Story Saved
New Delhi 37oCC
Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Sep 02, 2022
New Delhi 37oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Xiaomi 8GB internal memory mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 02, 2022 20:38 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Many of us need a phone that has a great processor with extra storage and extra internal memory. This article lists some of the best Xiaomi 8GB mobile phones.

product info
Xiaomi mobile phones on rocks.

Mobile phones are becoming increasingly popular in everyday life. The demand for greater internal memory is also rising. Many of us prefer a smartphone with 8GB of internal memory and a powerful CPU for faster and more responsive performance. Companies are adjusting to 8GB internal memory and CPUs while keeping the customers' needs in view. Xiaomi has the top smartphones in the 8GB internal memory category.

1. MI 10T 5G

The Xiaomi MI 10T 5G has a storage capacity of 128GB and an internal memory of 8GB. This smartphone comes with Alexa voice recognition. This phone has three back cameras: 64MP+13MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro-mode, as well as a 20MP front camera. The camera on this phone can record 1080p video at 30 frames per second. This phone features a 33W super fast charger with a type-C connector.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Redmi
  • Model name: Redmi 10T 5G
  • Operating system :Android v10.0
  • Processor :Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor with 7nm process
  • Clock speed : 2.84GHz
  • Battery Power (In mAh) : 5000
  • RAM : 8GB
  • Storage : 128GB
  • Camera pixel :64MP triple rear camera;20MP front camera
  • Screen size :6.67-inch

ProsCons
With five 5G bandsLCD display 
The refresh rate of 90HzAds in UI
The 5000 mAh battery provides long-lasting powerPlastic build 
5G connectivity  

Special features:

  • Fingerprint (side-mounted)
  • Infrared
  • Accelerometer, ambient light sensor
  • Gyroscope
  • Proximity sensor

cellpic
MI 10T 5G Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage - | Alexa Hands-Free Capable |Additional Exchange/No Cost EMI Offers
19% off 34,999 42,999
Buy now

2. MI 10

The phone has 256GB of storage and a 108MP quad-back camera. It contains a Snapdragon 865 octa-core CPU, which is quite powerful. This Xiaomi 8GB internal memory mobile phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The charger of this phone offers a 30W output and a Type-C connection. With 8K video recording, this phone provides a cinematic experience. The phone's curved edges will offer you a classy look in your hand. It runs at 90Hz and has a full-HD+ resolution (2340x1080).

Specifications:

  • Brand: Redmi
  • Model name: Redmi 10
  • Operating system:Android v10.0
  • Processor:Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor with 7nm process
  • Clock speed:2.84GHz
  • Battery Power(In mAh): 4780
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Camera pixel: (108MP+13MP+2MP+2MP)Quad camera; 20MP front camer.
  • Screen size: 6.67-inch

ProsCons
Attractive lookFingerprint is low
The refresh rate of 90HzNo IP ratings
Good performance  
The camera quality is good 

Special features:

  • Fingerprint (In-display)
  • Infrared
  • Accelerometer
  • Ambient light sensor
  • Gyroscope
  • Proximity sensor

cellpic
Mi 10 (Coral Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) - 108MP Quad Camera, SD 865 Processor, 5G Ready
8% off 54,999 59,999
Buy now

3. (Renewed) Xiaomi 11 lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G phone has 8GB internal memory and a 10-bit AMOLED display with Dolby Vision. It has 128GB of storage space. It is based on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 CPU with an octa-core kryo 670. The camera quality will provide an excellent experience with a 64MP triple rear camera that boasts 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP super-macro capabilities. With 20 megapixels, this is a fantastic selfie camera. This phone features a 10-bit Full HD OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. With a thickness of 6.81mm, this is quite a thin phone.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Redmi
  • Model name: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE
  • Operating system:Android v10.0
  • Processor:Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with Kryo 670 Octa-core; 6nm process
  • Clock speed:2.4GHz
  • Battery Power (In mAh):4250
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Camera pixel:64MP triple rear camera;20MP front camera
  • Screen size:6.55 inches

