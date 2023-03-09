Story Saved
Top 10 mosambi juicers for sweet and refreshing juice

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 31, 2023 14:09 IST
Summary:

This article analyses the top ten mosambi juicers on sale, as well as advice on how to select the one that will best match your needs.

product info
Ten best Mosambi Juicers for Sweet and refreshing juice

An instrument used to extract juice from fruits, herbs, leafy greens, and other kinds of vegetables is called a juicer, also known as a juice extractor. It extracts the juice from the pulp via crushing, grinding, and pressing. Some juicers are also be used as food processors. The majority of the twin gear and horizontal masticating juicers feature add-ons for grinding coffee, creating nut milk, extruding pasta, breadsticks, or noodles, making baby food and nut butter, and crushing herbs and spices.

Product list

1. PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer

It helps in maximum juice extraction in a short amount of time without putting any extra effort by its two-way rotation. The transparent jar allows you to easily monitor the juicing process while avoiding overflow. In addition, the sieve adjuster allows you to choose different amounts of pulpiness in your juice.

Specifications

Price: 1,349

Brand: PHILIPS

Colour: Black & Transparent

Product Dimensions: 16.7D x 17.1W x 19.5H cm

Material: Plastic

Finish Type: Polished

Capacity: 10 Cubic cm

ProsCons
Easy to assembleDoes not have a dust cover lid
Fully electronic 

2. Philips Viva Collection

The Philips juicer is the market's first centrifugal juicer featuring a pre-clean function. Pouring water into the pusher creates a water fountain in the device, which rinses away undesired fibres from the lid and makes cleaning the sieve easier. Up to 2L of juice can be made at once without emptying the pulp container.

Specifications

Price: 8,960

Brand: PHILIPS

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 25.9D x 25.9W x 49.8H Centimeters

Product Material: Aluminum

Finish Type: Polished

Capacity: 1.2 litres

ProsCons
Highly durableCostly
Easy to use 

3. Lifelong Mastiquer Cold Press Slow Juicer

The slow juicer contains all of the features that make the process easy. It has a juice outflow path through which juice flows rapidly and effortlessly. The machine is simple to construct and remove for simpler cleaning. The separate pulp outflow cup keeps the kitchen counter clean. The juicer's body is made of high-quality food-grade plastic, making it safe and convenient for daily use. Furthermore, the material is proven to produce little heat, preserving the important natural components of each fruit or vegetable.

Specifications

Price: Rs.3,999

Brand: Lifelong

Colour: Red

Dimensions: 25.5D x 12.4W x 38.1H Centimeters

Material: ABS Plastic

Finish Type: Stone

ProsCons
Less noisySmaller chute
Low speed squeezing 

4. Agaro Imperial 240-Watt Slow Juicer with Cold Press Technology

Cold pressing provides optimal juice extraction and nutrient preservation, resulting in thick juices, smoothies, and sorbet. The juicer's huge feeding chute can process a whole apple or orange, so you don't have to worry about cutting the fruit into pieces first. Slow juicer pieces are simple to assemble and disassemble for cleaning.

Specifications

Price: Rs.12,609

Brand: Agaro

Colour: Grey/Black

Dimensions: 32.2D x 32.2W x 42.2H Centimeters

Material: Stainless Steel

Finish Type: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 300 Milliliters

ProsCons
BPA free plasticQuite heavy
Easy to clean 

5. Chefware aluminium instant hand press juicer

The chefware appliances juicer has a powerful side handle attachment that is attached with a screw and a screwdriver.

It aids in obtaining a firm grip when extracting juice. The material used in the construction of these chefware appliances juicer promises a long juicer's lifespan. The hand press juicer from Chefware operates at full capacity without electricity. It may be carried anywhere and used to quickly extract one glass of fresh juice.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 1,661

Brand: Chefware

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Whole Fruit Processing

Product Dimensions: 20D x 20W x 50H Centimeters

Material: Aluminum

ProsCons
Easy to useNot good for beetroot juice
Regulated movement 

6. Mohit Aluminum Hand Press Citrus Mosambi Juicer

This heavy-duty juicer is made to withstand pressure up to 2,300 PSI and is designed for long-term use. Its sturdy "U" base is made of cast iron that has been enamelled. To conserve your energy while pressing your preferred fruits, use the ergonomic,extended-length handle. The quality and strength of a commercial kitchen come to your home through this professional squeezer. It squeezes fruits of all sizes, from mosambi to pomegranates, with immense power.

Specifications

Price: Rs.1,899

Brand: Mohit

Colour: Antic Silver

Material: Aluminum

ProsCons
Blockage free operationHand-powered
Easy to clean 

7. Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550

The juicer mixer grinder is decorated with a stylish chrome knob that not only enhances the beauty but also guarantees longevity and practical use. The efficiency of this juicer mixer grinder allows it to constantly grind and juice for 30 minutes, ensuring consistency in flavours. Odacio Plus has a detachable anti-drip spout cover that helps to clean the device after use and prevents juice spills.

