Top 7 non-Chinese smartphones with good battery life: Buyer's guide

Buy yourself a non Chinese smartphone that comes with good battery life.

Searching for a smartphone that's not made in China? Plenty of options are available from some of the world's top manufacturers. From sleek and stylish designs to advanced features and cutting-edge technology, non-Chinese smartphones offer a range of benefits worth exploring. Whether you're concerned about privacy and security or just want to support companies outside of China, there are plenty of reasons to consider a non-Chinese smartphone. So if you're in the market for a new device, read on to discover the exciting world of non-Chinese smartphones. Let's dive in and check out our top picks.

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons High-quality camera Expensive

2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB, 128GB Storage) A mid-range smartphone that strikes a balance between performance and price is the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. It has 128 GB of internal storage, 8 GB of RAM, and a stylish Deep Ocean Blue hue. A 6000mAh battery inside the phone powers it and offers long-lasting battery life, so customers can use it throughout the day without worrying about running out of power.The Galaxy M33 5G has a few unique features, one of which is RAM Plus technology, which enables users to use the phone's internal storage as virtual memory to boost the available RAM by up to 16GB. This can help improve the phone's performance, particularly when running multiple apps simultaneously or playing memory-intensive games. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name; Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery life No travel adapter

3. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM Another pick on the list with a variety of features at a reasonable cost is the Nokia G21. The smartphone sports a stylish Nordic Blue colour and a dual-SIM feature that simultaneously uses two phone numbers. The phone's lengthy battery life—up to three days on a single charge—is fantastic for users who don't want to spend their days hooked up to a charger. Specifications: Brand: Nokia

Model Name: NOKIA G21

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 11.0

Cellular Technology: 2G,3G, 4G, LTE, VOLTE

Pros Cons Triple AI camera, which has a 50MP resolution Processor

4. Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Blue, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) Lava Blaze 5G sports a stylish Glass Blue colour, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of inbuilt storage be expanded by an additional 7GB via an external memory card. Also, the phone is 5G compatible, enabling customers to benefit from the most recent, high-speed mobile networks for quick downloads and uploads.The Lava Blaze 5G's 50MP AI triple camera, which enables users to take high-quality images and videos, is one of its notable features. Users may easily capture their favourite moments with the AI camera's various capabilities, including bokeh effects, portrait mode, and night mode. Specifications: Brand: Lava

Model Name: Lava Blaze 5G

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons 5G connectivity Limited RAM

5. Samsung Galaxy M04 Dark Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage The Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and a stylish Dark Blue colour The phone also supports Samsung's RAM Plus technology, which enables users to increase the memory of the handset to 8GB for improved performance.The Samsung Galaxy M04's MediaTek Helio P35 CPU enables it to perform simple activities with ease. The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery as well, giving users plenty of power to complete their everyday duties. Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung M04

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons Affordability No 5G connectivity

6. Google Pixel 3 (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) A high-end smartphone from Google, the Pixel 3 (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) has outstanding features and strong performance. The Pixel 3 is a flexible device that can meet a variety of user needs thanks to its stylish appearance, cutting-edge camera capabilities, and clever Google Assistant. With 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM, it offers plenty of room for apps, pictures, and other materials. The 5.5-inch OLED screen on the Pixel 3 offers beautiful visuals and vivid colours. The Google Pixel 3 is a great option for anyone looking for a high-end smartphone experience. Specifications: Brand: Google

Model Name: Pixel 3_ 64

Network Service Provider: Go Mobile

OS: Android 9.0

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Pros Cons Sleek No 5G connectivity

7. Nokia X30 5G, 6.43” FHD+ AMOLED PureDisplay, 90Hz Refresh Rate The Nokia X30 5G offers a fluid and lifelike visual experience thanks to its huge 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED PureDisplay and 90Hz refresh rate. A potent Qualcomm Snapdragon processor powers the Nokia X30 5G, enabling quick and effective performance. Also, it has a sizable 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, giving you enough room for your programs, pictures, and other material. A 50MP PureView OIS camera on the Nokia X30 5G enables you to take breathtaking pictures with extraordinary clarity and detail. Specifications: Brand: Nokia

Model Name: Nokia X30 5G

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons 50 mp camera Availability

