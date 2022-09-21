Story Saved
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Looking for the best Nokia mobile phones for under 40,000? find here!

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 21, 2022 19:23 IST
Owning a smartphone that meets your expectations is truly a dream come true. Nokia is a veteran in the world of mobile phones; its phones come with ample features and price range. We tell you about the best Nokia mobile phones for under 40,000.

Buy the new Nokia Mobile phones under 40,000

From coming up with keypad phones to luxurious full HD display smartphones, Nokia has upgraded itself with technology. The most exciting part about the Nokia phones is that they are easy to operate and highly durable. In all, these are meant for everyday usage. If you are on the lookout for the most reliable smartphone that offers the latest Android features and up-to-date security, explore our list of best Nokia mobile phones under 40,000.

1. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone

The first on the list is the Nokia G21 Android smartphone. It was launched recently in 2022 and has gained immense popularity since then. This phone comes in stunning dusk and Nordic blue colors that attract all eyes. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is enough to store all your pictures and videos hassle-free. If you’re on a search for an all-rounder phone, this one is designed to offer remarkable performance.

Specifications:

  • Screen size: 16.51 cm
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Internal storage: 128GB
  • Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required
  • Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth, USB
  • Processor: Unisoc T606 processor
  • OS: Android 11 64bits
ProsCons
Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate battery life 
Comes with bluetooth and USB connectivity Looks bulky 
Features an excellent camera to capture every moment 
cellpic
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Dusk
12% off 14,999 16,999
Buy now

2. NOKIA 110 TA-1434 DS in Rosegold

Another extraordinary phone on our list of best Nokia mobile phones under 40,000 is the Nokia 110 TA. It comes with 32 MB storage, which ensures hassle-free and smooth functioning. In addition, the 1.77 screen size ensures the best viewing experience. Besides this, its simple and sleek design makes it an ideal phone.

Specifications:

  • OS: S30+
  • RAM:0.04 GB
  • Product weight:73 grams
  • Batteries:‎ 1 Lithium Polymer battery required
  • Item model number: NOKIA 110 DS
  • Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth
ProsCons
Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate RAM size  
Simple and sleek design  
Supports Bluetooth and USB technology  
cellpic
NOKIA 110 TA-1434 DS in Rosegold
19% off 1,790 2,199
Buy now

3. Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone

Next on the list is the Nokia 2.3 Android 10 smartphone. It comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM for smooth functioning. In addition, the features such as stunning camera quality, operating system, and powerful processor. It comes with an excellent sleek and stylish look.

Specifications:

  • Screen size: 6.2 inch
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Internal storage: 32 GB
  • Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery required
  • Wireless communication technologies: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Product dimensions: 15.8 x 0.9 x 7.5 cm; 183 grams
  • OS: Android 10.0
ProsCons
Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate RAM size  
LED display technology  
Supports Bluetooth and USB technology  
cellpic
Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Dual Rear Camera, Charcoal
28% off 7,899 10,999
Buy now

5. Nokia C01

Next on the list is the Nokia C01. This smartphone is equipped with all smart features, making it better than many other mobile phones. In addition, a 3000 mAh battery and powerful processor ensure a wholesome experience.

Specifications

  • Screen size: 5.45 Inch
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Internal storage: 16 GB
  • Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required
  • Wireless communication technology: Cellular
  • Product dimensions: 14.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm; 157 grams
  • OS: Android 11 (Go edition)
ProsCons
Comes with cellular wireless technology Inadequate RAM size 
Easily on pocket  
Supported by the latest OS  
cellpic
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash (Blue)
23% off 5,799 7,499
Buy now

6. NOKIA C30 (White)

Another Nokia phone under 40,000 is the NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH. It comes in an elegant white colour that suits every personality. In addition, its features such as the latest OS, in-built GPS and excellent battery backup keep you going from dawn to dusk.

