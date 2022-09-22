Story Saved
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Nokia mobile phones under 5,000: Our top picks

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 22, 2022 21:59 IST
While many believe that Nokia has had a sharp decline in popularity, the brand still sells tens of millions of mobile phones yearly. In addition to a compact design and reliable build quality, Nokia also produces phones that users fall in love with. With this exclusive guide, you will learn everything you need to know if you are in the market looking for a Nokia mobile phone under 5,000.

Nokia mobile phones under 5000: Our top picks alt-text: A photo of a person’s hand holding a Nokia feature phone

The Nokia corporation is still a global leader in mobile phone manufacturing, with users in more than 130 countries. In 2021, Nokia sold about 53.2 million devices, including 10.9 million smartphones and 42.3 million feature phones. Nokia produces some of the most fantastic feature phones even in 2021, which has helped them establish a strong foothold, occupying over 18% market share. With the assistance of this detailed guide, you can choose which Nokia phone is ideal for you to purchase according to your budget. Our suggestions are backed by in-depth research and analysis, including head-to-head comparisons and user reviews. We have listed the best Nokia mobile phones for under Rs. 5,000 to help you make an informed purchase.

1. Nokia 225 4G

Specifications:

• Support for 4G - clear call quality, seamless sharing, and multiplayer gaming

• Long-lasting battery life, signature sturdiness, backlight and brightness controls

• Premium design features – including a high-performance keypad, separate function keys, curved back, easy-grip edge and glossy, hard-coated colours

• A built-in camera, wireless FM radio and some games

• Battery: 1150 mAh

• Weight: 91g

• OS: Series 30+

• RAM: 64 MB

• Storage: 128 MB

• Support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

ProsCons
Compact and lightweight designDoes not feel sturdy
Great user experienceSmall number pad
4G supportYou cannot remove pre-installed apps
Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM Feature Phone with Long Battery Life, Camera, Multiplayer Games, and Premium Finish – Metallic Sand Colour
15% off 3,749 4,399
Buy now

2. Nokia 8210 4G

Specifications:

• Large 2.8" display with zoom UI and an easy-to-use interface

• 4G connectivity for crystal-clear voice with dual VoLTE

• Hours of talktime and weeks of standby time with a large battery

• Pre-loaded games, including the classic keypad mobile phone game - Snake

• Enjoy the all-new wireless FM radio

• Listen to music on the MP3 player and save your favourite songs on the built-in memory card slot

• Battery: 1450 mAh

• Weight: 79 grams

• OS: Series 30+

• RAM: 48 MB

• Storage: 128MB

• Display Type: TFT LCD

ProsCons
4G supportNo front camera
Expandable storageNo whatsapp support
Compact, lightweight designLow internal memory
Nokia 8210 4G Volte keypad Phone with Dual SIM, Big Display, inbuilt MP3 Player & Wireless FM Radio | Blue
27% off 3,848 5,299
Buy now

3. Nokia 3310

Specifications:

• Dual SIM phone

• 22 hours of talk time

• 2 MP rear camera with LED flash

• Pre-loaded games, including the classic keypad mobile phone game 'Snake'

• FM Radio, MP3 player

• Battery: 1200 mAh

• Weight: 60 grams

• OS: Series 30+

• RAM: 8 MB

• Storage: 16MB

• Display Type: TFT

ProsCons
A battery that lasts for weeksSupports only 2G networks
Support for apps such as facebook and twitterNo support for third-party applications
No app trackingPoor camera results
Nokia 3310 Dual SIM Feature Phone with MP3 Player, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera, Dark Blue
17% off 3,799 4,599
Buy now

4. Nokia 6310 TA-1400 DS

Specifications:

• All-new redesigned Nokia keypad mobile, which is familiar and easy to use

• Rear camera with flash

• Pre-loaded games

• Classic keypad design and a premium finish

• High-quality coloured 2.8" curved window display with zoomed menus and the option of larger fonts.

• Battery: 1150 mAh

• Weight: 100 grams

• OS: Series 30+

• RAM: 8 MB

• Storage: 16 MB

ProsCons
Reimagined designPoor results from the rear camera
Long-lasting battery Somewhat overpriced
Rear camera with led flash 
Nokia 6310 TA-1400 DS in Green
24% off 3,399 4,499
Buy now

5. Nokia 5310

Specifications:

• 2G support

• MP3 player, wireless FM radio, dedicated music buttons, and powerful dual front-facing speakers.

• 1200 mAh battery delivers you up to 22 days (Dual SIM) standby time from a single charge

• Support for Bluetooth: 3.0

• Excellent durability and a timeless design

• Elegant and clean numeric keypad, 5-way navigation delivers easy to use interface

• Clear, 2.4-Inch curved display

• Battery: 1200 mAh

• Weight: 71 grams

• OS: Series 30+

• RAM: 8 MB

• Storage: 16MB

• Display Type: TFT LCD

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeNo support for Wi-Fi, 4G, or even 2G cellular
Solid build and new, improved designLimited application support
Great audio outputPoor camera quality
Nokia 5310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with MP3 Player, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera with Flash | White/Red
16% off 3,349 3,999
Buy now

6. Nokia 6310

Specifications:

• Redesigned Nokia feature phone

• Rear camera with flash

• High-quality coloured 2.8" curved window display with zoomed menus and the option of larger fonts.

