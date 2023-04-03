Maximise your productivity: Top business laptops of 2023

Business laptops come with great processing speed.

Picking a decent laptop might be a big decision for any business. The best business laptops should offer sustained power, reliable durability, good security, and ease of use while working in the office or from home. While listing the products, we considered models supporting IT management and deployment to safeguard logins, durable chassis, and quick keyboard functionalities. We have researched dozens of business laptops with long battery life, business laptops with i7 processors and top-notch business laptop deals to never miss a chance to pick the best business laptop models with an ideal combination of comfort, performance, and battery life. As a result, our product list has accurate models based on fast performance, durability, lightweight design, proper specs, and strong display options, which every business person craves for. These business laptop reviews portray the context of fingerprint sensors and IR cameras, along with high-end security chips necessary for any military-grade gadget. However, few of them even feature displays with built-in privacy filters, webcam sliders, or aspects needed with intense security consciousness. 1. Apple MacBook Pro 16.2 Inch This power house model is designed with a refined and polished finish with top-notch performance. Incorporating the enhanced M2 Pro and M2 Max processors needed in abusiness laptop with SSD, Apple's MacBook Pro offers workstation-level power in a much more user-friendly design worth it for creative professionals. This product comes with a top-class mini-LED display, premium configurations, 27-hour battery life, and perfect machine computing tasks anyone can easily perform. It is the most powerful laptop by the Apple brand to date, with a rare five stars and an Editors' Choice award. Specifications RAM Memory: 16 GB | Hard Disk: 512 GB

Weight: 2.16 Kg

Operating System: Mac OS

Display: Liquid Retina XDR display

Pros Cons Top-class mini-LED display Expensive across the board Exceptional battery life

2. HP ZBook Firefly 15 G8 This laptop is referred to as the economy model, specifically for engineering students and other budget-conscious users opting for the mobile workstation family of HP. It is designed with 15 G8's lightweight body, impressive battery life, elegant 4K screen, and 5G broadband connectivity, making it a good pick for a business laptop with i7 processor. The top CPU with only 4 rather than 6 or 8 cores can still handle all sorts of jobs, posing the independent software vendor (ISV) certifications for limited apps of its bigger mates. ZBook Firefly is the lowest-priced mobile workstation listed, striking with a swell balance of portability, affordability, and power for 2D and mild 3D design. Specifications RAM Memory: 16 GB | Hard Disk: 1 TB

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro

Colour: Gray

Resolution: 1080p

Pros Cons Thin and light design Tops out with a quad-core processor Top-notch input devices and speakers

3. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 It is a 2-in-1 laptop + tablet combination product that is convertible with keyboards folding behind their screens. It is a genuine detachable tablet with removable keyboards suitable for handheld convenience having a 13-inch display and only 1.96 pounds in weight. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 has a best-in-class design, and the build quality is awesome. This model has all the power of full-fledged laptops, though it comes with a premium price charged extra for the keyboard cover and stylus pen feature by Microsoft. Still, it is an ideal type good for sketching and annotating, available with a handy kickstand, smooth 1080p webcam, exceptional performance and a reliable business laptop with long battery life. Specifications RAM Memory: 8 GB | Hard Disk: 256 GB

Colour: Graphite

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Well-implemented kickstand Accessories and configuration upgrades are expensive Superior 1080p webcam

4. Acer Swift 3 (AMD) If you are searching for a business laptop deal on a budget with a business laptop docking station, this model comes with great performance at a surprisingly low price. Boosting AMD hardware, this business laptop durability offers plenty of battery life that too in a lightweight design. It is designed with additional ports than other laptops including a USB Type-C, HDMI, and a USB-A. The flexible keyboard also seems great thanks to its silent satisfying keys, though it lacks in terms of brightness and colour availability in the display. Also, the model needs enhancement in its speakers, still, to look for performance within budget this is a good option for value. Specifications RAM Memory: 512 GB | Hard Disk: 512 GB

CPU Model: AMD Ryzen 7

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Colour: Silver

Weight: 2.7 pounds

Pros Cons Amazing battery life Lack of kick-in speakers and display Affordable

5. Asus Zenbook 13 OLED It is the best value model as an OLED business laptop that is AMD-equipped, offering an eye-catching 1080p OLED display. It also features an extended 15-hour battery life designed in a slim, lightweight package for less than a thousand bucks. Though it lacks efficiency in terms of speakers, and webcam quality, there is no headphone jack. However, you can consider these aspects as a stumbling block if you seriously need a zippy little handy laptop with a great screen that will work for you all day long. Specifications RAM Memory: 8 GB | Hard Disk: 512 GB