ProsCons
The slimmest phone in the MI brandNo quad camera at this price
The refresh rate of 90HzBattery life is low
Good performance  
Light in weight 
cellpic
(Renewed) Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Vinyl Black, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision
33% off 22,799 33,999
Buy now

4. Xiaomi Note 11 Pro

This Xiaomi 8GB internal mobile phone comes with a 67W super-fast charger in the package and a 5000 mAh battery that takes 15 minutes to charge to 50%. It offers an excellent gaming experience because of the powerful Mediatek Helio G96 SoC. This phone also includes cool liquid technology, which keeps your phone cool even when doing intensive tasks. Even when zoomed in, the camera produces a crystal clear image. It has the flagship's 108 MP HM2 quad camera. This phone also has a 120Hz super AMOLED display.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Redmi
  • Model name: Mi 11 pro
  • Operating system:MIUI 13
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G96 SoC
  • Clock speed:2.4GHz
  • Battery Power(In mAh):5000
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Camera pixel:108MP quad HM2;16MP front camera
  • Screen size:6.67 inches

ProsCons
Great battery lifePlastic frame
Amoled display with 120HzBit expensive
Super fast 66W charger 
Dual stereo speakers 

Special features:

  • X-axis linear vibration motor
  • 108MP HM2 primary sensor, 8MP Ultrawide, 2MP Macro Sensor, 2MP Depth Sensor
  • Video recording support: Up to 1080p@30 fps
  • Slow motion support, Short Video, Panorama, Document Mode, Time-Lapse, Long Exposure, Movie Frame, Pro Colour Mode, Timed Burst, Pro Mode, Night Mode
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
  • IR Blaster

cellpic
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
17% off 18,999 22,999
Buy now

5. Xiaomi 11T pro 5G

This phone has a powerful Snapdragon 888 CPU. This phone will include a stereo twin speaker powered by Harmon Kardon. This phone has a 120W charger that will charge it to 100% in 17 minutes. This phone has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 10-bit Amoled display. This is a flagship phone featuring a triple 108MP camera on the back.

Specification:

  • Brand: Redmi
  • Model name: MI 11T pro
  • Operating system: MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
  • Processor: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
  • Clock Speed: 2.4GHz
  • Battery Power(In mAh): 5000
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Camera pixel: 108MP quad HM2, 16MP front camera
  • Screen size: 6.67 inches

ProsCons
Stunning displayNo headphone jack
Fast charging with 120W charger Average front camera
Great battery life  
10-Bit 120Hz AMOLED display 

Special features:

  • Support for Wi-Fi-6
  • Dual GPS and NFC
  • Corning Gorilla Glass

cellpic
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone(Celestial Magic,8GB RAM,128GB Storage)|SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Additional Exchange Offer|Get 3 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
24% off 37,999 49,999
Buy now

6. Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G

This phone has a 144Hz liquid FFS display, which provides a pleasant touch. This phone has the MediaTek deminisity 8100 flagship CPU. This phone includes a 67W turbocharger that charges the huge 5080 mAh battery. It features Dolby audio, which provides you with the Dolby experience via dual stereo speakers when gaming and watching movies.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Redmi
  • Model name: k50i 5G
  • Operating system: MIUI 13
  • Processor: Mediatek deminisity 8100
  • Clock Speed: 2.4GHz
  • Battery Power(In mAh): 5080
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Camera pixel: 64MP + 8MP +2MP(triple); 16MP front camera
  • Screen size: 6.67 inches

ProsCons
IP53, dust and splash resistantPlastic build 
Fast charging with 67W charger Filled with bugs
Great battery life of 5080 mAh 
OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate 

Special features:

  • 3.5 mm audio jack
  • IR blaster
  • X-Axis linear motor
  • AI noise Reduction algorithm

cellpic
Redmi K50i 5G (Stealth Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Flagship Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor | 144Hz Liquid FFS Display | Alexa Built-in
19% off 28,999 35,999
Buy now