• Pre-loaded games

• Non-stop entertainment with wireless FM radio and long-lasting battery

• Battery: 1150 mAh

• Weight: 100 grams

• OS: Series 30+

• RAM: 8 MB

• Storage: 16 MB

• Display Type: TFT LCD

ProsCons
Solid battery lifeNo support for Wi-Fi, 4G, or even 2G cellular
Revamped designLimited application support
Great audio outputPoor results from the rear camera
Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with a 2.8” Screen, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera with Flash | Yellow
24% off 3,399 4,499
Buy now

7. Nokia 215 4G

bSpecifications:

• Support for 4G - clear call quality, seamless sharing, and multiplayer gaming

• No hybrid sim slot

• Long-lasting battery life and knock-proof durability

• Pre-loaded games

• Easy-grip edge and a curved back for a comfortable design

• Battery: 1150 mAh

• Weight: 90 grams

• OS: Series 30+

• RAM: 64 MB

• Storage: 128 MB

• Support for Wi-Fi and bluetooth

ProsCons
Compact and lightweight designBattery life drops on adding a second SIM
Expandable memoryRoom for improvement in OS
Dual sim capabilityBuild quality
Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM 4G Phone with Long Battery Life, Multiplayer Games, Wireless FM Radio and Durable Ergonomic Design – Cyan Green_124.7 x 51.0 x 13.7 mm
14% off 3,249 3,799
Buy now

8. Nokia 110 4G

Specifications:

• HD voice calls with 4G VoLTE

• Long-lasting battery life, signature sturdiness, backlight and brightness controls

• Classic Nokia quality, sleek new design

• Camera

• Torch

• Internet access

• Battery: 1020 mAh

• Weight: 98 grams

• OS: Series 30+

• RAM: 48 MB

• Storage: 128 MB

ProsCons
Support for 4G connectivityThe screen size is too small
Decent keypad qualityLow display resolution
Good build qualityPoor camera quality
Nokia 110 4G with Volte HD Calls, Up to 32GB External Memory, FM Radio (Wired & Wireless Dual Mode), Games, Torch | Charcoal (Nokia 110 DS-4G)
20% off 2,799 3,499
Buy now

9. Nokia 110

Specifications:

• Dual SIM

• 1.77-inch (4.49 cm) display

• 14 hours talk time, 18.5 days standby time on a single charge

• The rear camera, FM radio, music player, Play ime: 27 hours

• Expandable storage up to 32GB

• Battery: 800 mAh

• Weight: 75 grams

• OS: Series 30+

• Storage: 4 MB

ProsCons
Dual-SIM capabilitiesLow memory
Various camera modesHorrendous camera performance
Lightweight designPoor display resolution
Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black)
14% off 1,798 2,099
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Nokia 225 4G 4G support1150 mAh battery128 MB internal memory
Nokia 8210 4G4G support1450 mAh battery128 MB internal memory
Nokia 3310TFT display1200 mAh battery16 MB internal memory
Nokia 6310 TA-1400 DSTFT LCD1150 mAh battery16 MB internal memory
Nokia 5310 TFT LCD1200 mAh battery16 MB internal memory
Nokia 6310 TFT LCD1150 mAh battery16 MB internal memory
Nokia 215 4G4G support1150 mAh battery128 MB internal memory
Nokia 110 4G 4G support1020 mAh battery128 MB internal memory
Nokia 110800 mAh batteryExpandable storage up to 32GB4 MB internal memory

Best Value for Money - Nokia 110 4G

The best value-for-money phone on our list is the Nokia 110 4G. Priced at 2,799, this phone has a sleek and stylish design with HD voice calls with 4G VoLTE, a 1020 mAh battery, and a memory storage capacity of 128 MB.

Best Overall - Nokia 225 4G

The best overall phone on our list is the Nokia 225 4G. Priced at 4,199, it has a built-in camera, wireless FM radio, and various games, including the classic Snake game.

How to find the perfect Nokia mobile phones for under 5,000

Choosing the best mobile phone for your needs requires some careful consideration. It's important to think about the specific ways in which you put your phone to use.

Things to consider:

• Cost: When comparing new prices, even the best basic phone costs significantly less than the least expensive smartphone. From the get-go, that's a major distinction. You can buy some feature phones for less than Rs. 2,000. Even more commonly, you can find feature phones for significantly less. The price difference between smartphones and basic phones is expanding year after year, arguably the most appealing feature of any basic phone.

• Battery life: Feature phones have the best battery life. Specifications for some inexpensive phones reveal an impressively long standby time of more than 500 hours. Users have reported that they can go weeks between charges. That's like nirvana for someone who needs much juice from each charge.

• Durability: The industry for smartphone repair is worth billions of dollars globally. Smartphones have highly sensitive sensors and are the product of incredibly complicated design. In addition, at least half of their bodies are shielded by massive glass displays. There is plenty that isn't meant to be disassembled by the buyer. It ensures that the phone is durable.

Products Price List

ProductPrice
Nokia 225 4G Rs. 4,199
Nokia 8210 4GRs. 3,849
Nokia 3310Rs. 3,899
Nokia 6310 TA-1400 DSRs. 3,299
Nokia 5310 Rs. 3,349
Nokia 6310 Rs. 3,299
Nokia 215 4GRs. 3,249
Nokia 110 4GRs. 2,799
Nokia 110Rs. 1,825
Nokia 105 Plus TA-1456 DSRs. 1,399

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Nokia mobile phones under 5,000: Our top picks

