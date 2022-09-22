Xiaomi is the highest-selling brand in the country

Over the years, we witnessed the Indian market leap from Nokia and Sony Ericson to Samsung and eventually to brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus. Out of all these, Xiaomi's success is the most unprecedented. The brand is now leading in smartphone sales due to its market strategy of providing priority features at affordable prices. Xiaomi 3G mobile phones were the beginning of the brand's footholds in India, and the brand now has the biggest customer base. Its business boomed so much that it is now the youngest of the Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, here are the top Xiaomi 3G mobile phones: Redmi Note 9 This phone packs a fast helio G85 processor with the hyperengine technology. This makes it a great gaming phone. It has an amazing camera module with 48MP + 8MP+2MP+2MP and 13 MP frontand rear quad lenses.A massive feature is a big battery backup of 5020 mAh. It is available in 3 configurations: 4 GB/64 GB, 4 GB/128 GB and 6 GB/128 GB. • Cellular technology: 4G • Screen size: 6.53 inches •Display: FHD + IPS dot, refresh rate up to 60 Hz • Weight: 199g • Camera module: (48MP + 8MP+2MP+2MP) | 13 MP front camera • Battery power: 5020 mAh

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Without wireless charging Great battery life No 5G availability Storage

Xiaomi Mi A3 The striking feature of this phone is the stock android one UI. It will give the unfiltered android experience, which is not overlaid with the brand's MIUI. This is a smart-looking phone with an AMOLED display which is great for its price. Its performance is above reasonable in comparison to its price. It is provided with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It comes with qualcomm snapdragon 665 and is available in a single configuration of 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB internal storage. • Cellular technology: 4G • Screen size: 6.088 inches • Display: AMOLED, 90 Hz refresh rate • Weight: 174g • Camera module: ‎ ‎48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (triple), 32MP front • Battery power: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons AMOLED display, 90 Hz refresh rate Camera not good Stock Android Slow processing Good battery life

Redmi Note 10T This is the cheapest Mi phone available on amazon with 5G ability. It comes with a mediatek dimensity 700 processor and a 22.5 W fast charger.It comes in two configurations 4 GB/64 GB and 6 GB/128 GB.It provides Alexa's voice control and comes with a side-mount fingerprint. • Cellular technology: 5G • Screen size: 6.5 inches • Display: FHD+ with 90 Hz refresh rate • Weight: 190g • Camera module: ‎ 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (triple), 8MP front • Battery power: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Good camera for the price No 3.5 mm headphone jack 5G connectivity No SD card slot Good battery life

Redmi 10 Prime This is a pocket-friendly all-rounder phone which launched recently in 2022. It comes with a mediatek helio G88 processor and a 6000mAh battery backup. This Li-ion battery provides sufficient backup for 2 days. This battery life gets better with a fast 18W charger. A first-time feature is an option of extending the RAM up to 2GB which does not come with any other Redmi phone.It is available in 2 configurations 4 GB/64 GB and 6 GB/ 128 GB. • Cellular technology: 4G • Screen size: 6.5 inches • Display: FHD+ with 90 Hz refresh rate • Weight: 192g • Camera module: ‎ 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad), 8MP front • Battery power: 6000 mAh

Pros Cons Extendable RAM No AMOLED display Decent camera Bloatware Huge battery life

Mi Poco M2 This is a sturdy phone well suited for everyday use. It has an helio G80 octa-core processor and a 5000 mAh battery backup. This is available in two configurations 4 GB/64 GB and 6 GB/64 GB.With the FHS+ LCD and powerful speaker, you can use it for daily entertainment and gaming purpose. • Cellular technology: 4G • Screen size: 6.53 inches • Display: FHD+ with 60 Hz refresh rate • Weight: 198g • Camera module: ‎ 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP (quad), 8MP front • Battery power: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Great overall performance for everyday use No AMOLED display Decent camera module No wireless charging Good battery life 18W charging is supported, but only a 10W charger is included in the box

Mi 10i 5G This phone emerged as Xiaomi's first among the mid-range 5G enabled series. It also comes with a snapdragon 750G processor and sturdy battery life. The device comes with a super-fast 33W charger, also!It is also Alexa enabled.The phone packs a 108MP rear camera that can perform stunning low-exposure.Another feature that gives it an upper hand over other Xiaomi 3G mobile phones in this list is the IP53 protection from dust and splash. • Cellular technology: 5G • Screen size: 6.67 inches • Display: FHD+ LCD, 120 Hz refresh rate • Weight: 215g • Camera module: ‎108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad) rear, 16 MP front • Battery power: 4820 mAh

Pros Cons IP53 water-repellent coating AMOLED display not available 33 W fast charging capability Wireless charging is not supported 5G enabled

