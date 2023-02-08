Looking to buy a kindle this year? Here are top 4 deals to check out

One of the biggest advantages of reading on a Kindle is its ability to store a large volume of books.

Are you in the market, finding a new Kindle? With so many options available, it can be difficult to choose the right one. But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ve rounded up the top 4 Kindle deals to look for in the year 2023. Whether you’re after a budget-friendly option or a high-end e-reader with all the bells and whistles, we’ve got you covered. So, if you’re looking for the perfect Kindle to take your reading experience to the next level, keep reading! 1. Kindle Paperwhite (8GB/16 GB) The All-new Kindle Paperwhite is a purpose-built e-reader with a 6.8" display and a 300 ppi glare-free display. It offers an adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns. Its flush-front design provides a reading experience similar to real paper, even in bright sunlight. The device is available in 8GB variants and can store thousands of titles, making it easy to take books with you anywhere. It can be charged via USB-C and is also waterproof, making it suitable for use at the beach or in the bath. Additionally, with Kindle Unlimited, you can access over 2 million titles for unlimited reading. Specifications: Brand: Amazon Product Dimensions: 124.6 x 174.2 x 8.1 mm Colour: Black Special Features: Waterproof reading, adjustable warm light

Pros Cons Warm Setting UI can be improved Very Lightweight

2. Kindle (2022 release) The All-new Kindle (2022 release) is a highly compact and lightweight e-reader, offering a 6” 300 ppi high-resolution display for sharp text and images. The display is glare-free and paper-like, making reading a comfortable experience. With an adjustable front light and dark mode, reading is effortless during the day and night. The Kindle has a long-lasting battery life, with a single charge via USB-C lasting up to 6 weeks. The device has 16 GB of storage, double the previous generation's capacity, allowing you to store thousands of books. This Kindle is designed to provide a distraction-free reading experience, tuning out messages, emails, and social media. You can access over 2 million titles with Kindle Unlimited (requires subscription). The Kindle is also eco-friendly, using 30-75% recycled plastics and 90% recycled magnesium. Specifications: Brand: Amazon Product Dimensions: ‎157.8 x 108.6 x 8.0 mm Color: Black and Denim Special Feature: 300 ppi high-resolution display

Pros Cons Value for Money Low refresh rate

3. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) is an e-reader designed specifically for reading with a flush-front design that provides an experience similar to reading real paper, even in bright sunlight. With 32 GB of storage, you can store thousands of books, magazines, or comics and take your library with you. This Signature Edition also includes wireless charging and a battery that lasts up to 10 weeks on a single charge. With Kindle Unlimited, you can have unlimited access to over 2 million titles and find new stories to read. Specifications: Brand: Amazon Product Dimensions: 124.6 x 174.2 x 8.1 mm Color: Black Special Feature: Waterproof (IPX8), VoiceView screen reader

Pros Cons Expensive No audible support

4. Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) The Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) is a premium e-reader that offers the ultimate reading experience. With a 7-inch, 300 ppi, glare-free display, it provides a high-resolution reading experience that is larger than previous models. The built-in adjustable warm light allows you to personalise your reading experience, and the thin, lightweight design with a dedicated page-turn button makes reading more comfortable and convenient. With 8 GB of storage, you can store thousands of books, comics, and more, and with a single charge, the battery can last for weeks, not just hours. The Kindle Oasis is also waterproof, making it perfect for reading by the pool or at the beach. As a Prime member, you can read for free with unlimited access to hundreds of books, comics, and more. The device's lock screen can display the cover of the book you're reading, and this feature can be easily toggled on or off in the settings. The Kindle Oasis is also available in a 32 GB variant. Specifications: Brand: Amazon Product Dimensions: 159 x 141 x 3.4-8.3 mm Colour: Graphite Special Feature: 6kV Lightning Protection

Pros Cons Build Quality Quite Expensive 7-inch screen

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB/16 GB) Waterproofing Reading Voiceview Screen Reader Free Cloud Storage Kindle (2022 release) 300 ppi high-resolution Glare-free display Distraction-free reading Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) Support Wireless Charging Auto Adjusting Front Lights 300 ppi glare free display Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) Fully charges in approximately 3 hours Paperwhite display technology with E Ink Carta Optimized font technology