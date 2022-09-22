Nokia mobile phones under 5,000: Our top picks

Nokia mobile phones under 5000: Our top picks alt-text: A photo of a person’s hand holding a Nokia feature phone
The Nokia corporation is still a global leader in mobile phone manufacturing, with users in more than 130 countries. In 2021, Nokia sold about 53.2 million devices, including 10.9 million smartphones and 42.3 million feature phones. Nokia produces some of the most fantastic feature phones even in 2021, which has helped them establish a strong foothold, occupying over 18% market share. With the assistance of this detailed guide, you can choose which Nokia phone is ideal for you to purchase according to your budget. Our suggestions are backed by in-depth research and analysis, including head-to-head comparisons and user reviews. We have listed the best Nokia mobile phones for under Rs. 5,000 to help you make an informed purchase.
1. Nokia 225 4G
Specifications:
• Support for 4G - clear call quality, seamless sharing, and multiplayer gaming
• Long-lasting battery life, signature sturdiness, backlight and brightness controls
• Premium design features – including a high-performance keypad, separate function keys, curved back, easy-grip edge and glossy, hard-coated colours
• A built-in camera, wireless FM radio and some games
• Battery: 1150 mAh
• Weight: 91g
• OS: Series 30+
• RAM: 64 MB
• Storage: 128 MB
• Support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact and lightweight design
|Does not feel sturdy
|Great user experience
|Small number pad
|4G support
|You cannot remove pre-installed apps
Specifications:
• Large 2.8" display with zoom UI and an easy-to-use interface
• 4G connectivity for crystal-clear voice with dual VoLTE
• Hours of talktime and weeks of standby time with a large battery
• Pre-loaded games, including the classic keypad mobile phone game - Snake
• Enjoy the all-new wireless FM radio
• Listen to music on the MP3 player and save your favourite songs on the built-in memory card slot
• Battery: 1450 mAh
• Weight: 79 grams
• OS: Series 30+
• RAM: 48 MB
• Storage: 128MB
• Display Type: TFT LCD
|Pros
|Cons
|4G support
|No front camera
|Expandable storage
|No whatsapp support
|Compact, lightweight design
|Low internal memory
Specifications:
• Dual SIM phone
• 22 hours of talk time
• 2 MP rear camera with LED flash
• Pre-loaded games, including the classic keypad mobile phone game 'Snake'
• FM Radio, MP3 player
• Battery: 1200 mAh
• Weight: 60 grams
• OS: Series 30+
• RAM: 8 MB
• Storage: 16MB
• Display Type: TFT
|Pros
|Cons
|A battery that lasts for weeks
|Supports only 2G networks
|Support for apps such as facebook and twitter
|No support for third-party applications
|No app tracking
|Poor camera results
Specifications:
• All-new redesigned Nokia keypad mobile, which is familiar and easy to use
• Rear camera with flash
• Pre-loaded games
• Classic keypad design and a premium finish
• High-quality coloured 2.8" curved window display with zoomed menus and the option of larger fonts.
• Battery: 1150 mAh
• Weight: 100 grams
• OS: Series 30+
• RAM: 8 MB
• Storage: 16 MB
|Pros
|Cons
|Reimagined design
|Poor results from the rear camera
|Long-lasting battery
|Somewhat overpriced
|Rear camera with led flash
|
Specifications:
• 2G support
• MP3 player, wireless FM radio, dedicated music buttons, and powerful dual front-facing speakers.
• 1200 mAh battery delivers you up to 22 days (Dual SIM) standby time from a single charge
• Support for Bluetooth: 3.0
• Excellent durability and a timeless design
• Elegant and clean numeric keypad, 5-way navigation delivers easy to use interface
• Clear, 2.4-Inch curved display
• Battery: 1200 mAh
• Weight: 71 grams
• OS: Series 30+
• RAM: 8 MB
• Storage: 16MB
• Display Type: TFT LCD
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent battery life
|No support for Wi-Fi, 4G, or even 2G cellular
|Solid build and new, improved design
|Limited application support
|Great audio output
|Poor camera quality
Specifications:
• Redesigned Nokia feature phone
• Rear camera with flash
• High-quality coloured 2.8" curved window display with zoomed menus and the option of larger fonts.