Specifications:

  • Screen size: 6.82 Inch
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Internal storage: 64 GB
  • Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery required
  • Connectivity technology: WiFi, Bluetooth, USB
  • Product dimensions: 17.8 x 7.9 x 1 cm; 237 grams
  • OS: Android R
ProsCons
Comes with an in-built GPS Inadequate RAM size 
Easy connectivity with Wifi, Bluetooth and USB Available in only one colour 
Supported by the latest OS  
cellpic
NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)
24% off 10,249 13,499
Buy now

7. Nokia 105

Another excellent mobile phone under 40,000 by Nokia is the Nokia 105 Plus. This one comes in a sleek and sturdy design. It is a keypad phone equipped with FM radio, a memory card slot, and the latest OS for smooth functioning. In addition, this phone is exceptionally budget-friendly.
Specifications:

  • Screen size: 1.77 inch
  • RAM: .04 GB
  • Special features: MP3, radio
  • Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery required
  • Connectivity technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB
  • Product dimensions: 11.5 x 5 x 1.4 cm; 72 grams
  • OS: Nokia Series 30+
ProsCons
Comes with in-built radio Inadequate RAM size  
Talk time up to 12 hours  
Simple and sleek style  
cellpic
Nokia 105 Plus Single SIM, Keypad Mobile Phone with Wireless FM Radio, Memory Card Slot and MP3 Player | Charcoal
18% off 1,399 1,699
Buy now

8. Nokia 6310

Another good keypad mobile phone by Nokia is the Nokia 6310 dual SIM phone. It is a keypad phone with a 2.8-inch screen and the latest operating system for an immersive experience. This phone is equipped with wireless FM radio and a rear camera.

Specifications:

  • Screen size: 2.8 inch
  • RAM: 8 MB
  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required
  • Connectivity technology: Gsm 2G
  • Product dimension: 13.6 x 5.6 x 1.4 cm; 100 grams
  • OS: Nokia Series 30+
ProsCons
Great gaming experience  Comes in only black colour 
Lightweight and easy to operate  
Supports Bluetooth and USB technology  
cellpic
Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with a 2.8” Screen, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera with Flash | Black
24% off 3,399 4,499
Buy now

9. Nokia 225 4G

The last on the list is the Nokia 225 mobile phone, which has long-lasting battery life and excellent camera quality. In addition, this phone comes with the perks of a 4G mobile phone.
Specifications:

  • Brand: Nokia
  • Storage: 64 MB
  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required
  • Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, 4G
  • Product dimensions: 12.5 x 5.1 x 1.4 cm; 91 grams
  • OS: Series 30+
ProsCons
Decent storage Does not comes with any smart feature 
Excellent connectivity technologies  
Latest OS 
cellpic
Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM Feature Phone with Long Battery Life, Camera, Multiplayer Games, and Premium Finish – Black Colour
16% off 3,690 4,399
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Nokia G21 Android SmartphoneAmple storage spaceGood RAM backupGreat battery backup
NOKIA 110 TA-1434 DS in RosegoldSmooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode 
Nokia 2.3 Android 10 SmartphoneStunning colours are availableGood RAM backupGood camera resolution
Nokia G20 SmartphoneGood colours are availableGood for everyday useLightweight and sturdy 
Nokia C01 Plus 4GGood RAMExcellent battery life Latest operating system
NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White) HD+ displayLong and quality displayDual AI camera
Nokia 105Simple and sturdy design Adeuqate RAM Comes with the torch light 
Nokia 6310Great battery backupBudget friendly Bluetooth Enabled
Nokia 225 4GLatest operating systemSimple design Light weight 

Best value for money

With a wide range of options available, choosing one Nokia mobile phone is difficult. However, if you are going by the price factor, the best one is the Nokia 2.3 Android 10 smartphone. This phone has a long list of the latest features that keep you going. The best part is that the phone is priced at 7,990 after a discount on Amazon.

Best overall

Out of all the options on our list of best Nokia mobile phones under 40,000, the one phone that stands out is the Nokia G21 Android Smartphone. With excellent RAM and decent screen resolution, it is one of the best picks that never goes out of demand. It is priced moderately at 14,999 after a discount.

How to find the perfect Nokia mobile phone under 40,000?

With so many phones around us, picking the right one is tedious. Follow our 'to-do items' list before finding your perfect mobile phone:

  • Price of the mobile
  • Sufficient storage capacity
  • Great camera quality
  • Power saving mode
  • All-day battery life
  • Full HD display
  • High resolution

Products price list

S.No.Product name Actual price Discounted price 
1.Nokia G21 Android Smartphone 16,999 14,999
2.NOKIA 110 TA-1434 DS in Rosegold 2099 1,915
3.Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone 10,999 7,990
4.Nokia G20 Smartphone 14,999 11,990
5.Nokia G21 Android Smartphone (6GB, 128GB) 16,999 14,999
6.Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 7,999 6,798
7.NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)  13,499 10,249
8.Nokia 105 1,599 1,349
9.Nokia 6310 4,499 3,399
10.Nokia 225 4G 4,399 3,749

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