Redmi Note 11 This is another budget-friendly phone with a qualcomm SnapdragonTM 680 Octa-core processor.Other great features are its camera

performance and that it is Alexa-enabled. It is available in 2 configurations 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. • Cellular technology: 4G • Screen size: 6.43 inches • Display: AMOLED, 90 Hz refresh rate • Weight: 179g • Camera module: ‎50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad) rear, 13MP front • Battery power: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Faster processors available within the same brand Great battery life No 5G availability Storage

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G This pocket-friendly phone is the true successor of the Redmi Note 11. It is 5G enabled and comes with snapdragon 675 octa-core processor.It comes with a 67W fast charge which will get you a day's worth of power within minutes. It also supports reverse charging.The phone is also Alexa enabled and comes in two configurations 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB and 8 GB RAM/256 GB. • Cellular technology: 5G • Screen size : 6.67 inches • Display: AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate • Weight: 202g • Camera Module: ‎‎108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (triple), 16MP front • Battery power: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate No SD card slot 7W fast charging available Lacks ingress protection (IP) certification 5G and NFC enabled No wireless charging support

Xiaomi Mi 11i (5G) The most appealing feature is hypercharge. Mi claims the Mi11i hypercharge, which comes with a 67 W charger, can charge the phone up to 100% in just 15 minutes! That makes it the fastest charging phone in India. It packs a mediatek dimensity 920 5G octa-core processor.This is available in 6 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/128 GB configurations. • Cellular technology: 5G • Screen size: 6.67 inches • Display: AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate • Weight: 207g • Camera module: ‎108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad) 16MP front • Battery power: 5160 mAh

Pros Cons Stylish and elegant No SD card slot Great battery life Wireless charging is not available 120Hz refresh screen Fastest Charging in Indian smartphones (Hypercharge)

Xiaomi Poco M4 PRO This phone by Poco is available in a single configuration of 6GB RAM/128 GB internal storage. It comes with a mediatek helio G96 processor and 5000 mAh battery, making it a decent phone for gaming prospects.It also has a stunning display and powerful speakers, making it apt for entertainment. • Cellular technology: 5G • Screen size: 6.43 inches • Display: AMOLED, 90 Hz refresh rate • Weight: 470g • Camera module: ‎64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear, 16 MP front • battery power: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Exciting gaming-centric features Bloatware in interface 33W fast charging available 4k recording not supported Long-lasting battery No wireless charging support

Three top features of each Xiaomi 3G mobile phone

Product Processor Display Battery Redmi Note 9 Helio G80 6.53" FHD+ 5020 mAh Xiaomi Mi A3 Snapdragon 665 6.088" AMOLED 5000 mAh Redmi Note 10T Dimensity 700 6.50" FHD+ 5000 mAh Redmi 10 prime Helio G88 6.50" FHD+ 6000 mAh Mi Poco M2 Helio G80 6.53" FHD+ 5000 mAh Mi 10i 5G Snapdragon 750G 6.67" FHD+ 4820 mAh Redmi Note 11 Snapdragon 680 6.43" AMOLED 5000 mAh Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Snapdragon 675 6.67" AMOLED 5000 mAh Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G Dimensity 920 6.67" AMOLED 5160 mAh Mi Poco M4 Pro Helio G96 6.43" AMOLED 5000 mAh

Best Value for Money Redmi note 10T is the best value for money phone in this Xiaomi 3G mobile phones guide. The striking reason for that is the 5G ability provided by Xiaomi in this price range. The density 700 processor, 22.5 W fast charger, and long battery life make it an amazing phone to have at its price. Best Overall Product The best overall product in this guide is the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G. Although it is also the highest-priced mobile phone on this list, its features and performance are worth every penny. With an amazing processor and camera module, this phone bears the fruits of Mi hypercharge, the fastest charging tech in the country. Its 5G connectivity and huge battery life are other notable features. How to Find the Perfect Xiaomi 3G Mobile Phone Xiaomi's market strategy in India is to provide many all-around features in their mobile phones while keeping them affordable simultaneously. You can cater to your preferences by making a list of features that you want. Some features that make Xiaomi phones all-rounders for everyday use are good processors, amazing display, and decent camera performance. You can go to Amazon and the Mi India website for a detailed side-to-side comparison of specs to find the perfect Xiaomi 3G mobile phone tailored for your needs.

S.No Xiaomi 3G Mobile Phones Price 1 Redmi Note 9 14,249 Rs 2 Xiaomi Mi A3 12,899 Rs 3 Redmi Note 10 T 11,999 Rs 4 Redmi 10 Prime 13,499 Rs 5 Mi Poco M2 10,493 Rs 6 Mi 10i 5G 20,890 Rs 7 Redmi Note 11 14,499 Rs 8 Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G 19,999 Rs 9 Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G 22,490 Rs 10 Xiaomi Poco M4 PRO 16,889 Rs