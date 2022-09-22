Story Saved
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Top 10 40-inch TVs to help you decide what to buy for your home

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 22, 2022 19:27 IST
  • If you're hunting for the best quality 40-inch TV available in the market today, explore this complete list!

Bring your new 40 Inch TV home today!

Televisions today are known as one of the best ways to access information from all over the world. It is an easy sharing medium which can bring people of all age groups together. Now, over the past two decades, smart TVs have turned out to be a game changer. They are more fun, exciting, and diverse today. You can hop onto different channels, explore a variety of modes and view the latest release before they actually appear on television. Isn't it exciting?

If you're looking for the best 40-inch TV for yourself, here's the complete list.

1. Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV

The first on our list of 40-inch TVs is Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV. It was launched by Mi in October 2021. It comes with a 40-inch wide display and Bezel-less Design for a quality visual experience.

Specifications:

• Brand - MI

• Model - L40M6-EI

• Model name - Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon

• Model year - 2021

• Product dimensions - ‎89.2 x 8.7 x 55.9 cm

• Weight: 5.48 kg

• RAM - 1 GB

• Hardware interface - USB, HDMI

 ProsCons
 Simple and sleek design Small screen display
 High memory  storage capacity Available in only one colour
 Supports USB and HDMI hardware interface Less RAM
cellpic
Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Skywall Full HD LED Smart TV

This product offers high performance with features such as Full HD (1920 x 1080) screen resolution, 2 USB ports, A+ Grade Zero Dot Pan, and Google Voice Assistant. Additionally, it comes in a simple and sleek design that is sure to give you the best time.

Specifications:

• Brand - Skywall

• Model - 40SWFHS

• Model year - 2021

• Product dimensions - 88.9 x 20.3 x 52.7 cm

• Weight: 7 kg

• Item model number - 40SWFHS

• Memory Storage Capacity - 1 GB

• Ram Memory Installed Size - 1 GB

• Operating system - Android

ProsCons
Supported by the latest OSLess RAM
LED display technology 
Excellent response time 
cellpic
Skywall 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV 40SWFHS (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

3. TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV

Launched by TCL, the TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV is another product on our list of the best 40-inch TV. It has full HD resolution and a wide viewing angle to amplify your experience with every watch. Additionally, its crystal clear screen keeps you hooked all day long.

Specifications:

• Brand - TCL

• Model - 40S6500FS

• Model year - 2020

• Product dimension - 37.4 x 2.91 x 22.72 cm

• Weight - 6.1 Kilograms

• Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

• Item model number - 40S6500FS

• Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

• Hardware interface - USB, HDMI

ProsCons
Adequate screen sizeInadequate RAM size
Lightweight and sturdyComes in only one colour
Comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface 
cellpic
TCL 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40S6500FS (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

4. ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV

ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV is a new-age 40-inch television that keeps you hooked from dawn to dusk. It has full HD resolution, 2 HDMI Ports and A+ Grade Panel for an amplified viewing experience. Also, its sleek and stylish look is on-point.

Specifications

• Brand - ADSUN

• Model year - 2021

• Product dimensions - 73 x 20.2 x 47 cm

• Weight: 6 kg

• Batteries - 2 AA batteries required

• Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

• Operating system - Android

ProsCons
LED displayComes in an only single colour
Excellent response timeInadequate RAM
Great colour scheme 
cellpic
ADSUN 99 cm (40 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV A-4000S (Black) (2021 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TV

Next on our list of the best 40-inch TVs is the Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TV. This LED is one in many with 1920x1080 full HD resolution and a 60-hertz refresh rate. Some of its best features are a bezel-less design, incredible audio, access to unlimited content, built-in Chromecast, and so on that allows you to stream content directly from your phone to the TV.

Specifications

• Brand - SANSUI

• Model - JSW40ASFHD

• Model year - 2021

• Product dimensions - 102.5 x 14.5 x 63 cm

• Weight - 5.75 Kilograms

• Batteries - ‎2 AAA batteries required

• Item model number - JSW40ASFHD

• Memory Storage Capacity - 8 GB

ProsCons
Sleek and stylish lookAvailable in only one colour
High screen resolutionInadequate RAM 
Excellent refresh rate 
cellpic
Sansui 102cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android LED TV JSW40ASFHD (Midnight Black) With Voice Search Smart Remote
Check Price on Amazon

6. Foxsky Full HD Smart LED TV

Designed with perfection to offer an amplified viewing experience, Foxsky Full HD Smart LED TV is a 40-inch TV that comes with 16.7 Million colours. Features such as 30 Watts Output, 2 HDMI ports, A+ Grade Panel and others make it stand out.

Specifications

  • Brand - Foxsky
  • Model - 40FSFHS
  • Model year - 2021
  • Product dimensions - 88.9 x 20.3 x 52.7 cm
  • Weight - 7 kg
  • Item model number - 40FSFHS
  • Memory Storage Capacity - 8GB
  • Ram Memory Installed Size - 1GB

ProsCons
Supports apps like Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Zee 5, Amazon Prime, YouTubeAvailable in only one colour 
Designed for a comfortable viewing experience  
16.7 Million colours  
cellpic
Foxsky 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 40FSFHS (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Coocaa Frameless Series Full HD Smart IPS LED TV

If you want to dive into the goodness of billions of vibrant colours, invest in Coocaa Frameless Series Full HD Smart IPS LED TV. It is a full HD tv that comes with a 1920x1080 resolution. Features like Coolita 2.0 OS allow you to stream all content at home on the TV.

