Nokia mobile phones under 5,000: Our top picks

The Nokia corporation is still a global leader in mobile phone manufacturing, with users in more than 130 countries. In 2021, Nokia sold about 53.2 million devices, including 10.9 million smartphones and 42.3 million feature phones. Nokia produces some of the most fantastic feature phones even in 2021, which has helped them establish a strong foothold, occupying over 18% market share. With the assistance of this detailed guide, you can choose which Nokia phone is ideal for you to purchase according to your budget. Our suggestions are backed by in-depth research and analysis, including head-to-head comparisons and user reviews. We have listed the best Nokia mobile phones for under Rs. 5,000 to help you make an informed purchase.

Best Value for Money - Nokia 110 4G

The best value-for-money phone on our list is the Nokia 110 4G. Priced at ₹2,799, this phone has a sleek and stylish design with HD voice calls with 4G VoLTE, a 1020 mAh battery, and a memory storage capacity of 128 MB.

Best Overall - Nokia 225 4G

The best overall phone on our list is the Nokia 225 4G. Priced at ₹4,199, it has a built-in camera, wireless FM radio, and various games, including the classic Snake game.

How to find the perfect Nokia mobile phones for under ₹5,000

Choosing the best mobile phone for your needs requires some careful consideration. It's important to think about the specific ways in which you put your phone to use.

Things to consider:

• Cost: When comparing new prices, even the best basic phone costs significantly less than the least expensive smartphone. From the get-go, that's a major distinction. You can buy some feature phones for less than Rs. 2,000. Even more commonly, you can find feature phones for significantly less. The price difference between smartphones and basic phones is expanding year after year, arguably the most appealing feature of any basic phone.

• Battery life: Feature phones have the best battery life. Specifications for some inexpensive phones reveal an impressively long standby time of more than 500 hours. Users have reported that they can go weeks between charges. That's like nirvana for someone who needs much juice from each charge.

• Durability: The industry for smartphone repair is worth billions of dollars globally. Smartphones have highly sensitive sensors and are the product of incredibly complicated design. In addition, at least half of their bodies are shielded by massive glass displays. There is plenty that isn't meant to be disassembled by the buyer. It ensures that the phone is durable.

