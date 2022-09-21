List of Nokia mobile phones under 8000

1. Which is the cheapest Nokia phone under 8000?
Nokia 215 is the most affordable Nokia mobile phone under 8000. It has 4G connectivity, crisp call quality, and a multiplayer gaming feature. It also has a dual sim facility.
Summary:
Nokia is well known for making incredibly durable phones, cutting-edge designs, and excellent photography skills. HMD Global is marketing Nokia devices as having the simplest Android operating system.
Having numerous advantages, Nokia is one of the top businesses. Low price memory cards can be used in Nokia mobile phones. Additionally, this company's phones have longer-lasting batteries. These phones also allow rapid surfing facility. The latest Nokia gadgets feature mobile broadband and HSDPA. Users can watch high-definition images and videos thanks to the larger screen than earlier phones.
1. Nokia 2.3
With Nokia 2.3, explore the potential of AI. With Adaptive Battery technology, it can last up to 2 days, capture amazing pictures with AI imaging, even in dim light, and unlock with a glance. The stunning 6.2" HD+ 19:9 screen will let you bring fantastic stories to life. You can also anticipate two years of software upgrades and three years of monthly security updates because it is prepared for Android 10 and beyond.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|2GB RAM
|The fingerprint sensor is not available.
|Large display
|Gets heated quickly.
|Fast charge
|Slow processor
2. Nokia C01 Plus
Make use of the Nokia C01 Plus to optimise every second. It has a front and rear HDR camera, an octa-core processor, and a stunning HD+ screen. Due to the large battery and 4G connectivity, you can go between charges for longer periods. You can conserve data and storage space while gaining improved usability and privacy with AndroidTM 11 (Go version).
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly
|Heavy
|Reasonable battery life
|Not enough storage space
|Stock android
|The display seems to be a bit dim
3. Nokia 225 4G
With the Nokia 225 feature phone, you may take advantage of 4G's benefits, such as crystal-clear calls, social networking, and more. This phone quickly draws your attention due to its upscale style. Oh, and it has a battery capacity of 1150 mAh, allowing you to have extended conversations with your friends.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|4G connectivity in feature phone
|Poor picture quality
|Memory expansion up to 32 GB
|Battery charging takes a long time
|Affordable
4. Nokia C20 Plus
The Nokia C20 Plus will help you reach your full potential. Whether working hard or barely, the huge screen lets you see everything in spectacular clarity. Its 2-day battery life and better power management won't disappoint you when you need them the most. The most recent version, AndroidTM 11 (Go edition), improved to deliver a speedier, smoother, and safer experience, is also included.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Beautiful body design
|Bezels and heavy and thick
|Android stock
|Internal storage is comparatively low according to the price
|Amazing processor
|Poor display
5. Nokia 215
The Nokia 215 has a curved rear and an edge that is easy to hold. Experience that 4G confidence with crisp call quality and multiplayer gaming. Keep the fun going with the longer battery life and famous Nokia dependability. Take a break, please. Explore Facebook, Snake, try-and-buy games, and more to get lost. Large, soft-touch buttons, an easy-grip edge, and a curved back tailored to fit your hand guarantee your comfort ideally.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual sim
|Poor screen quality
|Available at a low price
|Poor RAM
|Internal storage up to 128 MB
|Not water resistant
6. Nokia 5310
You'll never be late with the Nokia 5310. Take advantage of the MP3 player and FM that will help you listen to quality music, and use the powerful twin front speakers to answer calls. Continually maintain your connectivity with dependable battery life. The Nokia 5310 puts a fresh take on a time-tested design with its straightforward buttons, soft corners, and comfortable grip. It has a classic look with a contemporary touch.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual Sim with MicroSD card slot available
|Very poor RAM
|A very long battery life
|Low internal storage
|Lightweight, easy to carry in hand
|Slow in processing
7. Nokia 5310
Designed for the future but motivated by the past. The Nokia 8210 4G pays homage to its predecessor with stronger design elements and vibrant colour options. Talking and texting are made more accessible by the seamless integration of crystal-clear audio, a sizable display, and an easy-to-use user interface. The MP3 player lets you store your favourite music, and the wireless FM radio lets you listen to your favourite stations without a headset. A larger battery also provides weeks of standby time and longer talk time, allowing you to turn it off with confidence.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|FM is available at a pocket-friendly price on mobile
|Not a good battery life
|Wireless radio
|Poor resolution
|Supports dual sim
|Old operating system installed
Best 3 features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Nokia 2.3
|Adaptive Battery technology
|stunning 6.2" HD+ 19:9 screen
|4000 mAh non-removable battery
|Nokia C01 Plus
|Stunning HD+ screen
|3000mAh Single Lithium removable battery
|128 GB internal storage
|Nokia C3
|5.99" HD+ screen is bright and vivid
|Android 10 Operating system
|128 GB internal storage
|Nokia C20 Plus
|Android 11 (Go edition) Operating System
|2-day battery life and better power management
|Non-removable long lasting 4950 mAh battery
|Nokia 215
|4G confidence with crisp call quality and multiplayer gaming
|5.0 Bluetooth facility
|Dual Sim facility
|Nokia 5310
|The MP3 player along with FM
|powerful twin front speakers to answer calls
|Dependable battery life.
|Nokia 8210
|Crystal-clear audio, a sizable display, and an easy-to-use user interface
|MP3 player lets you store your favourite music
|Dual sim supported
Best value for money
If you are looking for a budget-friendly Nokia phone under 8000, the first mobile that strikes your mind is the Nokia 215. It is available at just Rs.3249/- only. You get the benefit of a dual sim phone at such a low price. The most impressive part of this phone is its standby time, up to 12 days.
Best overall product
Within the parameters of Nokia phones under 8000, there are multiple phones. The best phone out of all the phones listed above is Nokia C3. It has an impressive 3GB RAM and enough storage space to store all your essential data. It has one of the best Operating systems, Android 11 (Go Edition). Its bright HD+ resolution will enhance the display quality.
How to find the perfect Nokia phone under 8000?
When you are looking for a perfect Nokia phone under 8000, there are several things that you should keep in your mind. The important thing is the operating system installed on the mobile; look for the latest Operating System. Another important aspect of selecting a phone is its internal storage and RAM. Once you know these specifications or features, you may choose a suitable phone.
Price list
|Name of the phone
|Price
|Nokia 2.3
|Rs. 7990/-
|Nokia C01 Plus
|Rs. 6178/-
|Nokia C3
|Rs. 6979/-
|Nokia C20 Plus
|Rs. 6999/-
|Nokia 215
|Rs. 3249/-
|Nokia 5310
|Rs. 3649/-
|Nokia 8210
|Rs. 3998/-
The internal storage of the Nokia 215 is 128 MB. It has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with a RAM of 64 MB. It has an excellent battery lifetime and is on standby for up to 12 days.
Nokia C3 is the best Nokia phone under 8000. The 5.99" HD+ screen is bright and vivid, displaying both works and video content with incredible clarity. Stay functional all day long with a battery and design built to last.
Android 10 operating system is installed in Nokia C3. It is one of the latest Operating systems which allows the phone to run smoothly and efficiently. It is one of the fantastic features that Nokia C3 provides.
The Nokia C20 Plus's octa-core engine offers rapid speed, frees up RAM for better multitasking, and lets you use more of your preferred apps simultaneously without feeling any lag.