List of Nokia mobile phones under 8000

Nokia is well known for making incredibly durable phones, cutting-edge designs, and excellent photography skills. HMD Global is marketing Nokia devices as having the simplest Android operating system. Having numerous advantages, Nokia is one of the top businesses. Low price memory cards can be used in Nokia mobile phones. Additionally, this company's phones have longer-lasting batteries. These phones also allow rapid surfing facility. The latest Nokia gadgets feature mobile broadband and HSDPA. Users can watch high-definition images and videos thanks to the larger screen than earlier phones. 1. Nokia 2.3 With Nokia 2.3, explore the potential of AI. With Adaptive Battery technology, it can last up to 2 days, capture amazing pictures with AI imaging, even in dim light, and unlock with a glance. The stunning 6.2" HD+ 19:9 screen will let you bring fantastic stories to life. You can also anticipate two years of software upgrades and three years of monthly security updates because it is prepared for Android 10 and beyond. Specifications: Resolution: HD+

Camera: Front - 5MP; Rear - 13 MP, unique focus adjustment and bokeh effects.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 and USB 2.0

Battery: 4000 mAh non-removable battery. With AI-assisted adaptive battery technology, charging once can provide up to 2 days of battery life.

Internal storage: 32 GB

RAM: 2GB

Operating system: Android 10

Pros Cons 2GB RAM The fingerprint sensor is not available. Large display Gets heated quickly. Fast charge Slow processor

2. Nokia C01 Plus Make use of the Nokia C01 Plus to optimise every second. It has a front and rear HDR camera, an octa-core processor, and a stunning HD+ screen. Due to the large battery and 4G connectivity, you can go between charges for longer periods. You can conserve data and storage space while gaining improved usability and privacy with AndroidTM 11 (Go version). Specifications: Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, Wifi, and USB

Batteries: 3000mAh single lithium removable battery

OS: Android 11

Internal storage: 16 GB/ 32 GB

RAM storage: 2 GB

Display: LCD screen available

Audio jack: 3.5mm

Network speed (Max): 4G

Sim slot size: Nano

Micro SD card support: 128 GB

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Heavy Reasonable battery life Not enough storage space Stock android The display seems to be a bit dim

3. Nokia 225 4G With the Nokia 225 feature phone, you may take advantage of 4G's benefits, such as crystal-clear calls, social networking, and more. This phone quickly draws your attention due to its upscale style. Oh, and it has a battery capacity of 1150 mAh, allowing you to have extended conversations with your friends. Specifications: Display: 2.4-inches TFT display

Processor:Unisoc USM9117chipset.

Camera: 0.3 MP rear camera

Battery: 1150 mAh

RAM: 64 MB

Storage: 128MB

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE and Bluetooth 5.0

Pros Cons 4G connectivity in feature phone Poor picture quality Memory expansion up to 32 GB Battery charging takes a long time Affordable

4. Nokia C20 Plus The Nokia C20 Plus will help you reach your full potential. Whether working hard or barely, the huge screen lets you see everything in spectacular clarity. Its 2-day battery life and better power management won't disappoint you when you need them the most. The most recent version, AndroidTM 11 (Go edition), improved to deliver a speedier, smoother, and safer experience, is also included. Specifications: RAM: 3GB

Internal Storage: 32 GB

MicroSD Card: up to 256 GB

Operating System: (Go edition) Android 11

Network Speed (Max): LTE CAT4

Resolution: V-notch and HD+

USB Connectivity: 2.0 Micro USB

Processor: The octa-core engine of the Nokia C20 Plus offers rapid performance, frees up RAM for better multitasking, and helps you to run more of your favourite apps simultaneously without feeling any lag.

Battery: Non-removable long lasting 4950 mAh battery. Battery life of up to 2 days with improved power management

Charging: 5V/2A charging

Pros Cons Beautiful body design Bezels and heavy and thick Android stock Internal storage is comparatively low according to the price Amazing processor Poor display

5. Nokia 215 The Nokia 215 has a curved rear and an edge that is easy to hold. Experience that 4G confidence with crisp call quality and multiplayer gaming. Keep the fun going with the longer battery life and famous Nokia dependability. Take a break, please. Explore Facebook, Snake, try-and-buy games, and more to get lost. Large, soft-touch buttons, an easy-grip edge, and a curved back tailored to fit your hand guarantee your comfort ideally. Specifications: Connectivity: 5.0 Bluetooth facility

