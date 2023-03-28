Top 10 touchscreen laptops of 2023: Comprehensive guide

Touchscreen laptops make day-to-day operations very easy.

The growth of screen touch laptop technology in recent years has been remarkable, offering users a more intuitive and natural way to navigate their devices. With the ability to interact directly with the screen, these laptops have become increasingly popular for both personal and business use. In order to help you make an informed decision when looking for your next touchscreen laptop, we have compiled a list of the top 10 options available in 2023. Our selection features a variety of laptops that meet the highest standards for performance, features, and price points, making sure that everyone can find something to suit them - whether it be a highly rated touchscreen laptop or one that is more budget-friendly. 1. HP Chromebook MediaTek Kompanio 500 11.6 inch (29.5 cm) HD, Anti -Glare, Touchscreen Laptop Introducing the HP Chromebook MediaTek Kompanio. This stylish and powerful screentouch laptop is designed with a full HD 15.6” touchscreen display and an octa-core processor that gives you the power to accomplish more than ever before. It has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage capacity, so you can store all your photos, music, documents, and other important data without taking up too much space on your device. This is the best touch screen laptop price in india. Specifications Brand- HP

Series- HP Chromebook

Screen Size- 11.6 Inches

Colour Snow -White

Hard Disk Size-64 GB

Pros Cons Comes with a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader Outstanding performance

2. HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4020 Processor 12 inches Touchscreen Laptop Experience the convenience and innovation of the HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4020 Processor 12 inchestouch screen laptop hp. This touch screen laptop offers a powerful performance in an ultra-portable design that's perfect for students, professionals and anyone wanting a reliable, powerful device. Powered by an Intel Celeron processor, this laptop offers fast processing power to run through tasks with ease. Specifications Brand- HP

Series -Chromebook

Screen Size-12 Inches

Colour Natural -Silver

Hard Disk Size-64 GB

Pros Cons Competitive pricing Slow ram Fast Charge

3. Dell 2 in 1 Inspiron 7420 Touch Laptop Unleash your inner creativity with the 2 in 1Touch Laptop Dell. This lightweight and stylish device provides you with the perfect balance of power and portability. Featuring a 14-inch full HD touch display, a powerful 10th Gen Intel Core processor, and 8GB of RAM, you can enjoy fast and smooth multitasking capability. Specifications Brand -Dell

Model Name-Inspiron 7420

Screen Size-14 Inches

Colour Platinum -Silver

Hard Disk Size-256 GB

Pros Cons Strong processor Affordable

4. Dell 14 (2021) Intel i3-1125G4 14"(35cm) FHD Display 2in1 Touch Screen Laptop Introducing the Dell 14 (2021) Intel i3-1125G4 2in1 Touch Screen laptop – the ultimate combination of power and portability. This impressive 14” FHD display laptop is powered by an 8th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, making it capable of tackling any task with ease. Enjoy lightning-fast performance and effortless multitasking with 8 GB RAM and 128GB SSD. Thistouch screen Dell laptop priceis affordable and available on Amazon. Specifications Brand -Dell

Model Name-Inspiron 5410

Screen Size-14

Colour -Silver

Hard Disk Size-512 GB

Pros Cons Display with multitouch capability Reduced battery life Positive reviews

5. HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inch(35.6 cm) Micro-Edge, Touchscreen The HP Chromebook x360 is the perfectscreen touch laptop for getting work done on-the-go without breaking the bank. With its 14 inch (35.6 cm) Micro-Edge touchscreen, Intel Celeron N4120 processor and 4GB RAM, this thin and lightweight powerhouse can handle anything you throw at it while still being portable enough to take with you wherever you go. Thistouch screen laptopis available at the best price on Amazon. Specifications Brand- HP

Series -Chromebook

Screen Size-14 Inches

Colour Forest- Teal

Hard Disk Size-64 GB

CPU Model-Celeron N4020

Pros Cons Strong performance Expensive The greatest touchscreen displays currently available

6. ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED Introducing the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, an innovative laptop designed to help you get the most out of your work and play. Thistouch laptop features a 4K UHD OLED non-glare display with better contrast and clearer visuals that will let you enjoy stunning visuals for more immersive gaming and entertainment experiences. A powerful 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor ensures fast performance for all your tasks, while 16GB of RAM lets you multitask quickly and efficiently. Specifications Brand -ASUS

Model Name-Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (2022)

Screen Size-36.83 Centimetres

Colour Tech -Black

Hard Disk Size-512 GB

Pros Cons Has a graphics card integrated Average customer support

7. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 14'' (35.56cm) FHD IPS Touchscreen The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 14'' (35.56cm) FHD IPS Touchscreen is the perfect tool for staying connected, productive, and entertained. With a vibrant 14-inch Full HD display, this sleek and stylish Chromebook offers intuitive touchscreen control with its 10-point multi-touch capability. Thisscreen touch laptop price in indiais available at an affordable price on Amazon. Specifications Brand -Lenovo

Series- IP Slim 3 CB 14IGL 05 touch

Screen Size-14 Inches

Colour -PLATINUM GREY

Hard Disk Size-64 GB

Pros Cons Affordable Slow RAM Features a micro-SD card slot that can be useful to you

8. ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 2021 Intel 14 inches(35cm) Touch Laptop The ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 2021 Intel 14 inch (35cm) laptop is the perfect choice for professionals on the go. Featuring a sleek and stylish design, it is packed with power to deliver a smooth and responsive performance with every task you undertake. The Full HD display offers pin-sharp visuals and an intuitive touchscreen that works to make navigation easier than ever. The incredible screen touch price is unbeatable and makes this laptop great value for money! Thisscreen touch laptop priceat Rs. 80,990. Specifications Brand -ASUS

Series -ZenBook Duo (2021)

Screen Size-14 Inches

Colour-Celestial Blue

Hard Disk Size-512 GB

Pros Cons The camera quality is good Energy efficient

9.ASUS Vivobook 15 Touchscreen Laptop Introducing the ASUS Vivobook 15, the perfect blend of performance and convenience. This powerful laptop features a 15.6 inch touchscreen display that provides clear visuals for work, streaming movies and playing games. Using Windows 10 Home as its operating system, you get access to productivity tools such as Microsoft Office Suite, while still having the comprehensive security solutions that protect your data from threats. This screen touch laptopis best for personal use. Specifications Brand- ASUS

Series -X515EA-EZ311WS

Screen Size-15.6 Inches

Colour Slate -Grey

Hard Disk Size-512 GB

Pros Cons Excellent efficiency Low battery life Energy efficient

10.Samsung Galaxy Book2 Touch Laptops The Samsung Galaxy Book2 is a professional-gradescreen touch laptop with the cutting-edge technology that you need. With its 12” Super AMOLED display and long-lasting battery life, you can navigate intuitively while enjoying hours of entertainment without having to worry about being tethered to an outlet. Its powerful Qualcomm processor and 8GB RAM lets you work, watch movies, play games, and more - all with lightning speeds. Thistouch laptop priceis affordable and available at the best price on Amazon. Specifications Brand -Samsung

Model Name-Galaxy Book2 360

Screen Size-13.3 Inches

Colour-Graphite

CPU Model-Core i5

Pros Cons Amazing display None

Best 3 features for you

