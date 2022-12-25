Story Saved
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022
The top ten android TVs as per customer satisfaction

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 25, 2022 20:17 IST
Summary:

This article lists the top ten android TVs available in the market that have been approved by hundreds of customers.

product info
Top ten android TVs

The television has to be one of the best innovations of mankind and today, there must not be a single household without a television. It has become an integral part of a household. From having movie nights, game nights or binging on your favourite TV shows- it certainly gives you all. The simple television has witnessed a massive evolution and it is safe to say that modern day Televisions are a combination of a smart phone, a computer and a television rolled into one. If you are on the lookout for a new television set, let us take a look at the ten best android televisions available in the market-

Product Details

1. Sony Bravia 80cm HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

This TV has a full HD display with Dolby sound that makes your viewing experience remarkable. Sony is a trusted brand and its Bravia range has some truly great TVs which are also compatible with many OTT platforms and the android operating System makes the interface much easier and comprehensible.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black
  • Brand: Sony
  • Operating system: Android
  • Product dimensions- 32 inches/ 73 X 43.7 X 7.5 cm
  • Connectivity- 3 HDMI ports for set up boxes, 2 USB ports for hard drives and other devices, Wi-Fi
  • Sound: 20 watts output/ Dolby audio
  • Display: X reality pro/ HDR/ Live Colour Display/ Motionflow XR100
  • Warranty: 1 year from the date of purchase.
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 LED TV, warranty card, AC adapter, AC power cord, Remote Control, table top stand, user manual, 2 AAA batteries
  • Internet services supported: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama and Hotstar
  • Weight: 4 kg 800 gms
ProsCons
  • Backed with the most reliable Sony Customer support
  • Has a bezel design which some people might not prefer due to aesthetic reasons. 
  • Compatible to amazon alexa for easy remote access
 
cellpic
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV KD-32W820 (Black) (2021 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
Check Price on Amazon

2. MI 125.7 cm 5X series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV

An ultra HD screen with voice assistant and remote access for a seamless viewing experience- the MI 5X series is another top pick among customers. This android TV will give you a cinematic experience that feels personal yet attain global standards in terms of its performance.

Specifications

  • Colour: Grey
  • Brand: MI
  • Operating system: Android
  • Product dimensions- 50 inches/ 110.6 X 65.7
  • Connectivity- HDMI, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth
  • Sound: 40 watts / Dolby Atmos
  • Display: HDR10+ / HLG
  • Warranty: 1 year Warranty provided from the date of purchase.
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, user manual, remote control, 4 screws, 2 AAA batteries
  • Special features: youtube, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, 5000+ apps from google play store, hands free google assistant, 300+ free live channels, kids mode with parental lock. 15+ languages
  • Weight: 10.35 kgs
ProsCons
  • Has vivid picture quality with improved colours, contrast and brightness 
  • Customer support isn’t great.
  • Comes with an internal storage of 16 GB. 
 
cellpic
MI 125.7 cm (50 inches) 5X Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV L50M6-ES (Grey)
30% off 41,999 59,999
Buy now

3. The masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV

An underrated yet remarkable brand that has won the hearts of many with its absolutely stunning gold colour and sleek design that is sure to please your design sensibilities. A perfect addition to your television experience that will deliver in all aspects.

Specifications

  • Colour: Armani Gold
  • Brand: VU
  • Operating system: Android
  • Product dimensions- 25.7 X 122.8 X 77.1 / 55 inches
  • Connectivity- Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
  • Sound: DOLBY Atmos/ 100 watts
  • Display: 4k quantum dot technology
  • Warranty: 1 year from the date of purchase.
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 TV, remote control, power cord, user manual, table mount stand, VESA wall mount bracket, 2 AAA batteries
  • Internet services supported: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar, Spotify
  • Weight: 15.6 kgs
  • Average customer reviews- 4.5 out of 5.
ProsCons
  • Compatible with windows, android and MacBook 
  • Does not support more than one Bluetooth device 
  • Has a response time of 7 milliseconds 
 
  • Has 3 GB Ram and 16 GB ROM 
 
cellpic
Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 55QMP (Armani Gold) (2022 Model) | Built in 4.1 Speaker
Check Price on Amazon

4. Sansui Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV

With its Ultra HD Android TV, Sansui has yet again given viewers a new level of quality visual and audio experience. It is equipped with in built support for mobile to television streaming and a google assistance that is always on your beck and call for a relaxed viewing experience from the comfort of your couch or bed.

