Xiaomi 8GB internal memory mobile phones

Mobile phones are becoming increasingly popular in everyday life. The demand for greater internal memory is also rising. Many of us prefer a smartphone with 8GB of internal memory and a powerful CPU for faster and more responsive performance. Companies are adjusting to 8GB internal memory and CPUs while keeping the customers' needs in view. Xiaomi has the top smartphones in the 8GB internal memory category.
1. MI 10T 5G
The Xiaomi MI 10T 5G has a storage capacity of 128GB and an internal memory of 8GB. This smartphone comes with Alexa voice recognition. This phone has three back cameras: 64MP+13MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro-mode, as well as a 20MP front camera. The camera on this phone can record 1080p video at 30 frames per second. This phone features a 33W super fast charger with a type-C connector.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|With five 5G bands
|LCD display
|The refresh rate of 90Hz
|Ads in UI
|The 5000 mAh battery provides long-lasting power
|Plastic build
|5G connectivity
Special features:
2. MI 10
The phone has 256GB of storage and a 108MP quad-back camera. It contains a Snapdragon 865 octa-core CPU, which is quite powerful. This Xiaomi 8GB internal memory mobile phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The charger of this phone offers a 30W output and a Type-C connection. With 8K video recording, this phone provides a cinematic experience. The phone's curved edges will offer you a classy look in your hand. It runs at 90Hz and has a full-HD+ resolution (2340x1080).
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Attractive look
|Fingerprint is low
|The refresh rate of 90Hz
|No IP ratings
|Good performance
|The camera quality is good
Special features:
3. (Renewed) Xiaomi 11 lite NE 5G
The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G phone has 8GB internal memory and a 10-bit AMOLED display with Dolby Vision. It has 128GB of storage space. It is based on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 CPU with an octa-core kryo 670. The camera quality will provide an excellent experience with a 64MP triple rear camera that boasts 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP super-macro capabilities. With 20 megapixels, this is a fantastic selfie camera. This phone features a 10-bit Full HD OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. With a thickness of 6.81mm, this is quite a thin phone.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|The slimmest phone in the MI brand
|No quad camera at this price
|The refresh rate of 90Hz
|Battery life is low
|Good performance
|Light in weight
4. Xiaomi Note 11 Pro
This Xiaomi 8GB internal mobile phone comes with a 67W super-fast charger in the package and a 5000 mAh battery that takes 15 minutes to charge to 50%. It offers an excellent gaming experience because of the powerful Mediatek Helio G96 SoC. This phone also includes cool liquid technology, which keeps your phone cool even when doing intensive tasks. Even when zoomed in, the camera produces a crystal clear image. It has the flagship's 108 MP HM2 quad camera. This phone also has a 120Hz super AMOLED display.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery life
|Plastic frame
|Amoled display with 120Hz
|Bit expensive
|Super fast 66W charger
|Dual stereo speakers
Special features:
5. Xiaomi 11T pro 5G
This phone has a powerful Snapdragon 888 CPU. This phone will include a stereo twin speaker powered by Harmon Kardon. This phone has a 120W charger that will charge it to 100% in 17 minutes. This phone has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 10-bit Amoled display. This is a flagship phone featuring a triple 108MP camera on the back.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Stunning display
|No headphone jack
|Fast charging with 120W charger
|Average front camera
|Great battery life
|10-Bit 120Hz AMOLED display
Special features:
6. Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G
This phone has a 144Hz liquid FFS display, which provides a pleasant touch. This phone has the MediaTek deminisity 8100 flagship CPU. This phone includes a 67W turbocharger that charges the huge 5080 mAh battery. It features Dolby audio, which provides you with the Dolby experience via dual stereo speakers when gaming and watching movies.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|IP53, dust and splash resistant
|Plastic build
|Fast charging with 67W charger
|Filled with bugs
|Great battery life of 5080 mAh
|OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
Special features:
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+5G
This phone has an octa-core Snapdragon 695 CPU. This model has a 120Hz Amoled display. This phone has a dual stereo speaker and a built-in Alexa capability. With its stunning glass-back design, this phone makes you feel quite comfortable.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|AMOLED display with 120Hz
|pricey
|Fast charging with 67W charger
|No android 12
|Excellent battery life of 5000mAh
Special features:
8. Poco F1 by Xiaomi
This is a flagship phone with an Android Oreo Qualcomm snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU with a clock cycle of 2.8GHz. This phone comes in the Armored edition colour with a 4000 mAh battery with 3.0 charging, allowing you to use it all day.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Performance is outstanding
|Design is average
|Good camera with minimal price
|Lack of OIS in camera
|Excellent battery life of 4000 mAh
Special features:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Poco F1 by Xiaomi
|4000mAh
|Octa-core Snapdragon 645 CPU
|RAM 8GB
|Xiaomi RedmNote11Pro+5G
|5000mAh
|Octa-core Snapdragon 695 CPU
|RAM 8GB
|Xiaomi Note 11 Pro
|5000mAh
|MediaTek Helio G96 SoC
|RAM 8GB
|Xiaomi 11T pro 5G
|5000mAh
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm
|RAM 8GB
|Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G
|5080mAh
|Mediatek deminisity 8100
|RAM 8GB
|Xiaomi 11 lite NE 5G
|4250mAh
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|RAM 8GB
|Xiaomi MI 10
|4780mAh
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core
|RAM 8GB
|MI 10T 5G
|5000mAh
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core
|RAM 8GB
The best value-for-money phone on our list is the Xiaomi Note11 Pro. This is due to its CPU, a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, which provides the most satisfactory performance and gaming experience. Furthermore, this phone has a quad camera setup with a premium 108MP HM2 sensor that will provide you with an incredible photographic experience. In addition, this phone has a long battery life and comes with a 5000 mAh battery and a 67W charger.
TheXiaomi Redmi K50i5G is the best overall product on our list. This phone is in this category because of its Mediatek Deminisity 8100 CPU, which delivers the best gaming and multimedia experience. This gadget comes with a large 5080 mAh battery and a 67W turbocharger. It enables you to shoot 8K videos at 30 frames per second.
To select the best Xiaomi 8GB internal memory phone, you must first know what you want in a phone. The primary focus should be on phone use regularly. Here are some pointers to help you:
If your budget is limited, go for a low price with a high feature set
|S.No.
|Product
|Price
|1
|Xiaomi Note 11 Pro
|Rs-18,999
|2
|Poco F1
|Rs-19,499
|3
|Xiaomi Note 11 Pro + 5G
|Rs-22,999
|4
|Xiaomi 11 lite NE 5G
|Rs-26,999
|5
|Xiaomi MI 10 5G
|Rs-54,000
|6
|Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
|Rs-37,999
|7
|Xiaomi MI10T 5G
|Rs-33,999
|8
|Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G
|Rs-28,999