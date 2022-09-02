Xiaomi 8GB internal memory mobile phones

Xiaomi mobile phones on rocks.

Mobile phones are becoming increasingly popular in everyday life. The demand for greater internal memory is also rising. Many of us prefer a smartphone with 8GB of internal memory and a powerful CPU for faster and more responsive performance. Companies are adjusting to 8GB internal memory and CPUs while keeping the customers' needs in view. Xiaomi has the top smartphones in the 8GB internal memory category. 1. MI 10T 5G The Xiaomi MI 10T 5G has a storage capacity of 128GB and an internal memory of 8GB. This smartphone comes with Alexa voice recognition. This phone has three back cameras: 64MP+13MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro-mode, as well as a 20MP front camera. The camera on this phone can record 1080p video at 30 frames per second. This phone features a 33W super fast charger with a type-C connector. Specifications: Brand : Redmi

Model name: Redmi 10T 5G

Operating system :Android v10.0

Processor :Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor with 7nm process

Clock speed : 2.84GHz

Battery Power (In mAh) : 5000

RAM : 8GB

Storage : 128GB

Camera pixel :64MP triple rear camera;20MP front camera

Screen size :6.67-inch

Pros Cons With five 5G bands LCD display The refresh rate of 90Hz Ads in UI The 5000 mAh battery provides long-lasting power Plastic build 5G connectivity

Special features: Fingerprint (side-mounted)

Infrared

Accelerometer, ambient light sensor

Gyroscope

Proximity sensor

2. MI 10 The phone has 256GB of storage and a 108MP quad-back camera. It contains a Snapdragon 865 octa-core CPU, which is quite powerful. This Xiaomi 8GB internal memory mobile phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The charger of this phone offers a 30W output and a Type-C connection. With 8K video recording, this phone provides a cinematic experience. The phone's curved edges will offer you a classy look in your hand. It runs at 90Hz and has a full-HD+ resolution (2340x1080). Specifications: Brand: Redmi

Model name: Redmi 10

Operating system:Android v10.0

Processor:Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor with 7nm process

Clock speed:2.84GHz

Battery Power(In mAh): 4780

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Camera pixel: (108MP+13MP+2MP+2MP)Quad camera; 20MP front camer.

Screen size: 6.67-inch

Pros Cons Attractive look Fingerprint is low The refresh rate of 90Hz No IP ratings Good performance The camera quality is good

Special features: Fingerprint (In-display)

Infrared

Accelerometer

Ambient light sensor

Gyroscope

Proximity sensor

3. (Renewed) Xiaomi 11 lite NE 5G The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G phone has 8GB internal memory and a 10-bit AMOLED display with Dolby Vision. It has 128GB of storage space. It is based on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 CPU with an octa-core kryo 670. The camera quality will provide an excellent experience with a 64MP triple rear camera that boasts 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP super-macro capabilities. With 20 megapixels, this is a fantastic selfie camera. This phone features a 10-bit Full HD OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. With a thickness of 6.81mm, this is quite a thin phone. Specifications: Brand: Redmi

Model name: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Operating system:Android v10.0

Processor:Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with Kryo 670 Octa-core; 6nm process

Clock speed:2.4GHz

Battery Power (In mAh):4250

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Camera pixel:64MP triple rear camera;20MP front camera

Screen size:6.55 inches

Pros Cons The slimmest phone in the MI brand No quad camera at this price The refresh rate of 90Hz Battery life is low Good performance Light in weight

4. Xiaomi Note 11 Pro This Xiaomi 8GB internal mobile phone comes with a 67W super-fast charger in the package and a 5000 mAh battery that takes 15 minutes to charge to 50%. It offers an excellent gaming experience because of the powerful Mediatek Helio G96 SoC. This phone also includes cool liquid technology, which keeps your phone cool even when doing intensive tasks. Even when zoomed in, the camera produces a crystal clear image. It has the flagship's 108 MP HM2 quad camera. This phone also has a 120Hz super AMOLED display. Specifications: Brand: Redmi

Model name: Mi 11 pro

Operating system:MIUI 13

Processor: MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Clock speed:2.4GHz

Battery Power(In mAh):5000

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Camera pixel:108MP quad HM2;16MP front camera

Screen size:6.67 inches

Pros Cons Great battery life Plastic frame Amoled display with 120Hz Bit expensive Super fast 66W charger Dual stereo speakers

Special features: X-axis linear vibration motor

108MP HM2 primary sensor, 8MP Ultrawide, 2MP Macro Sensor, 2MP Depth Sensor

Video recording support: Up to 1080p@30 fps

Slow motion support, Short Video, Panorama, Document Mode, Time-Lapse, Long Exposure, Movie Frame, Pro Colour Mode, Timed Burst, Pro Mode, Night Mode

