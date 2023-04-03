Story Saved
Maximise your productivity: Top business laptops of 2023

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Apr 03, 2023 14:23 IST
Summary:

Find the top business laptop for your needs, from powerful processors to long battery life. HT has curated a list of best pick from 2023!

Business laptops come with great processing speed.

Picking a decent laptop might be a big decision for any business. The best business laptops should offer sustained power, reliable durability, good security, and ease of use while working in the office or from home. While listing the products, we considered models supporting IT management and deployment to safeguard logins, durable chassis, and quick keyboard functionalities.

We have researched dozens of business laptops with long battery life, business laptops with i7 processors and top-notch business laptop deals to never miss a chance to pick the best business laptop models with an ideal combination of comfort, performance, and battery life. As a result, our product list has accurate models based on fast performance, durability, lightweight design, proper specs, and strong display options, which every business person craves for.

These business laptop reviews portray the context of fingerprint sensors and IR cameras, along with high-end security chips necessary for any military-grade gadget. However, few of them even feature displays with built-in privacy filters, webcam sliders, or aspects needed with intense security consciousness.

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16.2 Inch

This power house model is designed with a refined and polished finish with top-notch performance. Incorporating the enhanced M2 Pro and M2 Max processors needed in abusiness laptop with SSD, Apple's MacBook Pro offers workstation-level power in a much more user-friendly design worth it for creative professionals.

This product comes with a top-class mini-LED display, premium configurations, 27-hour battery life, and perfect machine computing tasks anyone can easily perform. It is the most powerful laptop by the Apple brand to date, with a rare five stars and an Editors' Choice award.

Specifications

  • RAM Memory: 16 GB | Hard Disk: 512 GB
  • Weight: 2.16 Kg
  • Operating System: Mac OS
  • Display: Liquid Retina XDR display

Pros

Cons

Top-class mini-LED display

Expensive across the board

Exceptional battery life

 
cellpic
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M2 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU: 33.74 cm (16.2-inch), 16GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
5 (3)
5 (3)
269,900
Buy now

2. HP ZBook Firefly 15 G8

This laptop is referred to as the economy model, specifically for engineering students and other budget-conscious users opting for the mobile workstation family of HP. It is designed with 15 G8's lightweight body, impressive battery life, elegant 4K screen, and 5G broadband connectivity, making it a good pick for a business laptop with i7 processor.

The top CPU with only 4 rather than 6 or 8 cores can still handle all sorts of jobs, posing the independent software vendor (ISV) certifications for limited apps of its bigger mates. ZBook Firefly is the lowest-priced mobile workstation listed, striking with a swell balance of portability, affordability, and power for 2D and mild 3D design.

Specifications

  • RAM Memory: 16 GB | Hard Disk: 1 TB
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Pro
  • Colour: Gray
  • Resolution: 1080p

Pros

Cons

Thin and light design

Tops out with a quad-core processor

Top-notch input devices and speakers

 
cellpic 22% off
HP ZBOOK Firefly 15 G8 Mobile Workstation/Intel core i7-1165G7 15 G8 /1TB SSD/15.6  FHD Display(1920x1080)/16GB RAM DDR4 3200 Spill-Resistant KB/ Windows 10 Home/ 3 Year Warranty
22% off
149,980 192,900
Buy now

3. Microsoft Surface Pro 8

It is a 2-in-1 laptop + tablet combination product that is convertible with keyboards folding behind their screens. It is a genuine detachable tablet with removable keyboards suitable for handheld convenience having a 13-inch display and only 1.96 pounds in weight. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 has a best-in-class design, and the build quality is awesome.

This model has all the power of full-fledged laptops, though it comes with a premium price charged extra for the keyboard cover and stylus pen feature by Microsoft. Still, it is an ideal type good for sketching and annotating, available with a handy kickstand, smooth 1080p webcam, exceptional performance and a reliable business laptop with long battery life.

Specifications

  • RAM Memory: 8 GB | Hard Disk: 256 GB
  • Colour: Graphite
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Pros

Cons

Well-implemented kickstand

Accessories and configuration upgrades are expensive

Superior 1080p webcam

 
cellpic 20% off
Microsoft Surface Pro8-13/13cm (5 Inch) Touch Screen - Intel i5/8GB RAM /256 GB SSD SC English Window 11 Home Graphite, WiFi 6 for Ultra-Fast Bandwidth, Bluetooth (Black , Medium, 8PQ-00029)
3.6 (29)
3.6 (29)
20% off
102,990 127,999
Buy now

4. Acer Swift 3 (AMD)

If you are searching for a business laptop deal on a budget with a business laptop docking station, this model comes with great performance at a surprisingly low price. Boosting AMD hardware, this business laptop durability offers plenty of battery life that too in a lightweight design. It is designed with additional ports than other laptops including a USB Type-C, HDMI, and a USB-A.