Colour: Pine Grey

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Display: 13.3-inch 1080p OLED

Weight: 2.5 pounds

Pros Cons Great performance No headphone jack Beautiful 1080p OLED display

6. Dell XPS 15 OLED This model comes with a nice big screen, and a slim and stylish body for its size offering great performance in the series. This new XPS 15 is enhanced better by integrating some smart design tweaks like a bigger keycap, a responsive touchpad around 60% larger than the recent generation and a 3.5K OLED touchscreen option ideal as a business laptop with a dedicated graphics card. If you can afford the extra cash, due to its upgraded components bundled with an OLED screen; this is worth your investment. It offers deep, inky blacks, and vibrant colours in display mandate by OLEDs along with high contrast ratios that flaunt when mounted in its eye-catching Infinity Edge design. Specifications RAM Memory: 16 GB | Hard Disk: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i7

Operating System: Windows 10

Colour Platinum: Silver

Display: 15.6 inches

Pros Cons Spacious and comfortable keyboard Low battery life The svelte chassis still looks great

7. Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 This model is the latest iteration of a 2-in-1 laptop product released by Samsung for professionals. It features an OLED-equipped ultraportable feature that converts into a tablet. Though the Windows 11 machine is large yet light in weight, it is designed with a gorgeous 16-inch AMOLED display, a 13th gen Intel Core CPU and a spacious keyboard. It is quick enough to tackle multiple open windows and the Samsung multi-control functionality enables a user to connect various Galaxy phones and tablets. Moreover, it is loaded with a slew of Samsung software where all the applications are effectively bloatware. On the contrary, it only lasts for under 12 hours of battery life, still, it is one of the highly recommended powerful, portable laptops in the market that pairs nicely with Samsung devices. Specifications RAM Memory: 16 GB | Hard Disk: 512 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Colour: Graphite

Screen Size: 39.6 Centimetres

Weight: 3.11 pounds

Pros Cons Extremely portable Samsung apps might be a bloatware Fetching ultra-thin design

8. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 It is a thin-and-light business laptop under 40000, specifically designed for optimal productivity and high-end efficiency. The model is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor which boasts a sleek 15.6-inch FHD display. The model has integrated TN technology to do work with entertainment. Featuring its body in a stylish arctic grey colour, it comes with a backlit keyboard quite easy for typing despite low-light conditions. IdeaPad Slim 3 has an in-built 512GB SSD and 8GB DDR-3200 RAM with ideal storage and makes multitasking fluent. Specifications: RAM: 8GB | Hard Disk: 512GB

Display: 15.6 inches screen

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Colour: Platinum Grey

Graphics Coprocessor: Intel UHD Graphics

Pros Cons Sleek and lightweight design Integrated graphics can be improved Rapid charge technology

9. HP Intel Business Laptop 250 G8 Core i5 This model is an all-new HP Intel 250 G8 business laptop designed with an incredible computing experience for work as well as to play. It has an integrated 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor to offer a smooth and flexible performance. Featuring a sleek grey colour body, 8GB DDR4 RAM along with a lightning-fast 512GB SSD, it gives easy and quick access to all the important files and applications. This model runs on a DOS operating system designed with a 15.6 inches screen for a comfortable entertainment experience. Specifications RAM Memory: 8 GB | Hard Disk: 512 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Display Type: LCD

Operating System: DOS

Pros Cons Fast storage with a 512GB SSD Lack of display resolution High processing power

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch Top-class mini-LED display Exceptional battery life Unmatched laptop power HP ZBook Firefly 15 G8 Top-notch input devices and speakers Thin and light design Available with 5G WWAN Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Well-implemented kickstand Superior 1080p webcam User-accessible SSD Acer Swift 3 (AMD) Affordable Amazing battery life Powerful performance Asus Zenbook 13 OLED Beautiful 1080p OLED display Great performance Reliable battery life Dell XPS 15 OLED Spacious and comfortable keyboard The svelte chassis still looks great 3.5K OLED display with pleasant contrasts Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Roomy keyboard and responsive touchpad Fetching ultra-thin design Gorgeous 15.6-inch AMOLED display Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rapid charge technology Sleek and lightweight design Multitasking is easier HP Intel Business Laptop 250 G8 Core i5 High processing power Fast storage with a 512GB SSD The professional sleek design look