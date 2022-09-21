POCO 5000mAh battery phones: top buying options

POCO smartphones

The Poco brand is a member of the Xiaomi family and provides a unique product experience. The most recent Poco phones are top-of-the-line gadgets that are more reasonably priced. While running the same MIUI OS as other Xiaomi products, Poco phones offer premium hardware at a competitive price. The Poco now comes in three different series: the Poco X, Poco M, and Poco C. Find a phone that fits the way you live, with smartphone features and quality design, at a price you'll love. 1. Mi Poco M2 This phone comes in a slate blue color with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The camera is 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP, and the front camera is 8MP. This device has a 16.59 cm Full HD display along with a 5000 mAh battery. In addition, it comes with many attractive features for ₹10,492. With a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and 6GB of RAM, this phone efficiently supports seamless multitasking, loads apps, and processes tasks. The Poco M2 has excellent build quality, a clear display, performance that can handle anything you can throw at it, and a battery that can last the entire day. Specifications: Brand: MI

MI Cellular technology: 4G, 2G

4G, 2G OS : Android 10.0

: Android 10.0 Memory storage capacity: 64 GB

64 GB Screen size: 6.53 Inches

Pros Cons Performance Display Camera quality Battery backup Budget-friendly

2. Poco M3 Pro 5G The device has a dark black color and has an Elegant SwitchBlade Design, a Dimensity 700 Processor, a 5000mAh Better Battery, a 48MP Triple Camera, Dual Sim 5G, a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90 Hz Display, 64GB Storage, and 4GB RAM. In addition, as per its features, it is budget-friendly and comes for only ₹13,699. Other tools such as slow-motion, night mode, timed burst, and others can help you improve your photographic skills. Specifications: Brand: Generic

Generic Model number: Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco M3 Pro 5G Device interface - primary: touchscreen

touchscreen Cellular technology: 5G

5G OS: Android 11

Pros Cons Battery life Camera quality Budget-friendly User friendly

3. Poco M4 Pro 5G This device comes in cool blue color with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Along with this, it comes with 50MP + 8MP and 16MP Front Camera and a 16.76 cm Full HD display. For the longest possible battery life, the smart display changes between refresh rates based on usage. The display also offers a DCI P3 color spectrum for an excellent viewing experience. With its enormous 5000 mAh battery, this phone can operate for up to two days on a single charge. Additionally, it boasts a 33 W quick charging interface with MMT technology that enables you to fully charge your phone in under 60 minutes without it overheating. Specifications: Brand: POCO

POCO Model number: Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G Cellular technology: 5G

5G OS: Android 11

Android 11 Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

Pros Cons Looks LCD Display Storage Battery life

4. Poco C31 This phone comes in royal blue color and has 64 GB of storage space and 4GB of RAM. It has 13MP + 2MP + 2MP and 5MP front camera. Along with this, it has a MediaTek Helio G35 Processor and 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery. The smartphone's native MIUI 12 skin is applied on top of the Android v10 operating system. Additionally, it features a fingerprint scanner located on the back and allows face unlocks. Specifications: Brand: Poco

Poco Model number: C31

C31 Network service provider: Alltel Cellular

Alltel Cellular Cellular technology: LTE

LTE OS: Android 10.0

Pros Cons Battery life Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Budget-friendly Performance Rear-mounted fingerprint reader

5. Redmi Poco C3 This phone comes in an Arctic Blue color and has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It has 5000 mAh Battery and 13MP + 2MP + 2MP and 5MP Front Camera. The Poco C3, which has 2 GB RAM and a Mediatek Helio G35 processor, provides more processing capability for playing visually demanding games or switching between apps on your phone. The Poco C3 offers a wide range of connectivity options in terms of accessibility capabilities because it runs an OS that is covered with customization possibilities. Specifications: Brand: Redmi

Redmi Model Number: Poco C3

Poco C3 Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Unlocked for All Carriers Cellular Technology : GSM

: GSM OS: Android

Pros Cons Battery life Camera quality Charging speed No heating issues Lightweight

6. MI Poco M2 Pro This device comes in green and greener color combinations with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP and 16 MP front camera. Along with this, it has a 5000 mAh battery. This phone efficiently takes care of tasks, loads apps swiftly, and ensures smooth multitasking. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 4GB of RAM, you can easily switch between tasks and enjoy multiple things at the same time. Specifications: Brand: MI

MI Cellular Technology: LTE

LTE OS: Android

Android Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

64 GB Screen Size: 6.67 Inches

Pros Cons Performance Reiterative design Camera quality Unique colour Fast Charging

Best 3 Features For You

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Mi Poco M2 5000 mAh Battery 64GB storage Good battery quality Poco M3 Pro 5G 5G 48MP Triple Camera 6.5 Inch FHD Poco M4 5G 50MP + 8MP 128GB Storage 5000 mAh Battery Poco C31 13MP + 2MP + 2MP 64GB storage G35 Processor Redmi Poco C3 Lightweight 32GB storage Long battery life Mi Poco M2 Pro 48MP plus 16 MP front camera Unique colour Turbocharging

Best value for money Poco C31 is the best budget phone. It has 64GB storage with great charging speed. According to user reviews, it offers a lot of value for money since it does not have any heating issues. It is lightweight, with a good design and in this range, it is the best option. It has a good battery package and makes the ideal gift for friends and family with a minimum budget. Best Overall Poco M4 Pro 5G is the best overall Poco 5000mAh battery phone. It has many quality features, such as a fast fingerprint scanner and an excellent camera with 50MP+8MP and 16MP front cameras. This has a great battery life and stunning turbocharging. It has great internal and external storage of 128GB storage and 6 GB RAM which is a big strength of it. Overall it is the ultimate choice to choose. M4 Pro 5G is a budget-friendly phone because it has 128GB of storage and charges quickly without overheating. Many people have given it positive reviews and say that it is a great value for money. It is lightweight and easy to use, with no heating issues even when charging it quickly. How to Find the Perfect Poco Phone When it comes to shopping for a new mobile phone, there are so many options that it can be overwhelming. There are different brands, different models, and different processors, each with its own set of positive and negative aspects. The first step to getting the right phone is figuring out what you want from it and how much you're willing to spend. Once you've mastered that, it's time to get serious about shopping. To begin with, create a list of all your needs and wants in the phone you want to buy—every specification is important, so don't focus on one over another until you've looked over the whole list. Then, check out your options and do some research. A good place to start is Amazon; they have just about every brand you can think of and pretty much any model as well. The filters on Amazon make it easy to find exactly what you're looking for. Once you've found a product that looks like a good fit for your needs, compare prices from different models. You can also check the discounts and choose the most suitable one. Products Price List in Table

S.No. Mobile phone Price 1. Mi Poco M2 ₹ 10,494 2. Poco M3 Pro 5G ₹ 13,699 3. Poco M4 Pro 5G ₹ 13,490 4. Poco C31 ₹ 9,069 5. Redmi Poco C3 ₹ 8,280 6. MI Poco M2 Pro ₹ 13,790