The flexible keyboard also seems great thanks to its silent satisfying keys, though it lacks in terms of brightness and colour availability in the display. Also, the model needs enhancement in its speakers, still, to look for performance within budget this is a good option for value.

Specifications

  • RAM Memory: 512 GB | Hard Disk: 512 GB
  • CPU Model: AMD Ryzen 7
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Colour: Silver
  • Weight: 2.7 pounds

Pros

Cons

Amazing battery life

Lack of kick-in speakers and display

Affordable

 
cellpic 31% off
Acer Swift 3 Amd Ryzen 7 4700U Octacore 14 Inches Full-Hd-Ips Business Laptop (Radeon Graphics 8Gb Lpddr4 512Gb Nvme Ssd Wifi 6 Backlit Kb Fingerprintreader Windows 10 Home, 1.2020188Kg,Sf314-42-R9Yn)
4.4 (3,499)
4.4 (3,499)
31% off
89,821 130,240
Buy now

5. Asus Zenbook 13 OLED

It is the best value model as an OLED business laptop that is AMD-equipped, offering an eye-catching 1080p OLED display. It also features an extended 15-hour battery life designed in a slim, lightweight package for less than a thousand bucks. Though it lacks efficiency in terms of speakers, and webcam quality, there is no headphone jack. However, you can consider these aspects as a stumbling block if you seriously need a zippy little handy laptop with a great screen that will work for you all day long.

Specifications

  • RAM Memory: 8 GB | Hard Disk: 512 GB
  • Colour: Pine Grey
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Display: 13.3-inch 1080p OLED
  • Weight: 2.5 pounds

Pros

Cons

Great performance

No headphone jack

Beautiful 1080p OLED display

 
cellpic 25% off
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (2021), Intel Core i5-1135G7 11th Gen, 13.3-inch (33.78 cms) FHD OLED Touch 2-in-1 Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe Graphics/Office 2021/Windows 11/Grey/1.3 Kg), UX363EA-HP502WS
4 (13)
4 (13)
25% off
82,990 110,990
Buy now

6. Dell XPS 15 OLED

This model comes with a nice big screen, and a slim and stylish body for its size offering great performance in the series. This new XPS 15 is enhanced better by integrating some smart design tweaks like a bigger keycap, a responsive touchpad around 60% larger than the recent generation and a 3.5K OLED touchscreen option ideal as a business laptop with a dedicated graphics card.

If you can afford the extra cash, due to its upgraded components bundled with an OLED screen; this is worth your investment. It offers deep, inky blacks, and vibrant colours in display mandate by OLEDs along with high contrast ratios that flaunt when mounted in its eye-catching Infinity Edge design.

Specifications

  • RAM Memory: 16 GB | Hard Disk: 512 GB
  • CPU Model: Core i7
  • Operating System: Windows 10
  • Colour Platinum: Silver
  • Display: 15.6 inches

Pros

Cons

Spacious and comfortable keyboard

Low battery life

The svelte chassis still looks great

 
cellpic 33% off
Dell Xps 15 (2021) Intel I7-11800H Touch Screen Laptop/16Gb/512Gb Ssd/Nvidia Rtx 3050 Ti 4Gb Gddr6/Windows 10+Mso/15.6 Inches Uhd+ Ar 500 Nits/Backlit Kb+Fpr/Platinum Silver (Xps 9510, D560054Win9S)
1 (1)
1 (1)
33% off
260,000 390,000
Buy now

7. Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360

This model is the latest iteration of a 2-in-1 laptop product released by Samsung for professionals. It features an OLED-equipped ultraportable feature that converts into a tablet. Though the Windows 11 machine is large yet light in weight, it is designed with a gorgeous 16-inch AMOLED display, a 13th gen Intel Core CPU and a spacious keyboard. It is quick enough to tackle multiple open windows and the Samsung multi-control functionality enables a user to connect various Galaxy phones and tablets.

Moreover, it is loaded with a slew of Samsung software where all the applications are effectively bloatware. On the contrary, it only lasts for under 12 hours of battery life, still, it is one of the highly recommended powerful, portable laptops in the market that pairs nicely with Samsung devices.

Specifications

  • RAM Memory: 16 GB | Hard Disk: 512 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Colour: Graphite
  • Screen Size: 39.6 Centimetres
  • Weight: 3.11 pounds

Pros

Cons

Extremely portable

Samsung apps might be a bloatware

Fetching ultra-thin design

 
cellpic 20% off
Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Intel 13th Gen i7 EvoTM 39.6cm(15.6") Super Amoled 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop (16 GB/512GB SSD/Windows11/MS Office/Backlit KB/Fingerprint Sensor/Graphite/1.46Kg),NP750QFG-KA1IN
2 (7)
2 (7)
20% off
122,990 153,990
Buy now

8. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

It is a thin-and-light business laptop under 40000, specifically designed for optimal productivity and high-end efficiency. The model is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor which boasts a sleek 15.6-inch FHD display. The model has integrated TN technology to do work with entertainment.