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

IR Blaster

5. Xiaomi 11T pro 5G This phone has a powerful Snapdragon 888 CPU. This phone will include a stereo twin speaker powered by Harmon Kardon. This phone has a 120W charger that will charge it to 100% in 17 minutes. This phone has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 10-bit Amoled display. This is a flagship phone featuring a triple 108MP camera on the back. Specification: Brand: Redmi

Model name: MI 11T pro

Operating system: MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

Processor: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

Clock Speed: 2.4GHz

Battery Power(In mAh): 5000

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Camera pixel: 108MP quad HM2, 16MP front camera

Screen size: 6.67 inches

Pros Cons Stunning display No headphone jack Fast charging with 120W charger Average front camera Great battery life 10-Bit 120Hz AMOLED display

Special features: Support for Wi-Fi-6

Dual GPS and NFC

Corning Gorilla Glass

6. Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G This phone has a 144Hz liquid FFS display, which provides a pleasant touch. This phone has the MediaTek deminisity 8100 flagship CPU. This phone includes a 67W turbocharger that charges the huge 5080 mAh battery. It features Dolby audio, which provides you with the Dolby experience via dual stereo speakers when gaming and watching movies. Specifications: Brand: Redmi

Model name: k50i 5G

Operating system: MIUI 13

Processor: Mediatek deminisity 8100

Clock Speed: 2.4GHz

Battery Power(In mAh): 5080

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Camera pixel: 64MP + 8MP +2MP(triple); 16MP front camera

Screen size: 6.67 inches

Pros Cons IP53, dust and splash resistant Plastic build Fast charging with 67W charger Filled with bugs Great battery life of 5080 mAh OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Special features: 3.5 mm audio jack

IR blaster

X-Axis linear motor

AI noise Reduction algorithm

7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+5G This phone has an octa-core Snapdragon 695 CPU. This model has a 120Hz Amoled display. This phone has a dual stereo speaker and a built-in Alexa capability. With its stunning glass-back design, this phone makes you feel quite comfortable. Specifications: Brand: Redmi

Model name: Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Operating system: MIUI 13

Processor: Octa-core Snapdragon 695 CPU

Clock Speed: 2.4GHz

Battery Power (In mAh): 5000

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB,256GB

Camera pixel: 108MP triple camera; 16MP front camera

Screen size: 6.67 inches

Pros Cons AMOLED display with 120Hz pricey Fast charging with 67W charger No android 12 Excellent battery life of 5000mAh

Special features: X-axis linear vibration motor,

108MP HM2 primary sensor

IR blaster

Corning Gorilla Glass

3.55 mm jack

8. Poco F1 by Xiaomi This is a flagship phone with an Android Oreo Qualcomm snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU with a clock cycle of 2.8GHz. This phone comes in the Armored edition colour with a 4000 mAh battery with 3.0 charging, allowing you to use it all day. Specifications: Brand: Poco by Xiaomi

Model name: Poco F1

Operating system: Android Oreo 8.1

Processor: Octa-core Snapdragon 645 CPU

Clock Speed: 2.8GHz

Battery Power(In mAh): 4000

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Camera pixel: 12MP+5MP AI dual rear camera; 20MP front camera

Screen size: 6.18 inches

Pros Cons Performance is outstanding Design is average Good camera with minimal price Lack of OIS in camera Excellent battery life of 4000 mAh

Special features: Proximity

Infrared

Gyroscope

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Poco F1 by Xiaomi 4000mAh Octa-core Snapdragon 645 CPU RAM 8GB Xiaomi RedmNote11Pro+5G 5000mAh Octa-core Snapdragon 695 CPU RAM 8GB Xiaomi Note 11 Pro 5000mAh MediaTek Helio G96 SoC RAM 8GB Xiaomi 11T pro 5G 5000mAh Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm RAM 8GB Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G 5080mAh Mediatek deminisity 8100 RAM 8GB Xiaomi 11 lite NE 5G 4250mAh Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G RAM 8GB Xiaomi MI 10 4780mAh Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core RAM 8GB MI 10T 5G 5000mAh Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core RAM 8GB

Best value for money The best value-for-money phone on our list is the Xiaomi Note11 Pro. This is due to its CPU, a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, which provides the most satisfactory performance and gaming experience. Furthermore, this phone has a quad camera setup with a premium 108MP HM2 sensor that will provide you with an incredible photographic experience. In addition, this phone has a long battery life and comes with a 5000 mAh battery and a 67W charger. Best overall TheXiaomi Redmi K50i5G is the best overall product on our list. This phone is in this category because of its Mediatek Deminisity 8100 CPU, which delivers the best gaming and multimedia experience. This gadget comes with a large 5080 mAh battery and a 67W turbocharger. It enables you to shoot 8K videos at 30 frames per second. How to find the perfect Xiaomi 8GB internal memory mobile phone To select the best Xiaomi 8GB internal memory phone, you must first know what you want in a phone. The primary focus should be on phone use regularly. Here are some pointers to help you: Look at customer reviews. Analyze the most recent Xiaomi features. Check the battery's capacity for everyday use. If your budget is limited, go for a low price with a high feature set Products price list