Specifications

  • Brand - Coocaa
  • Model 40S3U Pro
  • Model name - 40S3U Pro
  • Model year - 2022
  • Product dimensions - 89.2 x 19.9 x 56.8 cm
  • Weight - 5.1 kg
  • Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required
  • Item model number - 40S3U Pro

ProsCons
Next-generation high-performance television Available in only one colour 
Big screen gaming experienExpensive
Flicker-free, eye protection 
cellpic
Coocaa 100 cm (40 inches) Frameless Series Full HD Smart IPS LED TV 40S3U Pro (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Nacson Full HD LED Certified Smart Android LED TV

Another highly renowned 40 Inch TV is the Nacson full HD LED TV which comes with a 1920x1080 screen resolution and 60-hertz refresh rate. Its 178 Degree wide viewing angle ensures a wholesome experience in every watch.

Specifications

• Brand - NACSON

• Model NS42AM20S

• Model year - 2022

• Product weight - 10 kg

• Batteries - 1

• Item model number - NS42AM20S

ProsCons
 Flagship performance  Heavy 
 Fits in budget 
 Excellent refresh rate  
cellpic
Nacson 98 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Certified Smart Android LED TV (NS42AM20S) Model (2022) Cloud TV (Premium Series)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Power Guard 98 cm (40 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV PG40SVC (Black)

Another renowned 40 Inch TV is the Power Guard HD ready smart LED TV, which comes in the classic black colour. This smart tv comes with a 1366 x 768 resolution and an incredible refresh rate for easy processing. Additionally, it comes with remarkable sound quality.

Specifications

• Brand - Power Guard

• Model PG40SVC

• Model name - PG40SVC

• Model year - 2022

• Product dimensions - ‎90.5 x 6.6 x 51.2 cm

• Weight - 6.8 kg

• Batteries - 2 AAA Battery

• Item model number - PG40SVC

ProsCons
 Simple and sturdy design  Heavy 
 Excellent sound quality  
 Easy on pocket  
cellpic
Power Guard 98 cm (40 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV PG40SVC (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Croma Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV

The last smart tv under 40 Inch TV is the Crwoma full HD android smart LED TV. It comes in a beautiful black colour. Additionally, this set is equipped with a handful of features such as LED display technology, 1080p resolution, excellent refresh rate, decent storage and others.

Specifications

• Brand - CROMA

• Model CREL040FOF024601

• Model year - 2022

• Product dimensions - 89.2 x 8.5 x 51.3 cm

• Weight - 7.3 kg

• Batteries - 2 AAA Battery

• Item model number - CREL040FOF024601

ProsCons
 High screen resolution  Available in only one colour 
 LED display technology  
 Built-in Chromecast 
cellpic
Croma 102 cm (40 Inches) Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV CREL040FOF024601 (Black) (2022 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

Best three features

FeaturesMi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TVSkywall Full HD LED Smart TVTCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TVADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TVSansui Full HD Certified Android LED TVFoxsky Full HD Smart LED TVCoocaa Frameless Series Full HD Smart IPS LED TVNacson Full HD LED Certified Smart Android LED TVPower Guard HD Ready Smart LED TVCroma Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV
Feature 12USB ports Excellent viewing angle Fits in budget High screen resolution Vintage look Powerful connectivity  Excellent picture qualityGreat displayHigh screen resolution Flagship performance 
Feature 2Excellent sound quality Powerful sound quality 4k Ultra HD resolution HD picture quality Packed with powerful features Flagship performance Great refresh rate  Full HD screen Decent refresh rateBudget-friendly 
Feature 3Supports apps like Netflix, youtube, and primeBillions of colours Family-friendly Sleek and stylish design Great display size Crystal clear screen Future-ready technology Flagship performance Billions of coloursExcellent viewing angle 

Best value for money

Although all 40 Inch TVs are priced decently on Amazon, India, one product that managed to grab all eyeballs is the ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV. It is the best pick if you're looking for a feature-packed, highly affordable TV. This 40-inch smart TV is priced decently at 12,499 after a discount.

Best overall

The best TV among the 40 Inch TVs listed on our list is the Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV. It is an exclusive pick with great features, making it stand out. It has built-in Wi-Fi, LED Panel, 20 Watts Output and Full HD (1920x1080) resolution that stands out.

How to find a perfect 40 Inch TV?

If you're looking to buy a perfect 40-inch TV, there are several things to remember while buying the same. First and foremost, it is crucial to focus on its features rather than its looks. Several products under the 40-Inch TV category come with advantages such as immersive viewing experience, HD picture quality, technology-enabled and so on. Besides this, the product's price is also a crucial factor to consider.

Product price list

 Product name  Actual price  Discounted price 
 Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV  29,999  20,999
 Skywall Full HD LED Smart TV  25,270  12,499
 TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV  39,990   18,999
 ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV  28,999  12,499
 Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TV  32,990  18,990
 Foxsky Full HD Smart LED TV  38,499  13,999
 Coocaa Frameless Series Full HD Smart IPS LED TV  39,999  16,999
 Nacson Full HD LED Certified Smart Android LED TV  34,990  14,990
 Power Guard HD Ready Smart LED TV  34,999  15,999
Croma Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 30,000 18,990

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