Featuring its body in a stylish arctic grey colour, it comes with a backlit keyboard quite easy for typing despite low-light conditions. IdeaPad Slim 3 has an in-built 512GB SSD and 8GB DDR-3200 RAM with ideal storage and makes multitasking fluent.

Specifications:

  • RAM: 8GB | Hard Disk: 512GB
  • Display: 15.6 inches screen
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Colour: Platinum Grey
  • Graphics Coprocessor: Intel UHD Graphics

Pros

Cons

Sleek and lightweight design

Integrated graphics can be improved

Rapid charge technology

 
cellpic 45% off
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/2 Year Warranty/3 Month Game Pass/Platinum Grey/1.7Kg), 81X800LCIN
4 (118)
4 (118)
45% off
33,639 60,890
Buy now

9. HP Intel Business Laptop 250 G8 Core i5

This model is an all-new HP Intel 250 G8 business laptop designed with an incredible computing experience for work as well as to play. It has an integrated 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor to offer a smooth and flexible performance. Featuring a sleek grey colour body, 8GB DDR4 RAM along with a lightning-fast 512GB SSD, it gives easy and quick access to all the important files and applications. This model runs on a DOS operating system designed with a 15.6 inches screen for a comfortable entertainment experience.

Specifications

  • RAM Memory: 8 GB | Hard Disk: 512 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Display Type: LCD
  • Operating System: DOS

Pros

Cons

Fast storage with a 512GB SSD

Lack of display resolution

High processing power

 
cellpic 20% off
HP Intel Business Laptop 250 G8 Core i5 11th Gen 8GB RAM 512GB SSD DOS OS 15.6 inches Screen Grey Color 42V69PA
2.5 (2)
2.5 (2)
20% off
49,600 62,310
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Apple MacBook Pro 16-InchTop-class mini-LED displayExceptional battery lifeUnmatched laptop power
HP ZBook Firefly 15 G8Top-notch input devices and speakersThin and light designAvailable with 5G WWAN
Microsoft Surface Pro 8Well-implemented kickstandSuperior 1080p webcamUser-accessible SSD
Acer Swift 3 (AMD)AffordableAmazing battery lifePowerful performance
Asus Zenbook 13 OLEDBeautiful 1080p OLED displayGreat performanceReliable battery life
Dell XPS 15 OLEDSpacious and comfortable keyboardThe svelte chassis still looks great3.5K OLED display with pleasant contrasts
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360Roomy keyboard and responsive touchpadFetching ultra-thin designGorgeous 15.6-inch AMOLED display
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3Rapid charge technologySleek and lightweight designMultitasking is easier
HP Intel Business Laptop 250 G8 Core i5High processing powerFast storage with a 512GB SSDThe professional sleek design look

Best overall product

We recommend HP Intel Business Laptop 250 G8 as an ideal choice for current businesses as a business laptop security with a reliable business laptop docking station. This model has an integrated 8GB DDR4 RAM, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, with a lightning-fast 512GB SSD for enhanced performance.

Featuring a 15.6-inch screen display and sleek grey design boosts its demand adding a touch of professionalism. Moreover, you can use fused Intel graphics, a DOS operating system, and a long-lasting lithium-ion battery. This business laptop provides you with the best combination in terms of performance, durability, reliability, and style for any business professional.

Value for money

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 seems the best value-for-money business laptop compared to the list, designed with a standard 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, boasting 512GB SSD storage and 8GB DDR4-3200 RAM. This model gives you a top-notch performance recurring to its price range. Also, it comes with a sleek and lightweight design, a cool backlit keyboard, and a comparatively long battery life.

These features make it ideal for work and entertainment with a few pre-installed Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office software. Its overall specifications and capabilities make it an ideal choice for an affordable and high-end working computing device.

How to choose the best business laptop?

Performance- If you only need to handle emails or surf the web, use a mid-range CPU like a Core i5 or an AMD A10 or 4-8 GB RAM storage. If you want to tackle heavy-duty gaming, video editing, or high-end work, go for a Core i7 and 16 GB RAM storage.

Graphics- You rarely do serious gaming on business laptops; however, if you want to unwind with some high-level graphics interface, go with at least a Core i5 CPU and 8 GB RAM storage. For a more demanding work culture and stuff, determine the few best-performing laptops having sleek designs, good storage and business laptops with the dedicated graphics card.

Size: Check on the mobility of your requirement to pick a perfect business laptop. Machines/laptops, including Dell ThinkPad or HP ZBook Firefly can be used for their good screen resolution, light weighted systems, and great performance.

