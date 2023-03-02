Wi-Fi boosters: Top 10 choices for you from Amazon

A Wi-Fi booster is great for ensuring that your internet connection is accessible from every corner of the home.

In the pandemic era, the necessity of fast speed and a robust network has significantly increased. If you also spend hours online, you need a Wi-Fi booster to avoid experiencing network blackouts due to Wi-Fi dead spots during your meetings. A Wi-Fi booster is a device that extends the range of Wi-Fi networks. We have prepared a list of the top 10 best Wi-Fi booster models so that you can compare and contrast the features and tally them with your budget before buying. This article is a guide that does not intend to disparage other brands in the market. 1. TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender This wifi booster boosts wireless signal to previously unreachable areas. It is compatible with multiple devices like 802.11 b/g/n and 802.11ac. It also supports dual-band, which can speed up to 750Mbps. TP-Link AC750 wifi Extender has an Ethernet port, which allows it to connect wired devices as a wireless adapter. Its miniature size is also a plus point, making it easy to mount on the wall and deploy and move flexibly. Specifications Brand: TP-Link Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11b,802.11a,802.11g,802.11ac Data transfer rate: 433 megabits per second Frequency band class: dual-band

Pros Cons The product installation is easy. It is not durable due to no air vents. It is a budget-friendly option.

2. TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single-band 300 Mbps RJ45 wireless Wi-Fi Range Extender This Wi-Fi signal booster boosts wireless signals to hard-to-wire areas flawlessly. It can quickly expand wireless coverage at a push of the Range extender button. It also has an Ethernet port which allows it to connect to wired devices as a wireless adapter. TP-Link | TL-WA850RE Wi-Fi Range Extender also has an LED control function, including a night mode for peaceful sleep. Specifications Brand: TP-Link Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g Data Transfer Rate: 300 Megabits per second Frequency band class: Single band Special feature: It has a miniature size with a wall-mount design.

Pros Cons The booster is easily accessible through a mobile app giving you good features and manageability. The product is not waterproof. It has LED control functions.

3. D-Link DAP-1325 N 300 Wi-Fi Range Extender Priced at Rs. 1,049, this Wi-Fi booster is one of the best as it comes with a 3-year warranty. This Wireless extender has two external antennae. It has 802.1 b/g/n standards with a speed of 300 Mbps on 2.4 GHz. You can add wireless to an existing wired network or give a wired device to connect wirelessly via a 1x10/100 LAN Port. It is super easy to set up with the D-Link QRS App for iOS and android. You can also set it up with an intuitive WEB GUI setup wizard. It also supports a one-touch configuration by pushing the WPS push button on the DAP-1610. Specifications Brand: D-Link Wireless type: 802.11 n/b/g Data transfer rate: 300 Megabits per second

Pros Cons The design is compact and portable. It does not connect to a 5G Wi-Fi network. The product comes with a three-year warranty period. There is a Wi-Fi-protected push-button for a secure setup. It comes with an LED smart signal indicator.

4. TP-Link RE300 AC1200 mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender This Wi-Fi range extender can extend dual-band Wi-Fi across your home and helps you get rid of Wi-Fi dead zones. It connects to a TP-Link One Mesh router for seamless home coverage and creates a mesh network. This home Wi-Fi booster can operate over the 2.4 GHz band (300Mbps) and 5GHz band (867 Mbps) for a more stable wireless experience. It has an easy setup. You must push the WPS button to quickly set up a mesh network which can be uniformly managed from the tether app or web UI. It is compatible with any Wi-Fi router or wireless access point. Specifications Brand: TP-Link Wireless type: 802.11 n/b/a/g/ac Data Transfer Rate: 867 Megabits per second Frequency band class: Dual-Band

Pros Cons The product is cost-effective. It has persistent heating problems.

5. Netgear EX6110 Wi-Fi Booster Range Extender Netgear Wi-Fi range extender lets you turn dead zones into fun zones. It can extend your Wi-Fi up to 1500 sq. ft. and 25 devices. It has a discrete wall plug design and can stay out of sight. It has universal compatibility, including cable, satellite, or DSL. This Netgear Booster can work with any Wi-Fi router for hassle-free reliability. You can easily set it up with one press of a button. Specifications Brand: Netgear Wireless type: 2.4 GHz radio frequency Data transfer rate: 1200 Megabits per second

Pros Cons You get easy configuration controls. It is not compatible with other routers.

