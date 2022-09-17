Buy the perfect Samsung phone for your needs today!

Samsung is a South Korean company that manufactures some of the most popular smartphones. These include phones with 2GB RAM. If you are in the market looking for a new cell phone and want to buy from a reliable brand, you should consider buying a model in the Samsung 2GB internal memory mobile phones series. These phones are known for their high quality and long-lasting battery life. Users can also look forward to easy access to apps and games with their sizeable internal memory storage space. Check out our list of Samsung 2GB internal memory mobile phones. 1. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core smartphone was introduced in India in November 2021. The phone has a touchscreen display that measures 6.5 inches. The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core's octa-core processor drives the device. It has 2GB RAM installed. A 5000 mAh battery powers the Android-powered Samsung Galaxy A03 Core. As for the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has an 8-megapixel camera on the back with an autofocus feature and an f/2.0 aperture. It also has only one front camera with a 5-megapixel sensor and an f/2.2 aperture for selfies. The 32GB internal storage of the Android-based Samsung Galaxy A03 Core may be increased with an external microSD card. This dual-SIM phone can take both a Nano-SIM and microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core's dimensions are 164.20 x 75.90 x 9.10mm. It is available in black and blue colours. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Micro-USB are the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core's connectivity options. The phone has an accelerometer, a light sensor for ambient light, and a proximity sensor. Specifications: Model number - ‎Galaxy A03 Core

Pros Cons Voice over VoLTE No fingerprint sensor Storage No fast charging 3.5 mm audio jack

2. Samsung Galaxy M02 The Samsung Galaxy M02 smartphone was introduced in February 2021. The phone has a touchscreen display that measures 6.5 inches. The Samsung Galaxy M02 is equipped with a MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor. It has options of both 2GB and 3GB RAM. A 5000 mAh battery powers the Samsung Galaxy M02, which has the Android 10 operating system. The Samsung Galaxy M02 has two cameras on the back: a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The back camera has autofocus. The phone also has one front camera with a 5-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. The Samsung Galaxy M02 has 32GB of internal storage that can be increased via an external microSD card up to 1 TB. The phone runs One UI and is based on Android 10. It is a dual-SIM phone, with an arrangement for Nano-SIM cards. It was introduced in shades of blue, black, grey, and red. The Samsung Galaxy M02 has Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G connectivity options. The phone has an accelerometer, among other sensors. Specifications: Model number - SM-M022GZABINS

SM-M022GZABINS CPU - MediaTek MT6739

- MediaTek MT6739 Colour - Grey

- Grey Storage - 32GB

- 32GB Camera - 13 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear, 5 MP front

13 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear, 5 MP front OS - ‎Android v10 (Q)

- ‎Android v10 (Q) RAM - 2GB

- 2GB Batteries - 5000 mAh lithium Ion battery

5000 mAh lithium Ion battery Screen size - 6.5 inches PLS TFT LCD

Pros Cons Big screen with HD+ resolution micro-USB port for charging 32GB storage No fingerprint sensor Dual rear camera

3. Samsung Galaxy A10s The Samsung Galaxy A10s smartphone was introduced in August 2019. The phone has a touchscreen display sized 6.20-inch with a 720x1520-pixel resolution. The Samsung Galaxy A10s has an octa-core 1.5GHz processor. It has 2GB RAM installed. The phone has a 4000 mAh battery and runs Android 9 Pie. The Samsung Galaxy A10s has two cameras on the back. The 13-megapixel camera has an aperture of f/1.8 primary camera. In addition, there is a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an aperture of f/2.4. The arrangement for the back camera has autofocus. It has an f/2.0 aperture 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies. The Samsung Galaxy A10s has 32GB of internal storage and supports microSD cards with a maximum capacity of 512GB. It runs One UI. It houses dual Nano-SIM. The Samsung Galaxy A10s weighs 168 grams and has dimensions of 156.90 x 7.80 x 75.80 mm. It was introduced in green, blue, black, and red shades. The Samsung Galaxy A10s has Wi-Fi, GPS, 3G, and 4G connectivity options with 40 band support. The phone has an accelerometer and a fingerprint reader and can be unlocked with the help of face recognition. Specifications: Model Number - SM-A107FZKDINS

- SM-A107FZKDINS CPU - MediaTek Helio P22

- MediaTek Helio P22 Colour - Black

- Black Storage - 32GB

- 32GB Camera - 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear, 8 MP front

- 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear, 8 MP front OS - Android v9.0 (Pie)

- Android v9.0 (Pie) RAM - 2GB

- 2GB Batteries - 4000 mAh li-Ion battery

- 4000 mAh li-Ion battery Screen Size - 6.2 inches PLS TFT LCD

Pros Cons Big screen with HD+ resolution Battery backup Good front camera No fast charging Infrared support Old OS

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy A03 Core 5000 mAh lithium Ion battery 6.5 inches (16.51 cms) 8 MP rear + 5 MP front Samsung Galaxy M02 5000 mAh lithium Ion battery 6.5 inches PLS TFT LCD 6.2 inches PLS TFT LCD Samsung Galaxy A10s 4000 mAh li-Ion battery 13 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear, 5 MP front 13 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear, 8 MP front

Best value for money TheSamsung Galaxy A10s is the best value-for-money phone among the Samsung 2GB internal memory mobile phonesfeatured on our listand iscurrently available for ₹10,790 in India. Featuring a 15.79 cm (6.2) HD+ Infinity-V display and a 13MP + 2MP (depth) dual camera set-up, this mobile phone is designed for immersive screen sizes and taking remarkable pictures and videos. Considering the low price point, it has a respectable number of features, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to buy a new Samsung smartphone. Best overall TheSamsung Galaxy M02 is one of the best Samsung 2GB internal memory mobile phonesin India. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution and runs on the Android 10-based Samsung One UI version. It comes powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, which is further expandable and features dual rear cameras, 13 MP and 2 MP camera at the back, with a 5 MP camera at the front. The phone has a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which is built-in and can be charged through the micro USB 2.0 port. Therefore, this phone is the right choice because many customers have given it a favourable review on Amazon India. Even though there are no expensive price tags, it still has decent features at just ₹8,999. How to Find the Perfect Samsung Phone? Start by determining what features you want and how much you are willing to spend. Then you will be in a position to compare the different models. Make a list of all the features you need and want in a phone, then rank them to determine which are most important to you. Next, you will have to research the various options out there. You may start on Amazon. With Amazon filters, they have almost every model or brand imaginable. After you find a product that looks like the right fit for your needs, compare prices from different models and look for discounts. Choose the option that best suits your needs. If price is important to you, but the phone does not have the features you want, then keep shopping. If budget is not an issue and features are most important to you, then purchase one of the Samsung 2GB internal memory mobile phones. Products price list

S.No. Mobile phone Price 1. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core ₹ 8,750 2. Samsung Galaxy M02 ₹ 8,999 3. Samsung Galaxy A10s ₹ 10,790