Specifications

  • Colour: Mystique black
  • Brand: Sansui
  • Operating system: Android
  • Product dimensions- 7.28 X 53.15 X 31.89 cm / 55 inches
  • Connectivity- Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, ethernet
  • Sound: DOLBY audio / 20 watt
  • Display: 4k LED / / 3840 x 160 pixels
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 LED TV set, 2 table stand base, 1 wall mounting set, 4 screws, user manual, warranty card, remote control, 2 AAA batteries, 1 power cable, 1 mini AV cable
  • Internet services supported: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Google Play
  • Average customer reviews- 4.4 out of 5.
ProsCons
  • Has a response time of 8 milliseconds 
  • Sound is only 20 watt
  • Alexa enabled 
 
cellpic
Sansui 140cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV JSW55ASUHD (Mystique Black) With Dolby Audio and DTS
Check Price on Amazon

5. Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV

With this TV, Xiaomi has delivered a TV that has it all- Dolby audio and video, a huge selection of apps and OTT platforms and remote access support.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black
  • Brand: Xiaomi / MI
  • Operating system: Android
  • Product dimensions- 122.8 X 10.4 X 71.1 cm / 55 inches
  • Connectivity- Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, ethernet, Bluetooth,
  • Sound: DOLBY audio / 20 watt
  • Display: 4k LED / 3840 x 2160 pixels
  • Warranty: 3 years comprehensive warranty on product provided from the date of purchase by the brand.
  • Installation: customer will have to get in touch with Xiaomi support.
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 OLED TV, 2 table stand base, 4 screws, user manual, cable strap, 2 AAA batteries, 1 remote control
  • Internet services supported: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV
  • Average customer reviews- 4.4 out of 5.
ProsCons
  • Comes with a 32 GB internal storage
  • Customer has to get in touch with Xiaomi support for installation and mounting etc of the TV. 
  • Also supports Apple TV and iPhone connection 
 
cellpic
Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Acer I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

With an Ultra HD resolution and 178 degree wide angle viewing, this TV itself has realistic colour accuracy with more than 1 billion colours and comes in an elegant design that can perfectly adapt in any setting.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black
  • Brand: Acer
  • Operating system: Android
  • Product dimensions- 112 X 8.9 X 65.2 cm/ 50 inches
  • Resolution: 4K/ 3840 X 2160 pixels
  • Connectivity- Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, ethernet, Bluetooth,
  • Sound: DOLBY audio / 20 watt
  • Display: 4k LED
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 LED TV, 1 table stand, 4 screws, user manual, warranty card, 2 AAA batteries, 1 remote control
  • Internet services supported: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, amazon Music, Voot, Vootkids, Zee5, Eros Now, Spotify
  • Average customer reviews- 4.3 out of 5.
ProsCons
  • Has a remarkable 6.5 millisecond response 
  • Voice recognition for remote assistance is a bit slow.
  • Has multiple music streaming platforms as well 
 
  • Comes with 16 GB internal storage 
 
cellpic
Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV

With a JBL sound and Dolby visuals this TV from Hisense is another good option for an Android TV.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black
  • Brand: Acer
  • Operating system: Android
  • Product dimensions- 112 X 8.9 X 65.2 cm/ 50 inches
  • Resolution: 4K/ 3840 X 2160 pixels
  • Connectivity- Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, ethernet, Bluetooth,
  • Sound: DOLBY audio / 20 watt
  • Warranty: 3 years comprehensive warranty on product provided from the date of purchase by the brand.
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 LED TV, 1 table stand, 4 screws, user manual, warranty card, 2 AAA batteries, 1 remote control
  • Internet services supported: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, amazon Music, Voot, Vootkids, Zee5, Eros Now, Spotify
  • Average customer reviews- 4.3 out of 5.
ProsCons
  • All your favourite content will be available on one TV 
  • Installation can be a hassle.
cellpic
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 55A73F (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

8. OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

OnePlus has certainly made its mark in the world of television with its brilliant display and seamless android experience. This smart TV from the Y plus series is definitely worth considering.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black
  • Brand: OnePlus
  • Operating system: Android
  • Product dimensions- 6.5 X 42 X 71.3 cm/ 32 inches
  • Resolution: LED/ 1366 X 768 pixels
  • Connectivity- USB, Bluetooth, HDMI
  • Sound: DOLBY audio / 20 watt
  • Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty on product and one year additional warranty provided from the date of purchase.
  • Installation: will be provided by the seller.
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand, user manual, warranty card, 2 AAA batteries, 1 remote control, 1 AC cord
  • Internet services supported: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube
  • Average customer reviews- 4.2 out of 5.
  • Weight: 3.5 kgs
ProsCons
  • Has noise reduction 
  • Does not include wall mount in the set, has to be bought additionally if required
cellpic
OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)
21% off 15,790 19,999
Buy now