• Pre-loaded games
• Non-stop entertainment with wireless FM radio and long-lasting battery
• Battery: 1150 mAh
• Weight: 100 grams
• OS: Series 30+
• RAM: 8 MB
• Storage: 16 MB
• Display Type: TFT LCD
|Pros
|Cons
|Solid battery life
|No support for Wi-Fi, 4G, or even 2G cellular
|Revamped design
|Limited application support
|Great audio output
|Poor results from the rear camera
bSpecifications:
• Support for 4G - clear call quality, seamless sharing, and multiplayer gaming
• No hybrid sim slot
• Long-lasting battery life and knock-proof durability
• Pre-loaded games
• Easy-grip edge and a curved back for a comfortable design
• Battery: 1150 mAh
• Weight: 90 grams
• OS: Series 30+
• RAM: 64 MB
• Storage: 128 MB
• Support for Wi-Fi and bluetooth
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact and lightweight design
|Battery life drops on adding a second SIM
|Expandable memory
|Room for improvement in OS
|Dual sim capability
|Build quality
Specifications:
• HD voice calls with 4G VoLTE
• Long-lasting battery life, signature sturdiness, backlight and brightness controls
• Classic Nokia quality, sleek new design
• Camera
• Torch
• Internet access
• Battery: 1020 mAh
• Weight: 98 grams
• OS: Series 30+
• RAM: 48 MB
• Storage: 128 MB
|Pros
|Cons
|Support for 4G connectivity
|The screen size is too small
|Decent keypad quality
|Low display resolution
|Good build quality
|Poor camera quality
Specifications:
• Dual SIM
• 1.77-inch (4.49 cm) display
• 14 hours talk time, 18.5 days standby time on a single charge
• The rear camera, FM radio, music player, Play ime: 27 hours
• Expandable storage up to 32GB
• Battery: 800 mAh
• Weight: 75 grams
• OS: Series 30+
• Storage: 4 MB
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual-SIM capabilities
|Low memory
|Various camera modes
|Horrendous camera performance
|Lightweight design
|Poor display resolution
Best three features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Nokia 225 4G
|4G support
|1150 mAh battery
|128 MB internal memory
|Nokia 8210 4G
|4G support
|1450 mAh battery
|128 MB internal memory
|Nokia 3310
|TFT display
|1200 mAh battery
|16 MB internal memory
|Nokia 6310 TA-1400 DS
|TFT LCD
|1150 mAh battery
|16 MB internal memory
|Nokia 5310
|TFT LCD
|1200 mAh battery
|16 MB internal memory
|Nokia 6310
|TFT LCD
|1150 mAh battery
|16 MB internal memory
|Nokia 215 4G
|4G support
|1150 mAh battery
|128 MB internal memory
|Nokia 110 4G
|4G support
|1020 mAh battery
|128 MB internal memory
|Nokia 110
|800 mAh battery
|Expandable storage up to 32GB
|4 MB internal memory
Best Value for Money - Nokia 110 4G
The best value-for-money phone on our list is the Nokia 110 4G. Priced at ₹2,799, this phone has a sleek and stylish design with HD voice calls with 4G VoLTE, a 1020 mAh battery, and a memory storage capacity of 128 MB.
Best Overall - Nokia 225 4G
The best overall phone on our list is the Nokia 225 4G. Priced at ₹4,199, it has a built-in camera, wireless FM radio, and various games, including the classic Snake game.
How to find the perfect Nokia mobile phones for under ₹5,000
Choosing the best mobile phone for your needs requires some careful consideration. It's important to think about the specific ways in which you put your phone to use.
Things to consider:
• Cost: When comparing new prices, even the best basic phone costs significantly less than the least expensive smartphone. From the get-go, that's a major distinction. You can buy some feature phones for less than Rs. 2,000. Even more commonly, you can find feature phones for significantly less. The price difference between smartphones and basic phones is expanding year after year, arguably the most appealing feature of any basic phone.
• Battery life: Feature phones have the best battery life. Specifications for some inexpensive phones reveal an impressively long standby time of more than 500 hours. Users have reported that they can go weeks between charges. That's like nirvana for someone who needs much juice from each charge.
• Durability: The industry for smartphone repair is worth billions of dollars globally. Smartphones have highly sensitive sensors and are the product of incredibly complicated design. In addition, at least half of their bodies are shielded by massive glass displays. There is plenty that isn't meant to be disassembled by the buyer. It ensures that the phone is durable.
Products Price List
|Product
|Price
|Nokia 225 4G
|Rs. 4,199
|Nokia 8210 4G
|Rs. 3,849
|Nokia 3310
|Rs. 3,899
|Nokia 6310 TA-1400 DS
|Rs. 3,299
|Nokia 5310
|Rs. 3,349
|Nokia 6310
|Rs. 3,299
|Nokia 215 4G
|Rs. 3,249
|Nokia 110 4G
|Rs. 2,799
|Nokia 110
|Rs. 1,825
|Nokia 105 Plus TA-1456 DS
|Rs. 1,399
