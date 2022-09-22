Story Saved
Vivo 4000 mAh battery phones: The definitive guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 22, 2022 20:48 IST
Summary:

If you’re looking for a Vivo mobile with a 4000 mAh or greater battery capacity, this article shall serve as a definitive guide and help you make a better buying decision.

Vivo 4000 mAh battery phones: The definitive guide

In the Indian smartphone market, Vivo is a newer yet already well-established brand. Vivo is now regarded as a premium mid-range brand because of its well-designed and high-quality products. But marketing is where the magic happens for Vivo. Vivo has traditionally focused on offline channels, employing the biggest bollywood stars or cricket players for brand endorsements. However, that has certainly evolved, if not changed entirely, as the company shifts its attention to online sales. If you want to buy a well-rounded phone with a great design, Vivo will offer you several options. We tell you about the Vivo mobile phones with a 4000 mAh or higher battery capacity.

1. Vivo V23 Pro 5G

The Vivo V23 Pro may appeal to shoppers searching for a lightweight and compact smartphone or the most recent version of Android. It's one of the few smartphones in this price range to feature a curved display, and its back panel can change colours. It has a 4300 mAh battery.

Specifications:

• Display: 6.56-inch AMOLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness

• Processor: Mediatek dimensity 1200

• RAM: 8 GB/12 GB

• ROM: 128 GB/256 GB

• Battery: 4300 mAh

• Rear camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP

• Front camera: 50 MP (f/2.0) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.3) ultrawide lens

• Fast charging: Yes, 44W. 1-63% charge in 30 minutes (claimed)

ProsCons
Excellent designA tad overpriced
Great dual front-facing camerasLacks a stereo speaker setup
Strong everyday performanceMediocre battery backup
cellpic
Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Stardust Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
10% off 37,990 41,990
Buy now

2. Vivo V23 5G

If you are a fan of taking selfies, the V23 5G is an excellent choice for you. However, the success of a smartphone depends on its ability to provide an optimal experience in terms of its cameras, processing speed, and battery life. The smartphone could use some work in the performance and battery life departments, but it gets the job done.

Specifications:

• Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate

• Processor: Mediatek dimensity 920

• RAM: 8 GB/12 GB

• ROM: 128 GB/256 GB

• Battery: 4200 mAh

• Rear camera: 64 MP, f/1.9 (wide), 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm, 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

• Front camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 8 MP, f/2.3, 105˚ (ultrawide)

• Fast charging: Yes, 44W. 1-68% charge in 30 minutes(claimed)

ProsCons
Excellent designAds and bloatware
Outstanding front-facing camerasMediocre battery life
7 5G bandsLacks OIS support
cellpic
Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
14% off 29,990 34,999
Buy now

3. Vivo V20 Pro

It has an AMOLED screen and a long-lasting battery of 4000 mAh. It is powered by high-quality performance hardware, takes good pictures and has excellent display quality for the price. The phone's only drawbacks are the lack of a high-refresh-rate screen and the absence of a 3.5-mm audio jack.

Specifications:

• Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with HDR10 support and 600 nits peak brightness

• Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 765G 5G

• RAM: 8GB

• ROM: 128GB

• Battery: 4000 mAh

• Rear camera: 64 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

• Front camera: 44 MP (f/2.0) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.3) ultrawide lens

• Fast charging: Yes, 33W

ProsCons
Support for 5GBloatware 
Support for 33W fast chargingUnderwhelming  battery life
Elegant, lightweight design60hz refresh rate
cellpic
Vivo V20 Pro (Sunset Melody, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
7% off 28,000 30,000
Buy now

4. Vivo V21 5G

The Vivo V21 5G, a mid-range device, has a lot going for it, including a sleek design and a great front-facing camera. When compared to the competition, it oses out on performance and some nice-to-have features but trumps everyone in camera performance and aesthetics.It has 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera and a 44MP selfie camera.

Specifications:

• Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 500 nits peak brightness

• Processor: Mediatek dimensity 800U

• RAM: 8GB

• ROM: 128GB/256GB

• Battery: 4000 mAh

• Rear camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens

• Front camera: 44 MP (f/2.0)

• Fast charging: Yes, 33W (63% charging in 30 minutes)

ProsCons
Impressive designUnderwhelming results while using the ultra-wide camera lens 
Great camera performanceOverpriced
Support for 33W fast chargingNo gorilla glass protection
cellpic
Vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offer
21% off 25,990 32,990
Buy now

5. Vivo V21e 5G

The phone has a 6.44-inch touchscreen display with 408 pixels per inch pixel density. The octa-core Mediatek dimensity 700 processor is what makes the Vivo V21e 5G a formidable force. With Android 11 and a 4000 mAh battery, the Vivo V21e 5G makes a mighty powerful mid-range smartphone.

Specifications:

• Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 60hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness

• Processor: Mediatek dimensity 700

• RAM: 8GB

• ROM: 128GB

• Battery: 4000 mAh

• Rear camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens

• Front camera: 32 MP (f/2.0)

• Fast charging: Yes, 44W (72% charging in 30 minutes)

ProsCons
Impressive designDoes not support 90 hz or higher refresh rates
Decent camera performanceOverpriced
Support for 44W fast chargingNo gorilla glass protection
cellpic
Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
29% off 21,919 30,990
Buy now

6. Vivo Y72 5G

The Vivo Y72 5G is a decent offering, with good storage options, 5G connectivity, a sharp display, and a respectable performance for its price. It is not the most popular phone in Vivo’s lineup, but it would be a good choice if you’re looking for a mid-range phone.

