, allowing you to have extended conversations with your friends.

Specifications:

  • Display: 2.4-inches TFT display
  • Processor:Unisoc USM9117chipset.
  • Camera: 0.3 MP rear camera
  • Battery: 1150 mAh
  • RAM: 64 MB
  • Storage: 128MB
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE and Bluetooth 5.0
4G connectivity in feature phonePoor picture quality 
Memory expansion up to 32 GBBattery charging takes a long time
Affordable  
Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM Feature Phone with Long Battery Life, Camera, Multiplayer Games, and Premium Finish – Black Colour
16% off 3,690 4,399
Buy now

4. Nokia C20 Plus

The Nokia C20 Plus will help you reach your full potential. Whether working hard or barely, the huge screen lets you see everything in spectacular clarity. Its 2-day battery life and better power management won't disappoint you when you need them the most. The most recent version, AndroidTM 11 (Go edition), improved to deliver a speedier, smoother, and safer experience, is also included.

Specifications:

  • RAM: 3GB
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB
  • MicroSD Card: up to 256 GB
  • Operating System: (Go edition) Android 11
  • Network Speed (Max): LTE CAT4
  • Resolution: V-notch and HD+
  • USB Connectivity: 2.0 Micro USB
  • Processor: The octa-core engine of the Nokia C20 Plus offers rapid performance, frees up RAM for better multitasking, and helps you to run more of your favourite apps simultaneously without feeling any lag.
  • Battery: Non-removable long lasting 4950 mAh battery. Battery life of up to 2 days with improved power management
  • Charging: 5V/2A charging
Beautiful body designBezels and heavy and thick
Android stockInternal storage is comparatively low according to the price 
Amazing processorPoor display
Nokia C20 Plus Blue, 6.5" HD+ Screen, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM
24% off 7,999 10,499
Buy now

5. Nokia 215

The Nokia 215 has a curved rear and an edge that is easy to hold. Experience that 4G confidence with crisp call quality and multiplayer gaming. Keep the fun going with the longer battery life and famous Nokia dependability. Take a break, please. Explore Facebook, Snake, try-and-buy games, and more to get lost. Large, soft-touch buttons, an easy-grip edge, and a curved back tailored to fit your hand guarantee your comfort ideally.

Specifications:

  • Connectivity: 5.0 Bluetooth facility
  • USB: Micro 2.0 USB
  • Display Size: 6.1 cms
  • Operating system: Series 30+
  • RAM: 64 MB
  • Resolution: QVGA
  • Standby time: Up to 12 days
  • Battery: Removable 1150 mAh battery
  • Internal storage: 128 MB
Dual simPoor screen quality 
Available at a low pricePoor RAM
Internal storage up to 128 MBNot water resistant 
Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM 4G Phone with Long Battery Life, Multiplayer Games, Wireless FM Radio and Durable Ergonomic Design – Black_124.7 x 51.0 x 13.7 mm
14% off 3,249 3,799
Buy now

6. Nokia 5310

You'll never be late with the Nokia 5310. Take advantage of the MP3 player and FM that will help you listen to quality music, and use the powerful twin front speakers to answer calls. Continually maintain your connectivity with dependable battery life. The Nokia 5310 puts a fresh take on a time-tested design with its straightforward buttons, soft corners, and comfortable grip. It has a classic look with a contemporary touch.

Specifications:

  • Battery: A battery with a week-long standby time, 1200 mAh
  • Sim: Dual sim
  • Internal storage: 15 MB
  • RAM: 8MB
  • Speaker: Two front speakers.
  • MicroSD card:Up to 32 GB
  • Connectivity: FM radio (Wireless) with specific music buttons.
Dual Sim with MicroSD card slot available Very poor RAM
A very long battery lifeLow internal storage 
Lightweight, easy to carry in handSlow in processing 
Nokia 5310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with MP3 Player, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera with Flash | Black/Red
9% off 3,649 3,999
Buy now

7. Nokia 5310

Designed for the future but motivated by the past. The Nokia 8210 4G pays homage to its predecessor with stronger design elements and vibrant colour options. Talking and texting are made more accessible by the seamless integration of crystal-clear audio, a sizable display, and an easy-to-use user interface. The MP3 player lets you store your favourite music, and the wireless FM radio lets you listen to your favourite stations without a headset. A larger battery also provides weeks of standby time and longer talk time, allowing you to turn it off with confidence.

Specifications:

  • Headphone jack: 3.5mm
  • Internal storage: 128 MB
  • RAM: 48MB
  • Operating system: S30+
  • Display size: 7.11 cm, a phone made to fit correctly in your hand or pocket.
  • Battery: 1450 mAh
  • Resolution: QVGA
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
  • FM: You may jam on your favourite music, sports, and programmes at your ease and enjoy it with this device's wired and wireless modes.
FM is available at a pocket-friendly price on mobileNot a good battery life
Wireless radio Poor resolution 
Supports dual sim Old operating system installed
Nokia 8210 4G Volte keypad Phone with Dual SIM, Big Display, inbuilt MP3 Player & Wireless FM Radio | Blue
25% off 3,999 5,299
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Nokia 2.3Adaptive Battery technologystunning 6.2" HD+ 19:9 screen4000 mAh non-removable battery
Nokia C01 PlusStunning HD+ screen3000mAh Single Lithium removable battery128 GB internal storage 
Nokia C35.99" HD+ screen is bright and vividAndroid 10 Operating system 128 GB internal storage 
Nokia C20 PlusAndroid 11 (Go edition) Operating System 2-day battery life and better power managementNon-removable long lasting 4950 mAh battery
Nokia 2154G confidence with crisp call quality and multiplayer gaming5.0 Bluetooth facilityDual Sim facility
Nokia 5310The MP3 player along with FM powerful twin front speakers to answer callsDependable battery life.
Nokia 8210Crystal-clear audio, a sizable display, and an easy-to-use user interfaceMP3 player lets you store your favourite musicDual sim supported 

Best value for money

If you are looking for a budget-friendly Nokia phone under 8000, the first mobile that strikes your mind is the Nokia 215. It is available at just Rs.3249/- only. You get the benefit of a dual sim phone at such a low price. The most impressive part of this phone is its standby time, up to 12 days.

Best overall product

Within the parameters of Nokia phones under 8000, there are multiple phones. The best phone out of all the phones listed above is Nokia C3. It has an impressive 3GB RAM and enough storage space to store all your essential data. It has one of the best Operating systems, Android 11 (Go Edition). Its bright HD+ resolution will enhance the display quality.

How to find the perfect Nokia phone under 8000?

When you are looking for a perfect Nokia phone under 8000, there are several things that you should keep in your mind. The important thing is the operating system installed on the mobile; look for the latest Operating System. Another important aspect of selecting a phone is its internal storage and RAM. Once you know these specifications or features, you may choose a suitable phone.

Price list

Name of the phonePrice
Nokia 2.3Rs. 7990/-
Nokia C01 PlusRs. 6178/-
Nokia C3Rs. 6979/-
Nokia C20 PlusRs. 6999/-
Nokia 215Rs. 3249/-
Nokia 5310Rs. 3649/-
Nokia 8210Rs. 3998/-