7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+5G

This phone has an octa-core Snapdragon 695 CPU. This model has a 120Hz Amoled display. This phone has a dual stereo speaker and a built-in Alexa capability. With its stunning glass-back design, this phone makes you feel quite comfortable.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Redmi
  • Model name: Redmi Note 11 Pro+
  • Operating system: MIUI 13
  • Processor: Octa-core Snapdragon 695 CPU
  • Clock Speed: 2.4GHz
  • Battery Power (In mAh): 5000
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB,256GB
  • Camera pixel: 108MP triple camera; 16MP front camera
  • Screen size: 6.67 inches
ProsCons
AMOLED display with 120Hzpricey
Fast charging with 67W chargerNo android 12
Excellent battery life of 5000mAh 

Special features:

  • X-axis linear vibration motor,
  • 108MP HM2 primary sensor
  • IR blaster
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
  • 3.55 mm jack

cellpic
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Mirage Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
15% off 22,999 26,999
Buy now

8. Poco F1 by Xiaomi

This is a flagship phone with an Android Oreo Qualcomm snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU with a clock cycle of 2.8GHz. This phone comes in the Armored edition colour with a 4000 mAh battery with 3.0 charging, allowing you to use it all day.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Poco by Xiaomi
  • Model name: Poco F1
  • Operating system: Android Oreo 8.1
  • Processor: Octa-core Snapdragon 645 CPU
  • Clock Speed: 2.8GHz
  • Battery Power(In mAh): 4000
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Camera pixel: 12MP+5MP AI dual rear camera; 20MP front camera
  • Screen size: 6.18 inches

ProsCons
Performance is outstandingDesign is average 
Good camera with minimal price Lack of OIS in camera
Excellent battery life of 4000 mAh 
  

Special features:

  • Proximity
  • Infrared
  • Gyroscope

cellpic
Poco F1 by Xiaomi (Armored Edition, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Poco F1 by Xiaomi4000mAhOcta-core Snapdragon 645 CPURAM 8GB     
Xiaomi RedmNote11Pro+5G5000mAhOcta-core Snapdragon 695 CPURAM 8GB
Xiaomi Note  11 Pro5000mAhMediaTek Helio G96 SoCRAM 8GB
Xiaomi 11T pro 5G5000mAhQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nmRAM 8GB
Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G5080mAhMediatek deminisity 8100RAM 8GB
Xiaomi 11 lite NE 5G4250mAhQualcomm Snapdragon 778GRAM 8GB
Xiaomi MI 104780mAhQualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-coreRAM 8GB
MI 10T 5G5000mAhQualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-coreRAM 8GB

Best value for money

The best value-for-money phone on our list is the Xiaomi Note11 Pro. This is due to its CPU, a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, which provides the most satisfactory performance and gaming experience. Furthermore, this phone has a quad camera setup with a premium 108MP HM2 sensor that will provide you with an incredible photographic experience. In addition, this phone has a long battery life and comes with a 5000 mAh battery and a 67W charger.

Best overall

TheXiaomi Redmi K50i5G is the best overall product on our list. This phone is in this category because of its Mediatek Deminisity 8100 CPU, which delivers the best gaming and multimedia experience. This gadget comes with a large 5080 mAh battery and a 67W turbocharger. It enables you to shoot 8K videos at 30 frames per second.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi 8GB internal memory mobile phone

To select the best Xiaomi 8GB internal memory phone, you must first know what you want in a phone. The primary focus should be on phone use regularly. Here are some pointers to help you:

  1. Look at customer reviews.
  2. Analyze the most recent Xiaomi features.
  3. Check the battery's capacity for everyday use.

If your budget is limited, go for a low price with a high feature set

Products price list

S.No.ProductPrice
1Xiaomi Note 11 ProRs-18,999
2Poco F1Rs-19,499
3Xiaomi Note 11 Pro + 5GRs-22,999
4Xiaomi 11 lite NE 5GRs-26,999
5Xiaomi MI 10 5GRs-54,000
6Xiaomi 11T Pro 5GRs-37,999
7Xiaomi MI10T 5GRs-33,999
8Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5GRs-28,999
RELATED STORIES
Buying guide: Best 6 kg washing machines
Vitamin E for hair can be your hack to boost sheen, strength of strands
Best speakers under 10000: A buyer's guide
Best Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phones
Best Vivo phones in India promise value for money and great camera specs
electronics FOR LESS