6. TP-Link | AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender You can easily use the AC1200 RE305 range extender to bring your dead zones to life. It connects to your Wi-Fi router wirelessly. With its 2.4 Ghz 300 Mbps and 5GHz 867 Mbps dual bands, it enables you to keep more devices connected at the same time. Creates a Mesh network by connecting to a TP-Link OneMesh router for seamless whole-home coverage. Specifications Brand: TP-Link Wireless type: 802.11 n/g/b/ac/a Data Transfer Rate: 1200 megabits per second

Pros Cons The booster is accessible through a phone app and LAN cable. The product could be more durable and flexible. There is an Ethernet connection port available.

7. TP-Link TL-WA855RE N300 Universal Wireless Range Extender The universal wireless range extender will provide you with a superior extended range. It will be able to boost your existing Wi-Fi coverage to cover all the blind spots. At 2.4 GHz, it can provide you with a speed of 300 Mbps. This Wi-Fi booster for home also supports AP mode, which can create a new access point. For more reliable and faster Wi-Fi, the product also has two antennas. You can also set the power schedule for the range extender for power saving. Its universal compatibility is a plus, as it can work with any Wi-Fi router. This Wi-Fi booster for home has a range of about 500 sq. ft. Specifications Brand: TP-Link Frequency: single band Wireless type: 802.11 g/b/n

Pros Cons It has excellent build quality. The installation task is tedious.

8. TP-Link AC1750 universal dual-band Wi-Fi Range Extender AC1750 Wi-Fi range extender has dual-band Wi-Fi and can work simultaneously on 2.4 GHz (1300 Mbps) and 5GHz. This Wi-Fi extender has three adjustable external antennas, which ensure optimal Wi-Fi coverage. Gigabit Ethernet port acts as a wireless adapter to connect a wired device with your network. Intelligent signal strength helps you find the best location for optimal Wi-Fi coverage. Using the TP-Link Tether app, you can also easily access and manage your networks using any iOS or Android mobile device. Specifications Brand: TP-Link Wireless type: 802.11 n/g/b/a/ac

Pros Cons It has a compelling range and performance. The booster is bulky. The product setup is easy.

9. TP-Link RE205 AC750 Universal Wireless Dual Band Range Extender This Wi-Fi extender can provide a data transfer speed of about 750 Mbps. It can operate over 2.4 GHz (300 Mbps) and 5GHz bands (433 Mps). Intelligent signal light enables you to find the best location for better Wi-Fi coverage. It has a universal compatibility feature and can work with various wireless access points and Wi-Fi routers. Specifications Brand: TP-Link Model year: 2017 Wireless type: 802.11 n/g/b Data Transfer rate: 433 megabits per second

Pros Cons The router’s website can be easily navigated. It needs to catch up in the iOS interface. It offers an energy saving power switching-off feature.

10. Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater Wi-Fi Booster. Mercusys Wi-Fi booster is an excellent choice for people who want a pocket-friendly extender. It has three external antennas with MIMO technology that help set the MW300RE apart from ordinary range extenders. The installation and setup of the device are effortless. Its miniature size design enables it to move flexibly. Specifications Brand: Mercusys Wireless type: 802.11 /b/g/n Frequency band class: Single band Data Transfer Rate: 300 megabits per second

Pros Cons You get a good and speedy network. There is no connection stability. The installation is easy.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender It supports dual-band which can speed up to 750Mbps It is compatible with 802.11 b/g/n/ac The booster experiences easy connection TP-Link | AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender This booster operates over both 2.4 GHz and 5GHz It gives ultimate compatibility OneMesh feature of this product makes it edgy. D-Link DAP-1325 N 300 Wi-Fi Range extender This booster is Cost-effective. You will experience easy setup and 1x10/100 LAN ports with this booster. Two external antennas for a seamless connection. TP-Link | TL-WA850RE Single_band, RJ45 wireless Range Extender It Can function as a wireless adapter. Easy installation is possible with this device. This booster is also Cost-effective. Netgear EX6110 Wi-Fi Booster Range Extender The discrete design enables it to stay out of sight. The device is Hassle-free. High reliability makes it a good product. TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender This wi-fi booster operates over both 2.4 GHz and 5GHz. Ultimate compatibility makes it edgy. The product also has OneMesh features. TP-Link TL-WA855RE N300 Universal Wireless Range Extender This product Supports AP mode. It has External antennas. This booster also has a Strong interface. TP-Link AC1750 universal dual-band Wi-Fi Range Extender This booster has Gigabit port for wired devices This product can Boost wi-fi coverage upto 10000 sq ft. High-performance antennas make it a wonderful product. TP-Link RE205 AC750 Universal Wireless Dual Band Range Extender Multiple devices can be connected with this booster. The product has a Perfect location indicator. It is easy to manage and has Built-in access point mode. Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater Wi-Fi Booster Multicolor LED perfect location indicator is one of its striking features. The product is based on MIMO technology This booster is also easy and quick to install.