USB: Micro 2.0 USB

Display Size: 6.1 cms

Operating system: Series 30+

RAM: 64 MB

Resolution: QVGA

Standby time: Up to 12 days

Battery: Removable 1150 mAh battery

Internal storage: 128 MB

Pros Cons Dual sim Poor screen quality Available at a low price Poor RAM Internal storage up to 128 MB Not water resistant

6. Nokia 5310 You'll never be late with the Nokia 5310. Take advantage of the MP3 player and FM that will help you listen to quality music, and use the powerful twin front speakers to answer calls. Continually maintain your connectivity with dependable battery life. The Nokia 5310 puts a fresh take on a time-tested design with its straightforward buttons, soft corners, and comfortable grip. It has a classic look with a contemporary touch. Specifications: Battery: A battery with a week-long standby time, 1200 mAh

Sim: Dual sim

Internal storage: 15 MB

RAM: 8MB

Speaker: Two front speakers.

MicroSD card:Up to 32 GB

Connectivity: FM radio (Wireless) with specific music buttons.

Pros Cons Dual Sim with MicroSD card slot available Very poor RAM A very long battery life Low internal storage Lightweight, easy to carry in hand Slow in processing

7. Nokia 5310 Designed for the future but motivated by the past. The Nokia 8210 4G pays homage to its predecessor with stronger design elements and vibrant colour options. Talking and texting are made more accessible by the seamless integration of crystal-clear audio, a sizable display, and an easy-to-use user interface. The MP3 player lets you store your favourite music, and the wireless FM radio lets you listen to your favourite stations without a headset. A larger battery also provides weeks of standby time and longer talk time, allowing you to turn it off with confidence. Specifications: Headphone jack: 3.5mm

Internal storage: 128 MB

RAM: 48MB

Operating system: S30+

Display size: 7.11 cm, a phone made to fit correctly in your hand or pocket.

Battery: 1450 mAh

Resolution: QVGA

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

FM: You may jam on your favourite music, sports, and programmes at your ease and enjoy it with this device's wired and wireless modes.

Pros Cons FM is available at a pocket-friendly price on mobile Not a good battery life Wireless radio Poor resolution Supports dual sim Old operating system installed

Best 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nokia 2.3 Adaptive Battery technology stunning 6.2" HD+ 19:9 screen 4000 mAh non-removable battery Nokia C01 Plus Stunning HD+ screen 3000mAh Single Lithium removable battery 128 GB internal storage Nokia C3 5.99" HD+ screen is bright and vivid Android 10 Operating system 128 GB internal storage Nokia C20 Plus Android 11 (Go edition) Operating System 2-day battery life and better power management Non-removable long lasting 4950 mAh battery Nokia 215 4G confidence with crisp call quality and multiplayer gaming 5.0 Bluetooth facility Dual Sim facility Nokia 5310 The MP3 player along with FM powerful twin front speakers to answer calls Dependable battery life. Nokia 8210 Crystal-clear audio, a sizable display, and an easy-to-use user interface MP3 player lets you store your favourite music Dual sim supported

Best value for money If you are looking for a budget-friendly Nokia phone under 8000, the first mobile that strikes your mind is the Nokia 215. It is available at just Rs.3249/- only. You get the benefit of a dual sim phone at such a low price. The most impressive part of this phone is its standby time, up to 12 days. Best overall product Within the parameters of Nokia phones under 8000, there are multiple phones. The best phone out of all the phones listed above is Nokia C3. It has an impressive 3GB RAM and enough storage space to store all your essential data. It has one of the best Operating systems, Android 11 (Go Edition). Its bright HD+ resolution will enhance the display quality. How to find the perfect Nokia phone under 8000? When you are looking for a perfect Nokia phone under 8000, there are several things that you should keep in your mind. The important thing is the operating system installed on the mobile; look for the latest Operating System. Another important aspect of selecting a phone is its internal storage and RAM. Once you know these specifications or features, you may choose a suitable phone. Price list

Name of the phone Price Nokia 2.3 Rs. 7990/- Nokia C01 Plus Rs. 6178/- Nokia C3 Rs. 6979/- Nokia C20 Plus Rs. 6999/- Nokia 215 Rs. 3249/- Nokia 5310 Rs. 3649/- Nokia 8210 Rs. 3998/-