9. Sanyo Kaizen Series 4K ultra HD Certified Android LED TV

The Sanyo Kaizen series brings the best of the Japanese technology to your screens. With a certified 9.0 android and a superbright 4K panel- this TV set will surely brighten up your TV room.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black
  • Brand: Sanyo
  • Operating system: Android
  • Product dimensions- 50 inches
  • Resolution: 4K/ 3840 X 2160 pixels
  • Connectivity- USB, HDMI
  • Sound: DOLBY audio / 20 watt
  • Warranty: 1 year warranty provided from the date of purchase by the brand.
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 LED TV, 1 Table Top Stand, 1 wall Mount bracket, user manual, warranty card and 1 Remote control.
  • Internet services supported: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, amazon Music, Voot, Vootkids, Zee5, Eros Now, Spotify
  • Average customer reviews- 4.3 out of 5.
  • Weight: 11 kg 100 gms
ProsCons
  • Is the latest android TV from Sanyo 
  • No remote assistance 
cellpic
Sanyo 126 cm (50 inches) Kaizen Series 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV XT-50UHD4S (Black) (2020 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Kodak 4K ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

The Kodak Smart TV has an elegant style that is bezel less and has DOLBY audio that makes for a powerful speaker as well as smooth motion pictures with MEMC technology.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black
  • Brand: Kodak
  • Operating system: Android
  • Product dimensions- 55 X 97 X 10 cm/ 43 inches
  • Resolution: 4K/ 3840 X 2160 pixels
  • Connectivity- USB, Wi-Fi, ethernet
  • Sound: 40 watts / DOLBY
  • Warranty: 1 year warranty provided by Kodak from the date of purchase.
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 LED TV, 1 Table Stand Base , user manual, warranty card and 1 Remote control, wall mount, 2 AA batteries
  • Internet services supported: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, amazon
  • Average customer reviews- 4.3 out of 5.
  • Weight: 10 kgs
ProsCons
  • Dazzling picture quality with 1 billion colours
  • Has only 2 GB RAM 
cellpic
Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43CAPRO5022 (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony Bravia 80cm HD Ready Smart Android LED TV Smart remote systemPRO pixel processing for exceptional clarityHDR entertainment
MI 125.7 cm 5X series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TVHas a metallic body and bezel less finishComes with a vivid picture engine that has improved colours.Provides a comprehensive smart TV experience
Vu The masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV800 Nits Picking Brightness/ 100% colour volumeComes with a full HD screen and 720X1600 pixel resolutionHas a 120 Mhz refresh rate
Sansui Ultra HD Certified Android LED TVImmersive display experienceHas an elegant and sleek designHas incredible audio and sound performance
Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TVtrue to life picture quality with OLED displayHas an immersive audio systemIMDb integrated 
Acer I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Easily connects to personal computer, laptop, set-up box, Bly ray speakers or gaming consolesHas high fidelity speakersHas HDR10+ with super brightness and blue light reduction that is easy on the eyes
Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV Has JBL 6 speaker systemSupports 5G wi-FiSupported by Dolby vision and Dolby atmos
OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TVComes with an inbuilt shared album that allows you to share pictures from your phone to be viewed on the TV screenHas an expansive library of content Can set up reminders through integrated calendar system 
Sanyo Kaizen Series 4K ultra HD Certified Android LED TVHas superius acoustics with Dolby digitalHas audio link Bluetooth technologyCan be used with google play store
Kodak 4K ultra HD Smart Android LED TVHas an 8 millisecond response timeHas one click Netflix, amazon prime and YouTube 

Best value for money

The Acer I series ultra HD definitely is a value for money when it comes to performance and price. It certainly packs a punch with its smart functions and equally great viewing experience.

Best overall product

The Sony Bravia has to be the best overall product because of its unmatchable deliverables like colour, sound and an overall television experience that has only evolved for the better over the years.

How to find the best phone, whether you are gifting or buying for yourself?

There definitely isn’t a dearth for TV options if you are looking to purchase a new TV. Even within the TV kingdom there are preferences over Android or other company based operating systems. However, with android being a safe choice for most people considering its versatility- these 10 android 2:34 PMV options should definitely be on your check list before you make your decisions. Of course- you have to be ready with a check list of your own- whether you want a TV with wall mount or a TV that comes with in built music streaming or one that can easily connect to MacBook and windows alike. The options are plenty and the choice is yours!

Products price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Sony Bravia 80cm HD Ready Smart Android LED TVRs. 31,900
2.MI 125.7 cm 5X series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TVRs. 59,999
3.Vu The masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TVRs. 80,000
4.Sansui Ultra HD Certified Android LED TVRs. 56,790
5.Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TVRs. 1,99,000
6.Acer I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TVRs. 40,990
7.Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV Rs. 69,990
8.OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TVRs. 19,999
9.Sanyo Kaizen Series 4K ultra HD Certified Android LED TVRs. 49,990
10.Kodak 4K ultra HD Smart Android LED TVRs. 39,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products.The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

