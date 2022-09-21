Looking for the best Nokia mobile phones for under 40,000? find here!

What are the best mobile phones under 40,000 by Nokia?
The best mobile phones under ₹40,000 by Nokia are -
- Renewed) Nokia G20 smartphone
- Nokia G20 smartphone
- Nokia G21 Android smartphone
Summary:
From coming up with keypad phones to luxurious full HD display smartphones, Nokia has upgraded itself with technology. The most exciting part about the Nokia phones is that they are easy to operate and highly durable. In all, these are meant for everyday usage. If you are on the lookout for the most reliable smartphone that offers the latest Android features and up-to-date security, explore our list of best Nokia mobile phones under ₹40,000.
1. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone
The first on the list is the Nokia G21 Android smartphone. It was launched recently in 2022 and has gained immense popularity since then. This phone comes in stunning dusk and Nordic blue colors that attract all eyes. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is enough to store all your pictures and videos hassle-free. If you’re on a search for an all-rounder phone, this one is designed to offer remarkable performance.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Equipped with the latest OS
|Inadequate battery life
|Comes with bluetooth and USB connectivity
|Looks bulky
|Features an excellent camera to capture every moment
2. NOKIA 110 TA-1434 DS in Rosegold
Another extraordinary phone on our list of best Nokia mobile phones under ₹40,000 is the Nokia 110 TA. It comes with 32 MB storage, which ensures hassle-free and smooth functioning. In addition, the 1.77 screen size ensures the best viewing experience. Besides this, its simple and sleek design makes it an ideal phone.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Equipped with the latest OS
|Inadequate RAM size
|Simple and sleek design
|Supports Bluetooth and USB technology
3. Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone
Next on the list is the Nokia 2.3 Android 10 smartphone. It comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM for smooth functioning. In addition, the features such as stunning camera quality, operating system, and powerful processor. It comes with an excellent sleek and stylish look.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Equipped with the latest OS
|Inadequate RAM size
|LED display technology
|Supports Bluetooth and USB technology
5. Nokia C01
Next on the list is the Nokia C01. This smartphone is equipped with all smart features, making it better than many other mobile phones. In addition, a 3000 mAh battery and powerful processor ensure a wholesome experience.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with cellular wireless technology
|Inadequate RAM size
|Easily on pocket
|Supported by the latest OS
6. NOKIA C30 (White)
Another Nokia phone under ₹40,000 is the NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH. It comes in an elegant white colour that suits every personality. In addition, its features such as the latest OS, in-built GPS and excellent battery backup keep you going from dawn to dusk.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with an in-built GPS
|Inadequate RAM size
|Easy connectivity with Wifi, Bluetooth and USB
|Available in only one colour
|Supported by the latest OS
7. Nokia 105
Another excellent mobile phone under ₹40,000 by Nokia is the Nokia 105 Plus. This one comes in a sleek and sturdy design. It is a keypad phone equipped with FM radio, a memory card slot, and the latest OS for smooth functioning. In addition, this phone is exceptionally budget-friendly.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with in-built radio
|Inadequate RAM size
|Talk time up to 12 hours
|Simple and sleek style
8. Nokia 6310
Another good keypad mobile phone by Nokia is the Nokia 6310 dual SIM phone. It is a keypad phone with a 2.8-inch screen and the latest operating system for an immersive experience. This phone is equipped with wireless FM radio and a rear camera.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great gaming experience
|Comes in only black colour
|Lightweight and easy to operate
|Supports Bluetooth and USB technology
9. Nokia 225 4G
The last on the list is the Nokia 225 mobile phone, which has long-lasting battery life and excellent camera quality. In addition, this phone comes with the perks of a 4G mobile phone.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent storage
|Does not comes with any smart feature
|Excellent connectivity technologies
|Latest OS
Best three features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Nokia G21 Android Smartphone
|Ample storage space
|Good RAM backup
|Great battery backup
|NOKIA 110 TA-1434 DS in Rosegold
|Smooth and clear display
|Great storage capacity
|Power saving mode
|Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone
|Stunning colours are available
|Good RAM backup
|Good camera resolution
|Nokia G20 Smartphone
|Good colours are available
|Good for everyday use
|Lightweight and sturdy
|Nokia C01 Plus 4G
|Good RAM
|Excellent battery life
|Latest operating system
|NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)
|HD+ display
|Long and quality display
|Dual AI camera
|Nokia 105
|Simple and sturdy design
|Adeuqate RAM
|Comes with the torch light
|Nokia 6310
|Great battery backup
|Budget friendly
|Bluetooth Enabled
|Nokia 225 4G
|Latest operating system
|Simple design
|Light weight
Best value for money
With a wide range of options available, choosing one Nokia mobile phone is difficult. However, if you are going by the price factor, the best one is the Nokia 2.3 Android 10 smartphone. This phone has a long list of the latest features that keep you going. The best part is that the phone is priced at ₹7,990 after a discount on Amazon.
Best overall
Out of all the options on our list of best Nokia mobile phones under ₹40,000, the one phone that stands out is the Nokia G21 Android Smartphone. With excellent RAM and decent screen resolution, it is one of the best picks that never goes out of demand. It is priced moderately at ₹14,999 after a discount.
How to find the perfect Nokia mobile phone under ₹40,000?
With so many phones around us, picking the right one is tedious. Follow our 'to-do items' list before finding your perfect mobile phone:
Products price list
|S.No.
|Product name
|Actual price
|Discounted price
|1.
|Nokia G21 Android Smartphone
|₹16,999
|₹14,999
|2.
|NOKIA 110 TA-1434 DS in Rosegold
|₹2099
|₹1,915
|3.
|Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone
|₹10,999
|₹7,990
|4.
|Nokia G20 Smartphone
|₹14,999
|₹11,990
|5.
|Nokia G21 Android Smartphone (6GB, 128GB)
|₹16,999
|₹14,999
|6.
|Nokia C01 Plus 4G,
|₹7,999
|₹6,798
|7.
|NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)
|₹13,499
|₹10,249
|8.
|Nokia 105
|₹1,599
|₹1,349
|9.
|Nokia 6310
|₹4,499
|₹3,399
|10.
|Nokia 225 4G
|₹4,399
|₹3,749
When buying a brand new phone, it is vital to take note of features such as storage, RAM, battery backup, price of the product, camera quality, and others.
Nokia is a brand that always comes up with budget-friendly phones that fit in your pocket rightly. The Nokia phones generally lie between ₹5,000 to ₹50,000.
Yes, there are several budget-friendly Nokia mobile phones available on Amazon. All you have to do is visit the Amazon website and adjust your price range accordingly. The most suitable mobile phones will open up in a fraction of a second.
Yes, Nokia has been in the mobile industry for decades now, catering to the needs of every user. Their phones are high quality and packed with the latest features. The best part is these phones are extremely cost-effective.