Specifications

Price: Rs.3,299

Brand: Maharaja Whiteline

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 19.6D x 27.8W x 31.6H Centimeters

Material: Plastic

Finish Type: Brushed

ProsCons
Made up of stainless steelMakes noise
Highly durable 

8. Mr.Brand Portable USB Juicer

It contains clever safety protection technology, a magnetic sensing switch that is extremely safe to use and clean, and the juicer cup's body and bottom can be removed for easy cleaning. You may prepare healthy, delicious juice, milkshakes, smoothies, and other baby food by blending various fruits and vegetables in our juicer. It is extremely portable and excellent for outdoor trips.

Specifications

Price: Rs.499

Brand: Mr.Brand

Product Dimensions: 20D x 7W x 7H Centimeters

Material: Plastic

Voltage: 3 Volts

ProsCons
PortablePoor power backup
Affordable 

9. Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt Juicer

With an 800-watt motor, the Bajaj Jex 16 juicer is powerful and efficient. It can make superb juice from any fruit or vegetable. The strainer or cutter is easily removable and washable, making it easy to clean and hygienic to use the following time. To accommodate your demands, requirements, and the kinds of fruits and vegetables you want to juice, the juicer is available in double-speed versions.

Specifications

Price: Rs.5,499

Brand: Bajaj

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 20.5D x 32.2W x 41.3H Centimeters

Material: Stainless Steel

Finish Type: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 1 litre

ProsCons
Dual lockQuite expensive
Easy to assemble 

10. Rico Electric Juicer machine

The Rico electric juicer is a high-class, premium juicer that is perfect for extracting mosambi juice. It has a 100% pure copper motor and a lifetime rust-free guarantee. The juicer has a sturdy body composed of tough plastic. In the event of an accidental drop, the material will not break. Rico's juicer has anti-slip vacuum feet for stable application placement on any floor.

Specifications

Price: Rs.3,199

Brand: Rico

Colour: Black Juicer

Product Dimensions: 15D x 17W x 31H Centimeters

Material: Polycarbonate

Finish Type: Polished

ProsCons
Easy to useNot for commercial purposes
Regulated movement 

Top 3 features for you

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
PHILIPS Citrus Press JuicerRequire less time for extractionHighly durableTwo-way rotation
Philips Viva CollectionIntegrated containerValue for moneyEasy to use
Lifelong Mastiquer Cold Press Slow Juicerpomace separationshock absorptionLow noise
Agaro Imperial 240-Watt Slow Juicer with Cold Press TechnologyValue for moneyEasy to assembleBPA free container
Chefware aluminium instant hand press juicerDoesn't require electricityHeavy baseRustproof
Mohit Aluminum Hand Press Citrus Mosambi Juiceblockage free operationfast and easy extractionEasy to use
Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550Detachable anti-drip spoutEasy to cleanDurable
MR. BRAND Portable USB JuicerMultifunctionalConvenient chargingEasy to use
Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt JuicerEasily removableWashable strainerMade up of stainless steel
Rico Electric Juicer machinePowerful motorEfficient juicingTwo-speed motor

Best overall product

Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt Juicer is the best mosambi juicer of all of the above. It is fully automatic and very convenient to use. It consists of an 800-watt motor for two-speed rotation, which helps in the maximum extraction of juice within a minute.

Best value for money

PHILIPS citrus press juicer is the best mosambi juicer according to the price. It offers a wide variety of features at a minimum price. It has transparent jars for observing the proper extraction of the juice of your fruits.

How to find the perfect mosambi juicer?

The sort of juicer you need depends on what you want to extract from your fruits and veggies. The greatest juicers are those that meet your specific demands. A juicer that matches your space, needs, and tastes will help you get the most out of your budget, whether you're a dedicated juicer who presses fruits and veggies morning, noon, and night, or you only occasionally want a thirst-quenching sip of celery juice after a strenuous workout.

Product price list

ProductsPrice
Philips Citrus Press JuicerRs.1,349
Philips Viva CollectionRs. 8,960
Lifelong Mastiquer Cold Press Slow JuicerRs. 3,999
Agaro Imperial 240-Watt Slow Juicer with Cold Press TechnologyRs.12,609
Chefware aluminium instant hand press juicerRs. 1,661
Mohit Aluminum Hand Press Citrus Mosambi JuiceRs. 1,899
Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550Rs.3,299
Mr.brand Portable USB JuicerRs.499
Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt JuicerRs.5,499
Rico Electric Juicer machineRs.3,199