Specifications:

• Display: 6.58 inches IPS LCD panel with 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 480 nits brightness

• Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 480 5G

• RAM: 8 GB

• ROM: 128 GB

• Battery: 5000 mAh

• Rear camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

• Front camera: 8 MP (f/1.8)

• Fast charging: Yes, 18W

ProsCons
Support for 5GOverpriced
Supports 4K video recordingUnderpowered processor
Impressive camera performanceOnly supports 18W fast charging
cellpic
Vivo Y72 5G (Slate Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

V7. Vivo Y75 5G

The Vivo Y75 5G has a 50-megapixel primary camera, 8GB of RAM, and support for an additional 8GB of RAM. One of the other great things about the Vivo Y75 5G is its slim profile and elegant design. It performs decently well in terms of daily usage, cameras, and hardware performance.

Specifications:

• Display: 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness.

• Processor: Mediatek dimensity 700 SoC (Antutu Score: 294507)

• RAM: 4GB/6GB

• ROM: 64GB/128GB

• Battery: 5000 mAh

• Rear camera: 50MP+2MP+2MP

• Front camera: 16 MP, f/2.0 Aperture

• Fast charging: Yes, 22.5W

ProsCons
Five 5G bandsBloatware and ads
Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoCBuild quality
90hz refresh rateUnderwhelming low-light photography results
5000 mAh battery 
cellpic
Vivo Y75 5G (Glowing Galaxy, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
15% off 21,990 25,990
Buy now

8. Vivo Y35

The Vivo Y35 packs a decent Snapdragon 680 4G chipset inside its well-designed body. The phone yields great results with both the front and back camera. It also packs a 5000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging and support for wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Specifications:

• Display: 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with 90hz refresh rate and 550 nits peak brightness

• Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 680 4G

• RAM: 8GB

• ROM: 128GB

• Battery: 5000 mAh

• Rear camera: 50 MP (f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro sensor, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

• Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) wide angle lens

• Fast charging: Yes, 44W (Charges 0-70% in 34 minutes)

ProsCons
Gorgeous designLack of RAM and storage options
Reverse wireless charging supportLacks an ultrawide lens
44W fast chargingLacks 5G support
cellpic
vivo Y35 (Agate Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
20% off 18,499 22,999
Buy now

9. Vivo Y21

The Y21 from Vivo is a decent mid-range device for someone who’s not too focussed on performance. The helio P35 processor provides decent results in terms of regular, day-to-day usage. The 5000 mAh battery should easily get you through an entire day of usage.

Specifications:

• Display: 6.51-inch IPS LCD panel

• Processor: Mediatek helio P35

• RAM: 4GB

• ROM: 64GB/128GB

• Battery: 5000 mAh

• Rear camera: 13 MP(f/2.2) wide angle lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens

• Front camera: 8 MP (f/2.0)

• Fast charging: Yes, 18W

ProsCons
IPS LCD panelUnderpowered processor
Decent battery backupOnly 18W fast charging support
Extended RAM option for gamingLacks Gorilla glass protection
cellpic
Vivo Y21 (Midnight Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Without Offers
31% off 12,450 17,990
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Vivo V23 Pro 5GMediatek dimensity 1200 processor108 MP rear camera44W fast charging
Vivo V23 5GMediatek dimensity 920 processor64 MP rear camera44W fast charging
Vivo V20 ProQualcomm snapdragon 765G 5G  processor64 MP rear camera44 MP front camera
Vivo V21 5GMediatek dimensity 800U processor64 MP rear camera44 MP front camera
Vivo V21e 5GMediatek dimensity 700 processor64 MP rear camera44W fast charging
Vivo Y75 5GMediatek dimensity 700 SoC48 MP rear camera22.5W fast charging
Vivo Y72 5GQualcomm snapdragon 480 5G 48 MP rear camera18W fast charging
Vivo Y35Qualcomm snapdragon 680 4G processor50 MP rear camera44W fast charging
Vivo Y21Mediatek helio P35  processor5000 mAh battery128GB storage

Best Value for Money

The Vivo Y35 is an excellent choice if you are on a budget. The body of the Vivo Y35, which has been thoughtfully designed, conceals a good Snapdragon 680 4G chipset. Both the front-facing and rear cameras on the phone produce satisfying results. In addition, it has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh and supports both wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Best Overall

If you’re looking for the best overall on this list, the Vivo V23 Pro might seem like an attractive option. With a curved display and a somewhat unique design with colour-shifting back panel, the device scores a huge win on aesthetics. The dimensity 1200 performs well with the apps you might use daily. The display and cameras are fantastic for the price, as always with Vivo.

How to find the perfect Vivo 4000 mAh battery phones

When looking for a smartphone, look at the following features:

• Battery capacity

• Internal storage

• Camera

• Screen size

• Display

• Processor

• Overall performance

Products Price List

ProductPrice
Vivo V23 Pro 5G34,880
Vivo V23 5G28,280
Vivo V20 Pro28,000
Vivo V21 5G27,489
Vivo V21e 5G22,449
Vivo Y75 5G 20,990
Vivo Y72 5G23,990
Vivo Y3518,499
Vivo Y2112,515

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

